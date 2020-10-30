Support BikePortland

Police chief, union leader warn budget cuts would end Traffic Division

Posted by on October 30th, 2020 at 1:00 pm

Traffic Division headquarters in St. Johns.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The head of the Portland Police Bureau and the Portland Police Association union have sent out dire warnings about impacts to law enforcement capabilities if a proposal (PDF) for $18 million in budget cuts are passed by council next week. Chief Chuck Lovell and PPA President Daryl Turner have many concerns about the cuts including what they say would lead to the end of the Traffic Division — the unit that issues about 90% of all traffic tickets, responds to transportation-related concerns and investigates serious injury and fatal crashes.

As we shared yesterday, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly have laid out the cuts as part of their ongoing efforts to rein in a “bloated” budget and “rethink” policing — which they feel isn’t in line with Portland values and has become overly-aggressive and militarized.

Their $18 million proposal would amount a 15% reduction to the PPB’s current $230 million General Fund allocation, which makes up about 4.1% of the total city budget. As outlined in a memo to city council members October 19th, the cuts would require PPB to reduce spending bureau-wide on expenses like munitions and officer overtime, and eliminate 42 positions recently left vacant due to retirements. Hardesty’s proposal also call for eliminating the Special Emergency Response Team, a move that would save $634,000.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Lovell said, “The Bureau would have to eliminate programs that provide necessary services… These include the Traffic Division [which] investigates traffic fatalities and attempts to reduce crashes through traffic law enforcement.” And PPA President Turner echoed that claim when he said the proposal would lead to, “Elimination of the Traffic Division, resulting in the lost enforcement of traffic laws, deterrence of bad driving that can have deadly consequences, and investigations into traffic fatalities.”

A closer look at Hardesty’s proposal reveals no specific requirement to end the Traffic Division. And the Commissioner says if PPB made that move it would be their decision, not hers.

PPB programs 2020-21 adopted budget.

Just for context, the Traffic Division is one of many “specialty units” at the PPB. Its current annual funding is $8.4 million which is 3.7% of the total police budget (compare that the the Drugs & Vice Unit at 3.4% or Information Technology Unit at 4.3%). While a small piece of the PPB pie, the Traffic Division has an outsized impact on our experience as road users. They issue about 90% of all traffic-related citations, they conduct “enforcement actions” on crosswalk laws, DUII and speeding, and their Major Crash Team investigates all fatal and serious injury crashes.

“While these were not items I recommended the bureau cut, they are the subject-matter experts. They’ve shown us they can in fact meet the cut amount proposed.”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, city commissioner

Reached for comment about the police statement today, Commissioner Hardesty said she was pleased to see them “having internal conversations to rethink community safety and assess what is or is not needed to serve all Portlanders.” As for the concerns about the Traffic Division, Hardesty said, “While these were not items I recommended the bureau cut, they are the subject-matter experts. They’ve shown us they can in fact meet the cut amount proposed, and I am open to talking with them about how these transitions can be made as I know the community is anxious to explore more ways to keep Portlanders safe on roads and sidewalks.”

Hardesty has long been skeptical of the role of police in traffic enforcement. In fact she and her current close ally Commissioner Eudaly used to disagree strongly on the issue. Eudaly, who leads the transportation bureau, used to strongly support police enforcement. Hardesty on the other hand has long been concerned about giving armed officers such a large role in traffic stops.

At a candidate forum in April 2018 Hardesty said she’s “absolutely terrified of more enforcement” on our streets. And when Hardesty shared concerns about “over-criminalizing one segment of our community” with enhanced traffic enforcement — without first improving infrastructure — as part of Vision Zero efforts, Eudaly said she was “disappointed” in her opinion. And in May 2019 Eudaly and Hardesty disagreed about how to spend the PPB’s cannabis tax revenue. Eudaly wanted more Traffic Division officers hired. Hardesty wanted the focus to be on clearing records of people jailed for minor drug possession.

Instead of more enforcement that is likely to lead to profiling and disparate impacts on Black Portlanders, Hardesty wants better infrastructure and technology. “What we know from public health experts (such as Dr. Jon Jay from Boston University) is when we look at these issues through a public health lens, we see that traffic enforcement does not improve outcomes; technology and infrastructure upgrades do. I am more than happy to look at reinvestments that can be made to infrastructure to build systems that can truly keep Portlanders safe.”

And Eudaly now agrees.

In her closing remarks at the dramatic city council meeting Wednesday, Eudaly did something rare for a politician. She admitted she was wrong:

“I understand [my colleagues’] fear of getting this wrong. We could get this wrong. That’s where I was just 16 months ago. I was afraid to support Commissioner Hardesty’s budget amendments to cut specialty units. I was concerned that the void left by eliminating these teams could lead to even worse outcomes for our community. So, my heart was in the right place. But I was wrong. It’s hard to imagine to imagine an alternative to a system when it’s all you’ve ever known. But that’s what this moment demands of us.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Pete S.
Guest
Pete S.

Ok, sounds good!

3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Crash investigations could be outsourced to private companies that specialize in that sort of thing. The county sheriff and state patrol would likely take over the “armed police traffic stops” that everyone hates.

3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Sheriffs are one step further removed from local political control.

3 hours ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

You mean the publicly elected sheriff? Please do go on.

2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Yes — the one that answers to the whole county, not the officials who answer only to Portland voters.

2 hours ago
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

So the person directly elected is further from control than the guy picked by the guy who was elected?
BTW:
Portland population: 653,115
Multnomah County: 812,855

But sure if you say so.

2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

If that’s your metric, you probably need to look at how many layers separate the elected official from the cop on the street. I’m guessing that’s not an insignificant number. In order to get the right number for the county, you’d have to look at what it would be if they had a force the size of Portland’s (consisting, most likely, of the same folks we have in the PPB now).

Maybe a 25% dilution of accountability isn’t much, but if those 25% all think Portland is full of anarchists, meth smokers, and degenerate criminals, and if the sheriff panders to them and to the minority of Portlanders who think the same thing, that could easily tip the balance further from the type of policing we want while guaranteeing a smooth reelection for the sheriff.

34 minutes ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Guest
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

I wonder what JoAnn thinks about traffic cameras.

I remember driving with a dutch friend in the Netherlands on the freeway. There was a temporary speed camera check point. Everyone who drove past one point had a pic of their plate taken and about a mile away another pic was taken. If your average speed inbetween was higher than the speed limit you automatically got a ticket.

Make fines progressive and have community council oversee where they are deployed. Use fine money for safety improvements.

3 hours ago
Zach Reyes
Subscriber
Zach Reyes

I couldn’t agree more. It’s time to commit to automated traffic enforcement and enact whatever changes we need to make to Oregon law to make that happen. Take out the human from the equation; if the vehicle is speeding give the owner a ticket. All the arguments about Big Brother watching where you are going is void in the era of smart phones and built-in car GPS anyways.

3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

North Carolina has been “experimenting” with a similar point-to-point scheme on I-40, with several tickets already given out.

In Germany, the fines are proportionate to one’s reported income.

3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Kiel. I asked Jo Ann about cameras in my interview with her in summer 2019:

Speed cameras also raise skepticism from Hardesty. She told me her concern is that they’ll be installed primarily in neighborhoods where people of color and low-income Portlanders live. “If we assume people speed all over the city, why would we have an over-preponderance of cameras in east Portland and not have them in the southwest hills?”

To which I responded, “PBOT places the cameras on streets with a history of crashes.” (There are currently five fixed speed cameras in operation: One in southwest, two in outer southeast, and two on Marine Drive.)

“So then you have to ask the question: Why are there a high number of crashes on those streets?,” Hardesty replied. “The reason is because there’s been a lack of investment in those communities so the transportation infrastructure doesn’t exist right? So, talk about blaming the victim.”

Hardesty then compared her traffic enforcement concerns to the PPB’s Gun Enforcement Unit (renamed from Gang Enforcement Unit). “54% of the people stopped and searched were African-Americans in a city that’s 6% African-American and no one questioned that,” she said, “I came in and said how is that even possible?”

“The problem is that once you put the system in place, it’s too late to ask the questions. My goal is to make sure we’re being intentional about what system we put in place and make sure it’s equitable from the beginning. My experience with the city is that once it’s in place it’s almost impossible to shift it so it becomes a more equitable system.”

2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The “victim” is not the person who gets a ticket for speeding. The victim is the person they kill while going 30 over the limit.

Please put the cameras in my neighborhood. I’ll take the protection if others don’t want it.

2 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

Seriously, let neighborhoods vote on whether they want them on their streets. I would go so far as to say that I would be willing to pay more taxes (I mean, a little bit more) to get speed cameras around me. Red light cameras too.

2 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Why pay more taxes? Wouldn’t speed cameras be self funding? If the rate of issued tickets drops ,then they’ve done their job and can be moved to a different location.

1 hour ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

she should come out to east PDX for a while. Sorry but Hardesty is woefully out of touch with many parts of this city. But then again she’s not alone.

2 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

I would point out that a number of the crashes that have occurred on Marine Drive have been racing-related. These are not impoverished members of communities that have been ignored by the City. Rather, they are people with enough means to purchase and modify fast cars. Many of them travel from out of state or outlying communities to participate in illegal gatherings on Portland streets. Investing in infrastructure is not going to curtail the behavior of people that knowingly and willing participate in reckless and dangerous behavior. Only enforcement will work with that population.

The concluding paragraph is interesting, because she was arguing for moving slowly and acting cautiously in regards to making changes to policing and enforcement in Portland. But when her colleagues on City Council took the go slowly and cautiously approach in response to her police defunding proposal, she attacked them publicly.

1 hour ago
drs
Guest
drs

Speed cameras are great. I wish we had lots of them. But too many cars are driving around Portland lacking license plates or with fake temporary plates. If no one is going to enforce requirements for vehicle registration, cameras will do absolutely nothing to solve the problem.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Evan
Guest
Evan

I LOVE Hardesty’s response. Yep, they’ve shown they can do it, so there’s no problem 🙂

3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

We have a traffic division?

2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’ve lived here for over 30 years, and I’ve seen someone pulled over for dangerous driving once. That was a long time ago.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
igor
Guest
igor

I’ve been pulled over for slowing down, not stopping at a stop sign on my bike. Does that count?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Jeff Smith
Guest
Jeff Smith

Not anymore….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Momo
Guest
Momo

If traffic cops are replaced with things like speed cameras and red light cameras all over the city, and we offer alternatives to fines for people who truly can’t afford them (like taking safety classes), that would be a win for both safety and racial equity. I’m really pleased to see Commissioners Hardesty and Eudaly take on this tough issue.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Nathan Hinkle
Guest
Nathan Hinkle

What traffic enforcement? I’m sure I’m not the only one who sees blatant disregard for traffic laws constantly, and nary a traffic stop in sight. And the data show that when PPB does make the rare traffic stop, it’s often racially profiled. The most dangerous drivers I encounter tend to be folks driving luxury SUVs and large pickups who know they won’t be stopped, and that if they do they’re likely to get off with a warning. Automated enforcement is more equitable and catches far more people. We do need a limited number of officers to stop extremely dangerous drivers (like impaired drivers or active road rage), but PPB already barely responds to those types of calls. A couple months ago I encountered a person (likely drunk or high) on Mt Tabor driving an SUV with the entire windshield smashed in, who tried to drive off road up a hill into the park, then gave up and sped off down Harrison. The dispatcher told me they would “let officers know to keep an eye out for them”, but I stayed in the area for a while and nobody responded. It’s clear that the Traffic Division is barely doing any good for the city as it is.

I would like to see the city take a serious look at transferring responsibility for major crash investigations to PBOT. This would serve two goals: one, we don’t need armed police to investigate a collision, and two, it would give the agency that is responsible for designing and maintaining our streets a much more direct view of how their design/management results in serious injury crashes. Traffic engineers could be trained on the same crash investigation and reconstruction that the PPB Traffic Division officers currently are, and investigations could be rotated among staff with other duties. Funding saved from the police bureau could be used to fund additional positions to accommodate this new workload.

I also think that traffic-related emergency response should be removed entirely from the police bureau and managed by PBOT as well. If you listen to the fire scanner (can’t listen to the police scanner anymore because they’ve encrypted it to avoid accountability), you will hear firefighters frequently request police respond to an incident for traffic control. Any time there’s a collision (or a fire, a gas leak, flooding, or any other traffic incident) we have expensive and deadly police responding to stand around and direct traffic. PBOT could be given additional funding to add a limited number of full-time traffic incident responders available for immediate emergency response, and could cross-train existing maintenance division staff who could divert from day-to-day maintenance work to respond to larger incidents. Seattle DOT has a successful incident response team, and ODOT runs a similar program on freeways state-wide which reduces how often OSP needs to respond merely for traffic control. These staff would be trained for emergency vehicle response and could perform all the same traffic control that police do, and as an added bonus, could help ensure that hazardous debris are removed from the ROW after an incident – something police certainly never do. When we switched from using police for traffic control at Sunday Parkways to using PBOT staff (initially) and then contracted flaggers (a couple years later), traffic flow became smoother, and participants felt more comfortable at the event.

2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

And the data show that when PPB does make the rare traffic stop, it’s often racially profiled.

Actually, the data do not show this, at least not for the traffic division which is not in the business of making pretext stops where a traffic infraction is just an excuse to stop someone “suspicious” looking.

Statistics from the traffic bureau show that they issue tickets in numbers that closely mirror those getting injured or killed in traffic crashes, which is probably as good a proxy as any for unsafe driving.

1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

“it’s often racially profiled”.

How often?

1 hour ago
Javier Sodo
Guest
Javier Sodo

Cutting the police budget to fund $7.5 million to provide legal assistance for Portland tenants fighting eviction, $7.4 million for food assistance, $1 million for a hygiene station program and another $1 million for outdoor shelters. What in the world? How will that improve public safety? We need a comprehensive plan to improve public safety (including traffic safety, bicycle safety and pedestrian safety) before rushing into cutting police funding. Alternative programs (such as a Eugene’s CAHOOTS street response) need to be up and ready to implement BEFORE decimating our current approach. This plan is re-directing money in a “willy-nilly” fashion to whatever sounds good to the ideologues Hardesty and Eudaly and their bases. They took this straight out of TRUMP’s PLAYBOOK….play to your base! Say no to this divisive and ineffective proposal.
https://www.opb.org/article/2020/10/28/defund-portland-police-budget-vote/

2 hours ago
El oso
Guest
El oso

Actually getting people off the streets and info homes is a proven tactic to increase safety

2 hours ago
Javier Sodo
Guest
Javier Sodo

I want someone to arrive in a timely fashion when I call 911 after I’m attacked riding my bike on the Springwater trail. Violent crime is way up in Portland. 911 response times are much slower. Cutting the police budget and using the funds to pay for lawyers to fight evictions and food handouts do not help with these pressing public safety issues.

1 hour ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Does anyone actually want people living on the streets?

1 hour ago
James
Guest
James

There’s a traffic division? You could have fooled me! Drivers in this town speed with impunity, run stop sign and red lights and break all sorts of laws without any fear of repercussion because there is no enforcement in place. Cars on SE 136th between Foster and Holgate drive much faster than the 25mph posted speed limit. Frankly, I don’t know why this city bothered to lower speed limits because hardly anybody observes them and if someone does (oh horrors) cars will pass on center turn lanes and on bike lanes! This town is a mess and I can’t wait to leave it!

2 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

I sympathize with your frustration over the lack of enforcement and people driving dangerously with impunity. But I think you will be sorely disappointed if you expect to find significantly more law abiding drivers anywhere else in the United States. It is a nationwide epidemic.

1 hour ago
roberta
Guest
roberta

If we put speed kill switches on all cars inside the urban core we wouldn’t need any cops downtown. Cap all vehicular speed at 20 mph, except freeways at 45 mph. easy-peasy cheap and tasty food carts will rejoice in new pedestrian and bike traffic.

2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

But I like to bike faster than 20mph sometimes.

1 hour ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Statistically, crime rates* have been falling across this country and the cost of policing has been falling as well as new technology and tools result in a force multiplier effect. So why have police budgets continued to INCREASE? Then when a budget cut is called for, police leadership ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS go fear mongering by putting popular programs on the chopping block FIRST!

Also, didn’t Oregon legalize pot? Didn’t this result in a huge drop in demand for police to dig a hole and fill it up again? Why was there no “peace dividend” when this occurred?

* – crime rates don’t include white collar crime which has seen the opposite trend. The vast majority of crime by value is wage theft. Wage theft dwarfs all other forms of crime.

1 hour ago
drs
Guest
drs

It might have a lot to do with the fact that a large portion of the job that police officers are asked to do has nothing to do with law enforcement. The shooting in Philadelphia earlier this week is a perfect case in point. Police officers were dispatched to a situation in which mental health services had been requested. I don’t know what the numbers are, but it seems like a lot of what Portland cops are expected to do is of a similar nature.

1 hour ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Police departments are large organizations which hire everyone from administrators and janitors to mechanics and actual police officers. What are the barriers to creating special units to deal with these special circumstances? Not every employee carries a gun. It seems to me that it’s pressure from police unions to hire as many beat cops as possible and that’s what they do to the detriment of the community they are supposed to serve. Ironically enough, this mentality doesn’t even serve the cops themselves as it results in stress to perform in a wide range of situations and get it right 100% of the time while thinking that everyone is out to kill them.

It’s as if hospitals hired as many neurosurgeons as possible, at the expense of nurses, orderlies, admins and so on because the neurosurgeon union was at the wheel. It’s great if you are in for neurosurgery but…. and also the employment cost overruns.

46 minutes ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Is the Traffic Division a “popular program”? Personally, as a cyclist, I would love to see motorists drive safer. Does the current traffic policing system do that? As we can see from some of the above comments, many people don’t really think we’re getting much currently in terms of effective enforcement anyway. And I think I’m safe in saying that the majority of drivers don’t like traffic cops. Announcing that the whole division will be cut may give people pause, just as any cut to current services would force people to imagine what actual benefits will be lost.

I agree that the first instinct of an entrenched system within any organization, public or private, when it is faced with budget cuts is to threaten maximum perceived impact. Threatening to go on strike, not responding to requests for service, defunding popular programs, etc. But really I’m not sure the Traffic Division is that beloved core service. So many people break traffic laws that the common response to seeing a fellow motorist pulled over is “there but for the grace of god go I” as opposed to, “I’m glad they pulled that menace over”. Unless of course, you directly see the person threaten you or someone else, then cue the “instant karma” dashcam reddit genre.

43 minutes ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

I’m beginning to think that the CHOP experiment up in Seattle is a pretty good preview for what our city is going to look like after a couple of years of Iannarone and Hardesty in charge of the police. The reason we have police is that there is a small percentage of the population that are just plain evil. They murder, rape, beat, and rob. I don’t want to have to buy a gun or put bars over every window of my residence so I’m counting on the police to take care of the criminals. Do the police and the police union need reform? Yes, but I would think that might require more funding for them to be able to do the right job. Training is not free. Shootings and murder are way up this year in Portland. Would you be willing to run over to your neighbor’s house un-armed if a car stops in front of it and starts shooting it up? Probably not. Criminals have a nearly unlimited supply of easily accessible firearms due to our crazy set of gun laws. Our heavily armed society is why police have to carry guns and why they have to be paranoid every time they deal with a citizen. https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/05/us/chop-seattle-police-protesters-public-safety/index.html

1 hour ago
Josh Chernoff
Guest
Josh Chernoff

We have a traffic division?

1 hour ago
encephalopath
Guest
encephalopath

Cut the PPB budget in half and lay off half the officers. Do something helpful with the money instead. Portland police are useless in achieving any sort of public safety outcome.

There are lots of thing this city could do with $100 million that don’t involve harassing homeless people repeatedly. Like say, maybe helping helping those who are out of doors.

46 minutes ago
