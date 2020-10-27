Support BikePortland

ODOT won’t commit to healthy air quality for Harriet Tubman Middle School students

Posted by on October 27th, 2020 at 12:18 pm

“‘Improve’ [air quality] is not the standard we want… You could have technically an improvement, but it could be immaterial and the air is still not safe for and healthy for children.”
— Julia Brim-Edwards, Portland Public Schools Board member

Why an expansion of I-5 matters to Portland Public Schools (Harriet Tubman Middle School outlined in red).
(Graphic: Portland State University)

Even though drivers on Interstate 5 through north Portland already emit unhealthy levels of toxic gases from their cars and trucks, the Oregon Department of Transportation wants to widen it and bring those vehicles even closer to the kids who attend Harriet Tubman Middle School.

“Not ‘do no harm’, ‘do better’.”
— Brendan Finn, ODOT Urban Mobility Office director

Poor air quality is why Portland Public Schools spent $20 million on a new air filtration system when the school reopened in 2018. It’s also a big reason why ODOT’s I-5 Rose Quarter project is so controversial. In 2018 a Portland State University air quality study (PDF) said outdoor activities should be limited, and in April 2019 Tubman students donned masks at a rally against the project.

At a meeting of the project’s Executive Steering Committee Monday night, Portland Public Schools Board Member Julia Brim-Edwards (a top executive at Nike) tried to strengthen ODOT’s commitment to air quality around Tubman. She targeted the ESC’s “Values Statement” (PDF) which includes a section titled, “Climate Action and Improved Public Health”.

At the previous meeting in September, Brim-Edwards proposed new language in the Values Statement that would specifically reference Tubman. Her desired text was: “Air quality on the grounds of Harriet Tubman Middle School and adjacent Lillis Albina Park is at a level medical and public health officials say is safe for children and public use.”

That language wasn’t acceptable to ODOT.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

(Source: ODOT Values Statement)

ODOT Urban Mobility Office Director Brendan Finn said the agency could only “improve” air quality. “That is an outcome the agency could have a high level of confidence that we could accomplish,” Finn said. “Not ‘do no harm’,’do better’.”

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson (whose Measure 26-218 is being strongly opposed by Nike) then quickly chimed in to support ODOT’s language. But Brim-Edwards wanted more of a discussion because she was still unclear whether her proposed language had been added to the Values Statement. It had not. Finn inserted his language into the document and failed to discuss the issue with Brim-Edwards prior to yesterday’s meeting where the Values would be voted on for formal adoption.

“I think ‘improve’ is not the standard we would want,” Brim-Edwards said. “The concern is with the language that Brendan [Finn] suggested you could have technically an improvement, but it could be immaterial and the air is still not safe for and healthy for children to be outside. And that would not just be for the school district grounds, but also for anybody who’s recreating in the adjacent Portland parks,” she continued.

I-5 Rose Quarter project Executive Steering Committee.

The Values Statement was then adopted 10-1 with Brim-Edwards as the only “no”.

When Brim-Edwards continued to press Finn on the “improvement” language, he said his intention was to create a metric to have a baseline to compare to.

To which Brim-Edwards asked, “So if this is a metric, what are you suggesting the level of improvement be? Was the improvement based on consulting with health professionals?” Finn then referred to ODOT’s existing air quality study and said he would get Brim-Edwards the information after the meeting. When Brim-Edwards continued to express her concerns, ODOT Project Manager Megan Channell came to Finn’s aid to say metrics could be part of “a conversation” to happen later in the process.

“What was just approved though, is a standard that may still be unhealthy for students who are outside Harriet Tubman are in the adjacent park,” Brim-Edwards continued, while trying to press her case. Then meeting facilitator Steven Holt abruptly ended the discussion.

Later in the meeting, TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey said he felt Brim-Edwards was “shunted aside” and “kind of cut off a little bit.” “I don’t want to led that go. It was a bit edgy how we just moved off and just put her on the sideline and I don’t think that’s fair to fellow members,” he said.

After the meeting I asked Brim-Edwards if she felt her concerns were addressed. “No, and I was surprised that there was a rush to adopt and validate the inadequate language,” she replied. “They have not provided baseline data for this metric they’re proposing and it’s not clear the ‘improvements’ would meet public health standards for air quality for children or youth.”

Back in September a different advisory committee for this project was disbanded and 14 of its members said ODOT did it to silence opposition. Earlier this month the City of Portland made the unprecedented decision to completely withdraw as a partner on the project due in part to ODOT’s repeated failures to act on stakeholder input.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

29
Leave a Reply

avatar
13 Comment threads
16 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
20 Comment authors
mhDavid HampstenMattLauraChris I Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
dan
Guest
dan

The callout quote says that Brim-Edwards is on the board of the PPB, not PPS. I do love the idea of a PPB board though.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yikes. My mistake. Fixed it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Can I nominate ODOT for the role of the Super Villain in the next Avengers movie. The seem intent on getting ready for the role.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Like all super villains, ODOT is just misunderstood by our naive heroes. They are simply giving in to public wants and desires, no doubt fueled by those other super villains in advertising and big auto.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

“You guys are the real heroes. We’re just glad we can help.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Craig
Guest
Craig

In my experience, likely an exclusive tactical pre-meeting/private-conversation took place among interested parties to facilitate swift adoption of the sneaky-change, in order to gracefully bulldoze opposition.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Good for Doug Kelsey, TriMet for recognizing that she was being marginalized and silenced. Where was Lynn Peterson, Metro? What about Leah Horner form the Governor’s office? What do they have say about this behavior? They are complicit in rubber-stamping ODOT’s sham process, but I would genuinely like to hear what they think about the exchange and hear them explain whey they did not say anything and how they justify rushing a vote for such meaningless/toothless values statement.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Does anyone know of any public DOT nationwide that can promise (or has been willing to promise) “Air quality on the grounds of _______ School and adjacent ______ Park is at a level medical and public health officials say is safe for children and public use”, that is right next to one of their busiest automobile-dominated facilities?

The City of Portland (PBOT) has several streets next to Harriet Tubman, would they be willing to make such a similar promise?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Maybe not, but if they were asking to spend nearly a billion dollars, it would be legitimate to press them on it.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

ODOT is probably trying to get away with a temporary “improvement” as the standard. They decrease congestion for 1-2 years in their projections, call it an “improvement” and then ignore what happens afterwards. Having a fixed metric of “healthy for children” would be difficult to meet over time with increasing traffic projections.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

It’s fitting, ODOT and Metro are birds of a feather when it comes to lying about their infrastructure projects.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Peter W
Guest
Peter W

> ODOT Urban Mobility Office Director Brendan Finn said the agency could only “improve” air quality. “That is an outcome the agency could have a high level of confidence that we could accomplish,” Finn said.

I also have a “high level of confidence” that air quality will improve (with or without ODOT’s involvement). The air quality will improve as gas and diesel give way to batteries in the vehicle fleet. With that happening without any help from ODOT, surely ODOT could do better – if they actually cared to try.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The reality is that ODOT is tasked by the Oregon state legislature and governor to ram through a highway project of a community that doesn’t want it, and that community and its supporters will continue to make demands that they know cannot be delivered. It’s a lot like Trump versus the Democrats in the House – both groups seem to enjoy taunting each other, but at public expense and a total waste of tax dollars. Who are the winners? Politicians trying to get re-elected. Who loses? Pretty much everyone else.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Betsy Reese
Subscriber
Betsy Reese

Please explain the relevance of Nike to this article. Otherwise, I suggest edit to delete.

Mentioned twice:

“Portland Public Schools Board Member Julia Brim-Edwards (a top executive at Nike) tried to strengthen ODOT’s commitment to air quality around Tubman.”

and later,

“Metro Council President Lynn Peterson (whose Measure 26-218 is being strongly opposed by Nike) then quickly chimed in to support ODOT’s language.”

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How big of an employer in Portland is Nike? Do they have any local clout outside of Beaverton?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

That was a dumb place to put that school to begin with. Seems like most students arrive by car anyway.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Like much of the city: the school came first THEN the interstate.

OPB: “Harriet Tubman Middle School and poor air quality have a long history. The Tubman building went up in 1952, initially as Eliot Elementary School. Interstate 5 was built next to it several years later.”
https://www.opb.org/news/article/tubman-middle-school-air-quality-fixes-portland/

Back when it was an elementary school it was likely a walking school vs. a bussing school. (My assumption.)

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

The point being given the daily (pre-convid) traffic jams from parents DRIVING their kids to school, it doesn’t seem well located for many people.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
X
Guest
X

The school was built in 1952. The freeway was built in 1964.

Dumb place to put a freeway.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Laura
Guest
Laura

The school was there, then the freeway.The school was closed due to lack of students. If PPS was really concerned about student health,they would have relocated the school rather than re-opened it. PPS can’t manage it’s way out of a paper bag.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Eliot
Guest
Eliot

Perhaps ODOT could purchase Tubman school site, and work with PPS to relocate the school in a location that is superior. If that’s not feasible, this project should not go forward.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The school and freeway have been immediate neighbors since 1964, so what is that, 56 years now? It’s not like it’s the only public school next to a freeway, there are several others citywide (Lincoln High, Oliver Lents Elementary, Jason Lee Elementary, and PSU). Portland has lots of good reasons for not wanting the freeway expanded besides this school, and the state government, including the governor and Democratic-controlled state legislature, seem equally determined to ram it through.

I find it fascinating the opposition to expanding I-5, but no opposition to the funded expansion projects on I-205 in East Portland.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Most people here (including those running the city) hardly know East Portland even exists.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Alas, too true.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
was carless
Guest
was carless

At this point, they should just move the school. Next to a freeway is an inappropriate place for a school.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Just like Lents Elementary, PSU, Lincoln High School, and many others?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Benson, Wilkes, Parkrose… Maybe building interstates through cities was a bad idea?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Or maybe both freeways and schools are built where land is cheapest and local opposition is weakest?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson (whose Measure 26-218 is being strongly opposed by Nike) then quickly chimed in to support ODOT’s language

That’s where Lynn Peterson was or is.

We need Chris Smith at Metro, but I hate to wish years of hell on him.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests