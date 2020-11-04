Support BikePortland

Election recap: Metro measure loses, Wheeler wins, and Nolan grabs Metro council seat

November 4th, 2020

He’s back.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The establishment had a good night last night in Portland politics and the outlook for serious transportation reform took a hit as voters opted for a shift to the center.

Metro’s $5 billion funding measure lost by 14 points, earning just 43% support. Incumbent City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly was unseated handily by newcomer Mingus Mapps, Ted Wheeler beat Sarah Iannarone by under 20,000 votes, and the race for Metro Council District 5 wasn’t even close with veteran Democrat establishment politician Mary Nolan beating policy wonk Chris Smith 62% to 37%.

Here’s a bit more about the key races we were watching…

Metro 26-218

“Yes” is brown.

Local transportation advocacy insiders spent well over three years debating and crafting a regional funding measure that would be bold enough to move the needle, yet be palatable enough to actually pass. The “Get Moving 2020” package was ultimately developed by a very large and diverse coalition of interest groups. Unfortunately it failed to generate widespread enthusiasm — with people on the right and left of the political spectrum finding reasons to vote against it. Many transportation activists were disappointed the package didn’t do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and were skeptical of spending $1 billion on a new MAX line that doesn’t do enough to discourage driving. At the same time, business interests (falsely) claimed the tax would hurt businesses already struggling due to the pandemic. Nike and Intel spent record amounts to defeat the measure.

This is a big blow to Metro Council President Lynn Peterson. In a statement last night she said she was “disappointed”. “An incredible amount of community work, over the course of years, went into shaping the projects and programs in this measure… We are not giving up on it. We need to move forward as a region. We’re going to keep growing. Safe, reliable transportation remains a regional challenge that we must address together – doing nothing is not an option.”

On Twitter last night, PBOT said work on the measure won’t be for nothing: “The project list and outreach through this effort set us up to compete well in the event of federal investment in economic stimulus.”

Wheeler gets second term

(Source: Multnomah County)

Iannarone is purple.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler squeaked out a win with less than 50% of the vote, beating Sarah Iannarone by 5 points. With just over 80% of all votes tallied, Wheeler has just less than 20,000 more votes than Iannarone. Write-in candidates — a majority of which likely went to racial justice activist Teressa Raiford — received 13%, or about 46,000 votes.

Wheeler’s re-election makes him the first two-term Mayor in twenty years. He fought off months of severe criticisms over his handling of the nightly protests and an impressive grassroots campaign from Iannarone, a relative newcomer who has never held public office. Iannarone, who gets around primarily on an electric bike, is a member of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee, and who enjoyed major support from biking, walking and transit activists, wasn’t able to expand her support in precincts west of the Willamette River or in outer east Portland.

Metro District 5 (N/NE Portland)

Few local leaders and policymakers are as well-liked in transportation circles as Chris Smith. He ran an inspiring campaign but in the end failed to win any precincts and garnered only 37% of the vote. Smith ran a campaign fueled by small donors and promised to make climate change his raison d’etre. “We got to run exactly the type of campaign we wanted to run,” Smith said last night during a Facebook Live campaign event. “I wanted to test the idea that climate could be a winning local issue and the second big thing was that we didn’t want to take big money to make it work.”

Mary Nolan is an experienced politician with a network of high-dollar donors. She received funding from realtor and fracked gas lobbyists, has supported freeway expansions, and said during a debate last month that it’s time to “reconsider” the urban growth boundary.

What are your takeaways from last night?

Jonathan Maus
citylover
Guest
citylover

I think the Metro measure would have passed if not for Covid. We have had tremendous success over the years funding transportation at the state and regional level and we should celebrate that. With so many people out of work and businesses closing, voters and taxpayers have to prioritize what we can support and school modernization, universal Pre-K, parks and libraries (and homelessness relief in 2018) is where we chose to put our dollars. We can’t do it all, especially not with the broken taxing system that we have in Oregon. More than anything Commish Eudaly did to ease burdens for renters, meaningful funding for affordable housing is really only possible via a real estate transfer tax. Unfortunately it’s a constitutional amendment.

As a relatively new participant in this space (though a longtime PDX resident), I have seen a lot of bashing ODOT occur here. While I recognize that the agency has its issues, I don’t think disparaging ODOT wholesale is very helpful. In my years in land use & transportation planning and bike/ped advocacy, the joint ODOT/DLCD transportation growth management program that funds all sorts of community projects is really a gold standard nationally. Only a small handful of states (MA, VT, NY)invest in connecting land use and transportation like we do here.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

citylover,

Just wanted to say hi and welcome. I’m so glad you are commenting! Your first efforts show me we are lucky to have you here.

Looks like you and I will have some good disagreements and conversations about ODOT. I look forward to that (ODOT is one of my favorite topics).

As for the Metro measure. I think it was doomed for a while now. It managed to rile up influential transportation activists like Joe Cortright (and many others) and big business interests – that’s a formidable wall to overcome. Like I wrote in a story few weeks ago… I think it was a moderate proposal in a time of extremes. And beyond what was in the package, the mismanagement of the financial piece in the waning days prior to its adoption (the tax exemption thing) really put the nail in the coffin. Somehow it managed to piss off too many factions while it failed to create lots of enthusiasm even among its core base. Hope we do better next time.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Pro-tip for Metro: Instead of inviting the usual suspects to the table and calling it community input, actually engage with the community. You know, real people, not politicians and NGO leaders.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I agree, but will those unpaid community members actually show up, especially if Metro has meetings at the usual time and day with coffee and stale cookies, a weekday morning or afternoon when normal people work? It’s only paid staff from NGOs and politicians who can show up at 10 am on a Tuesday at the old Sears at Grand and Lloyd, not to mention drive the distance to get to it. Matro needs to do what EPAP routinely does for their meetings: Weekday evening meetings with a free catered dinner for 70, free child care, and free onsite live language interpretation in Spanish and Arabic (precovid).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I actually think they prefer working with people from the Non-Profit Industrial Complex. When everyone is on the same gravy train, it’s easier to move things along.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Plus they often went to school with one another, hang out and share gossip about common friends at PBOT and BPS, and the latest on the president’s craziness. I mean, who needs to hear from the public? All they complain about is high taxes, too much traffic in their neighborhoods, wanting more freeways, and not enough car parking within 5 feet of their workplace entrance anyway.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Maybe they should try handing out contracts to members of the public. Greasing the machine can dampen the squeaks. It worked for the BTA — why not for the rest of us complainers?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Not only BTA (aka Street Trust), but also PBA, Columbia Corridor, and many other lobbying nonprofits. I have also seen city agencies pay stipends and scholarships to individuals who are members of under-represented communities of color, especially Asian minorities, to attend committees, focus groups, and conferences. I myself was once paid cash to attend a Canadian academic conference, a token American if you will.

I think we as a society undervalue the usefulness of bribes and corruption at getting to the truth of what we seek when we ask for public input. As a poor unemployed circumferentially-challenged over-educated privileged bicycle-dependent white American, I do wish I was bribed more significantly for my public input.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I find it interesting that those who most supported the Metro bond within Portland were those most likely to be impacted by the Rose Quarter project. What does this say about Portland residents?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Perhaps they are tired of all the regional traffic choking their districts and looking for new options to move those driving SOVs on adjoining highways?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

What evidence do you have of this?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

“Yes” is brown map, above.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

The very voter breakdown map graphic that Jonathan posted in the article. I made the same observation about the map.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

I would caution assuming causation with maps like these. Here is another. And another.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
John Liu
Guest
John Liu

“The establishment had a good night last night in Portland politics and the outlook for serious transportation reform took a hit as voters opted for a shift to the center…Incumbent City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly was unseated handily by newcomer Mingus Mapps”

Again presenting Eudaly as the bike community’s choice.

I don’t think the Eudaly v Mapps race turned on bike issues, or on broader transportation issues. It mostly turned on voters’ reaction to Eudaly’s style, if you will, of governing, of which her concession statement was a reminder.

Also, I recall Mapps opposed the RQ project before Eudaly did.

Vote Up24Vote Down  Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

John,

My quote says, “the outlook for serious transportation reform took a hit” and you somehow translate that into me as, “presenting Eudaly as the bike community’s choice.”

Whatever man.

John
Guest
John

How about “presenting Eudaly as the serious transportation reform community’s choice”?

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

John. You are just not understanding this. Either I’m being unclear, or some part of your bias is not allowing you to see my views clearly (or a combination of both?). Let me to try clarify one more time:

– The election clearly signals a bad night for reforming the status quo when it comes to transportation. It is a fact to say that Iannarone, Eudaly and Chris Smith would lead to much more reformed/progressive outcomes than Wheeler, Mapps and Nolan.

– It is also a fact to say that many of Portland’s transportation insider types — like people who work in transpo/transpo-related advocacy orgs and who volunteer a lot as activists — were much more supportive and aligned with Iannarone, Eudaly and Chris Smith.

Hope that helps.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I agree with you on Iannarone and Smith, but Eudaly was not particularly progressive in the transportation department (especially not relating to bikes). The worst you can say about Mapps is that he’s a blank slate; he could well prove to be better. I am reasonably confident he will listen to his constituents, so I would certainly encourage everyone to let him know what you expect from him. And, regardless, Mapps seems an unlikely choice to head PBOT.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Eudaly wasn’t progressive? What makes you say that? I mean, she got a bus-priority lane plan through based primarily on making commutes better for Black people. She tried to prioritize bicycling before it was derailed by Covid. She rode an e-scooter around town. She took the PSU Traffic/Transpo class, she walked away from major ODOT freeway expansion project, she had great rhetoric around low-car transportation in speeches whenever the topic came up, she oversaw bunch of road diets in east Portland, she pushed the congestion pricing conversation forward, and so on. And keep in mind that transportation has slid waaaaay down the priority list in City Hall and she was working on several other big issues. I’m not saying she was perfect or super-inspiring, or my favorite. Not at all. I’m just trying to say I think you’re wrong when you say she wasn’t progressive.

As for Mapps. I got no particular beef with him when it comes to transportation. I think he could do great. But we don’t know because he has zero track record to judge. I hope to learn more during an interview with him I have set for this Friday. Stay tuned.

Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

Wait, you say “it’s a fact” that Eudaly would lead to more progressive transportation policies than Mapps in an earlier comment above but then say that you think Mapps “could do great. But we don’t know…” right above. It is a little unfair to Mapps to say without doubt that Eudaly would be better. Time will tell in my opinion.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I didn’t say Eudaly’s would be “better”. Sheesh folks, please read more carefully and stop putting words in my mouth!!

I said Eudaly – in combination w other losing candidates – would be more progressive.

I agree with you. Time will tell.

Chris
Guest
Chris

Do you think this is the end of the ‘Rose Lane’ projects? It sounds like this was Eudaly’s priority and the new PBOT commissioner may have other priorities.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yeah it’s interesting because Eudaly clearly spearheaded the Rose Lane Stuff – more so than PBOT initially. That’s not usually how it goes. But the program is pretty well ensconced inside PBOT at this point (also because it lines up so well w their existing Enhanced Transit Corridors work), and I highly doubt Mapps would mothball it.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Eudaly also resisted closing streets when it came to Covid and came pretty late to the Rose Quarter party (though she eventually did arrive, even if a bit too late). The Rose Lane project is, at this time, underwhelming (in the manner of all PBOT plans consisting primarily of lines on a map); when PBOT starts making hard decisions I’ll reassess. And you say Eudaly “prioritized” bicycling. Maybe, but I never saw that.

I don’t think Eudaly was bad on transportation; she was probably somewhere between “neutral” and “good”. But not “great”, and I certainly wouldn’t put her in the same category as Iannarone or Smith.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I also would not put Eudaly in the same category – transportation-wise – as Smith or Iannarone.

John Liu
Guest
John Liu

I tend to use “bike community” as a more pronouncable term for “community interested in transportation reform”. I think that, especially when speaking among BP comment writers, that’s a reasonable shorthand term, and it trips off the tongue more easily.

I’ve been puzzled why you would deny that your BP posts have presented Eudaly as the better candidate for what I called the “bike community”. So, I tried restating my observation using the full phrase “community interested in transportation reform”. Worded that way, it seems to be a characterization you would accept: “The election clearly signals a bad night for reforming the status quo when it comes to transportation. It is a fact to say that Iannarone, Eudaly and Chris Smith would lead to much more reformed/progressive outcomes than Wheeler, Mapps and Nolan.”

So I’m still puzzled. Is your previous denial because you think saying a candidate is better for the “bike community” is actually different than saying a candidate is better for the “community interested in transportation reform”? Or do you think your prior posts did not in fact infer that Eudaly is better for that community?

I don’t actually think one candidate is (was) better than the other in that regard, in that particular race. I do agree there are big differences between the Metro candidates in that regard, and I’m surprised Smith didn’t win. On the Mayoral race, I’m not sure – it is hard to think of a progressive talking point that Iannarone *didn’t* include on her voluminous campaign platform, but who knows which of the dozens and dozens would actually have gotten serious attention, and results.

A rigged city in a rigged nation
Guest
A rigged city in a rigged nation

My take as someone who voted for Eudaly but wrote in people for the other positions.

Wheeler is still a republican whatever his more recent voter registration says.

Mingus Mapps appears to favor landlords, the police, and big business — all hallmarks of a republican pretending to be a democrat.

It’s actually Iannarone who was the centrist in that she is a friend of unfettered real estate development while allegedly supporting mildly progressive climate, transportation, and civil rights reforms.

Chloe Eudaly was moderately anti-establishment when it came to housing but was a mildly-progressive centrist when it came to climate, transportation, and civil rights reforms.

The only genuinely anti-establishment candidate lost to Wheeler and Iannorone.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Are you talking about the banker Raiford. Suuuppppeeerrr anti-establishment

A rigged city in a rigged nation
Guest
A rigged city in a rigged nation

Definitely anti-establishment as in not supported by any of the existing power-brokers or elected politicians.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

She’s so anti-establishment that she’s not even supported by voters!

LK
Guest
LK

Raiford voted for Mapps over Eudaly, FYI. Not sure how that figures into your calculus of her being the only genuinely anti-establishment candidate.

squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Right? And Hardesty would not endorse Raiford. The time to vote for Raiford was in the primary, not writing her in for a runoff election between to two top candidates. Ted wins with a smaller share of votes in the runoff than in the primary. That’s just so frustrating.

SD
Guest
SD

Congrats on electing Wheeler.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Apparently, “I voted for a non-viable candidate who wasn’t running instead of the leftist who aligned more with me values” equals a rigged election when the centrist then beats the leftist.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

— self-deleting comment due to misreading parent —

A rigged city in a rigged nation
Guest
A rigged city in a rigged nation

FWIW, I wrote in Abdullah Öcalan (google him).

SD
Guest
SD

Very interesting, what I hear you saying is “I voted for Ted Wheeler in a very clever way.”

A rigged city in a rigged nation
Guest
A rigged city in a rigged nation

I did not vote for Wheeler in 2016 or in 2020 but a random internet person who probably voted for Wheeler in 2016 still blames me for Wheeler’s re-election.

PTB
Guest
PTB

Why?

Rigged city in a rigged nation
Guest
Rigged city in a rigged nation

Wheeler vs Iannarone was kind of a meh for me. I did not expect either to implement the systemic change needed in this city.

SD
Guest
SD

The Portland Business Alliance thanks you for your support.

X
Guest
X

Could we have the transportation projects á la carte? And lead off with some serious modeling on greenhouse gas reduction. It wouldn’t hurt to talk about benzene emissions either.

I know the general election is supposed to be good for tax measures but seriously, who had the bandwidth to consider a $7B tab?

Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Metro 26-218 was on a ballot crowded with a LOT of other attractive measures. It was one of the few, or only, I’m not familiar with the entire gamut of measures across all jurisdictions, that failed. But why was this even a measure to begin with? Isn’t this something that the legislature should be taking up? It’s time to ask questions about what Oregon’s measure system has actually delivered because I’m becoming increasingly frustrated by what it denies us instead.

J_R
Guest
J_R

What’s your evidence that businesses claims that the payroll tax would hurt them are false?

Is it something other than “well, they make a lot of money?”

squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I’d say I’m most shocked by the Nolan over Smith win. That one bums me out.

Iannarone had no chance of winning once the write-in campaign for Raiford took off. Such folly. You don’t introduce a third candidate, especially one who passively isn’t even willing to run, in a runoff election. All you’re going to do is split votes against the incumbent. Wheeler won the runoff with an even smaller vote share than he did the primary election.

PRIMARY ELECTION:
Wheeler: 49.1% – forced the runoff because it wasn’t over 50%, barely.
Iannarone: 24%
Raiford: 8.5% (plus two other candidates about equal with her)

RUNOFF ELECTION (as of hours ago):
Wheeler: 46.26%
Iannarone: 40.76%
Raiford: 12.98%

Just so … ugh.

I didn’t expect Eudaly to loose so sharply – thought it would be a lot closer either way. But I am also not shocked by this one. It was a hard choice for me. I like-hate her.

Metro bill was a tough one for me. I was about to say which way I voted but now I’m not quite sure. I changed my mind so many times on it. I think I voted yes, but when my general gut reaction is so indecisive on legislation, I usually lean toward a no just to be safe. So, I don’t even remember.

joan
Subscriber
joan

We will never know what percentage of write-in votes Raiford received. It was certainly not all of them. There’s always at least one or two percent in most of our races.

Erin M.
Guest
Erin M.

I don’t think Sarah would have won regardless. The people who wrote Raiford aren’t dumb, if they had wanted to vote for Sarah they would have voted for Sarah. These were the people who could not bring themselves to vote for either viable candidate, and there’s no reason to think that many of them would have voted for either if the Raiford write-in campaign hadn’t happened.

Further, if all Raiford write-ins were forced to choose between Iannerone and Wheeler then, while I do think a majority would have picked Iannerone, more than you think would have voted for Wheeler. I personally know quite a few people who were a definitey “no” on Iannarone, but who were torn on Wheeler vs writing in Raiford, since they were so disappointed in Wheeler. Not sure what all of them chose, but some almost certainly wrote in Raiford.

Tom
Guest
Tom

After the primary, it was on Iannarone’s campaign to secure Raiford’s endorsement and bring Raiford supporters into the fold. Instead, Raiford got significantly more votes as a write-in this time. What happened?

JR
Guest
JR

No big surprises in the election results to me. I just hope the new city council leads to significant change to the city’s form of government. I’m tired of having a political head in charge of various bureaus and all of which are assigned at the will of the mayor, who has very little other power to exact influence.

I don’t think the problem with the transportation measure was that it wasn’t inclusive enough. It was too inclusive. It was measure designed by a very, very large committee. It didn’t provide enough assurances to the public about what would exactly get built. It didn’t even have a sunset date – geez! It also exempted the tax on governments and non-profits at the last minute. It was too easy of a target from the big business interests for these and other failings. I wish it would’ve focused on things that would be transformational like a systemwide approach to better bus service and a network of new trails and fixing the gaps in the existing trail network. The light rail project just wasn’t that pivotal to the rest of the region. A downtown subway network for east-west and north-south lines would’ve been more transformational. I voted for it, even though it wasn’t perfect for my expectations only because I don’t think Metro can put together anything remotely perfect.

Megan
Guest
Megan

Despite being passionately pro-transit, I abstained from voting at all on Metro 26-218 because… the light rail line in it was just so, so bad. I love light rail, I ride it every day, but that proposed line is (was? can it be was??) such garbage – it missed most if not all of the regional destinations, paralleled a freeway, and had parking garages (instead of, cough, affordable car-free housing, cough) planned for its out-of-the-way station locations. I felt bad not supporting the local groups, but… that light rail line… the fact that it was ever put in front of my transit-loving face as a worthy cause still makes me angry. Add that to most of the projects in that bill being automobile-oriented, the wonkery with who got exempted from the tax (all the bureaucrats who would benefit from the funding – SURPRISE), and then asking for a tax on business in the middle of a recession… while my family, personally, is pinching pennies to cover our bills… it was too much. Just… too much.

More pedantically, I don’t believe light rail functions properly outside of a gridded street system of the sort our country hasn’t built since 1945. SW does not have the mixed, walkable land use necessary to “deserve” light rail, and as long as that remains true building a line there no different from lighting our money on fire. If we ever build light rail again, it needs to be within the boundaries of the city as they were in 1945.

If we get another shot at a giant pot of federal money for transit, we should use it to tunnel underneath the Willamette and create an express line on/adjacent to lines that already exist, enabling riders to get from one side of town to the other faster than taking the freeway. To get THAT done, I’d tax Nike into the stratosphere ANY day! And I bet a majority of Portland-region voters might just agree…

The love affair planners in our region have with light rail is incomprehensible. I seriously can’t see a single benefit of light rail over BRT for this corridor, or others like Powell and the Orange Line corridor. A big issue is reliability: it seems like every other day the MAX has some sort of issues somewhere that delay the entire system. With buses, it’s easy to just go one block around any issue. Same with the streetcars, what an absolute waste of money that could be better spent improving bus service.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Light rail makes sense for high-ridership corridors, because they offer lower costs per rider and more capacity.

SW corridor along 99W is not a great candidate, but I would argue that Powell is a good one. A line on Powell would connect the Orange and Green lines, and provide a high-capacity trunk to serve SE Portland and Clackamas County. Powell requires dedicated ROW, and once you build that, it’s not much more to add tracks and catenary.

maxD
Guest
maxD

The first time they issue an RFP for that project, VIA proposed some segments get built with elevated track. It is more expensive (mostly to build the stations) but it is not tied to the streets and it is much faster and more useful for a line like this. I would like to see TriMet redesign the line to connect the bast destination instead of the most convenient and include elevated track.

John Liu
Guest
John Liu

I saw the SW MAX line as sort of like BART in the Bay Area: a way for people to commute from suburbs into the center. But MAX has limitations – short trains, low speeds, runs on city streets – that prevent it from working as well as BART. Those aren’t insoluble. Then Covid accelerated WFH by decades in a few months. I really don’t know how much demand there will be to commute from far SW to downtown in the future, and I’m not sure anyone does. I *want* the future to include abundant light rail with bikeshare and walking the last mile. But I think it makes sense to see how work and travel patterns are changed by this time we’re in. And, yes, there were so many large new taxes on the ballot, when too many are under severe financial stress. Anything with a hint of boondoggle was a big stretch.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Hopefully TriMet will take the time to rethink the SW transit project in the wake of this. It’s possible that the line could attract a bunch of private development (as our own southwest line here in the Twin Cities has already done, two years before opening – but then again, I’m not sure there are enough big employers along Portland-Tigard’s SW corridor to justify it). But it’s probably a much better candidate for BRT than for rail – and there should be room for dedicated ROW along much of the route – at probably less than a tenth the cost.

Rail is great. I’ve ridden MAX between 2,500 and 3,000 times. Love it. But for me, TriMet’s SW line is kind of on the edge of justifiability. And let’s get real: given the results of the election, even if Biden wins Congress isn’t going to be handing out rail-line funding left and right.

Kittens
Subscriber
Kittens

lol 2,500 and 3,000 times?

A project no one was asking for or needed, especially now. If they want a winner they need to begin working with Clark County (eek) and Vancouver to reboot high-capacity transit for commuters. May or may not include rail but definitely dedicated ROW.

Kittens
Subscriber
Kittens

RE: Metro Transportation Tax: I am so glad that Metro voters are not just rubber stamping every pro-transit tax referred to them. The failure of this project (let’s call it what it was; a LRT project) will hopefully send all these overcompensated planners, designers, facilitators and consultants back to the drawing board and begin afresh with all options on the table not just rail. Rail is great. Rail is fun. It is foundational to all TriMet does but the systematic failure of that agency to maintain, manage and grow the system in a acceptable way has become glaringly apparent to those who use it. Demand Better for your dollar!

The days of 75% federal match are over and we are forever stuck with rising maintenance and operational costs on what we have already built. If you want to see what poorly maintained transit looks like go to NYC where transit has become a hellish experience. Maybe this will change with COVID-19, the coming Great Depression Part II. but right now things are not looking good.

