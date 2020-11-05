Support BikePortland

Oregon, Washington reps set for first meeting on new I-5 Columbia River Bridge project

Posted by on November 5th, 2020 at 5:34 pm

How much are we willing to compromise to get great cycling access on this bridge?
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Here we go again.

Tomorrow morning top officials from governments and transportation agencies in Oregon and Washington will meet for the first time to discuss a new effort to replace the Interstate 5 Bridge over the Columbia River. One of the six problems with the existing bridge officials want to solve is, “Inadequate bicycle and pedestrian facilities.”

If you’re new to this site or to this town, you need to know some history: Back in 2007 the Oregon and Washington departments of transportation embarked on what they called the Columbia River Crossing. It was extremely shady from the get-go and they spent six years trying to convince us that their plan to spend $4 billion to encourage more driving and widen the freeway (and several ramps) between Portland and Vancouver would be a good thing. $175 million in plans and presentations and consultant paychecks later, the project died when Washington state legislators — who were never comfortable with the idea of light rail into their backyard — voted against a bill that would fund it.

The project is now called the I-5 Interstate Bridge Replacement Program, or I-BRP (pronounced, “I burp”). Tomorrow morning the project’s Executive Steering Group (ESG) meets for the first of two kickoff meetings. Here’s who has a seat on the ESG:

  • Oregon Department of Transportation: Kris Strickler, Director
  • Washington State Department of Transportation: Roger Millar, Secretary
  • TriMet: Doug Kelsey, General Manager
  • C-TRAN: Shawn Donaghy, CEO
  • Oregon Metro: Lynn Peterson, Council President
  • Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council: Scott Hughes, Board Chair
  • City of Portland: Sonia Schmanski, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office
  • City of Vancouver: Anne McEnerny-Ogle, Mayor
  • Port of Portland: Kristen Leonard, Chief Public Affairs Officer
  • Port of Vancouver: Julianna Marler, CEO
  • Interim Community Advisory Group Co-chair (WA): Lynn Valenter
  • Interim Community Advisory Group Co-chair (OR): Ed Washington

You can follow along on the meeting tomorrow (Friday, 11/6) at 8:00 am via YouTube or Zoom (passcode 531345). They’ll have a second meeting on November 30th.

We desperately need a better cycling connection between Oregon and Washington and this is our chance to get it. Stay tuned! And if you are interested in background on the CRC, check out the 90 or so articles I wrote about it between 2007 and 2014.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Leave a Reply

Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

My suggestion: put a new freeway bridge next to the current bridge. Three lanes each way, but with wider shoulders and much higher river clearance. And don’t be afraid to put a lift span on it; just make the bridge high enough that the lift span is almost never needed.

Give the existing bridges a seismic upgrade and use them for local traffic, bikes, pedestrians and transit.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Aligning the lift span with the lift span of the rail bridge just downstream would eliminate most of the lifts.

I’d like to see them de-couple the aspects of this project. We could do a two-stop yellow line extension (one at Hayden and one at the downtown Vancouver transit center) for $500-800 million. Bridges would include bike/ped, similar to the Tillicum. This would provide a transfer point for Vancouver’s Vine BRT and other buses to MAX, and CTran express routes could use the new bridges to bypass traffic.

Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

I agree completely about the decoupling. An arterial/light rail bridge from Marine Drive to Hayden Island could be its own project. A new freeway-only bridge could be its own project. Fixing the lift span downstream could be its own project. Rehabbing the existing bridges for bikes and transit could be its own project.

Each project has its own independent utility, and it would make sense to advance and fund each one separately.

Chris
Guest
Chris

Vancouver doesn’t really have a downtown transit center. The old CRC plan was to build two blocks of parking garages at 4th Street. Commuters were expected to get off I-5 at 15th and wander through the downtown business district to the parking garages and MAX.

Also, Vancouver doesn’t need to lose any more of its downtown to new bridges or interchanges.

Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

If I were planning the project, I’d replace the freeway interchange at 5th and Washington with a transit plaza. MAX could connect to all CTran buses that serve downtown Vancouver.

Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

Height is limited unless you are willing to lose the airport. Also has to be high enough to get some real tall stuff in and out for industry. You can’t eliminate the lift, maintain access for industry and keep the airport from what I remember from the last time around.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Tunnel, like under the Fraser River near Vancouver BC or all those in NYC?

Tad
Guest
Tad

I’d like to see the plan for keeping the resulting bike tunnel free of campers & safe to travel through. During the rainy season, that’s a half-mile of nice, warm chopshop campsite real estate.

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Because of the historical discrepancy between what all the parties want, I hope they can discuss a least common denominator which can get built relatively soon (eg a bike/freight bridge on W Hayden). I’d be fine with that as an interim fix.

Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

There is a great video of the compromise we were all willing to make the last time around, it is called the common sense alternative to the CRC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPB1jtmHVkk

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Kind of wish before anyone says anything at this meeting, they all just watch this. Here’s a slightly longer version of the same.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md44YEDJ4bs&ab_channel=couvdotcom

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How about we kill 5 birds with one stone: Knock down the current I-5 bridges and replace them with ferries – perfectly earthquake-proof, would slow traffic to a crawl both at the ferry terminal and on the 205 bridge, eliminate the need for the Rose Quarter freeway expansion, vastly encourage local Amtrak commuter ridership, and encourage an express ferry system to downtown. We could even negotiate with BNSF to run MAX on their tracks (they use the same width track).

