Support BikePortland

Here’s the amazing new pump track coming to Gateway Green

Posted by on October 14th, 2020 at 2:57 pm

Coming to Gateway Green. The asphalt means it will be rideable in winter.

Earlier this month we shared that a new pump track is coming to the Gateway Green bike park. Yesterday Portland Parks & Recreation made it official. And today we received a sneak peek at the plan drawings.

As you can see in the image above, we are in for quite a treat. According to a source the new track will be about 600 feet long and 15,000 square feet in size.

In a statement posted to Facebook yesterday, PP&R said they’ve reached an agreement with American Ramp Company (who will work with Velosolutions and Progressive Bike Ramps) to build the track.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Here’s more from PP&R:

“The asphalt material will expand the cycling options for wet weather riding at the park… The pump track will be located in the area of the park commonly known as ‘The Hub’, and will be installed as part of the current Phase II improvements already underway. The new track will be around 580 feet in length, including a wooden wall ride. The track came about with the help and advocacy of longtime partners. Northwest Trail Alliance (NWTA) contributed significantly to this new feature, and we very much appreciate their assistance.”

The new pump track and the rest of the major upgrades are set to be completed by mid-November which is also when the park will re-open to the public. We can’t wait!

Parks also shared this cool aerial image that shows some of the new elements of the downhill section of the park (view is from NE Glisan looking north):

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
AdamDavid HampstenMattCharleycurly Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Charley
Guest
Charley

This park is starting to look absolutely world class. There’s huge benefit to the community: I am so optimistic that the next generation of kids here will have one more great reason not to stay inside and be on their computers all the time. Wow. Well done, PBOT and NWTA!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

PBOT? How are they involved?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

Hear hear! I am so excited for this to be opened. It is close enough to my work that my lunch breaks are going to improve dramatically.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
curly
Subscriber
curly

A long time coming…Special thanks to all involved for making this happen. I’ve watched GG from an idea to a reality. The Gateway Green project would never have become a reality had the “off road” cycling community not partnered with East Portland activists determined to use this space for the good of the community. Portland Parks and Recreation continues to fund and build these types of projects in East Portland. I hope the funding continues to flow east.
My concern is access to this facility will continue to be a challenge until our active transportation is safe for all, and accessible to all.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Yes! Today, Gateway Green; tomorrow, Forest Park!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests