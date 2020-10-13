Memorial ride and event planned for Dan Gebhart
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on October 13th, 2020 at 10:28 am
“He leaves behind a lasting legacy of civic service to Portland and our bike community.”
— Bike Loud PDX
Bike Loud PDX will host a memorial event for Dan Gebhart this Sunday (10/18). Dan died while biking home from work on September 22nd.
Dan was a “core member” of Bike Loud PDX and was named their Volunteer of the Year in 2018. “Dan had been a much-loved, quiet and steadfast member of Bike Loud PDX since its earliest days in 2014,” the group shared in a statement yesterday. “He volunteered hundreds of hours to create safer streets for all in the Portland area. He was particularly talented at organizing rides, including the annual No More 4 Lane Roads Pedalpalooza ride, many memorials, and the Portland to Salem ride in July 2016.”
Beyond bicycling, Bike Loud remembers Dan as someone who was passionate about affordable housing, battling climate change, and many social justice issues. “He leaves behind a lasting legacy of civic service to Portland and our bike community.”
Sunday’s event will start with a gathering at 2:00 pm outside Mt. Scott Community Center (5530 SE 72nd Ave) where Dan’s mom Cathy Bickerton will share a few words. Please consider attending to help remember Dan and show his mom what an impact he had on our community.
More details on the BikePortland Calendar or the Facebook event page.
