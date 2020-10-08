Showers Pass Warehouse Sale

Guest opinion: It’s time to manage bicycle use in Forest Park

Posted by on October 8th, 2020 at 1:31 pm

“If safety and conflict concerns can be managed and mitigated among pedestrian visitors, why can’t they be managed and mitigated among all visitors?”

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

By Daniel Greenstadt, who previously wrote an article for us about the Off-road Cycling Master Plan.

In early August, the Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau decided to implement several one-way travel plans for a number of trails within Forest Park. Pointing to concerns about Covid-era trail users coming into close and frequent contact with each other on popular singletrack trails, the city released a set of recommendations for one-way loops. These restrictions applied only to pedestrians of course, because cyclists are already excluded from the park’s singletrack trails.

Nevertheless, the experiment – still ongoing – begs some questions and implies some answers about how trail users, including cyclists, can best be managed in the park.

For decades, the city of Portland hasn’t managed bicycles in Forest Park at all. Instead, it has simply banned them. While hikers, runners and dog-walkers have been the object of various management efforts initiatives, and capital investments including trail construction; various trail improvements; bridge construction; informative (but not great) signage; and interpretive programs, neither the city nor its main partners – the private Forest Park Conservancy and the Portland Parks Foundation – have worked on projects that specifically benefit cyclists.

Because virtually all cyclists are also pedestrians, hiker-centric projects are generally well-received by all, even if those projects have been at the expense of any improvements to cycling opportunities in the park.

The important observation about these one-way loop initiatives, however, is that the city seems to believe the active management of trail users actually works and it’s their responsibility to make it happen.

If safety and conflict concerns can be managed and mitigated among pedestrian visitors, why can’t they be managed and mitigated among all visitors?

Cities around the country and the world employ a wide range of tools and techniques to successfully manage pedestrian, bicycle, and even equestrian users on trail systems just like the one in Forest Park. Trail construction, trail improvements, trail retirement, trail segregation, one-way travel, day-on/day-off restrictions, good signage, public education, and so on, are just some of the common techniques.

But for some reason, none have ever been meaningfully applied to the off-road cycling problem in Forest Park.

Perhaps the COVID-inspired management measures taken by the city on behalf of pedestrian visitors can inform and encourage the city to begin directing management attention to bicycling as well. The Covid issue will, hopefully, disappear over the coming year or so. The bicycle access issue has been festering for 25 years. Portland should do better, even in difficult times.

— Daniel Greenstadt is Portland resident and long-time environmental and outdoor recreation advocate.
Matt
Guest
Matt

Forest Park has the terrain to be a world-class mountain biking destination. It’s a goddamn travesty that we don’t even have a single trail dedicated to that purpose.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Noel Bergren-Dizon
Guest
Noel Bergren-Dizon

I agree completely with the points of this article. I have to drive 45-60 minutes out of town to enjoy singletrack trails. It’s really sad the parks department has bowed to the hiker and NW homeowners interests over all others over the decades(!) I would really like to take my kids mountain biking locally! I’m starting to feel like I have to be a single issue voter because of this. Until I see meaningful trail access given to cyclists in Forest Park, I can’t see voting for any extra funds for the parks department!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Suburban
Guest
Suburban

People who choose to live in Oakridge Oregon get to take their kids mountain biking right out the front door. People who choose to live in the largest city in the state get to go hiking in a lovely park relatively free of mountain bikes. Nobody is bowing, it’s just that kind of park.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Dis Gruntled
Guest
Dis Gruntled

“…it’s just that kind of park.” It’s just that kind of park because a bunch of wealthy, well-connected, dishonest, anti-science, Forest Park neighbors have decided for the rest of us what kind of park suits them best. And they don’t like the looks of them kids.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
X
Guest
X

I recently took a walk on the one way loop linking parts of the Wildwood Trail and (Upper?) Macleay trail. Half the people I saw walking there were going the wrong way. Should we say pedestrians just can’t be regulated?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The one-way loops don’t work though…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

As in, people ignore them?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

That is news to me. Or the over 400 miles of urban trails in Minnesota that are one way. They work fine if properly signed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Daniel Greenstadt
Guest
Daniel Greenstadt

The Parks Bureau has been tweaking and revising their messaging and signage, much of it apparently yet to roll out on the trail. It will be interesting to observe and learn how it goes. But the fact that they’re actually doing something is testament to the fact that they believe it is possible – over the course of just a few weeks – to experiment, learn, revise, improve, and move forward…just not when it comes to bicycles.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Ugh…now there are already too many users and conflicts, so they’ll just say bikes will make everything worse. Especially with the looming MTB ebike apocalypse. If only bikes had gotten in the door sometime this millennium. It’s only been 20 years…

Gateway Green will show what a demand there is for mountain biking, and forest park would be a great place to expand that experience towards singletrack trails in the woods. Maybe someday this city will get it.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

We don’t need to do anything to the existing trails, we just need to allow the construction of new ones that are bike-only. The parks department doesn’t have to spend a cent. Just let NWTA develop a plan and construct it.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

Or, in addition, something as simple as: Maple Trail and Ridge Trail are bicycle only trails on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
Mark Colenz
Guest
Mark Colenz

I’d like to see a Venn diagram of people who think Forest Park is a pristine, untouched haven that bikes would ruin…. yet also oppose evicting the squatters “camping” in the park, ignoring every law they please and causing real, demonstrable ecological damage.

I’m sure the squatters will totally respect the one-way thing too….

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
