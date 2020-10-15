Election open thread: Chloe Eudaly or Mingus Mapps for City Council?
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on October 15th, 2020 at 10:20 am
Thanks to all of you who shared your opinions about the Metro District 5 race. We received enough productive input both on here and on our Facebook page that I think it makes sense to do a few more of these.
So here we go…
Who do you plan to vote for (or have already voted for!) in the race for Portland City Council Position 4? Chloe Eudaly (VoteChloe.com) or Mingus Mapps (MingusMapps.com)? And why?
Please share your decision in the comments. Keep in mind I will moderate this thread even more closely than usual and will only tolerate productive and respectful comments.
Thank you for helping BikePortland create a more informed community.
