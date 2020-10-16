Election open thread: Sarah Iannarone or Ted Wheeler for Portland Mayor?
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on October 16th, 2020 at 11:47 am
Thanks to everyone sharing thoughts both on here and our Facebook page on these open threads. It’s been heartening to see such a robust and respectful debate on the Mapps vs. Eudaly and Nolan vs. Smith races.
For the final post in this series, let’s focus on the mayoral race. A new poll shows almost a dead heat and almost 28% of voters still undecided.
Who do you plan to vote for (or have already voted for!) in the race for Portland City Council Position 4? Ted Wheeler (TedWheeler.com) or Sarah Iannarone (Sarah2020.com)? And why?
Please share your decision in the comments. Keep in mind I will moderate this thread even more closely than usual and will only tolerate productive and respectful comments.
Thank you for helping us create a more informed community.
