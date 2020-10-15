Support BikePortland

Election open thread: Chloe Eudaly or Mingus Mapps for City Council?

Posted by on October 15th, 2020 at 10:20 am

(Source: Multnomah County Voter’s Guide)

Thanks to all of you who shared your opinions about the Metro District 5 race. We received enough productive input both on here and on our Facebook page that I think it makes sense to do a few more of these.

So here we go…

Who do you plan to vote for (or have already voted for!) in the race for Portland City Council Position 4? Chloe Eudaly (VoteChloe.com) or Mingus Mapps (MingusMapps.com)? And why?

Please share your decision in the comments. Keep in mind I will moderate this thread even more closely than usual and will only tolerate productive and respectful comments.

Thank you for helping BikePortland create a more informed community.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Politics
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

80
Leave a Reply

avatar
17 Comment threads
63 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
33 Comment authors
ZachdanHello, KittyALGAlex Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
citylover
Guest
citylover

I’m voting for Mingus Mapps. I know him as a dad raising two black boys in Portland. I know him as a neighbor. I like that he takes an analytical view of problems, to gather information and decide on a solution. Eudaly is more of a social media politician. I don’t think people need to have all the answers right away. Those often don’t work out very well. Many of Eudaly’s housing policies were great for developers! Oh yeah and the security lighting bonuses have flooded my street with night time light. I also hate the idea of losing the Neighborhood Associations. I think place and geography are important to our bonds with the places we live and people and business have a special connection to their place and the vision for it.

I also don’t think we need Eudaly for bike and ped advocacy. I think she has looked down at many bike improvements in favor of SOVs saying that they are bourgeois. Portland is a bike town, we don’t need Eudaly for that in my opinion.

I am enthusiastically voting for Mapps.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

This comment really bothers me, “I think place and geography are important to our bonds with the places we live and people and business have a special connection to their place and the vision for it”

BECAUSE we have and continue to gentrify the city and actively push-out low income people.

This statement is only meaningful for wealthy individuals who have bought the privilege to remain in a place; those who aren’t removed from their neighborhoods because of foreclosures or yearly rent increases …

And as far as biking goes … I cycle EVERYWHERE … it is my favorite thing in the world … but so is justice and biking is not an option for everyone.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I’m a landlord of one single-family home that I’ve never raised the rent on for a current tenant, which is why my tenants stay for years (I lived in that home for 8 years before buying my “forever” home also in Portland. I’m not into pricing out people who respect and take care of my property, especially when my old neighbors have no problem with them. What Chloe shoved through makes my old home a much bigger liability to me with the added financial risk she’s put in with the new regulations. So instead, I’m now considering selling it because of the risk. The buyer will be another developer, another investor, or a new homeowner. Any of buyer choices would likely displace the tenant, and at least one definitely would. I 100% believe in protecting renters (which is why I’m not a money-grabbing dick of a landlord). It’s just dumb to cast such a wide net to stop investment and developer abuse and punish the small locals in the process. I like many of Chloe’s positions, but he’s a “hammer for every job” kind of person and that has me skeptical. But Mingus is not without problems with his city business and police ties.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

I agree with you. I had a real hard time voting for Eudaly because of your exact same reasons – we don’t even own a rental home, but we do own an ADU on our property. She really needs to not hurt people who are trying to increase density and are not slumlords.

All that being said, I can’t vote for someone who the cops support.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Works for me!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

> Biking is not an option for everyone

This is a weird meme. Biking actually *is* an option for nearly everyone. Certainly moreso than driving (cars are expensive) and transit (annual passes are expensive and not everyone lives near a useful transit stop). You get on a bike and go. And it would be an infinitely safer, more attractive option with protected infrastructure.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
one
Guest
one

100% Team Chloe- keep not taking monies from the police and the PBA, Chloe!

“City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has endorsed incumbent Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who faces a stiff challenge from academic Mingus Mapps in November.” “After consulting my Rise Together team and deep consideration of the issues Portland is facing, I am proud to endorse Commissioner Eudaly for a second term. Chloe has been a passionate and effective advocate for renters and affordable housing,” Hardesty continued. “She passed a first-of-its-kind tenant relocation ordinance and sped up our public transit through the creation of the Rose Lanes. As we look to the future, Portland will need more advocates for those on the margins. For these reasons, I am looking forward to continuing to work together.”

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

Paying a tenant $4500 to move is insane!!

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I was considering renting my small Portland house when we move, but I guess I’ll just sell it to some California transplants instead. This is how we get affordable housing, right?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

Then don’t make them move?

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

A small landlord doesn’t have the cash reserves to evict a bad tenant. Simply not renewing a lease isn’t possible now. So no more small landlords, and now renters have to deal with big entities with deep enough pockets for legal retribution…and higher rents

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

We decided to sell instead of renting any more. We moved out of Portland and decided to rent the house in case we wanted to move back. We were in a situation where we are renting the house we are living in now and paying mortgage on the Portland house. It’s not that we were some big company with hundreds of units yet we were lumped in with them. I guess you are considered rich if you carry a mortgage. I’d never rent a house out in Portland. It sucks

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

I just can’t help but feel like people are blaming renters and thus trying to take away renter’s protections; which are still very little because we LOVE property ownership despite having stolen it from many and restricting it from many and never making amends for either. Blaming the people at the bottom does seem to be the American way. Also, you are simultaneously a renter, I bet you wouldn’t like to have your rent raised yearly by $50-100, even though you are already rent burdened at 60% of your income meaning no savings for you. Someone needs to stand up and stop the bottom extraction machine or the whole things gonna collapse.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

Sure – but if you own a place like an ADU on your own property and the renter is problematic, it is really difficult to remediate the problem – whether that is eviction or anything else. So while I 100% support and want to protect renters, I don’t know if what was shoved through was the right thing.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

Are you blaming renters for financializing the housing market which is the REAL issue? I’m confused, sounds like your saying renters are causing the disappearance of the “small landlord” which by the way is a joke because you can own like 10 houses and still be a mom and pop landlord. The REAL issue is the value of property and also we need to return it to its rightful owners.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Maddy and Mike are blaming the new rental rules (not renters) for making renting unattractive for small landlords.

I haven’t heard many people complain about the limits on raising rents (which I personally think are quite reasonable), but many seem to have a problem with the restrictions on “no-cause” evictions for tenants after their lease has expired.

(I put “no-cause” in quotes because any rational landlord wants to keep good tenants as long as possible; there has to be some underlying reason that would make it worth going through the headaches and expense of rolling the dice on a new tenant.)

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Thank you, Kitty. You get it. Pretty much what I wrote as a one-home landlord above. I don’t raise rent on my current tenant! I want to keep them if they’re taking care of the property.

https://bikeportland.org/2020/10/15/election-open-thread-chloe-eudaly-or-mingus-mapps-for-city-council-321723#comment-7363325

Because of the new liability risk, I can’t afford to EVER have a problem tenant now. I had already worked with and kept my current tenant even after she generated a $1000 fine against me from the city because she was illegally renting it as an AirBNB before the new rent protection laws went into place). I would have been looking to sell so fast at that point had those laws already in place. As it is, I’m still considering selling and that would almost assuredly displace the tenant no matter who buys it (because I’ve had the home a long time as it was the first one in Portland proper that I lived in).

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

But fear not … in the end, landlords will win (landlords run the country) and Portland will be come the next San Francisco and so on … until wealthy people push others out of the next “cool” spot. Same old story.

Landlords shouldn’t complain though. They own more than one insanely expensive properties. I am so confused AND someone else is paying THEIR mortgage?!? I will never understand it. A second home is an investment and investments don’t have rights but people should.

Personally, I’ll be glad to be pushed out of my neighborhood (again) as it becomes more homogenized, more boring, and filled with more and more expensive SUVs (love me a $100,000 SUV) and less bikes. I love wealthy neighborhoods because thank god the trash cans are always brought in on time and the yards are always mowed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

Well, you are in luck – San Francisco rent has been plummeting – https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-rent-dropping-pandemic-people-leaving-silicon-valley-2020-10.

If business insider isn’t a great resource, just do your own googling.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

Why?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Maddy
Guest
Maddy

I’m really excited to vote for Mapps.

I voted for Chloe just to get rid of Novick. Heck, I even donated to her. Mapps isn’t a contrary vote or a compromise. As a bonus, he is a bike commuter!

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Timur Ender
Guest
Timur Ender

Im excited to vote for Chloe! Rose lanes and renter protections, she has consistently been on the side of those with less power. I see Mingus as someone who has the financial backing of ppl and institutions that already wield disproportionate power in this city

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Bob Steets
Guest
Bob Steets

I am looking for civility and intelligence. That’s not Chloe.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I don’t doubt she’s intelligent, but she does lack tact and nuance.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

100% this. She is not a politician – for better or worse (often worse).

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

Chloe. She has grown in her capacity as commissioner and has a clear position on transportation that supports sustainable, active transport. I don’t think Mingus will follow through on bus and bike infrastructure.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Chloe is too thin skinned and divisive. Mapps is willing to listen and is the calm voice we need.

Vote Up25Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

Ah yes the most commonly trotted out argument against strong women. Taken right out of Ted Wheeler’s playbook. Fffs.

Vote Up24Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

What other women has “thin skinned and divisive” been leveled against? As the most commonly trotted critique of women, there must be dozens of examples. Bonus points if you can find one that Wheeler described this way.

Addressing the substance of the remark, do you think Eudaly is not thin skinned or divisive? Or are you using unfounded claims of sexism to slur someone making a criticism of a politician you like that hits a bit too close to home?

If you want to critique Jon’s critique, instead of “sexist!”, try “boring — everyone already knows that (and that’s why she’s going to lose)!”

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

I don’t think she’s either of those things. I think those are cheap complaints with little substance. Let’s talk about her ideas or policy, not her personality.

As for “thin skinned and divisive” allow me to present this Ted Wheeler campaign mailer to you: https://twitter.com/alex_zee/status/1316506918567911425/photo/1

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I have to give you credit for the Wheeler mailer, but in a political environment that requires you to build alliances to get things done, personality matters. How many other votes was Eudaly able to get in support for her NA reforms (which, based on her stated goals, were generally regarded as good policy)? None, because she took the most divisive approach possible.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Trump is thin skinned and divisive also. Sometimes the Truth is just the Truth.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Trump is thin-skinned and divisive. Is that sexist or simply accurate?

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

As someone that voted for Hillary Clinton every time I could (2008 primary, 2016 primary, and 2016 general) I would say that I support strong women in politics. Chloe does not seem to take criticism well and sadly criticism is part of the job.
https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2019/09/11/chloe-eudalys-neighborhood-war-the-populist-commissioner-hits-back-against-critics-who-say-shes-strangling-portland-democracy/
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2017/11/portland_commissioner_chloe_eu.html

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

I like Mapps, I like his thoughtfulness, I like that he’s not a social media politician.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I love Hardesty, my favorite, least-regretted vote ever. She’s also a strong woman, but she’s got tact and political skill. I feel like Chloe is lacking in those (I backpedal on saying “completely lacks” them because only a certain orange beast matches that description). This isn’t about being a woman.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

That’s exactly how I feel. Chloe may have more progressive policies, but she also seems to have no understanding of how markets function, which means that some of her proposals around rent control are simply destined to fail and are a waste of time and energy. Mingus seems like someone who can reach compromise. Better half a loaf than no bread because you’ve alienated the people you need to convince.

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
KYouell
Guest
KYouell

She has no understanding of how markets function? Really? Despite running a small business for so long? Doubt it. Sounds more like she interprets the situation differently than you do, than she’s actually lacking in understanding.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

Yes, despite running a small business for so long, she clearly doesn’t understand that rent control reduces the incentive to build new housing. This is not a question of interpretation, this is a fact that can be empirically proven. New York City has rent control, has it helped them provide affordable housing for everyone who wants/needs it? No, it’s just meant that now people inherit rent-controlled apartments.

When you take actions that reduce the supply of new housing while demand is constant or increasing, is that going to be good or bad for the majority of renters? Seems pretty clear, but she maintains her focus on rent control regardless.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Running a small business doesn’t mean that you understand high-level economic issues. The rental market is highly complex, with many factors. And do we even know if her bookstore was successful? It shut down when she was elected, but she even noted at the time that it had closed before:
“The truth is it’s taken an extraordinary amount of work, along with support from friends and community members to keep it open off and on for the last several years. And I realized that it really cannot stand on its own two feet without me and well, it can’t have me anymore.”
https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2016/12/05/city-commissioner-elect-chloe-eudaly-will-close-her-bookstore/

Rent control is bad policy. I don’t trust anyone who proposes it.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

The rental market isn’t highly complex its just Wall Street and therefore you can build a billion more (overly priced) units and prices will not drop nor stabilize. JUST look around. They will continue to climb and for the majority of renters who are already RENT BURDENED how long do you think they should wait? Because before I was renting from a friend, my rent went up $50 a year with plenty of empty units. The rental market is owned by big business and now it doesn’t matter what we do. The only way to stop it is through policy which unfortunately even “liberals” won’t get behind cuz they love their money. I just wish people would call it what it is, greed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Great, but Chloe’s big fishing net to catch profit-hungry out-of-state fish has also caught and killed the local dolphins. When the dolphins die, the piranhas take the home anyway.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

I get where your coming from squareman but personally I am going to vote and work to protect people that need protection. I think housing is a human right not owning a second home.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The notion that “housing is a right” is problematic on a number of levels. Whose obligation is it to provide you with housing? Why should you have to pay rent to exercise your rights? Who is violating the rights of my friend Alfonse, currently living in a broken down car?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I 100% respect that — I like most of her positions, just not her execution or the enemies she makes along the way. I still haven’t come down where I fall between Mapps and Eudaly. Plusses and minuses to both. It’s why it’s one of the harder decisions on the ballot or me.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Carter
Guest
Carter

She could barely keep her bookstore open and relied on multiple crowdfunding campaigns to survive. If anything, her business record is a strike against her.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Mingus has quite a set of intellectual chops. On paper he seems like a home town version of Obama, except he (Mingus) went to a better university for his graduate degree. That is the kind of brainpower we need to solve our pandemic and post-pandemic problems.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

We agree!

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

I’d like to add to this – if he proves adept and capable hopefully there may be a higher office for him. I’m hoping he becomes the kind of mayor we need.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Is Mayor that much higher of an office in Portland with our anachronistic form of city management?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
nate
Guest
nate

While I always consider intelligence a strong argument in favor, I think we can all remember how the Steve Novick experiment went, and that guy’s almost certainly the most intelligent person to serve on the city council in recent memory (graduated from Harvard Law School at age 21).

[unimportant side note: I don’t know many people who consider Cornell better than Harvard; are you an alumnus too?]

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I listened to their debate on KBOO the other night. I was concerned about Chloe’s strident position on talking to the Police Union. Mingus espoused a position that he would listen to and work with the Police Union. Chloe seemed to reject the possibility of any communication. Personally, I believe the Police Bureau is in obvious and urgent need of reform, and I see the Police Union as significant obstacle to meaningful change. Whomever is elected will need to represent the police and the activists, and be able to listen to both and craft reforms to protect black Portlanders and develop anti-racist policies. The Police Union is not anti-racist, but I also don’t think it wants to be racist. They are focused on protecting their members and the jobs of their members. We need a leader who can bring them along, to show them how the police can be a part of becoming an anti-racist City, how defunding the Police can be a benefit to officers serving us. Chloe talks about the Police with such disdain, but we need the police. And we need the police to not be racist.

Vote Up24Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I believe the police would wholeheartedly support taking some of their duties, such as attending to those in a mental health crisis, and assigning them to others. The key is to frame the issue in a non-divisive way, as a win for everyone (which it really is). But as she demonstrated with her “reform” of the neighborhood system, Eudaly is perfectly capable of taking a win-win and making it a lose-lose.

I actually agree with many of Eudaly’s positions. Her biggest problem is that she’s an utterly incompetent leader and a poor manager.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Maddy
Guest
Maddy

How do you think we fix the problem of only 18% of the police force living in Portland? I don’t think we can even begin the discussion of Police accountability until the majority of police are part of the community they Police.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I used to think this too, but changed my mind after I heard a cop discuss an interaction he had while shopping with his family when he encountered someone he had previously arrested. I now understand why the police (and prosecutors) don’t always want to live in the community where they work.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Eudaly is very much a populist. Populists quite often govern from emotional reasoning and rely upon emotional reactions from people to keep support.

Mapps comes across as a level-headed intellectual, who lives in an analytical world.

This vote was easy.

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
citylover
Guest
citylover

I like how Mapps said he would study an issue to get to the correct answer. He doesn’t have to have all the answers right away, which is what people in a social media world want.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

Our leaders need to be compassionate, we should focus on that. Intelligent people can be manipulative, cruel or plain psychopaths.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

There is no “reform” of the police union. The PPA reflects its members. The police will never accept any level of accountability. The police don’t want to be “shown” anything. The whole organization is full of right-wing rot from the top to bottom. PPB management is just as toxic and awful as the rank and file.

Anyone who thinks you can work with the PPA to create change is lying to you or naive themselves.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
KYouell
Guest
KYouell

I’m thankful to see so many people commenting who are voting for Chloe this time after the roasting I got last election for supporting her. As I said then, I’m voting for her because she gets me and in some ways is me. She’s been thoughtful and willing to consider my car-free position despite her needing to have a personal vehicle to move her son around. I’m all-in for anyone I can disagree with on personal vehicles, have an online discussion with, and come to a place where we *do* agree.

The “thin-skinned and divisive” comment doesn’t ring true to me. She was a bridge builder and connector of people and supports long before she ran for office; I’ve seen no evidence that her personality has changed.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

She initially opposed any efforts to create local access streets during the pandemic, and the eventual solution was/is woefully inadequate. She may “consider” car-free positions, but she is no advocate for us. Actions speak louder than words.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Yes, and right after Oakland had served as the model of giving local streets over to the neighborhoods during the pandemic, she still resisted it until the pressure mounted from other cities’ examples.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

While I understand the appeal of voting for someone who looks like / is like you, I don’t feel like it’s a very good rationale for selecting an elected official.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
JV
Guest
JV

I’m voting for Mapps. I admire Eudaly’s enthusiasm, passion, and dedication to disadvantaged populations. However, I feel that her approaches are simplistic and alienating to wide swaths of our community. Though my politics are pretty progressive, I favor elected reps who have a more nuanced approach to complex problems. ALSO, and this is my particular bias, I think that public service in the political realm should not be a career. Serve your constituents for a time, then go back to being a productive member of society. The longer one is in politics, it seems that the more they are beholden to powerful interest groups to sustain their careers (with a few exceptions I’m sure).
Thanks for your service, Chloe – now get back to work! Mingus, show us what you’ve got!

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
tenant rights, are human rights
Guest
tenant rights, are human rights

As a low-income tenant, I’m voting for Eudaly due to her powerful and effective efforts to reduce rental price-gouging, protect tenants from dehumanizing eviction and harassment, and develop new non-market housing alternatives. If you want to stop greedy real-estate speculators, predatory slumlords, and pro-market sycophants from evaporating the last few remaining working class tenants in this city, please vote for Comm Eudaly.

Chloe Eudaly received a strong endorsement from Portland Tenants United:

Chloe will always be close in our hearts as the first PTU member to join city council. Her dedication to tenants rights is apparent and both our endorsement team and tenant voters recognized that with an A- and endorsement

https://www.pdxtu.org/chloe_eudaly_2020

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

If the laws become too tilted towards the tenants then you will see apartments turned into condos and sold off. I wasn’t a greedy real estate mogul yet I was treated as one. Guess what, I sold the house and that equals one less rental in the market. Nice work chloe!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

So what kind of landlord were you? Did you rent below market value? Did you allow pets? Did you make sure to check on the home regularly? Did you not increase rents? Because if you were just another landlord charging insane (market-rate) rent and extracting more and more from tenants I’m not sure it was a loss. And if you truly were a good landlord/person and cared for your tenants and recognized you are providing a home maybe you wouldn’t look at one bad situation and take it out on all renters and would likely have stayed to provide the service you so care about…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I am that unicorn landlord you mention. But I’m still probably going to sell now. Never raised rent even after the tenant got a $1,000 fine levied on me by the city because of her activities, because if I have to eat the additional costs that her new law requires (which I cannot afford), then I need to get rid of it. I either sell the home or raise the rent by 9.99% every year until it can cover the cost of the additional liability. Thanks, Chloe!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

Didn’t raise the rent!! Had simple rules like keep the house and yard clean( which he failed at miserably, so much so that the neighbors complained) took down the smoke alarms and was belligerent to any confrontation about those issues. After all that we had to shell out cash for him to move. You may think we are rich assholes but if two hard working nurses is considered rich in Portland than good riddance.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Chloe initially resisted the slow streets plan to create more accessible space during covid. What was implemented were a bunch of temporary drive-around barriers on greenways saying “local traffic only” on streets that basically always have local traffic only. It was lackluster for a city like Portland. Taking over street parking by restaurants was initiated primarily by the restaurants and later tacitly supported. But what changes has she implemented in the last 6 months that are truly ground breaking that make others look to Portland as a leader in bike infrastructure and transit?

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Steve B
Guest
Steve B

That is not an accurate assessment of what happened. The Slow/Healthy Strees program was in development pre-COVID. I’m glad we have didn’t rush the effort and tried to get things right for BIPOC communities and small businesses.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

Mingus because he wants to reform the very organization he is running to be a part of and doesn’t think it is a cute moniker on his platform that Portland is known as “little Beirut”.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Amanda
Guest
Amanda

Landlord/homeowner/wealthier individual – Mapps

Renter/Lower income – Eudaly

Mapps will fight to make sure that the status quo remains and everyone who is doing well stays that way despite our unjust and bias systems. This is what it always comes down to. “Liberal” people love the idea of basic human rights and treating other humans with respect (i.e. housing as a human right) until it comes out of their pockets. Why nothing will ever really change (or why change is SO slow) …

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Well, if that’s how the chips are going to fall, I’m predicting a loss for Chloe here. There are more voting homeowners than renters in this city.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
ALG
Guest
ALG

Yeah, I think people are greedy. Well most people. I just wish people were more honest about their greed, especially “liberals” who claim to care about other people but actually care more about their wealth.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

Of course people are greedy, it’s literally our nature. The point is, we need a regulatory framework that makes it profitable to produce affordable housing. It sounds like you favor rent control, which will never lead to the amount of new construction we need. Why build new housing if it can’t be sold/rented for enough to cover the cost of construction?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
seportland
Guest
seportland

Apart from Eudaly’s important work on behalf of renters during her tenure, I just can’t imagine voting for someone who takes money from (and wants to “build bridges with”) a police union that has spent the last four months defending their right to teargas and brutalize the people of this city. Mapps has a fancy degree but exactly zero policy ideas beyond cozying up with cops and wealthy homeowners.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Steve B
Guest
Steve B

I’ll be casting a vote for Chloe Eudaly in 2020, as I did in 2016. Her support of transit priority lanes, tenant protections, open/slow streets, Biketown for All accessibility, Better Naito and defunding the PPB are among the many reasons we need a commissioner like Chloe Eudaly in City Hall.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Iona River
Guest
Iona River

Chloe hands down.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

I voted for Mapps in the primary because I wanted to give him a shot in the general. I was hoping he would more fully flesh out his policy ideas if given more time, but I feel he never laid a really bold vision on anything nor how he bring any specific progress about. My wife and I just cast our ballots for Eudaly because she has accomplished the biggest policy item she promised in the last election advocating for renters and those seeking more affordable housing. She has proven to be an effective transportation commissioner too. I wish she had not bungled her efforts too reform the neighborhood association system, because it is in need of reform. However I don’t think that it was a major setback and it could be revisited later.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests