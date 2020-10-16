Support BikePortland

Watch ODOT’s new video on Oregon’s ‘stop as yield’ law

Posted by on October 16th, 2020 at 4:07 pm

For the past 10 months we’ve lived in a state where it’s legal to roll through stop signs and flashing red signals if you’re on a bicycle. It took us 13 years, but due to the always unstoppable combination of dedicated activists and willing politicians, we were finally able to get it done.

And of course, despite all the fear-mongering and rhetoric, the sky has not fallen and we haven’t heard anything bad about the new law since it went into effect.

Now that it’s here to stay and no longer a controversial idea, the Oregon Department of Transportation has added stop-as-yield (AKA Idaho Stop) to their educational and marketing portfolio.

Today ODOT released a video explaining how the new law works. For a state DOT that’s not exactly well-versed in the ways of cycling, it’s actually pretty good. ODOT has the pitch down pat and explains the law like this:

“It allows a person riding a bike to keep some momentum at an intersection while checking for oncoming traffic… This rolling stop helps make the ride more efficient and improves the flow of traffic.”

This is a nice effort from ODOT. For a bit more expanded explanation of why it makes sense for bicycle riders to yield at intersections, I still highly recommend Portlander Spencer Boomhower’s video from 2009 (which has been viewed over 211,000 times!).

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The urban environment in this video is so hilariously different to anything that ODOT is ever responsible for.

3 hours ago
Doug Klotz
Subscriber
Doug Klotz

Why, it has buildings right up to the sidewalk, even residential. Looks great! If ODOT were responsible, buildings would be 30′ back, so the poor, errant drivers don’t get hurt when they stray off the road a bit.

2 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I hope this gets a lot of air time. I haven’t been accosted yet for ‘running stops signs’, but I gird my guts for the day I do. I’m also a little tickled that ODOT had to pay for this. 😀

3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Are there other states that allow Idaho stops?

3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Idaho, Delaware, Colorado, Arkansas, and most recently, Washington!

Guest
 

That is a list of states that I didn’t think could ever all be mentioned as agreeing on anything!

todd/boulanger
Guest
todd/boulanger

Its pretty rare that Arkansas lead Oregon.
(I mean Washington State sure, but Little Rock? Could now be a trend with Rapha etc.)

Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Mark my word, in 5 years everyone will call this the “Oregon Stop” once it becomes famous, like “Idaho who?! 😉

Or the Salem Slide?

todd/boulanger
Guest
todd/boulanger

And is this a “video”? or a “cartoon” ?, think about that and discuss amongst yourselves in a socially distant virtual way.

