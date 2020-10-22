Support BikePortland

SW Portland’s top priority, $26 million project clears final hurdle

Posted by on October 22nd, 2020 at 9:58 am

(Existing conditions on the left, future conditions on the right.)

It’s not every day a project that’s a top priority for an entire quadrant gets authorized for construction — much less one that local activists have been pushing on for 30 years. That’s why Portland City Council’s support of the Southwest Capitol Highway project yesterday was such a big deal.

You might recall how we took a closer look at this project in 2015. SW Neighborhoods Inc (SWNI, the local neighborhood coalition) volunteer Roger Averbeck and I rode in unpaved shoulders as drivers flew by us with just inches to spare. “Here in southwest,” Averbeck shared. “You can walk your dog around the block, but people aren’t able to actually get to any destinations. So we’re trying to fix that.”

After decades of promises, the City of Portland finally has the funding and plans assembled to rebuild about one mile of SW Capitol Highway between Multnomah Village and Taylors Ferry Road. A major reason for the delay were the cost-prohibitive stormwater management, topography, and right-of-way challenges that plague many infrastructure projects in southwest Portland. To get this project across the finish line the Portland Bureau of Transportation had to visit 60 property owners and negotiate 90 right-of-way easements and property acquisitions.

Another reason for the delay was the need to cobble funding from many sources including three different city bureaus. In the end, the $26.1 million budget is split between the bureaus of transportation ($11.5 million split between Fixing Our Streets program and system development charges), environmental services ($10.6 million), and water ($2 million). An additional $2 million comes from Oregon Lottery funds.

Here are the highlights of what will be built with this money:
– A six-foot wide sidewalk and six-foot wide, raised, curb-protected bike lane on the east side of Capitol Highway.
– A 12-foot wide multi-use path on the west side with a six-foot bike path.
– A 300-foot long, 10-foot wide multi-use path on north side of SW Multnomah west of 40th.
– A protected bikeway and walkway on both sides of Multnomah between 40th and 45th avenues.
– Reconstruction of all four corners of Multnomah and 40th.
– Four major stormwater treatment and retention basins that will manage runoff from a 50-acre area.
– Four new crossing updates that will line up with consolidated bus stop locations.

Plan drawings for Multnomah west of 40th.

When completed, the new SW Capitol Highway will have 27-feet of space for walking and rolling and 24-feet of space for driving.

In an email on Monday, Multnomah Neighborhood Association SW Capitol Highway Subcommittee Chair Chris Lyons encouraged local residents to contact City Hall to support the project in its entirety. “Building the entire project is vital to this corridor. [We] do not want to see any scope reductions,” read a list of suggested talking points. “The neighborhood has been waiting for this project for nearly three decades and has been deeply involved in the planning process. We are thrilled that the project is almost a reality and so excited to see it completed.”

Before introducing the construction ordinance at the Council meeting Wednesday, PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly recognized neighborhood activists like Lyons who stepped up in 2017 when Oregon Governor Kate Brown threatened to veto $2 million of project funding. Brown thankfully reversed her decision six days later.

It was just another hurdle cleared for the many dedicated people who’ve worked on this project over the years. Thank you!

If all goes according to plan construction will begin in February of 2021 and be completed by mid-2022.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
igor
Guest
igor

The stretch on the north side of Multnomah between 40th and 45th is going to be tricky. There’s a pretty steep drop-off into a ravine on that side, and I can’t believe there’s 10 feet of level ground on that side of the street.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Isn’t the dropoff on the south side of Multnomah?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
David LaPorte
Subscriber
David LaPorte

Any idea what the Multnomah and 45th intersection will look like when the put in the bikeways and walkways? That is a much hairier intersection than Multnomah and 40th.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

If major commercial streets in Portland were redesigned like this with protected cycletracks or PBLs, the modal share would skyrocket. Thanks PBOT!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
JR
Guest
JR

This is basically what the Metro bond measure would do throughout the region – not every commercial street, but many of the big ones like TV Hwy, 82nd, McLoughlin, and others.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

It is what we hope it will do should it pass. There are very few actual plans for PBLs or cycle tracks in the document. Please correct me if I’m mistaken. My worry is that it will, as is often the case, go toward ODOT’s “safety improvements” which sidestep the bike bill (ORS 366.514), for example, expanding shoulders, creating grossly impractical switchback crossings etc). As an aside I hope a representative proposes an amendment to the bike bill which explicitly requires physically separated infrastructure. Anyone at bikeloud or oregonwalks working on this?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The problem with bonds in general is how easily politicians can legally redirect the funding to projects that have nothing to do with the original intent. I’ve seen transportation bonds redirected to pay for university buildings and prisons. I’m curious, how does Oregon law restrict their actual use versus what is printed on the ballot?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Does anyone reading this post use Capitol Hwy? I’m using Barbur, which has less climbing and (mostly) wider bike lanes. What has your experience been?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Occasionally if I’ve just come up through River View Cemetery, I’ll take Terwilliger to Taylors Ferry to Capitol Hwy. But more often, I peel off of Taylors Ferry at 26th then zig zag along and pop out on Multnomah by the food carts and such.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The two roads serve different functions. Capitol is more of a minor family-oriented local “main street” while Barbur is more a regional expressway, faster and more gradual on climbs, but much faster traffic and facilities designed for fearless cyclists.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

I ride it all the time, but I live in the Crestwood neighborhood just south of Taylor’s Ferry. One of the problems with SW Portland is the lack of safe north/south connectivity to points beyond your immediate neighborhood. Barbur works in some situations, however it’s pretty far out of direction in many others. For relatively direct north/south routes, we have SW 80th, SW 62nd, SW 45th, and Capitol HWY but none of them safely accommodate road users other than drivers. Other low-volume options are difficult due to topography and/or circuitous routes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It looks a lot like the design for outer Powell.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
