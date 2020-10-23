First ‘Bike the Vote’ ride set for Tuesday

This election has many of us on edge. And what better activity to help our moods than a bike ride? Especially one that combines our election enthusiasm with cycling.

Portlander and creative bike activist extraordinaire Kiel Johnson is organizing a ‘Bike the Vote’ ride that will be a combination get-out-the-vote and political advertising campaign. Riders will slow-roll through neighborhoods to remind folks to vote while their bicycles will be adorned with political signs of all stripes.

“While the ride is non-political,” Johnson shared with us, “you are welcome to decorate your bike with signs of campaigns you support and we will have some signs on hand as well.”

The first ride will meet at 5:00 pm this coming Tuesday October 27th at the top of the hill (dog park) in Irving Park. Expect a 30-minute loop around the neighborhood with lots of bell-ringing and smiles. Kiel says he’ll lead the ride everyday through November 3rd.

If Irving Park isn’t convenient for you, Kiel says you should start your own ride. He’d be happy to help you organize it. If you want to lead a ride of your own, email him at kielij@gmaildotcom. Check out the event on the BP Calendar or on Facebook.

