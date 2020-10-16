Support BikePortland

Election open thread: Sarah Iannarone or Ted Wheeler for Portland Mayor?

Posted by on October 16th, 2020 at 11:47 am

(Source: Multnomah County Voter Pamplet)

Thanks to everyone sharing thoughts both on here and our Facebook page on these open threads. It’s been heartening to see such a robust and respectful debate on the Mapps vs. Eudaly and Nolan vs. Smith races.

For the final post in this series, let’s focus on the mayoral race. A new poll shows almost a dead heat and almost 28% of voters still undecided.

Who do you plan to vote for (or have already voted for!) in the race for Portland City Council Position 4? Ted Wheeler (TedWheeler.com) or Sarah Iannarone (Sarah2020.com)? And why?

Please share your decision in the comments. Keep in mind I will moderate this thread even more closely than usual and will only tolerate productive and respectful comments.

Thank you for helping us create a more informed community.

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Michael Rioux
Guest
Michael Rioux

To start, I am not a Portland resident. As such, I have not been following the local election there very closely.

While I thus do not have any opinion of the challenger in this race, I honestly cannot see how, after Wheeler’s performance the past months, anyone could see their way clear to vote for him in good conscience. His repeated refusals to condemn federal actions, or make even the slightest attempt to reign in PPB alone, should frankly disqualify him from reelection in the mind of any sane voter.

7 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

The option is someone with no experience running anything (and not even being able to pay her own personal taxes for four years running), let alone a city with a budget of $5.6 billion and 6,000 employees that is going to be dealing with the economic fallout of this year for a long time. I’m not a fan of Ted Wheeler, but there is no viable option here.

7 hours ago
Walter
Guest
Walter

How much has that experience of Wheeler’s been worth? Looks like experience doesn’t amount to much in the grand scheme, time for someone new.

6 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

In so far as balancing the city’s budget and day-to-day operations, quite a bit. The fact that they weathered the initial budget cuts well back in early summer was a very good example of qualified leadership. I’m not here to argue he doesn’t have failings, but the city government is functional under his leadership. Iannarone’s plans remind me of the underwear stealing gnomes from South Park – a good initial idea without any substance as to how to accomplish the goal. Her answers all come back to hiring others to figure out the ‘how’.

5 hours ago
Jamie Myers
Guest
Jamie Myers

Spot on. I find it comical that the same people advocating for dishonest and incompetent Iannarone while criticising dishonest, adverserial and incompetent Trump. They are both interested in hurting the other side. In the end, it doesn’t benefit the city/country.

Wheeler sucks but Iannarone is a disaster, doesn’t have the temperament and competency to run anything let alone a big city.

6 hours ago
Jamie Myers
Guest
Jamie Myers

Because Iannarone is so much worse. Most Portland people care more about day to day things than the radical protesters which have undermined BLM movement the last month by damaging museums, small businesses etc. Most of us care a lot more about the crime/health issues surrounding homeless people, horrible traffic, lack of options for public transportation and increased traffic deaths.

All of which will be far worse under Iannarone. She is also incredibly unqualified, lied repeatedly, blocks everyone who is not kissing her ass and is an incredibly unworkarble person when it comes to building bridges.

To many of us, it is far more important that we tackle homelessness and traffic and crime. Iannarone will be much worse in every one of them, as hard as that is to believe. it’s like choosing between Trump (Iannarone) and Romney (Wheeler). Both suck, but at least one can be reasoned with,

6 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I was voting him out 18 months ago because of his utter failure to solve the houselessness. Which was a platform of his. By the time the protests rolled around, would have had to solve that immediately to make a dent in his poor reputation.

As non-car bound travelers, we are confronted with the houselessness problem. Both pedestrian and cyclist alike. I’m not saying we should box them up and ship them to Siberia. I think a real solution is needed, but Ted failed this city.

3 hours ago
Jimmy
Guest
Jimmy

I don’t blame him for not solving houselessness any more than for not solving global warming. The entire $5 billion budget wouldn’t solve it (but if Portland spent that there might be an impact on other West Coast cities).

1 hour ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

Or the write-in candidate, Teresa Raiford. https://writeinteressaraiford.com/

7 hours ago
raktajino
Guest
raktajino

Why Raiford over Iannorone?

6 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

If you’re asking me I don’t have an answer to that yet. I am undecided at this point.

6 hours ago
Jamie Myers
Guest
Jamie Myers

Because Raiford doesn’t lie about her education, plays nice with others, is competent and doesn’t look at everything as zero sum game. We know what happened under Trump – divisiveness, incompetency and spiteful legislations. Same goes with Iannorone. Just because she claims to be progressive doesn’t mean she is fit for office. Raiford is at least a competent, decent person.

6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Ah yes, Raiford, the candidate who isn’t a candidate but is sometimes a candidate but is totally not running but wouldn’t say no if elected.

What a leader

6 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

On paper, Raiford might be preferable to either of the two candidates actually on the ballot, but she’s not campaigning. I hate to say this, but writing in Raiford is throwing away your vote.

5 hours ago
Eric P
Guest
Eric P

I’m with you, but can’t help but feel that a vote for either of the others is also throwing away my vote.
This terrible choice of candidates is completely killing my buzz of voting against this one other terrible candidate.
I won’t say what race because it’s off topic, but they’re two handsy old white guys that nobody really likes.

55 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

(ABD) = All But [PhD] Dissertation. All your classes are completed but you still have to write your dissertation (thesis) and get it approved and signed-off by your 5+ readers. As my late dad said, the most bitter person in the world is an ABD – he was ABD for 7 years, but he did finish it in the end.

7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

That’s like saying “attended XYZ University”…still didn’t finish.

6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Not yet anyway. There’s always a time limit on a PhD, usually 5-8 years. I’m surprised she didn’t list her undergrad degree or a Masters like the others did.

5 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

It would be useful to know the years of attendance at PSU. TO know when that timer started. Clearly she feels like there’s not a lot of meat to her profile.

2 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

Going with Sarah. Ted hasn’t made a dent on the homelessness front and completely bungled everything with protests.

7 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

Did you look at Sarah’s proposals? They are far worse than Ted’s. Instead of solutions, she will just allow homeless camps anywhere, car camping everywhere and no cleanups. They will absolutely not make a dent in homelessness while creating even more health and safety issues for both homeless and home-ful people. Her policy is to make it other’s issue – which will undoubtedly create a huge backlash and friction between residents and homeless camps, and also more crime.

3 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Ted had his chance. I don’t think another term will magically fix his failure.

2 hours ago
Hickeymad
Guest
Hickeymad

Boy howdy do I wish that we had a third option; a bud Clark tape figure perhaps. Someone with a vision of the city as laid back, openminded, safe fun and quirky. Alas; we have only Ted and Sarah. Ted the feckless “moderate”, Forever trapped by his constituencies far left flank, or Sarah “I am antifa” Iannarone. Come on Portland you can do better than that.

7 hours ago
Jimbo
Guest
Jimbo

No one recalls how Bud Clark ended his term. The last 2 years he just gave up and council ran the city. Sarah is another Bud Clark. Don’t risk another rookie. At least Bud wasn’t an ideologue to boot.

3 hours ago
Kittens
Subscriber
Kittens

Sarah. Because she makes “unproven” look like an asset compared with Wheeler’s complete lack of leadership on anything. Protests, police reform, housing, homelessness. Wheeler should have just picked a lane and stuck with it. Instead we got half-measures and virtue signaling.

6 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

Exact same logic that got trump elected. Voting for “unproven” without looking at the “accomplishments” and temperament and character of someone is no better than trump voters. She has tons of red flags. Why do you think otherwise she is not leading by a huge margins? Because many realize that she is a disaster – incompetent, not a team player in any way, and spiteful.

3 hours ago
JR
Guest
JR

This was an especially difficult choice for a variety of reasons. I can’t honestly recommend one over the other. I would suggest you identify the issue or issues you care most about and pick the one who seems most promising for it. For me it was police reform. I just hope whoever wins sticks to changing the format of council and city government to be more reflective of and responsive to the community in the upcoming city charter review.

6 hours ago
MossHops
Guest
MossHops

I think this is a very sane way to look at this choice. I generally have little faith that Sarah will be an effective mayor. On the other hand police reform and viable solutions to resolving our homeless crisis are my top issues and I find it hard to imagine someone doing worse on these issues than Ted.

6 hours ago
Jamie Myers
Guest
Jamie Myers

Do you honestly think that somebody who hates police, lies about her qualifications, fights with everyone will be effective in creating police reform? All she will do will be a us vs them mentality that will actually make things FAR worse. It’s like saying Trump is law and order president. Both trump and Iannorone are so extreme and divisive that their idea of “reform” is to screw the other side.

That is no way to make a workable plan. Like it or not, we have police and ratcheting up an already divisive environment more is not going to solve anything.

As far as I am concerned, Iannorone will make things substantially worse, and will not help any reform, since she is not a sincere and open minded negotiator.

6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

ABD? She’s still using that?

6 hours ago
Jamie Myers
Guest
Jamie Myers

Can you believe that? She even defends it.

6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How long has she been ABD?

5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

She earned her BS degree in 2005. According to WWeek, she started the PhD program in 2006. So she’s been plugging away at that PhD for 14 years 🙂

4 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

Which makes it even more disgusting that she is misrepresenting her qualifications. If you can’t get in 14 years, you should not even claim it.

3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’m guessing her statute of limitations from her university college are long expired – she hasn’t graduated and never will be allowed to from that program – she’s taken too long. She’s effectively a PhD dropout.

3 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

Wheeler. Even though in my opinion he sucks, at least he is able to work with others, has done good with Covid. Iannarone on the other hand is incrediblky radical, believes in zero sum ideas, she has serious anger management issues, and has no experience.

One cannot condemn Trump for idelogically driven zero sum policies and then go for Iannarone. She is no different. Sure, she sounds like a bike advocate, but just like Eudaly, her plans will hurt bicyclists, will cause more traffic, deaths and anti-bike sentiment.

She is NOT fit to be a Mayor.

6 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

If you care about it being safer to get around Portland without a car, Sarah is the better candidate by *miles*. You really couldn’t ask for someone better, other than maybe Janette Sadik-Khan herself 🙂

She’s personally car-free (might be the only American mayor who doesn’t drive a car!) and rides her e-bike and takes transit everywhere, so she understands this stuff on a personal level: https://pamplinmedia.com/scc/103-news/484310-390412-sarah-iannarone-tells-sw-portlanders-why-she-should-be-mayor

She’s a HUGE advocate for protected bike lanes and reclaiming space from cars: https://twitter.com/sarahforpdx/status/1177807522742206464

…in fact, she’s been tweeting about protected bike lanes for YEARS: https://twitter.com/search?q=from%3Asarahforpdx%20%22protected%20bike%20lanes%22&src=typed_query

She’s even wonky enough to champion protected intersections: https://twitter.com/sarahforpdx/status/1137759467276083200

She wants cycle superhighways and fareless transit: https://twitter.com/sarahforpdx/status/1193272474286215169

She understands the deep need for car-free zones in downtown Portland and beyond: https://twitter.com/sarahforpdx/status/913776438465011712

Just look at what Anne Hidalgo has managed to accomplish in the last few months in Paris—and imagine how much progress we could make with someone *visionary* in charge of PBOT: https://twitter.com/BrentToderian/status/1306369401361293312

6 hours ago
con_tot
Subscriber
con_tot

100% in agreement! I’m honestly surprised that more folks on here aren’t focusing on the clear differences in transportation policy and knowledge.

Who would do a better job implementing the Metro transportation bond measure? Ted or Sarah? Not even close!

I am so excited to vote for Sarah!

5 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

“clear differences in transportation policy and knowledge.” For real?

First of all, she doesn’t have knowledge. Second, I think many realize that screwing 80% of people who has to travel by car to work is not really a policy, but just spitefulness and is unproductive.

She has no plans other than more and more bicycle lanes and screw drivers. Sure, we want to reduce dependence on cars, but if all you are doing is making drivers miserable, that is not a solution. In fact, idling cars, cars cutting through residential areas etc are going to cause more deaths, more air polution. Just look at Eudaly’s record.

Vast majority of Portland people cannot travel by bicycle to work. Not addressing that is NOT a transportation policy but rather trump like “Screw them” mentality.

Con_tot and Zach, your reason for voting for her is no different than trump voters voting for him since he makes the liberals cry. You dislike cars obviously, so you do not care if drivers suffer as long as you get what you want.

We need people who actually have a policy, can work with others and not just work on screwing people YOU do not like. We all live here and screwing people who use a car to go to work who have no other choice is not a policy at all, it is just spitefulness. Also it hurts poor people and people with disabilities a lot more.

I guess if it works for you able-body bicycle at any weather with short commute people, you do not care that it screws up everyone else?

The ends of the political spectrum is a horseshoe – both left wing and right wing just want to screw others who have no choice sometimes.

If your only goal is to screw motorists, cater to a small group of people who are able to travel by bike at any weather to short distance work, she is the perfect spiteful zero sum candidate. But if you actually really want solutions that benefit Portland that include a mix of public transportation, motorized vehicles and bicycles, and public backing for transportation change and political will, she is absolutely the opposite of good policy. Your short term win will end up being a very bad thing for Portland and bicyclists.

NONE of her solutions are inclusive. They are all exclusive, benefiting one group. Eudaly did the same – the end result is % decrease in bicycle ridership and more deaths and miles of traffic congestion that increased emissions.

This bicyclists vs cars fight is hurting both sides, other than divisive politicians like Eudaly and iannarone.

Also voting for someone for a narrow gain for yourself while looking the other way for her incompetency, terrible character, lies and other negatives is really no different than trump people.

3 hours ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

LoL both sides and also “trump people”. Just invent all of the divisiveness, and from behind a windshield. Argue for car supremacy and at the same time blame Eudaly for the harm it causes, as an argument in the mayor’s race, where the incumbent has stood in the way of bikeway projects.

3 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

She’s running for MAYOR though, not Chief Transport Officer. I don’t believe she has the skillset to run a city.

4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Although to be clear, as with any other elected office, being qualified beyond age, residency, and sometimes citizenship isn’t required either. Other than maybe the late Nick Fish, I don’t recall anyone actually being qualified for any of the city council positions over the last 20 years – they’ve all been amateurs, some more so than others.

3 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I totally agree. What a great breakdown too.

4 hours ago
Jimbo
Guest
Jimbo

Based on those qualifications she should apply for a job at PBOT or Lime scooter, not mayor for Bob’s sake.

3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Maybe instead of an election this time we can just draft an unwilling but farsighted and competent municipal manager from somewhere in the state. Can anyone think of someone who has risen to the occasion and done especially well in the adverse circumstances of the last few months we can recruit to be mayor? I am working on it but coming up short so far.

5 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

My vote is for Sarah.

I first met Sarah when she would come down to the bike valet with her First Stop tours. She was excited about the possibilities of Portland and honest about our shortcomings. She had a good grasp on what other cities were doing and how Portland was failing to live up to it’s progressive reputation.

My next interaction was when her and I worked together to close off part of Montgomery street by PSU to cars for the afternoon. I remember how undeterred she was about whether the campus police would try to stop us (the street closure was right in front of their office). At the event a soon to be elected JoAnn Hardesty spoke and we all sat on picnic blankets.

I think Portland needs an activist mayor because we need things to change and activists are willing to make those changes. She has a large coalition behind her and that is where the real power in Portland is. If elected I hope she makes a rule for herself only to say positive things on social media.

My only interactions with Mayor Wheeler are when in his first year he invited a bunch of transportation activists to city hall to listen to us. Halfway through he left to go somewhere else and never invited us back again. Also at the ground breaking for an affordable housing place in the lloyd. Someone started yelling at him from the crowd and he turned to me and said, “looks like my fan club is here.”

I hope the city adopts a citywide manager position and he would seem like a strong candidate for that. He just does not want to be a leader and isn’t interested in changing Portland. Even if he wins he won’t have any political coalition or power behind him, just a $150,000 personal loan to his campaign.

5 hours ago
Timur Ender
Guest
Timur Ender

Sarah is a modern day Jane Jacobs! Her platforms are well thought out and articulate. She is equipped to lead and set the vision. 178,000 votes needed to win. Every vote matters!

Plus, Ted Wheeler has failed to give Hardesty the p ill ice bureau. Never again will I be tear gassed by my tax dollars in my driveway with my two kids in the house.

5 hours ago
Jessica
Guest
Jessica

I am a lifelong Oregonian and have lived in Portland since 1998. The numbers of homeless people, the disparity between low-income and high-income earners, and the cost of homes has increased at an unrelenting speed. Over the past few decades, none of our city leaders seem capable of managing the challenges that we face. Add to that hard truth the destruction wrought by the pandemic, civil unrest in response to George Floyd’s murder, and the fires that came within miles of the Portland area last month, and the lack of effective leadership is deeply concerning. What we need right now is a bold, innovative mayor, and neither Wheeler nor Iannarone bring the necessary dynamic thinking to the table.

That being said, after watching the mayoral debate between Wheeler and Iannarone,I was struck by the fact that Iannarone didn’t seem at all to be a champion of the middle class. She never mentioned the importance of preserving and expanding the middle class and fighting to ensure that low-income people have access to it. The message I took from Iannarone during the debate is that she is an advocate for underserved groups, and while I appreciate and respect that, Iannarone represents what I call “the pitchfork mentality”: She seems fully prepared to throw the “baby out with the bathwater”. Instead of trying to appeal to Portland’s middle class residents and making the case to that constituency – which is shrinking and endangered – how she will strengthen our economy, support local businesses, build relationships across all socioeconomic groups and strengthen our ties as one another as residents who love Portland and want to make it as healthy and vibrant as possible, she lobbed insults and accusations and gave no indication that she is interested in bringing all parties – including the middle class – to the table.

Wheeler’s performance at the debate was “business as usual”. I am beyond disappointed that he doesn’t have a clear plan for ending the protests and restoring peace and prosperity to the commercial heart of our city. I also think that if Biden wins the presidential election, there will be federal leadership that comes out strongly against white supremacy, is actively anti-racist, and mobilizes the country around social justice and the importance of recognizing that Black Lives Matter and instituting initiatives to bring justice to BIPOC. That will help quell the unrest we are seeing on our city streets. Wheeler is a uniter. He also seems to recognize that he must build bridges with a variety of local interests, from BLM organizers to the police to business owners, in order to effectively achieve his objectives. I am hopeful that, if re-elected, we will see progress made on his agenda, particularly with regard to restoring the economy.

My vote is for Wheeler. I believe he alone has the best interest of all Portlanders – including those of us fighting for the middle class – at heart.

4 hours ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

This whole championing of the middle class bit, wow. Ted is a Reagan republican with dozens of millions of dollars inherited from the family timber fortune who lives on an island and people think he’s folksy because he wears a vest sometimes. Sarah actually ran a small business in Portland and has had to connect with thousands of people to run a publicly financed campaign against Ted’s corporate backers and flaunting of campaign finance laws.

4 hours ago
Jessica
Guest
Jessica

That doesn’t negate the importance of fighting for the middle class and expanding access to it: Iannarone gave no indication that she cares about that demographic and that issue is important to me.

4 hours ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

She has a whole list of policy on her website including municipal bank and many other points which would be win-win for solving the city’s problems and supporting middle class homeowners and businesses quite well, but Ted has a track record of doing pretty much nothing except get in the way for four years. Even if Sarah didn’t say the thing you want to hear, I don’t see what Ted has done to convince anyone that he can deliver.

3 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

So because Ted has backing from business (which is not surprising considering Sarah just wants to hurt business and homeowners), you are ok to look the other way with someone who has no accomplishments, lies, and is incompetent.

Go vote for trump while at it.

3 hours ago
Jeremy Myers
Guest
Jeremy Myers

Her policies will directly hurt poor people who have to travel long distances to work. They will also hurt homeless population because she has no solution other than making it other’s problem.

because of the chance of both Iannarone and Eudaly possibly winning, I am absolutely not voting for the new transportation bill. I know many others who will not as well. This is a direct result of “screw the other side” mentality of Eudaly and the like.

Also bicycling is great. It is NOT a solution at all to traffic but a small portion. If it was as solution, bicycle riding percentage would not decrease despite people getting stuck more and more in traffic.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Enolam Noraa
Guest
Enolam Noraa

I’m to the left of both candidates but it comes down to qualifications and integrity to me.

One has experience and education. Worked his way through govt positions with actual budget responsibilities and has a world class set of credentials.

The other is a liar who has fabricated every aspect of her resume.
She didn’t own a coffee shop for 12 years as she claims. Her husband of three years did but her name isn’t on any of the associated paperwork.

Her job at PSU was as a tour guide. Total budget of $200k, $50k of which was her salary.

Her last paying job was as faculty at a “college” who’s only degree offering is an Associates of Self, whatever that is.

She lists a PhD on her resume. She doesn’t have a PhD and she is nowhere near completing it.

Sarah doesn’t pay her taxes. 2011, 12, 13 and 14 all years in which she didn’t contribute to a single public program in Portland. She didn’t pay income tax for those years, didn’t own a house so she didn’t pay property taxes and there is no Oregon sales tax.

4 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Wheeler’s first successful run for office was for Multnomah County Chair. He didn’t have any more experience in elected office when he won that race than Iannarone does today. It seems like somewhat of a double standard to criticize her for a lack of experience but crediting him for experience that he gained by doing the exact same thing.

The original reporting on Iannarone’s taxes never stated that she didn’t pay any income tax; it stated that she “didn’t fully pay personal income taxes” at the time. Based on the amounts shown in the lien document linked in the Oregonian story it seems pretty likely that she did in fact pay taxes.

And for someone who claims to be of the left, the idea that renters don’t pay property taxes is quite a take.

3 hours ago
Enolam Noraa
Guest
Enolam Noraa

Multnomah County Chair is not Mayor. And he had a Masters in Public Policy, an MBA, managerial experience, and an Ivy League education in politics and economics before he was CC. She has none of those for a much higher level position.

Given her income level at the time, it is highly likely that it was all of the taxes she owed that she didn’t pay.

Sure renters indirectly pay property tax but so do I when I eat out and the restaurant owns the building. Doesn’t change my statement or my point.

1 hour ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

It’s lose and lose. This city is so broken it goes way beyond mayor anyway.

4 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I will be voting for Sarah because I believe in visionary leadership. Building people-centered infrastructure is not merely about getting people on bikes; it creates a more equitable and peaceful environment. It’s probably no coincidence that the happiest and most egalitarian places in the world (Denmark, Holland, Norway) are also places where folks cycle, walk and take transit as their main forms of transportation. These are place where the streets are generally calm and quiet. It takes a holistic approach to achieve this, and I believe Sarah has the vision and will to carry this out for Portland.

4 hours ago
Jim
Guest
Jim

I live just outside Portland. Recent events have caused me to reflect on the wisdom of telling the broker “no city of Portland addresses”. I don’t wish the city ill but I will give gratitude for my foresight if the fake PhD is elected. I’m sure she will keep the news lively.

3 hours ago
Jesse B.
Guest
Jesse B.

Sarah will be a fantastic Mayor. Ted has so much government experience but has accomplished very little during his first term. In my opinion he treats his job as a consolation prize, he really wants to be Governor and I think much of the animosity between him and Kate Brown stems from his resentment that she “stepped in front of him” by becoming Governor after Kitz resigned. I know he can be a leader, he lead the county as Chair quite well, in fact. His heart just isn’t in it and it shows. I’ll never forget the hot mic moment a couple of years ago where he said “I can’t wait for the next 24 months to be up.”

Sarah may lack experience but at least she wants to be Mayor. In any case, I think her lack of experience is overblown. It takes leadership skills to organize a community, it takes leadership to start a small business. She’s been a huge advocate for the biking community, I’m surprised more people aren’t supporting her.

2 hours ago
Lee Findley
Guest
Lee Findley

Ted is a classic bureaucrat, great with numbers, and all for the mediocrity of the status quo. I voted for Iannarone, but I am well aware of why others are reluctant to do so. Every Portland Mayor has been a disappointment since we moved here 18 years ago. It is hard to believe that our commissioner/mayor system is not the common denominator that has determined our poor leadership, no matter who is elected. It is past time for that to end.

2 hours ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

What about Vera Katz?

1 hour ago
Wade
Guest
Wade

It seems that our progressive leaders everywhere, from Bernie Saunders on down to Jo Ann Hardesty, have been negligent in condemning protester violence while only focusing on the police and right wing violence. All violence needs to be condemned and sadly our progressive leaders have let us down. I feel that had there been a coordinated effort by our nation’s progressive leaders to condemn all the protest related violence then BLM message would have not been hijacked by violent protesters to the extent it has and BLM would still have the amount of sympathy of the nation it initially had.

I seem to recall this summer Ted Wheeler attempted to get local leaders to sign on to a proclamation to condemn all violence. I think Hardesty and Eudaly didn’t sign. I wrote to each concerning this and heard only from Hardesty’s office. A staff person there wrote, “When we focus on what the protesters are doing instead of focus on accountability and change within the systems they’re protesting in the first place, we are helping Trump with his narrative.”  I think the opposite is true – if we condemn the violence on all sides then we don’t look like hypocrites when we say we want peace and justice and that we are indeed anti-war. Imagine if we had pushed to stop the protester violence, then Trump and his followers might not have had those nightly violent Portland news videos to use for his re-election campaign and right wing groups/militias probably would have had less to enlist new recruits with.

So here is what this all leads to: I see a lack of wisdom with Iannarone’s candidacy in that she has stated she wants Hardesty to be in charge of the police. Note Hardesty has claimed there has only been one riot so far this year here in Portland. She also made remarks concerning the police as being the arsonists behind protest fires – only to backtrack those statements the following day. How wise could Iannarone possibly be to put Hardesty in charge of the police? Other than Iannarone stating she wanted to defund the police by $50 million, I agree with her progressive ideas and side with her ambition to combat climate change and find the best ways to help the homeless, but am I the only progressive who can’t get past her support for Hardesty to be in charge of the police? Is there not some grave lack of wisdom in this? I’m feeling it would be a mistake for Iannarone be our next mayor of Portland.

1 hour ago
Jim Syar
Guest
Jim Syar

Well said… And, you’re not alone.

54 minutes ago
Jim Syar
Guest
Jim Syar

Folks, It’s hard to swallow the prospect of another Ted Wheeler term, given his equivocation, weak leadership, and poor handling of the downtown situation, BUT…The complexity of the city budget and administrative bureaucracy is significant. Say what you will about Wheeler, but Iannarone is quite simply over her head here. Also, Iannaronne’s ‘Rainbow and Unicorn’ pie in the sky attitude of, “We’ll just figure it out”, is so far from any reasonable proposal to address some of the biggest hurdles and issues for this city as there are serious issues facing Portland for the next several years. Further, at the end of the day, the divisive politics of race and gender that she seems so consumed with are just not a substitute for fiscal and procedural competent management of such a complex system. Here’s hoping that Wheeler shows a capacity to learn from lessons, and grow into a leader. I hold my nose and vote for Wheeler.

1 hour ago
brian b
Guest
brian b

I worked on a ‘community’ project with her for 2 yrs, and she poorly managed it. Heavy on theory and ideas, light on follow-through and leadership experience. Not a Ted fan, but she’d be a disaster as mayor. If you’re prepared to write her in, be sure to spell her name correctly: Teressa Raiford.

11 minutes ago
