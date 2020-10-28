Support BikePortland

Portland’s fantastic fall colors are a respite in anxious times

Posted by on October 28th, 2020 at 10:51 am

Riding through Ladds Addition is other-worldly at certain times of the day.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)


You might be full of anxiety right now. And that’s OK! I am too. And I know many other BikePortlanders feel the same way.

But have you been outside lately? Have you felt the crisp air? Heard the comforting crunch of the leaves? Ridden through the branches of browns and oranges and reds and yellows that so many of our street trees are sharing with us right now?

I finally got out a bit yesterday after not leaving my neighborhood for a while (which I can blame on a knee injury, no meetings or events to cover, and a general malaise), and it was great to just cruise around with my camera looking for bicycle riders rolling through beautiful scenes. While I was sad to see so much of our city closed down and quiet, it was uplifting to know that nature is as loud as ever.

Hang in there friends! We’ll get through this.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Sam Peterson
Guest
Sam Peterson

…thumbs up…

7 hours ago
Joe Adamski
Guest
Joe Adamski

The canopy in Ladds , along Willamette and through much of Portland gives so much to enjoy. And being able to lollygag and enjoy is a right ( and rite) best enjoyed from your bicycle or on foot.

3 hours ago
