Election open thread: Chris Smith or Mary Nolan for Metro District 5?

With ballots dropping sometime this week it’s time to make decisions about key local races.

I’ve been debating how best to use BikePortland to help inform and inspire your choices and I’ve decided to to try something new: An open comment thread where our wise and knowledgeable audience — that’s you! — can share how they’re voting and why. If this format seems helpful, I’ll post other races (including the Metro transportation funding ballot measure) in the coming days.

So let’s see what happens…

Who do you plan to vote for in the race for Metro District 5? Mary Nolan (NolanForMetro.com) or Chris Smith (ChrisForMetro.com)?

Please share your opinion in the comments. Keep in mind I will moderate this thread even more closely than usual and will only tolerate productive and respectful comments.

Thank you for sharing your insights and opinions.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

Front Page, Politics

chris smith, election 2020, mary nolan