Support BikePortland

The Monday Roundup: Drivers as endangered species, women and the boom, African activists, and more

Posted by on October 12th, 2020 at 11:47 am

Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy stories we came across in the past seven days…

Enforcement is out: Stating that, “this summer served as an admittedly painfully long-overdue tipping point,” the League of American Bicyclists has dropped “Enforcement” from their framework for evaluating bicycle-friendly communities.

First responder by bike: Paris is testing a fleet of electric-assist “emergency bikes” that will allow first responders to roll easily through city traffic to address medical-related calls.

Essential planning: This story of lessons-learned by Oakland city planners around their pandemic-inspired slow streets program feels very relevant to Portland.

Women and the boom: A big reduction in drivers and cars on streets during the pandemic — and the fear associated with sharing streets with them — has led to more women cycling in New York City (and likely elsewhere).

Bike industrial complexities: The U.S. could solve its bike shortage problem by taking more intentional steps to boost domestic industrial capacity and limit sole supplier dominance (like Shimano), says this op-ed in Wired.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Wet blanket on AV rhetoric: Surprise! Turns out rush the rush to prep for a future of automous vehicles was premature because its widespread adoption is still years away (and all those planners and consultants who told us it would be here by now are laughing all the way to the bank).

Speaking of tech: NY Times has the latest on auto industry efforts to improve bike-car communication technology, an entire industry that wouldn’t be necessary if we would just design and use vehicles responsibly in the first place.

Drivers as endangered species: The mobility revolution continues for Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo as she reveals plans to double-down on bikeways and makes it clear that driving is not welcome.

African activists: The Covid-19 bike boom is strong in Africa and activists are seizing the moment to help planners and politicians make roads safer for new riders.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

39
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
32 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
17 Comment authors
Middle of the Road GuyJasonDavid HampstenBicycling AlLet's Active Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Self-driving cars and self-sustaining nuclear fusion: both just 5 years away for the past 10 years! Prediction: They will both still be “just 5 years away” in another 10 years.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

And yet… Waymo is confident enough in their technology that they are offering taxi service to the public with no backup driver in the vehicle. Either the technology is advancing, or they’re being very foolish.

https://carbuzz.com/news/waymo-offers-driverless-taxis-in-arizona

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

The way things are going we will be lucky to have regular cars in 5 years let alone Self-driving cars.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I will give you a $20 donation to a charity of your choice if the are fewer regular cars in 5 years than there are today. No strings attached — just contact me on 10-12-2025.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I will give you a chance to think twice about such a bet. after all, it was only about 10 months ago that I predicted, on this very blog, that air travel by the masses would drop dramatically.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

People are likely traveling long distances much less often, but those who are traveling long distances might be driving them.

We really don’t know – just suggestions there may be an economic substitution rather than complete avoidance of the activity.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

FWIW, ODOT’s Covid-era traffic results show peak afternoon traffic nearly at pre-Covid levels on many highways (on some highways they exceed pre-Covid). Morning traffic is off about 10% overall. Here’s a link to a recent report: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Data/Documents/ODOT_TrafficReport_Oct_9_2020.pdf

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It’s nice to see documentation that speeds did in fact pick up quite a bit after shutdown last March.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Thanks for that. I was thinking more in terms of air travel rather than local. I just don’t think we should be writing the epitaph for regular cars just yet.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

Fusion power has been “ten years away” since I was a kid in the 70s. Recently I heard a quip that “fusion power is the energy of the future, and always will be.” Sometimes I wonder if that will also be the case with robot cars.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Sadly, there are many advancements in fission technology (safer waste, cooler temps, better catastrophic failsafes, ability to use old spent fuel as its fuel, smaller, etc.) and yet it is still such a third-rail technology politically. We really should be building new nuclear power to deal with on-demand needs (green power sources are fantastic and should be done, but they are not on demand, they are supplemental).

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

At this point battery storage of renewable power is a better bet in the long run. There are an increasing number of utility scale batteries going in that don’t have the long term cost risks of nuclear power. The price of nuclear plants keeps going up but the price of solar, wind, and batteries are dropping. If you started building a 5 billion dollar fission plant today it would likely not be worth turning on when it was finished 5+ years from now due to the the costs of renewables.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I think if we can make Thorium reactors commercially viable, it won’t be such a third rail.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Also, Peak Oil.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

…an entire industry that wouldn’t be necessary if we would just design and use vehicles responsibly in the first place

Basing our safety on the good will and attentiveness and sobriety of drivers is probably not going to work — we know there will always be people who just will not drive responsibly. If we’re going to reject enforcement of traffic rules, we need to embrace other strategies. Why not this?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’m just expressing my annoyance and frustration with so many transportation professionals being distracted by the bright shiny object of AV tech when we have all the tech we need within us for the most part. I’m not against technology or pursuing these things, but IMO the distraction with them had everything to do with lacking confidence in more feasible, low-tech solutions that require more political will and change-making efforts.

Also, I think you’re mischaracterizing the enforcement thing when you say “we’re going to reject enforcement of traffic rules”. I think what people are saying is that using traditional enforcement – Cops – is no longer a good option. Enforcement is absolutely here to stay – it’s just a matter of thinking of different ways to do it.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I would totally support phasing out traditional enforcement as better tools become available. But if we eliminate it out without a plan for what comes next, we’re going to have a potentially long period during which there is little to no traffic enforcement, which will not help cycling (or walking, or even driving).

As with everything else that falls under the umbrella of “defund”, the approach is backwards. We need to design the better model first, then plan a transition to it. I know some folks here think they know what that better model is (new roads! automated enforcement!) and they may be right, but we’re still missing the transition plan that allows us to back off on traditional enforcement as these new strategies come online.

All that said, I share your frustration with planners’ infatuation with the “new shiny technology”, which I see as a counterpart to the “new shiny philosophy”.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

AV technology has been, repeatedly, shown to dramatically decrease the risk of pedestrian and/or cyclist death in European trials. As a consequence of these studies, “intelligent speed assistance” will be required for all EU vehicles by 2024 and advanced “direct vision” systems will be required for all large vehicles by 2028. Moreover, unlike the shiny but empty plans and resolutions of the City of Portland, the EU actually intends to implement these reforms.

PS: And there is still an awful lot to be criticized about how many people have suffered unnecessary violent deaths due to the delayed roll out of these “bright shiny objects” in the EU.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That is good to hear. I’m all for tech like that.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

From what I see, the opposite is true. And this was just a test drive, imagine if it were not piloted by a trained test operator?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

It is very interesting that many people think that cars driven by machines are in the near future. But when the topic of traffic enforcement by machines ( speed cameras etc.) is brought up it is deemed some sort of impossibility enough though it is much simpler than useful widespread self driving cars.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Automated enforcement is racist, didn’t you hear?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

When you are too old to drive yourself you might get a lot more interested in AV tech. It will be a lot easier to take dangerous older drivers off the road if there is a technology that can preserve a little of their independence. Not everyone lives on a bus route or wants to have to call a taxi or relative to get somewhere when their eyesight is too poor to get around themselves.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Also would make conventional transit a lot more viable. Paratransit makes up a huge share of the cost of most transit systems.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Driving is meant to be a privilege of those that hold the training and skills, but we don’t treat it that way. We’d have so many fewer drivers on the road (and therefore more people pushing for alternatives) if we held driving privilege to the standard it should be held.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I have a feeling that argument would be rejected once racial disparities arose in who could drive and who couldn’t.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Do you mean like in Germany, which has famously rigourous driver training requirements? …And yet they still have plenty of cars around, and most people have a license. Just like here.

I would support a stricter licensing regime, but I doubt it would reduce traffic.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Women and the boom: “…women are expected to arrive to work more carefully dressed, which can be challenging after long sweaty rides.” That’s exactly what my friend, one of the strongest cyclists I know, told me when I looked askance at her new ebike.

Hopefully the increased numbers of women on bikes will feed back into greater safety on bikes and yet more riders. This is anecdotal but I feel that I’ve seen more people of color biking as well. More riders leads to more demand for a safer biking experience.

Also: Anne Hidalgo for Mayor!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
todd/boulanger
Guest
todd/boulanger

Is the use of Strava Data for characterizing broader trends too risky given how much a niche its user base is?
The NYT article uses it for discussing COVID19 female bike adoption trends in non-NYC cities (at least in NYC it had the CitiBike data to reinforce the Strava trend.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

With regards to bringing bicycle component production back to the US, keep in mind that the average wage for manufacturing in China is about $5 per hour US. Are you willing to work 50+ hours a week for $5 an hour in a factory without any OSHA worker safety requirements? I’m betting not. Until then most bike parts are going to be made in a Low Cost Region. If China gets more expensive parts will be made in Vietnam. Much as people say they want to buy locally produced they really just want something that works at the lowest price possible. US workers generally only make sense for high value skilled labor like assembly of aerospace and in some cases automobiles.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

My high-end Shimano and Schwalbe components are already being made in Vietnam. And well-made they are too.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Then export a US minimum wage of say $15 an hour across the world! This isn’t rocket science. In fact economics isn’t even a science, it’s a set of man made rules. Pretending that made up rules are laws of nature is what people who made the rules want you to believe.

Yet, even despite such incentives bike companies continue to sprout and grow in the US. The 90’s bike revolution was quite big here and while many companies consolidated and ended up outsourcing to Taiwan and later China, not all of them did.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

That sounds great! With a minimum wage of $15/hr, no one* in Vietnam will have a job. So, of course, the Vietnamese will say “no thank you, imperialist, we’ll set our own labor policies. Working on the farm is dangerous and exhausting, and pays $2/day, so factory work at $5/hr seems pretty good to us.”

*Not literally no one, but close enough… kind of like if we set our minimum wage at $100/hr.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

So everyone in Vietnam works in manufacturing exported goods? C’mon now.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Bicycle Industrial Complexities: I always find that advice coming from a non-bicycle publication about the bike industry, is a lot like getting weight loss advice from chronically skinny people – the advice is well-meaning, but utterly useless, fairly insulting, and based on near total ignorance. Shimano dominates not because of monopoly controls, as it has plenty of competition, but because even its cheapest models work well together, and it has outlived many of its competitors. It’s very easy to find bicycles with non-Shimano parts, even low-end bikes, as well as Shimano knock-offs. Bicycles and parts are a tiny industry that has had an unusual and rare resurgence that has plainly irked the author from Wired, who is probably having trouble getting a bike of choice, but this is at best temporary. US production was towards the end mostly made up of Huffy and Roadmaster bikes; Trek was among the first to outsource overseas. And the USA was never a major bike parts producer after the 1970s.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Trek, yuck! Pre-Trek Klein = Best Klein. Chehalis forever!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Those old Kleins were rockets but damn they were murder on the back – especially on high pressure 23mm tires.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

AV: From the article, “Five years ago, as companies developing this tech talked a big game to lure talent and investment dollars, we were all more optimistic than realistic about the timeline for rolling out autonomous cars that are predictable, reliable, and as safe as possible.”

Not ALL of us. I, and I claim no genius here, have been skeptical because lane keeping and adaptive cruise control FELT like AV but were in fact a long time coming. Cruise control, already possible in the 60’s didn’t really catch on until the 80’s and it took another 30 years to take on the “adaptive” part. Lane keeping is itself pretty magical but not a hard problem to solve but if the driver has to pay attention to the vehicle just as much as if they were driving it, then what’s the point? The driver might as well be driving! It’s worse than that because you CAN”T pay attention just as if you were driving because your mind knows that you’re NOT driving. It’s impossible to do for more than a few minutes.

So the devil will be in the details. You can’t implement full AV without solving ALL of problems and that’s not going to happen anytime soon. Sorry, Elon fans, he lied to you. While current Tesla “autopilot” may feel like AV and have good stats to show for it, when it fails, it fails spectacularly in a way that no human would.

Finally, nobody seems to be talking about what AV will do to our roads. It will CLOG THEM! Why pay for parking downtown when you can send your car back to your house? Why park at work when the car can return to your house to drive your kids around to their respective events? Actual AV will turn into a horror show as every trip in a car will turn into 2 trips, a there and back and make further trips possible! You can’t double or triple roadways overnight or even a decade but that’s exactly what will be needed in the event of actual AV coming online.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Or, AVs will be fleet vehicles, used like taxis, which will probably cause an uptick in vehicle use, but, on the flipside, will dramatically reduce the need for parking. More efficient and coordinated movement, smaller vehicles, and more intelligent signals may allow greater capacity on existing roads.

Or not. It’s really early to be making predictions with any level of confidence, beyond the rather obvious statement that motor vehicles are fundamental to modern life, and AVs have the potential to transform society, for good or ill, in ways that may seem unimaginable now.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests