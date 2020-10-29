Support BikePortland

A ‘cowardly move’: Vote on $18 million in police cuts delayed until after election

Posted by on October 29th, 2020 at 3:12 pm

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty at a rally in downtown Portland on July 17th, 2020.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s been a wild 24 hours.

A flyer posted in the Boise-Eliot neighborhood for Hardesty’s “Rethink Portland” police reform initiative.

Months of fireworks on the streets during protests for racial justice and against police brutality led to fireworks at City Hall on Wednesday as members of City Council considered a proposal to cut $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget. A planned vote was delayed because Mayor Ted Wheeler and commissioners Amanda Fritz and Dan Ryan said they needed more time to digest it. And then around 1:00 pm on Thursday, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty – who spearheaded the budget proposal and pushed hard for a vote Wednesday — issued a scathing rebuke of Mayor Wheeler’s “failed” leadership and endorsed his challenger Sarah Iannarone just days before a very tight election.

Hardesty has worked for months to craft the cuts based on her Rethink Portland initiative and she formed a united front with fellow Commissioner Chloe Eudaly in support of them. But on a five-member council, this progressive duo needed to become a trio to enact the changes. With the election on Tuesday, they wanted a vote before the next meeting. With Wheeler and Fritz voting as a block against significant police reform, it all came down to untested Commissioner Dan Ryan who’s only been in office since September 10th after winning a special election in August to replace the late Nick Fish.

The 5 tenets of Hardesty’s proposal.

Hardesty and Eudaly worked more like activists than politicians in the past week, urging people to contact the three other commissioners. Cutting $18 million from the police budget after $15 million in cuts back in June is a big deal and tension around the vote was high. 165 people testified and the majority of them strongly supported the move.

“I don’t want to be rushed right now.”
— Dan Ryan, city commissioner

I’m sharing this on BikePortland because the police budget matters to everyone who uses Portland streets — especially people of color, vulnerable and marginalized road users like bicycle riders, and those who use streets to exercise their constitutional right to protest. Traffic stops are the most common way most people interact with police and we’ve watched for years as PPB officers have used traffic law-related justifications to forcibly — and too often violently — remove law-abiding citizens from streets and other public spaces.

While transportation-specific policing issues haven’t garnered much attention in Portland yet, the cuts and reforms being proposed by Hardesty and Eudaly (who happens to be in charge of the transportation bureau) will inevitably lead us there.

In a memo from Hardesty to her colleagues on October 19th detailing the proposal, she described her vision for, “A Portland where a reduced police force is focused solely on solving crime, where crime is addressed through a public health lens, and where we make reinvestments in community and police alternatives to provide support and de‐escalated responses to those in need of assistance.” The biggest line item in the cuts, over $7 million, would eliminate the 42 officer positions left empty by recent retirements. Other elements include an elimination of overtime and reduction of funding for military-grade munitions. Hardesty wants to use money saved in PPB cuts to support “our most vulnerable community members, creating alternatives to police, and setting aside funds in contingency to help mitigate any potential cuts.”

When it came time to take a stand and vote for the proposal, Commissioner Fritz said she was “exhausted” and needed more information, Wheeler said he wanted more analysis of the potential impacts of the cuts, and Ryan simply said he needed more time. “I don’t want to be rushed right now,” Ryan said. “And I also reflecting on what happened in the US Senate this week. I think most supporters would agree on the fact that they’ve made a rushed vote on a Supreme Court justice a week before the election, so why would I want to be a part of a government that does that?”

When it became clear there would be no vote yesterday, Hardesty did not hide her disappointment:

“I am disappointed that we didn’t do our job tonight. People have been taking into the street, every night for 156 days. It is shocking that my city council colleagues don’t know why people are taking to the street. I wish I could have actually fulfilled the public’s request and cut the full 35 million, but that would not have been a responsible move. Commissioner Eudaly and I worked very hard to make sure that the cuts that we were proposing would not impact the staffing levels of Portland Police Bureau, nor would it have an impact on the DOJ settlement agreement. This didn’t come out of nowhere. And each of you have had many opportunities to ask questions on my amendments, all of you have had an opportunity to push back.

I see it as a very cowardly move to be trying to put this vote off until after the election, because that’s exactly what it is.

I am a bit disgusted tonight with the lack of courage of this council… I am really disappointed in you colleagues. We had the opportunity to show the public that not only are we being responsible; but we’re actually listening to the people who night after night after night are telling us what they need. What it cowardly way to end, what has been a very brilliant afternoon of testimony.”

Hardesty’s proposal will be back at City Hall for a possible vote on Thursday November 5th at 2:00 pm.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

SD
Guest
SD

Classic Wheeler- complain how hard it is to make substantial changes, but do nothing when the opportunity is at hand.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Unrelated question, but is there a substantial deficit in the current overall city budget in terms of general funding?

Also, if everyone in Oregon votes by mail anyway, hasn’t everyone who is going to vote at all already sent in their vote? I mean, here in NC we have polls open in every precinct on election day, but we also have absentee voting and early poll voting. But hasn’t Oregon long ago closed all its voting booths? So if it’s all by mail, haven’t most votes already been submitted? So what decernable difference will Hardesty’s last-minute endorsement of Iannarone make in the election?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

In WA, about 55% of registered voters have had their ballots accepted already. Compare that to 77% of RV ballots accepted in 2916 total. Then add your own secret sauce for OR.

Also, why has no one mentioned all PDX bicyclists’ fav councilor Fritz?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

The ballot drop off locations are widely used instead of the mail. The votes are still coming in.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Multnomah County has seen returns of about 60% at this point. More are probably in the mail or sitting in drop boxes. Polling has shown that the race for mayor is very close. A last second endorsement could still swing the race.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

I’ll admit that my ballot is still sitting here on the table. I don’t get a vote in this particular election, but I’m sure there are plenty of people like me who will be rushing to get their ballot into the drop box at 7:59 on Tuesday.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

I really respect Jo Ann, but the election is in only 5 days. I’m really worried about the Proud Boys and their friends getting more violent if Trump loses. Waiting to restructure the police until after the election may be smart.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

No one is talking about restructuring the police five days before the election. And PPB are full of proud bois and other fascist/white supremacist groups. PPB has never protected us from the fascist in the past, why would this be different?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’m more worried about them getting violent if Trump wins, shooting live ammo as a form of celebration.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Anyone listen to the Oath Keepers interview on NPR yesterday? Oath Keepers is an extreme right nationwide militia group, 80% of membership are police and military, active and retired. They vow “civil war” if Trump is defeated. Paranoia is on full display, such as shooting children because liberals may have strapped IEDs to their bodies!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

I’m worried about the militias.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

we’ve watched for years as PPB officers have used traffic law-related justifications to forcibly — and too often violently — remove law-abiding citizens from streets and other public spaces.

You are referring, I hope, to pretext stops where a traffic infraction is an excuse to top a vehicle because something looks “suspicious”, not the ordinary traffic enforcement activity conducted by the traffic division that keep things from being even more Mad Max than they are.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’m referring to what happens in protests and other demonstrations (like Critical Mass in the old days and any large street demonstration) when PPB assumes that the only “traffic” that deserves space on the road are people in cars and they use force to move people off the road even though there’s often not enough space to leave the roadway and/or when people are on bikes or other vehicles they have a right to be in the roadway.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

We agree on that point; if the police are clearing the streets of peaceful protestors without legal authority for doing so, it’s a big problem. The best response is obey officers and file a lawsuit. The worst is to try to physically resist or retaliate.

(Just for the record, I’ve been “cleared” numerous times; mostly during the Critical Mass era and the “Little Beirut” protests, but also this summer.)

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
One
Guest
One

JoAnn Hardesty, Chloe Eudaly, and Sarah Iannarone are on the right side of history. Fukc Ted Wheeler. And so very disappointed in Dan Ryan.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

You’re disappointed that a brand new council member wants to make a fully informed decision on an incredibly important issue? We’re talking major structural reforms (which I generally support) that will take years to fully implement. In the grand scheme, what difference does one more week make?

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Seriously, this. Look what happened when all those fresh-faced city council members in Minneapolis who publically committed to disbanding the police. Most have since backed away from their words, some, implausibly, claiming they didn’t understand what they were saying, or that they felt the statement was “symbolic”, or some other rubbish. I suspect many will not survive their next election. Making a rushed commitment to radical change in the heat of the moment is foolish for any politician who wants to keep their job. Ryan made a smart, if inexpedient, decision.

I want leaders who will take the time to learn about an issue before acting on it.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Chairman Mao thought he was on the right side of history, also.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

The the memo Hardesty sent on Oct 19: “…Hardesty wants to use money saved in PPB cuts to support “our most vulnerable community members, creating alternatives to police, and setting aside funds in contingency to help mitigate any potential cuts.”

What does it mean to use the money to support the most vulnerable community members? What are the alternatives to the police? I got a post from the police chief on FB saying in part “The PPB welcomes ongoing, thoughtful, evidence-based reforms and would like to be a part of these discussions. Once appropriate structures are in place, we completely agree that there are situations where police response may not be the best way to serve the community. …I support thoroughly researched, data-driven proposals to improve public safety. This is a conversation worth having, but not a conversation worth rushing. I hope we take the time needed to ensure that any decisions result in the public safety outcomes we all seek.”

I realize that trust in PPB is at an all-time low, but what is the replacement model? I would like to see something in place to before we stat dismantling the PPB. I suspect it will take long time to create a community response division- it will need a budget and official positions to be filled, etc. I realize things are bad out there now for many people, but there is a real potential things could get worse without adequate means to respond to emergencies. I support waiting until a replacement structure is fully developed and adopted

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

“The PPB welcomes ongoing, thoughtful, evidence-based reforms and would like to be a part of these discussions…I support thoroughly researched, data-driven proposals to improve public safety.”

The PPB has its problems, but that is an incredibly encouraging response from the PPB.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I agree, and I hope our leaders will “call their bluff” by providing some thoughtful, evidence-based reforms to improve public safety.

I’d much rather see positive proposals for change than cuts for the sake of cutting.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Here’s a link to the memo Hardesty wrote. I found it on OPB’s website:

http://www.opb.org/pdf/Hardesty%20Memo_1603234705541.pdf

I have not yet been able to track down the text of the actual amendment they were discussing, where I assume we will find specific details on funding re-allocations.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I flatter myself in being good at finding such documents on the city website, but I completely failed to find it this time. The budget proposal I found had no radical budget adjustments for the police, just 50 layoffs at BDS (development services.) My guess is that it is still being reviewed by the city budget office before they release it to the public, but really I have no idea.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

I have been appalled by videos that have been posted of police being overly aggressive and using excessive force in response to protests. Officers need to be held accountable. We need to change laws that shield officers from prosecutions when they commit crimes and renegotiate police union contract provisions that prevent officers from being punished when they step out of line. But I don’t agree with Hardesty’s proposed solutions.

I strongly support the idea of creating a group of unarmed city employees that can serve many of the functions of the police. I could even imagine that the majority of officers that are currently walking around with lethal weapons could be replaced with unarmed people who are backed up by a smaller force of armed officers. But I think we have way too few people enforcing traffic laws and providing security on public transit. I see people flagrantly violating traffic laws with impunity on a daily basis, and I hardly see any officers on the street who could do anything about it. I do not support any proposal that would slash $18 Million from the police budget without first hiring and training a group of people that are ready to take on the responsibility of enforcing laws on day one.

I voted for Mayor Wheeler because I think that Iannarone’s positions on homelessness and police funding are unrealistic and unworkable. I think she has a lot of great ideas on transportation and land use that I would like to support. I have been greatly disappointed with Wheeler’s leadership in many ways. But I don’t think Iannarone or Hardesty’s policies on these issues are going to move us in the right direction.

Also, what does Hardesty think will happen if we completely eliminate overtime for police officers? Is there going to be zero police presence at nightly protests? What happens when 700 proud boys flood into downtown on a weekend, as they do from time to time? Do we just let them break skulls because we want to make a symbolic gesture by cutting the police budget?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The PPB has never, ever, not once, protected us from the proud bois.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Laura
Guest
Laura

Nope, nope, and…nope.
A question was asked if the cuts can be made without layoffs. Hardesty could not answer, nor could staff. That’s the hold up. PPB is seriously understaffed.

As an example. Last weekend, a young person who “lived to drift” was fatally shot at SE 48th and Division. (I don’t know the circumstances but heard at least 5 shots fired) Police were delayed in responding. Every night since, people on foot, bikes, in homes, and in cars are threatened by noise and vehicles of the vicitms friends “paying respect” by drifting and stunting at the site. No police response is available.

Yes! Reform is needed, but there is still a basic service level needed to deal with situations occurring and those being investigated.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
