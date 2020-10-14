Support BikePortland

Blumenauer and Ocasio-Cortez to host climate and housing town hall

October 14th, 2020 at 9:49 am

Portland Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-3) will link up with a notable fellow member of the U.S. House of Representatives this Thursday (10/15) when he’s joined by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) for a virtual town hall.

Here’s more from Rep. Blumenauer:

Two of the issues I have been most focused on this Congress are addressing the housing crisis and our climate emergency. These priorities are inextricably linked and both disproportionally impact Black, Indigenous and other communities of color here in Oregon and in other parts of the country. In fact, one of the people I have worked most closely on these issues with is Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York.

While our Congressional districts may be thousands of miles apart, housing and environmental justice is a priority in both and we have worked together in the halls of Congress to address these issues and fight for restorative justice.

As we’ve shown for years here at BikePortland (especially with our Real Estate Beat column), cycling and transportation are inextricably linked to housing. And of course we must continue to center cycling when we discuss climate change because in Oregon over 40% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join the town hall via Zoom at 4:00 pm on Thursday. Registration link is here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
one
Guest
one

I love AOC (And Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley.) I hope Earl will continue to evolve, and follow their lead. We in Portland have an opportunity to get a progressive city council/ mayor who don’t take corporate or police donations. PLEASE consider voting for Sarah Iannarone for mayor and reelect Chloe Eudaly. Bike on.

10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I’m curious what specific positions you’d like to see Earl change.

9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I for one would like to see him and Peter Defazio legislate changes to public transit policies, to increase federal subsidies for transit operations (or allow for greater spending on such using existing federal subsidies), plus allow urban public transit systems to get into point-to-point delivery of all users, not just ADA, to compete directly with taxi and Uber services.

4 hours ago
Lance
Guest
Lance

I Agree with you with everything, except for Chloe. I voted for her once and will never make that mistake again.

9 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I’ve considered it and respectfully disagree on both.

9 hours ago
one
Guest
one

Not Surprised, “Middle.” You’ve shared your right leaning politics here many times in the past, complete with references to Fox News guests. I’m not surprised that you are voting against local progressives.

7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I’m not right leaning – I’m just not far left. If you are closer to an extreme, even moderates and/or independents appear to be on the other side of the spectrum.

One of the things extremists struggle with the most is when someone agrees with some of their views but not all of them. It’s actually amusing to watch the process unfold.

FWIW, I recommend checking out different news sites. Don’t believe everything you read even if it confirms your biases. If you’ve read things I have written, you will have also seen I support things like Universal Healthcare.

Anyways, there are plenty of liberals in town who recognized the ANTIFA supporting, Mao/Guevara idolizing candidate as an unfit candidate.

5 hours ago
One
Guest
One

Yeah, Middle. Last time we got into politics, you said that you were a centrist. Then you said that you wouldn’t read about anti racist author Ibhrim X Kendi, while you had me read about some misogynist anti trans libertarian from Canada who is a frequent guest on FOX News. Whatever, “Centrist.” I’m not surprised that you support Ted Wheeler. Look how he treats liberals.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Maddy
Subscriber
Maddy

Yeah, I’m still not convinced Antifa is a big deal. Sarah in charge of the city scares me, though.

39 minutes ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Oh right Omar, who wrote off 3,000 people dying on 9/11 as “some people did some things”. Big fan.

3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I was able to mine a bit of wisdom for todays town hall from the old music I was listening to this morning.

Three Dog Night , “And if I were the king of the world,Tell you what I’d do
I’d throw away the cars and the bars and the war.”

Tower of Power, ” There is only so much oil in the ground, Sooner or later there won’t be none around, Alternate sources of power must be found, Cause there is only so much oil in the ground.”

We knew it 50 years ago but we are a little slow on the uptake I guess.

8 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

When on Portland city council, Earl worked to reduce funding for repaving Portland streets. It is on an article from the main Portland / Oregon newspaper.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Matt
Guest
Matt

with all the hot air generated by these two it will be like a good gorge east wind.

3 hours ago
