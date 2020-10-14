Blumenauer and Ocasio-Cortez to host climate and housing town hall

Portland Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-3) will link up with a notable fellow member of the U.S. House of Representatives this Thursday (10/15) when he’s joined by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) for a virtual town hall.

Two of the issues I have been most focused on this Congress are addressing the housing crisis and our climate emergency. These priorities are inextricably linked and both disproportionally impact Black, Indigenous and other communities of color here in Oregon and in other parts of the country. In fact, one of the people I have worked most closely on these issues with is Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York. While our Congressional districts may be thousands of miles apart, housing and environmental justice is a priority in both and we have worked together in the halls of Congress to address these issues and fight for restorative justice.

As we’ve shown for years here at BikePortland (especially with our Real Estate Beat column), cycling and transportation are inextricably linked to housing. And of course we must continue to center cycling when we discuss climate change because in Oregon over 40% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join the town hall via Zoom at 4:00 pm on Thursday. Registration link is here.

