Support BikePortland

New bridge on N Lombard would come with grade-separated bike lane

Posted by on November 5th, 2020 at 1:50 pm

The new bridge on N Lombard would replace this one which was built 80 years ago.

A key connection to industrial jobs and the 40 Mile Loop path system is poised for an upgrade.

Location circled in red.

At a meeting of the Portland Bureau of Transportation Freight Committee this morning, the city unveiled preliminary plans to rebuild the Burgard Road Bridge. The bridge is located about 1.25 miles north of downtown St. Johns on Lombard Street (it becomes Burgard north of the bridge). It goes over railroad tracks just south of Terminal Road. Back in May a train derailment damaged bridge supports.

According to PBOT Project Manager Zef Wagner, the project emerged when staff examined the city’s Transportation System Plan for major projects that needed to be more shovel-ready in case new funding opportunities arise.

The bridge, which was built in 1930, is the only connection for cars and trucks to the Rivergate industrial area other than Columbia Boulevard. If the bridge was closed from age concerns or damage, the detour around it would be three miles.

Bicycle riders know this bridge as a key connection to thousands of port-related industrial jobs and a gateway to Kelley Point Park, Smith & Bybee Lakes, and beyond. In 2018 this section of Lombard received an update when PBOT striped a two-way bike lane separated by plastic delineator wands. Unfortunately the bridge is still a very high-stress spot because of wide freight trucks that come rumbling by. Streets in this area are often littered with vehicle debris, gravel, and those aforementioned wants after they get uprooted by errant drivers (see photo above).

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Possible cross-section.

Even PBOT’s Wagner acknowledged that it could better. “It just delineators, it’s not that robust,” he told PFC Committee members this morning.

PBOT wants to replace it with a longer (to level out the current grade) bridge that’s 55-feet wide. As you can see in the cross-section there would be two 12-foot wide lanes, an 8-foot wide sidewalk on both sides, and about 10-feet for a two-way bikeway on the east side (same location as today). In a move to improve the bikeway, PBOT would move it up onto the same level as the sidewalk. This grade separation is important given the wide freight loads that move through the area.

Just a bit east of this bridge, Metro is working on a new carfree bridge over Columbia Blvd that will connect Pier and Chimney parks to a natural area between Smith & Bybee Lakes and the Columbia Slough.

At this point PBOT’s estimated cost of the new bridge is $10-15 million. No funding has been identified.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

15
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
12 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Chris IDavid HampstenMomoJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)Gary B Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
rick
Guest
rick

What is the information on the carfree bridge? The link went to social media.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
J_Wink
Guest
J_Wink

I this is what you’re looking for: https://www.portland.gov/parks/construction/bridge-over-columbia-boulevard

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It should be noted that this bridge was heavily damaged in a train derailment back in May:
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2020/05/train-derails-in-n-portland-prompting-road-closure.html

The two-way bikeway is closed and riders are either forced into the road or onto the sidewalk in this section. I would imagine this is a big reason for the discussions on a replacement right now.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yes of course! I forgot i wanted to add that. adding it now.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’d say another reason for the timing is that in case Biden should get elected, there will be a greater expectation by city governments for more federal funding for railroad grade-separation infrastructure, among other things. It’s not an Amtrak route now, but it could be.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This spur serves the port for freight access. Why would it ever have an Amtrak route on it? (not sure if your post is a joke)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Quite serious. The old Pioneer Amtrak line used the Sullivan’s Gulch UP alignment, but it’s single-track most of the way, and this other track is double.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This section is double, but the remaining portion into Union Station is mostly single-track, as are many sections between St. John’s and Troutdale, where the tracks rejoin. Plus, this routing is significantly longer, and UP has added sidings to the Gulch route east of Gateway.

It’s all probably moot, because I think there are too many single-track sections on the UP route through the Gorge to support daily Amtrak service. Major capital would be needed to double-track much of the route.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Anon
Guest
Anon

Shouldn’t the railroad be the source of funds?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I would assume that they had to pay the city for the damage. I didn’t see any follow-up articles.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

I wonder if there are insurance $$ from a derailment like that, or if “the railroad was there first” types of concerns make the bridge cost fall to the city

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

FWIW part of the project is likely to build the new bridge in such a way to allow railroad company to add another set of tracks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

Last I was on it, the 2-way bike lane is detoured to the sidewalk, so that cars can drive in the former bikelane due to the damage. I assume that situation is permanent until replaced? Or has it been (can it be) repaired?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

That’s just a temporary situation while they repair the specific damage from the train derailment. The separated bikeway should be back pretty soon. This article is about a future reconstruction project.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests