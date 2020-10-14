Here’s the amazing new pump track coming to Gateway Green

Earlier this month we shared that a new pump track is coming to the Gateway Green bike park. Yesterday Portland Parks & Recreation made it official. And today we received a sneak peek at the plan drawings.

As you can see in the image above, we are in for quite a treat. According to a source the new track will be about 600 feet long and 15,000 square feet in size.

In a statement posted to Facebook yesterday, PP&R said they’ve reached an agreement with American Ramp Company (who will work with Velosolutions and Progressive Bike Ramps) to build the track.

Here’s more from PP&R:

“The asphalt material will expand the cycling options for wet weather riding at the park… The pump track will be located in the area of the park commonly known as ‘The Hub’, and will be installed as part of the current Phase II improvements already underway. The new track will be around 580 feet in length, including a wooden wall ride. The track came about with the help and advocacy of longtime partners. Northwest Trail Alliance (NWTA) contributed significantly to this new feature, and we very much appreciate their assistance.”

The new pump track and the rest of the major upgrades are set to be completed by mid-November which is also when the park will re-open to the public. We can’t wait!

Parks also shared this cool aerial image that shows some of the new elements of the downhill section of the park (view is from NE Glisan looking north):

