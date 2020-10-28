Portland’s fantastic fall colors are a respite in anxious times

You might be full of anxiety right now. And that’s OK! I am too. And I know many other BikePortlanders feel the same way.

But have you been outside lately? Have you felt the crisp air? Heard the comforting crunch of the leaves? Ridden through the branches of browns and oranges and reds and yellows that so many of our street trees are sharing with us right now?

I finally got out a bit yesterday after not leaving my neighborhood for a while (which I can blame on a knee injury, no meetings or events to cover, and a general malaise), and it was great to just cruise around with my camera looking for bicycle riders rolling through beautiful scenes. While I was sad to see so much of our city closed down and quiet, it was uplifting to know that nature is as loud as ever.

Hang in there friends! We’ll get through this.

