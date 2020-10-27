Support BikePortland

Mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone addresses off-street path safety concerns

Posted by on October 27th, 2020 at 9:51 am

A rider on the Springwater Corridor path.
(Photo: Michael Andersen/BikePortland)

During a live, online conversation with a supporter Monday evening, mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone was asked how she’d address safety concerns and homeless camping on the Springwater Corridor path — an issue that has challenged Portland leaders for nearly a decade.

The interview was with Portland-based attorney Alan Kessler. Kessler asked Iannarone to repeat an answer about the issue he overheard her share at a recent open house hosted by “cycling lawyers” (who he described as “the lycra folks who go on fast carbon fiber bikes and go for long rides”).

Before I share the exchange, it’s important to know a bit of context on the issue. We first reported about fears of criminal activity and assaults on the Springwater in 2011. By early 2016 the number of people living along the path and the safety (and other) concerns of people using the path had skyrocketed. That summer an estimated 400-500 people lived along the path in southeast Portland and it became a very high-profile political issue. Former Mayor Charlie Hales ordered the people and their encampments to be removed in September 2016. The issue has flared up once again as people have returned to the camps.

In last night’s interview with Kessler, Iannarone explained why people like living along the paths and said she’d call for a community summit and maybe even a “ceding” of the paths on a temporary basis so right-of-way negotiations could take place.

Screengrab from the live interview.

Here’s the exchange (slightly edited for clarity, it starts at about 5 minutes, 26 seconds into the interview which is posted here):

Kessler:

“I heard you at an open house hosted by a bunch of lawyers, and some of them were cycling lawyers, and they were talking about the Springwater Corridor which used to be for bicyclists a wide open, nice space to bike. And over the last decade, we’re seeing more and more people camping there and we’ve seen more reports that people are not feeling safe on the bikeway or are being assaulted… The question they asked you is ‘How are you going to deal with that homeless problem on my bikeway?’… I loved your answer so I’m going to ask you: How are you going to deal with the problem of me not being able to bike on that bike way?”

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Iannarone:

“Well, you have to ask yourself why two marginalized groups in the city are forced into the same tiny 8 feet of space all around it. Why is this small multi-use path cyclists best option? And why are people without housing also finding that a desirable place? Meanwhile, we have miles, acres of this city covered in asphalt, dominated by the automobile — primarily a little bit of transit, and some freight — but primarily single occupancy vehicles going to-and-fro. You have to ask yourself: How have we equitably allocated urban space for various communities and modes of transportation and interest groups? And how are we going to negotiate that in the future?

One conversation we may need to have is a summit between the cycling community that relies on the multi-use paths and the people residing along them. I’ve spent time on “The Cut” in St Johns, I’ve spent time with people experiencing homelessness along the I-205 multi-use path, I’ve spent time with the folks evicted along the Springwater Corridor… and I’ll tell you this, they don’t really like living there either. But why are they living there? Well, a path is infrastructure. The same way as we want to walk out of our sidewalk and onto a street to get to things that we need; when you’re living along a multi-use path you can give people directions to where you’re living. There’s a milepost, you have an address. There’s a dry walkway should it be raining and need to get to the nearest transit stop to get to a service organization so you can either send some mail, receive some mail, pick up the check — these are the kinds of things that we take for granted when we’re housed. For people without housing, that path is in fact a lifeline.

And so, we may have to do some immediate negotiation in the short term about maybe even ceding those multi-use paths for a short time but then trying to make sure that we’re carving out greater space on the right-of-way.

What I want to do is bring the community together to enhance understanding of the different groups. There’s a lot of acrimony between a lot of groups — cyclists and people without housing, cyclists and motorists, and motorists, you know, and transit — we’ve got to get people talking more civilly so that we can start to hammer out solutions to our biggest problems. Because right now, having hundreds of people concentrated along the paths is not working for anyone involved.”

Iannarone is campaigning hard in the final week before the election to unseat Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Asked for how he’d deal with these path issues, Wheeler’s campaign manager Danny O’Halloran (who initially contacted BikePortland about Iannarone’s comments) said, “Mayor Wheeler has prioritized compassionate alternatives to people camping on the streets… this week, the mayor is asking Council to approve additional funds to make sure we are able to keep our shared community spaces safe, clean, and accessible to everyone. The mayor will continue to find solutions to help those struggling into housing and maintain our public spaces for the whole community.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, , , , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
teeChampsJohnny Bye CarterJonmaxD Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I voted for Sarah and I think her weakest area is in regards to homeless folks. I agree with her that one of the main problems is that we shove cyclist into the same spaces that homeless folks like to live, but these encampments are not just problems for cyclist. They are problems for the (usually) working class communities that live near them. I doubt she has spent any serious time in the cut. She is a politician. I’m sure she went there in the day and handed out sandwhiches or what not. As a cyclist, I bike down the cut during the day and sometimes at night, but the reality is that the folks who live near the cut suffer far more than cyclist who would like to use the peninsula crossing trail do.

Homeless advocates need to acknowledge that homeless people are in fact people. There are good people and bad people who live on the cut. If advocates want the good people who live in the cut or the springwater corridor to be left alone, they need to be willing to acknowledge we need to do something about the bad people. I wouldn’t want to live near what goes on in the cut and neither would you, and neither do the good people who live there. We all have a shared problem and pretending that all homeless folks are just down on their luck isn’t going to solve it. A summit is a stupid idea because the people who shooting heroin and driving their cars into the path don’t care about their “neighbors”

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
tee
Guest
tee

I am not a lawyer, but I am definitely part of the lycra/long rides crowd, and this idea sounds like a trainwreck. She makes a lot of good points about why one might pick to camp in that area, but ceding parts of the path leaves extensive infrastructure gaps for those without cars or those trying not to use them. Drivers have been even worse in my portion of SE lately, and the Springwater is an extremely valuable connector to the area. We can’t let it just go.

*edited for repetitive text

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

If we “cede” these paths, we’re never getting this infrastructure back.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

We’ve already ceded the I-205 path. I can’t vote for anyone who says they will eliminate sweeps completely, because we will lose the few remaining paths that we can use. We need policies that add affordable housing, and policies that provide shelters, but you also need to be able to force people either into the shelters or out of our city, or we will never get these spaces back. We need carrots and sticks. You will never clean up these areas without a stick.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

“the lycra folks who go on fast carbon fiber bikes” do not belong on a multiuse path Like the Springwater to begin with; I’ve had more trouble with irresponsible time trialers on the Springwater than I have with the camps.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

This is paining “lycra/carbon bike” people with a pretty broad brush. I guess I can just look at what someone is riding and the cloths they wear to decide if they are a “responsible” rider or not. I wonder if there are other places in society where I can make generalizations about how someone behaves based on how they look? Maybe we should just ban “lycra/carbon bike” folks from some routes?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
tee
Guest
tee

I have had very few issues over the years with time trialers on springwater while riding or running. There are occassional fast guys who are rude, but I struggle far more with those on any kind of bike who nearly buzz me when I’ve slowed down significantly due to crowding on the path to initiate a safe and non-threatening pass of walkers/families taking the entire path/homeless people/ slower riders etc

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 seconds ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

What a scary and disappointing response! “temporarily” giving up our public spaces? Can you even imagine ever unravelling that? It is is so heartless and so so unrealistic. WE need to make our public spaces safe and open and accessible, and not let them be occupied. WE cannot have a solution to homelessness include sanctioned shantytowns. We need to re-establish a civil society with equal protection and responsibilities for everyone. I agree that the infrastructure is not fairly allocated, but removing public openspace is unacceptable. I think the model adjacent tothe Hawthorn Viaduct seems ok for temporary housing. Maybe that could be expanded on other City/State owned lots. Maybe use the City-owned parking structures for temporary housing. But not parks, and not bike paths. I think Sarah’s proposal pits the homeless against the working poor for resources.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

This is not hard and there is no reason for a summit. There are people blocking and making a bike path un-usable by riders trying to safely get around by bike. The paths need to be clear and safe. Full stop and period. There should be no question about “ceding” the few non-car bike routes even on a temporary basis. I cannot believe I’m hearing what is supposed to be serious candidate express these ideas.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

Iannarone: We need to re-imagine how we equitably allocate public space.

Wheeler: We’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

If the question is “how can Iannarone make me feel less bad about voting for Wheeler” then this is the correct answer.

Out of all the right-of-way in Portland… the slice she’s willing cede is dedicated to active transportation?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests