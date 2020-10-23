Support BikePortland

Leader of ODOT Climate Office: ‘We’re moving in the complete wrong direction’

Posted by on October 23rd, 2020 at 11:51 am

Uh oh.
(Source: ODOT Climate Office)

“We have a significant gap between where we are likely to go and where we need to go.”
— Amanda Pietz, ODOT Climate Office

The Oregon Department of Transportation isn’t moving fast enough to meet greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals. That’s according to ODOT Climate Office Director Amanda Pietz, who served up the bad news at a meeting of the Oregon Transportation Commission yesterday.

Earlier this summer Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order to reduce emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below 1990 emissions by 2050.

During a presentation to the OTC that included a chart on a slide with the word “Gap” between current trends and Oregon’s reduction goals, Pietz said, “We’ve developed a statewide transportation options program, we were able to secure multimodal funding thanks to the legislature — so there’s some positive in there. But those are outweighed unfortunately by the negative people driving more, people holding on to their cars longer, and a lot of fuel inefficient cars on the road. So that’s resulted in an increase in emissions. So, we’re moving in the complete wrong direction… We have a significant gap between where we are likely to go and where we need to go.”

Meredith Connolly, Oregon director for nonprofit advocacy group Climate Solutions, was encouraged to hear this rare bit of candor from an ODOT staffer. “The first step to fixing a problem is admitting you have one,” Connolly shared with BikePortland. “So it’s encouraging to hear an admission from within ODOT’s ranks that they need to step it up on climate. Now we need to see them actually do something about it!”

To that end, Pietz presented OTC members with more about how ODOT plans to close the emissions gap. Or as she put it yesterday: “We’re looking to help turn the ODOT ship… integrating climate means shifting the heart of our practices.”

Behold the all-powerful Climate Lens!

ODOT’s Climate Office was formed this past spring and currently has seven full-time staffers. As a first order of business, Pietz said they’re adding a “climate lens” to everything ODOT does, including how they invest, build, and manage our transportation system.

But she added a caveat: “I’m purposeful in adding the word ‘lens’ to that, because climate will be one factor among many to influence our decisions, and will need to be balanced for safety, equity and other key outcomes.”

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

The most promising use of this lens will come as ODOT — for the first time ever — will apply it to all projects in its Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP, the list projects must be on before they get funded and built). The 2024-2027 STIP process is just getting underway and it gives ODOT a golden opportunity to make good on climate promises.

Beyond the STIP, the work of the Climate Office has three main parts: mitigation (reducing GHG emissions from the transportation sector), adaptation (creating a system more resilient to floods, fires, evacuation needs, coastal erosion, and so on), and sustainability (initiatives like solar highways, which Pietz said have fallen off the priority list due to other more pressing needs). Pietz said they see the most immediate potential in switching to electric vehicles and encouraging the use of cleaner fuels and she made a point to say EVs stand for more than just cars. “Think of micromobility options like electric scooters, electric bikes, but also on the heavy side like freight and buses.”

Chart on left is ODOT’s assessment of the impact various actions will have on closing GHG emissions gap.

Slides from Climate Office presentation

ODOT also sees a silver lining in the Covid-19 crisis. Pietz pointed out that the viability of telecommuting has “been proven” thanks to the pandemic and that the reduction in trips is a positive outcome. “We as an agency really want to support those kind of transitions and we also want to capture the benefits of [telecommuting].”

ODOT will take an increasing role in climate disaster preparation and response.

One transition that’s much less positive for ODOT (and everyone else) is how we’ve quickly gone from climate change prevention, to climate change adaptation. In coming years we’ll be hearing much more from ODOT about their role in dealing with climate change related disasters like fires, floods, and rising sea levels. Today, ODOT Director Kris Strickler will go in front of the State Emergency Board to support a $50 million wildfire cleanup project the agency will carry out. The work would go beyond the right-of-way and represents a new direction for ODOT if we assume “climate fires” (which is how new OTC member Maurice Henderson referred to them in the meeting yesterday) will become the future norm. It also which sets up a conflict of interest because ODOT’s failure to reduce GHG emissions and their car-centric planning are directly related to the intensity and of the recent fires and Strickler himself believes widening highways leads to lower emissions.

To reach climate goals ODOT must do more to reduce vehicle miles traveled (VMT). A statewide analysis by Climate Solutions published last month (PDF) found that the best scenario combines reduced VMT with electrification.

Investing more in “transportation options” (not driving) is a part of ODOT’s strategy (see chart), but it remains to be seen whether they can steer their ship far enough away from the sirens of auto capacity to move the needle for bicycling, transit, and micromobility.

Pietz is optimistic: “The Governor’s executive order was a recognition that we need to get back on track. The good news is that we can catch up. That gap is achievable.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
9 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
was carlessRyancmh89Another EngineerDavid Hampsten Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

A statewide analysis by Climate Solutions published last month (PDF) found that the best scenario combines reduced VMT with electrification.

Let’s start with the Rose Quarter project (and the other regional highway expansions they’re doing that are getting far less attention).

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

the problem with ODOT is that they don’t see highway expansions as running counter to GHG emission goals. In fact they (Director Strickler especially) believe reducing congestion and reducing idling cars by clearing out “bottlenecks” is a good way to meet climate goals. It’s insanity, but it is what it is.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Is that not the real issue here? There is a clear ideological-based discrepancy between what research actually suggests, and what ODOT often states. When we look at research, we want to find the best or strongest evidence. Expert opinion and anecdotes are near worthless. Meta-analyses and RCTs are more robust.

ODOT can state they accept the climate statement and work of 7 staff among thousands, and continue offering pseudo-science in support of an often singular goal of expanding car-centric infrastructure.

It is possible one of the few ways to persuade ODOT into building infrastructure other than for car capacity, speed and storage, may be to mandate this by law. For example, their budget must commit x amount to separated infrastructure per year. The bike bill can be amended to explicitly define bicycle and walking infrastructure as “physically separated.” The legislature can require any car infrastructure to undergo a full EIS as opposed to an EA. There are a lot of steps that will mandate change rather than simply hoping they will follow the best data, something it appears they have avoided for many decades.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The engineers and all the other staff at ODOT (and most other DOTs) are trained to build highways – that’s what they do, and that’s really all they are capable of doing. Their incomes are based on successfully getting funding for infrastructure projects, from state taxpayers, the feds, local cities and counties, and Metro – without that funding, they would be having to look for work with private contractors.

If we want to meet climate goals, we essentially need to end an entire industrial sector related to highway building and design, and put a lot of highly-paid civil-engineering types out of work.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Another Engineer
Guest
Another Engineer

If the State/Federal Government invested what is actually required to maintain our current infrastructure there would still be plenty of jobs. I am sure the existing skills at ODOT could be used to develop regional connections for alternative modes, maybe even look to German and instead of recreating the Autobahn we could have their bicycle highways.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

PBOT has also jumped on the “faster roads are good for the climate!” train. See: Better Hawthorne

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
was carless
Guest
was carless

Bingo. Everything needs to be electrified, and all of the fossil sources of electrical power generation need to be taken offline ASAP. Boardman, which shut down last Thursday, is a good first step.
Over the next decade, the vast majority of new car sales will switch to being EVs. Then the older cars will start to come off the roads.
Note that Joe Biden has a $2 TRILLION decarbonization plan that focuses heavily on flat out eliminating gas powered cars. Also, it should be noted that Biden REALLY loves trains. Like, a lot. He’s a train guy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
granpa
Guest
granpa

One has to wonder if ODOT couldn’t be a better environmental steward of the land next to roads. Carbon sequestration may not be the solution, but it is part of the solution. Even “greenwashing” our roadsides would add to the betterment.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Tad Reeves
Guest
Tad Reeves

It’s not just local transportation options though. I often wonder how the money we throw at our freeway budget would go on things like double-tracking the Portland-Eugene mainline that Amtrak takes, and working with WSDOT to do the same to Seattle. Frequency, more than speed, is the reason I’ve not been able to take the train to Salem/Eugene for a number of my last trips, and frequency is the WHOLE reason my buddy (who works for Facebook up in Seattle) isn’t able to just Amtrak it up there & back. He’d far rather work on the train and not have to drive, but one daily train each way basically assures that he’ll never have a train that works with his schedule.

Everyone wants to talk about high speed rail, and I get that, but double-track & electrify the current corridor (which is already good for 80mph+ most of the way) and that opens up a ton of flexibility to offer usable transportation options for mid-distance intercity travel that could get a lot of cars off the road.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Or even building a German-style ICE rail line outside of the current UP/BNSF mainlines, through extensive tunneling? Siemens AG seems to have perfected the process and has brought the costs down so as to be “affordable” compared with highway building, while keeping the track spaced at standard gauge to allow any train to use the track and to merge with the existing track network. Even old diesel trains can run on ICE track, as well as Eurostar, Thalys, and TGV (with overhead electrification).

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tad Reeves
Guest
Tad Reeves

Indeed. And it doesn’t even have to be ICE-style. If you look at the Zurich -> Munich intercity service or even the Stockholm->Gothenburg->Malmo X2000 service in Sweden, that’s not even on purpose-built high-speed track. But it’s really frequent and it’s fast ENOUGH. There’s no denying how little you need to drive when there’s city-center to city-center service that you can bike-share or tram to, it basically removes any notion that you’d do something primitive like get in a car and drive for 3 hours.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

I can’t see how ODOT is set up to achieve climate goals. Their focus is roadbuilding…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It’s too bad we can’t set up regional transportation authorities like we do with hydropower, BPA and TVA being the classic multi-state examples. An independent multi-state public agency that taxes jurisdictions on the number of paved miles they have, and uses that funding for both local maintenance and certain regional projects such as HSR, raising additional revenue through tolls, all managed by corporate staff rather than political appointees.

If jurisdictions wanted to reduce their taxes paid, they would have to remove paved roads, likely reducing overall VMT in the process.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

ODOT should be required to apply the “climate lens” on existing projects, starting with next years budget instead of future projects (2024-2027)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests