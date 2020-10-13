Support BikePortland

Election open thread: Chris Smith or Mary Nolan for Metro District 5?

Posted by on October 13th, 2020 at 11:02 am

(Detail from official Voter’s Pamphlet)

With ballots dropping sometime this week it’s time to make decisions about key local races.

I’ve been debating how best to use BikePortland to help inform and inspire your choices and I’ve decided to to try something new: An open comment thread where our wise and knowledgeable audience — that’s you! — can share how they’re voting and why. If this format seems helpful, I’ll post other races (including the Metro transportation funding ballot measure) in the coming days.

So let’s see what happens…

Who do you plan to vote for in the race for Metro District 5? Mary Nolan (NolanForMetro.com) or Chris Smith (ChrisForMetro.com)?

Please share your opinion in the comments. Keep in mind I will moderate this thread even more closely than usual and will only tolerate productive and respectful comments.

Thank you for sharing your insights and opinions.

Aaron
Guest
Aaron

I highly recommend anyone that wishes to learn more about this race to click through bikeportland’s archives and check out the litany of stories Jonathan has published about Chris’ decades of advocacy for climate action, safer streets, transit options, and affordable housing. It’s extremely satisfying to see, for instance, Chris chiming in about the Columbia River Crossing back in 2007, or the Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion back in 2012, correctly identifying the impacts of induced demand, and a litany of other times Chris has been on the right side of active transportation advocacy.

https://bikeportland.org/tag/chris-smith

Vote Up30Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Pete S
Guest
Pete S

Mary Nolan takes cop money.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
raktajino
Guest
raktajino

That’s the clincher for me as well. Nolan’s background is more impressive, and people I trust like her professionally. The police union endorsement and donation is a huge blemish, and probably a dealbreaker given that Smith is a worthwhile alternative.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

They both look like talented individuals who have different strengths. My own personal sentiment is to lean towards the individual with more of a transportation planning background but I think we will be well served with either candidate.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Anon
Guest
Anon

Chris Smith 100%. Nolan is an establishment Democrat who will be beholden to her donors. Smith is passionate about transportation and livability issues, and I trust him to do the right thing.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Smith is the kind of pro-transit wonk we need at Metro.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’ve met them both over the years, but I know Chris better from his long and successful advocacy on the Portland Streetcar and his bicycle advocacy. Until now I had no idea that both were educated at expensive elite Northeastern colleges and universities, but I guess that’s neither here nor there. If I was still a Portland voter, I have nothing against Mary, but I’d vote for Chris.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

I know it’s very envogue to rail against ‘elites’, but I wouldn’t read too much into ‘elite NE college’ as some stand in for an elite background. I transferred to an ‘elite NE college’ my sophomore year because the college was need blind and committed to meeting financial need 100% as identified by the FAFSA. I was able to attend that college more cheaply than my in-state tuition at Univ of Oregon. I worked and still graduated with loans, but less than I would have id I had at stayed at UO.

Re: this race, I’m please to see two very good candidates that I would be happy to vote for. If only I should shift one of them to our other major race

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Thank you for the clarification on colleges – mine were all mid-grade state universities, including UO and PSU. I too wish all political races had such good qualified candidates to choose from this year – I’m still undecided and probably will still be when I vote at my polling station on November 3rd, with coins to flip.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
raktajino
Guest
raktajino

Seconding. I went to Reed and have WAY less undergrad debt than my sister, who went to WWU in-state. Private colleges can have higher endowments and greater ability to meet financial need.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
one
Guest
one

I’m voting for Chris Smith (But I would have liked to have Cameron Whitten be our Metro rep.)

Also very important: Vote Sarah Iannarone for mayor!
https://sarah2020.com/en/?referer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
nuovorecord
Guest
nuovorecord

I’ve been acquainted with Chris for years. If you care about achieving a multi-modal transportation system throughout the region, Chris is your only choice. He will bring additional insight and knowledge to the Metro Council, and he has the passion about the issue to help further push Metro towards its stated values, goals and objectives.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Betsy Reese
Guest
Betsy Reese

For anyone who cares about any or all of the following:

1. climate change
2. active transportation
3. affordable housing

Chris Smith is, hands-down, the better choice.

Watch them debate this evening live at 5:30 PM, or on the City Club Youtube Channel anytime after the debate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyoGZ8BswTQ&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=CityClubofPortland

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Timur Ender
Guest
Timur Ender

A vote for Chris Smith is a vote for our kids and planet’s future. Chris is the climate champion we need, ensuring housing, transit, and land use is sustainable 20-50 years from now. We are lucky to have such a strong climate advocate like Chris on the ballot!

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Chris rocks. And he supports protected bike lanes on Hawthorne – that’s all you need to know 🙂 https://twitter.com/chrissmithus/status/1256963829730127872

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
CA
Guest
CA

Chris supports the Metro transportation measure which would spend $7b and will have no effect on climate change according to Metro’s data. It’s very difficult to support a candidate that hypocritical and who is willing to spend so much money to accomplish nothing in terms of climate change (greatest challenge of our time!). He should have taken a principled stand and disavowed the measure.

Mary Nolan (who also supports the measure, ugh) at least has a long record of getting things done in Salem.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Chris Smith
Guest
Chris Smith

You can read my logic for supporting the measure here: https://chrisformetro.com/campaign-updates/lets-get-moving

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
CA
Guest
CA

Read it already. Sounds like an apologist twisting themselves in knots rather than taking a principled position. BIPOC is getting crumbs (maybe slightly larger crumbs), but I realize you’re trying to get elected.

You should read Joe’s again (I know you’ve seen it already): https://cityobservatory.org/the-case-against-metros-5-billion-transportation-bond/

Now there is someone who is looking at the data and making a call based on facts.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
doug B
Guest
doug B

A few years back I took a urban planning class at PSU (as a non-trad student), one of the assignments was to attend a Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission meeting. I came away from that meeting thinking Portland was in good hands if Chris Smith has any say in what happens with the future of the Portland area. I have always hoped he would he would run for some type of elected office. He will definitely have my vote.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Ted Labbe
Guest
Ted Labbe

Chris Smith has my vote. He is the obvious choice.

I am nervous about Mary Nolan’s many establishment, and deep-pocketed donors. And I am really unimpressed with Mary’s record of accomplishments in her long political career.

Chris is so well-spoken and has demonstrated that he knows how to get things done. His service on the Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission shows he knows how to work with folks who may disagree and find workable solutions.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
