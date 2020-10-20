Support BikePortland

Serious injury right-hook at Vancouver and Columbia underscores known hazards

Posted by on October 20th, 2020 at 11:28 am

Police respond to hit-and-run at N Vancouver and Columbia Monday night.
(Photo: Jason P.)

Monday night around 6:00 pm BikePortland reader Jason P. rolled up on the aftermath of a hit-and-run at North Vancouver and Columbia. A bicycle rider was taken away in serious condition after what a witness described as a right-hook while using bike lanes that have already been identified for safety improvements by the City of Portland.

Many of you are familiar with this intersection because it’s just south (about 900 feet) of the entrance to the popular Columbia Slough bike path and is also a way to get to Marine Drive.

According to Jason, the victim was bicycling north on Vancouver and the collision occurred at the southeast corner of the intersection. It was a classic right-hook situation. “I bike this route a lot, and it’s definitely a dangerous location for right hooks because the lane is tight, there’s often debris, the road is sketch, and bikes will have a lot of downhill speed,” Jason shared in an email.

Jason spoke to a driver who saw the collision who said the bicycle rider was, “In bad shape; unconscious, but breathing.” The driver also said the alleged suspect was driving an SUV and confirmed they right-hooked the victim before driving off. Thankfully, the witness got the license plate number and the information has been given to the Portland Police Bureau officers who responded.

Northbound Vancouver just before Columbia. Circle marks right-hook risk area.

This section of Columbia is a well-known problem spot. Speeds on Columbia Blvd are very high and it’s managed more like a freeway than a street people outside of cars also need to use. It’s also a major freight route. Thankfully, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is working to make it safer through their Columbia Lombard Mobility Corridor Plan that’s set to be released in draft form later this year and possibly adopted by city council in early 2021.

A draft project list released in November 2019 includes one project that would directly impact this intersection. Project #47 would, “Improve safety and comfort of existing bike lanes on N Vancouver Ave between Stafford Ave (south of Lombard) and provide an enhanced crossing of Vancouver at the Columbia Slough Trail.”

For the victim of last night’s crash, this project is too late.

The bike lanes on Vancouver provide a critical link between the Rose Quarter and the Columbia River. Given the proximity of this intersection to a popular east-west bike path (that will be even more popular as new links are built in the coming years), PBOT must address these basic safety hazards as soon as possible.

This post will be updated if we hear any updates on the case or the victim’s condition. If you have more information about what happened, please call PPB non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

In related news, there was another hit-and-run involving a bicycle rider early before sunrise this morning near NE Prescott and 115th. KATU TV reporter Mike Warner captured images from the scene and he says the victim had minor injuries.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Vancouver@Columbia: Could PBOT put in temporary orange traffic cones at the end of the bike lane just before the crosswalk, to discourage cars from crossing over into the bike lane?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Might as well screw in a few delineator wands. Would take just a few minutes more. And yes, I think they should absolutely do this ASAP.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Delineator wands would be knocked down within a day. Maybe a few lengths of jersey barrier.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

sorry. Sometimes my head goes to what is feasible politically based on past PBOT behaviors instead of what we really need to do. Yes concrete barriers would be better… But that’s not what they typically do. I could see them however, responding quickly with posts/plastic curbs, because that’s already in their design guidelines and they’ve already done it in numerous locations.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

No one’s going to pay attention to orange traffic cones in that area. *Possibly* if you added caution tape.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Thanks to the quick thinking witnesses!

Jonathan: please consider – in the future – not using the word “impact” in the way that you did. [“A draft project list released in November 2019 includes one project that would directly impact this intersection.”]

It reads as an editorial comment – that the proposed ‘safety changes’ would be a negative..like reduced MV capacity etc. Better would have been “includes one project at this intersection… and makes changes to ‘X’…” if you know what the SOW proposed is.]

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

This is exactly the type of situation ORS 814.430(2)(c) refers to, allowing you to leave the bike lane and take the travel lane due to unsafe conditions.

A so-called ‘protected lane’ will not help in this situation if it remains to the right of right-turning vehicles, as the same conflict point will still exist.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Sure, but right hooks are much less likely to occur with protection because drivers have a strong visual reminder that bikes may appear to their right. When it’s just a painted line it’s easy for drivers to forget to check their blind spot. Green conflict markings through the intersection would also be helpful.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

right hooks are much less likely to occur with protection because drivers have a strong visual reminder

Unless that protected lane is hidden from view behind a row of parked cars.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Common misconception with PBLs as they are intended to be built with a protected intersection. You are likely referring to a PBL without a protected intersection, in which case they are more dangerous.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Even where there is a protected intersection, driveways are usually not similarly protected. I do like having some sort of barrier (even wands are pretty good), but visibility is critical.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Very true about driveways. But the likelihood of a collision is much less due to frequency (people don’t use their driveway as often as a street), driver attentiveness when coming out of the house, and visibility (instead of a looking over their shoulder to avoid a right hook, a driver is looking directly at an oncoming person on a bike).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Generally more people turn at intersections than at driveways (though some situations may differ), but it’s still an unnecessary risk. The payoff of being protected from being struck from behind is much smaller than the risk of being right-hooked by a driver who can’t see me.

This is one of those increases in imagined safety in exchange for increases in real but less apparent risk.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Sorry I don’t follow. See the protected intersection vid above.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I just meant that I agree that intersections are often a bigger problem than driveways (higher volumes), and that the risk of being struck from behind in a non-protected bike lane (small to begin with) decreases as risk of being right-hooked at a driveway (larger risk) increases. I think the benefits of PBLs are psychological, while the costs are physical.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I’m not certain what a protected intersection is, but I’m certain that none of the PBLs I’ve used in PDX have them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Yes, unfortunately you are correct. People often argue against them in Portland likely because they are unfamiliar with them. They don’t really exist here. Portland still has some of the worst infrastructure in N. America.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

To be fair, the intersection is the worst / most dangerous part of (PDX version) PBLs. I’m guessing that proper protection would be an island of concrete?

I still say, if people want to drive cars like bumper cars, fine. Energize them with overhead cabling and *crucially* cut the power at intersections when they don’t have the right of way. Oh… inertia, we can talk about that later.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Your solution is typical from a vehicular cycling ideology.

Here is what is standard design in most places where cycling is the norm. Protected intersection.
https://vimeo.com/86721046

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

The pejorative use of the phrase “vehicular cycling ideology” is like some sort of in-group shibboleth that doesn’t comport meaning to the general reader. Bikes are vehicles.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jay Dedd
Guest
Jay Dedd

Yep, it’s a shibboleth. Here’s a pretty good explainer: http://shifter.info/vehicular-cycling-is-dead-just-dont-bury-the-body-yet/

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

+1 for the Yiddish!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

I love it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Thanks for the link. Some of those comments are really problematic.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Yeah no prob. I think it’s difficult to conceptualize for a lot of people in Portland when you’ve never really experienced safe infrastructure. It can be frustrating when all you know is the infinite variations on weird creations PBOT is forced to make because politicians often require them to retain car parking, capacity and speed as a prerequisite to any design.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Portland, the land of infinite traffic unicorns. Each more special and disturbing than the last.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

I agree that right hooks might still happen, but I do think that with a protected lane they are less likely to happen as frequently. Drivers would have a visual cue that cyclists are there, *and a physical barrier* in case they don’t seeCyclists would have a real buffer to protect them from drivers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

When everybody is traveling straight, for example midlock away from driveways, cyclists don’t need a ton of protection from drivers. Conflicts where cyclists are going straight while vehicles are turning across their path are much more frequent and dangerous.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Your intuition is supported by research. Intersections are where most conflict occurs. But what type of intersections are safest?

https://reader.elsevier.com/reader/sd/pii/S1369847816300705?token=F920692505937506521822D4AEA502FCED31BE54AEB940B8D0FE902A3ECFCE64321622D6B1499CCD2B11B787804E880A

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Project 47 states, “Improve safety and comfort of existing bike lanes on N Vancouver Ave. Provide an enhanced crossing of Vancouver at the Columbia Slough Trail.” Unfortunately, it is very possible PBOT will decide based on car capacity and speed, that creating a protected bike lane with protected intersections on Vancouver is not possible. The inevitable result is an inherently dangerous design.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Assuming this project is not already completed, there are no other projects that would address this intersection.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

This is another sad story, but also further illustrates the failure of Chloe Eudaly.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

It’s a failure of the driver. There is no way to not see a cyclist as one approaches that corner.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

If there were no bike lane would it still be the failure of a driver? How about if there were no sidewalks or crossings? Would a person driving be more or less likely to hit a person walking?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

What if the driver was blind?

There is a bike lane and a clear line of sight. It is a failure of the driver.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

The idea behind changing the road infrastructure is this: when not if, when, a person in a car makes a mistake, it does not result in a fatal crash. When cars and people walking and on bikes are separated by a physical barrier, a mistake results in fewer or no fatalities/injuries. That is the difference. Driving mistakes are inevitable, fatalities are not.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Nothing is truly Foolproof, because Fools can be very ingenious.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Have you seen the new Lincoln Navigator?
comment image?resize=640%2C359&ssl=1

Many of the new SUVs on the road have front corner blind spots big enough to swallow a cyclist.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Exactly why the ETSC promoted banning SUVs.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

AND that’s in Europe where SUVs actually have some pedestrian safety built into the lowered hood edge, grille, etc. NOT the case in USA, with our pickups with 6′ high grilles. Ugh… maybe someday our vehicles will be reasonably sized.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

That particular intersection is at the bottom of slight downhill. If anything, being in an SUV that large would provide an even better view.

“It’s over Anakin – I have the high ground.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Ted Buehler
Guest
Ted Buehler

“Many of you are familiar with this intersection because it’s just south (about 900 feet) of the entrance to the popular Columbia Slough bike path and is also a way to get to Marine Drive.”

It is also a primary route to Vancouver, Washington and Hayden Island. I bicycle through this intersection regularly to shop at Lowes, Home Depot and a few other big box-type destinations.

To its credit, PBOT has recently added a painted buffer to the bike lanes north of Columbia Blvd.

I hope the person injured makes a quick and full recovery.

Ted Buehler

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
