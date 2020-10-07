Showers Pass Warehouse Sale

Transportation advocates rally around Commissioner Eudaly as challenger gains momentum

Posted by on October 7th, 2020 at 3:52 pm

Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is in trouble.

As Willamette Week reported today, she’s well behind challenger Mingus Mapps in both polling and fundraising and there’s a very real possibility she won’t earn a second term on council.

This reality has set off alarm bells within Portland’s transportation reform circles. As the commissioner-in-charge of the transportation bureau, Eudaly has led several very popular initiatives. Most notably her office created the Rose Lane Project which has the stated goal of reducing commute times for people of color. Eudaly’s vision of streets as places for much more than just car and truck users is also evident in the Safe Streets Initiative, a major undertaking to make public right-of-way more accessible and safer for vulnerable road users and small business customers.

Portland has a strong transportation activism legacy; but the issue’s political heft has waned significantly in recent years. As other issues like housing affordability, homelessness, and police brutality have come to the forefront, transportation has been bumped off the list of hot topics in political debates and discussions.

A cadre of transportation reform activists hope to change this dynamic with an online event Thursday to support Eudaly. The event will be hosted by Vivian Satterfield, María Hernandez, Aaron Brown, and Steve Bozzone — all of whom are regulars in local transportation activism and social justice circles.

While Eudaly’s track record is well-known after four years in office, Mapps is a bit more of a wild card. He doesn’t have a detailed transportation platform, but it’s mentioned on the environment page of his campaign website as a priority. What he has said — he wants a better and “completely fareless” bus service, he opposes the I-5 Rose Quarter project, and that, “we need to convert some of our existing roads to pedestrian and bicycle friendly plazas” — is mostly in alignment with Eudaly.

When it comes to safety, Mapps says we’re “moving backward” on Vision Zero goals. He also dismissed the Rose Lane Project as a “great first step” but said it’s, “an idea that’s not new.”

(Left photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland. Right photo: Mingus Mapps campaign)

Back in April, Mapps seized on Eudaly’s hesitation to launch an open streets program. “I believe now is exactly the time for the City to reinvent government and reimagine infrastructure,” he said. Eudaly launched the “Slow Streets” program a day later.

During a debate on September 25th hosted by the Democratic Party of Oregon Black Caucus, Eudaly and Mapps were asked, “Do you support replacing traffic cops and other police with non-police civil servants?”

Mapps’ campaign has been dogged by his acceptance of a $15,000 donation from the Portland Police Association and his willingness to build relationships with police bureau leadership instead of call for them to be radically reformed or defunded.

His response to the traffic cop question focused on his concern about how to handle drunk drivers (the same concern he brought up at a candidate forum back in May). “I don’t know how that solves drunk driving, for example, and it seems like there’s some situations there where you might actually want a cop,” Mapps responded.

To make traffic laws less reliant on police, Mapps said he’d take greater advantage of automated speed and traffic signal cameras. “I think that’s a common sense reform that actually kind of fits the moment.”

Eudaly said she supports using more civil servants for traffic enforcement and that her office has already explored the issue. “What we have discovered is that virtually all of the power to do that lies at the state level and there are even some constitutional issues,” she replied.

Eudaly also said, “Obviously we still need people who are able to be able to pull over and apprehend people who are endangering others.”

As for using automated cameras, Eudaly said she’s a “big fan”. “It’s an upfront, bias-free way to capture, and most importantly really discourage, bad driving behavior,” she said. “It’s safer because people are not being pursued by police… and the less interaction we can have between community members and armed police officers, the better.”

On Thursday night transportation advocates hope to make more big fans for Commissioner Eudaly. Learn more about the event on our calendar.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
curly
Subscriber
curly

Eudaly has done the very minimum for East Portland residents. Approximately $26 million remains to be dedicated to completely fund the East Portland In Motion plan. A plan that was to be funded and finished by 2017. Not sure that 4 more years would solve the active transportation issues continuing to plague East Portland.

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I don’t believe most Portland residents are aware how little real power the transportation commissioner and the PBOT director have in controlling a bureaucratic agency like PBOT. It’s really up to the division and section leadership to get anything done, and only if they can get their underlings to do what they are assigned to do, on time, and on budget.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
SingleSpeed
Guest
SingleSpeed

Chloe has barely kept par with some of the very basic new transportation trends we are seeing in cities across the country. The best thing you’ve got to say for her is Rose lanes? That’s not new or creative, they’ve existed in cities for decades. Maybe Portland has fallen behind because our current transportation commissioner hasn’t put forward anything really ground breaking in the past 4 years? And what does that say about the transportation activists that have influence with her?

Mingus has never presented himself as an enemy to transportation activists, it’s really weird that they keep treating him like an enemy, especially considering how much more effective his leadership could be in actually getting work done rather than trying to split up and divide the city into cliques. Have you tried meeting with the guy to tell him about your new ideas that he could implement? Chloe hasn’t really been that receptive to the vast majority of Portlanders, but it must feel nice being some of the lucky few.

Vote Up36Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

You took my, “ugh, why?! Don’t mislead and confuse the voters” and made it an articulate statement. Thank you.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I’m pretty sure PBOT runs on self-actualization. Like they believe if they call their car projects “green”, they suddenly will be. I’ve never seen a government agency celebrate such small improvements with so much vigor.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

I’m rather confused here. So in two years she’s successfully implemented something that other places have had but that we couldn’t manage to do “for decades.” How’s that “barely kept par”? By your own measurement, she took us from “20 over par” to “par” in 2 years. That’s a fantastic record, and tells me maybe she ought to have 4 more years to see what else she can achieve.

Every new candidate comes in with big, shallow assertions about they’d do. Rarely do they have any real plan to execute. It’s easy to look like a hero as a new candidate. Chloe is actually getting the work (on transportation, doubly on renter issues) done. I’ll take my chances on her track record.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SingleSpeed
Guest
SingleSpeed

Portland used to be celebrated for doing new and creative things, not patting ourselves on the back for painting some lanes red and claiming victory. We were the first city to reintroduce the street car, and other cities followed suit. We haven’t done anything like that in years. We used to do things that other cities would follow and copy, not the other way around.

Fight over the definition of “par” as much as you want. Portland is not on par with its own reputation and history though. Chloe is divisive, plays favorites, and can easily be replaced with a much better transportation advocate who would do more- like Sarah who will obviously take PBOT away from Chloe if she wins.

New comers are great when you have bad incumbents – you shouldn’t create creepy blanket statements against all “new comers” if everyone thought like you, we wouldn’t have AOC when she defeated Crowley

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Our choice is slow motion, piecemeal reform if politically expedient or TBD?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
One
Guest
One

Go Chloe!!!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Yeah, GO HOME! PBOT BLOWS! Trashed RV’s parked all over town with no consequence, but “Chloe” still tickets taxpayers. Her own parking staff do not agree to her coddling of the single biggest problem in The City of Garbage. Oh, thanks for making a mess out of SE Lincoln St. BTW, she does not pedal either.

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
oliver
Guest
oliver

Since there are no other cites experiencing a crisis of homelessness in this country, maybe you’d like it better in one of those.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

Haven’t decided who I’m voting for yet, but Lincoln is a joy to bike on compared with many of our greenways. Riding up from SE 7th to Tabor is really nice, I do it a few times a week. How is it a mess?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
JaredO
Guest
JaredO

It’s weird to have a story on this race that doesn’t mention Mapps’ complaints about not enough free car parking, nor his absolute devotion to anti-infill NIMBY neighborhood associations. Both of these accelerate car-dependent, bike-unfriendly cities.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
oliver
Guest
oliver

” car-dependent, bike-unfriendly cities.”

As well as investor friendly, rentier focused, wealth extractive housing systems.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“investor friendly, rentier focused, wealth extractive housing systems”

Sadly, I think Eudaly’s skepticism of YIMBY rigged-market housing has faded quite a bit since 2016.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Lance Poehler
Guest
Lance Poehler

I’m a little surprise to see bike Portland endorsing Eudaly. She didn’t do anything until she realized she didn’t win outright in the primary. She fought opening up our streets to people. Really, she has been on the opposite side of… well everything. Here is a reminder right here on BikePortland this year: https://bikeportland.org/2020/03/30/pbot-commish-now-is-not-the-time-to-make-street-changes-313070. She was assigned transportation, and she obviously didn’t want it. On the other hand, Mingus, who has real skin in the game. We need people on our city council that really understand the pain that POC have to live with. Someone who I have actually seen bike. Now feel free to respond saying how wrong I am. But I am not alone in feeling like this.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

I didn’t read this article as an endorsement of eudaly.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

This isn’t a bikeportland endorsement; it’s an endorsement from myself and other community transportation advocates. Her advocacy against ODOT on the freeway fight, her support of the Rose Lanes, her oversight of the renewal of the gas tax all stand out to me as notable accomplishments for her two years with PBOT. She’s also been a huge champion for tenant advocacy and demanding accountability from the Portland Police Union.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
NotReally
Guest
NotReally

Chloe:

Voted no on Joann Hardesty’s 2016 and 2018 police reform proposals, LTEs no on body cams. she voted no on all police reforms until just this summer.
Did not withdraw her support from the I5 Rose Quarter project until just this summer, months after Mingus had made a stance against it. You failed to convince Chloe to withdraw her support of the project for four whole years until she had an opponent that was against the project.

Chloe’s transportation allies are pathetic and ineffective, we can barely squeeze the basics out of her and she was way more in ODOTs pocket before she was in ours until Mingus came along.

Sounds like you’re making stuff up so you don’t lose a friend on city council. Are you lying to voters on the phones too?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Do you have any concern with how inequitable the gas tax is? My neighborhood (St. Johns) is undeserved by both PBOT, ODOT, and TriMet. Our public transit is terrible and our roads are unsafe. Most people can’t access the rest of the city in anything but a car. So “transportation advocates” want folks in my neighborhood to pay more for the privilege of being undeserved meanwhile yuppies in NW get brand new infrastructure and the choice on whether or not they want to drive.

Seems like more class-ism from the advocate set.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

I live in st johns, too. (hello neighbor!) The gas tax is providing crucial funding for road maintenance and safer streets, like sidewalks. The gas tax is investing hardly *anything* in northwest portland – a significant amount of funding is going into East Portland. I kinda get the impression you’re more interested in ad hominems than actually debating the merits in good faith?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“The gas tax is investing hardly *anything* in northwest portland..”

But it will do so when many ambitious projects are built.

“…a significant amount of funding is going into East Portland.”

Most of this funding comes from state, federal government, metro and other local sources, not the gas tax.

That being said, I think there is a good argument for telling inner NW Portland, inner SE Portland, and inner NE Portland to faff off and investing every last penny of gas tax revenue in outer E, N, and SW PDX (until these regions are brought up to a basic level of transportation equity).

PS: I’m voting for Comm Eudaly and have donated several times. Howeover, I’m not at all a fan of people who support real-estate speculation acting as her surrogates.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Most of the local street funding comes from property taxes, not the gas tax. St. Johns residents drive a lot more on ODOT facilities, so it’s only fair that they would pay more in gas tax.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

I’d be happier if the gas tax was around $5 per gallon.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

You know, it’s really ironic that gas is first heavily subsidized by the federal government and the taxed at a local level. The energy companies take our money going both ways.

We really shouldn’t be fighting over gas taxes, we should be fighting first over oil subsidies.

But I agree, make the “cheap” energy cost what it rightly should.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Do you provide an independently voiced, point by point comparison of the two candidates?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’m a little surprise to see bike Portland endorsing Eudaly.

Lance. Please read more carefully. This post is not an endorsement of Eudaly.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
roberta
Guest
roberta

I SUPPORT CHLOE. Mingus Maps has exploited neighborhood associations on fear of protesters and ‘racial’ divide. Chloe has stood like a firm rooted tree in transportation. She didn’t get elected to fix transport, but somehow she listened, took charge and stood up to the Freeway at Harriet Tubman LIKE A BOSS! She got elected to fix housing and IMHO we got a lot closer because of her and her STAFF! Her staff is absolutely amazing. We need to keep her entire team together.

Let’s not pretend that Black culture has the upper hand on climate change or transport justice. We have Lew Frederick who won’t stand against freeway widening. And now we have Kamala Harris in the vice presidential debate telling everybody that her investment plan for Climate Change is to build more roads and brides. The democrats are ready to toss cyclists under the bus at every turn.

I’m sticking with Chloe. She’s not going to screw us over like Lew Frederick and Mingus Maps surely will. He’s willing to take money from the corrupt police union and then exploit his skin color for bleeding heart guilt ridden neighborhood associations support. He’s not the Black savior he makes himself out to be.

Just remember who got tossed in the presidential debate: Pocahontas (Warren) for being ‘native. And now we have a Black woman who is ‘Indian’ but not native american and is speaking about climate change and building roads. This is not the answer and neither is Mingus Maps.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
NotReally
Guest
NotReally

Whole lotta yikes in this one

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Big oof

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
roberta
Guest
roberta

And lets not forget the High Speed Rail we were promised by Obama. $10b pissed away. Can we just hire the Chinese and let them do it for us? 🙂 we don’t have the engineering chops for the real deal.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

You need to read more about Obama’s HSR proposal and the outcomes. You are either uninformed or misinformed on this.
– Much of it was blocked by Republican governors and was never spent
– A good chunk was successfully spent on various passenger rail projects around the country, including Amtrak between Seattle and Portland.
– A big chunk went to the California HSR project, which has been executed very poorly.

I’m not sure what any of this has to do with our local election.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

The “double down”.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Well how racist can the PPA be if they are giving money to a black man?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

This is kind of the result of not running your Bureau very well. She has to run on the “Not Mapps” ticket which is not where an incumbent wants to be.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Isn’t “not the incumbent” typically the challenger’s ticket? Ruh roh.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

One interesting potential twist is that I’d imagine Sarah Innarone would take on PBOT if she wins her election since she’s running (in part) on her urban planning background – even if Chloe also wins. Just my speculation tho

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

Jonathan might think that building relationships with police is a bad thing; I happen to think it is a good thing. The tendency amongst Portland politicians seems to be to disassociate themselves from their police depts (Chloe, Ted, Joanne, etc.), but that is not a good longterm strategy for community security.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan might think that building relationships with police is a bad thing

Steve. What makes you think that? Please stop making false assumptions about my beliefs to suit your own opinions. Thanks.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

“Mapps’ campaign has been dogged by his acceptance of a $15,000 donation from the Portland Police Association and his willingness to build relationships with police bureau leadership instead of call for them to be radically reformed or defunded.”

Dogged by his willingness to build relationships? How else is that to be interpreted? ‘Dogged’ is certainly a negative connotation applied by the article.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jeff,

That sentence is a mere statement of fact. “Dogged” means “having or showing tenacity and grim persistence,” which is what Mapps critics have shown regarding this donation from the PPA. Some people also criticize the way he speaks about the police. Those are facts. I think you are applying the negative connotation because you see me/this site through a particular lens.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Mingus took 15k from the police union. That’s not “building relationships” – that’s accepting a bribe to govern with their interests in mind and not those of the city as a whole clamoring for police accountability and reform

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
SingleSpeed
Guest
SingleSpeed

It’s pretty messed up to say that a black man can be bought and sold with $15k in printing from the police and that because of that he will now do everything they want. The dude has raised over $500k from small donors, but he’s beholden to the police? He’s a black dude who has actually had negative experiences with the police, white boys from the suburbs should maybe keep their voices out of this one.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lance
Guest
Lance

Mingus is not a pro-fossil fuel, cars only dinosaur as some commenters seem to present. He has a sting alternative transportation focus. Go to one of his many online town hall meetings and ask your questions. Besides, there is no garuntee he will headup PBOT. With so many new councillors on the council whoever wins the mayoral race. wheeler or innarone will likely shuffle the bureaus in 2021. Ryan or Cruz could just as easily take over PBOT. A reason I support Mingus is that he wants to reform the council government system, remove oversight of city operations from the hands of amateur politicians and have professionals run the bureau not neophytes like Eudaly. In the long run we will be better off with councilors staying at the pilicy level and expert professionals running operations.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

I will discount the misogyny behind much of the criticism of Eudaly and applaud quite a bit of her work, but with that said, some of her new policies at PBOT are only making neighborhood safety more diffiicult. If safety and livability weren’t already my issues this cycle, the gunshots I’ve personally heard over the last week and a half give me at least 60 more.

Purity tests aren’t getting things done. Mapps for commissioner.

Wheeler isn’t getting things done, but see the previous paragraph: I want a do over for mayor.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

Chloe is toast. She has done very little for active transportation in Portland, and she has made sure that every neighborhood association is working overtime to defeat her. She has the worst political instincts I’ve ever seen, and she divides people wherever she goes.

You’re wasting your time by having a “rally” to support her. I’m voting for Mingus and I urge every Portlander to do the same. Mingus will bring Portlanders together, to achieve important goals like improving cycling infrastructure.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Evan
Guest
Evan

She lost my vote when she stopped partnering with ppb on crosswalk enforcement. I know we need police reform but we will never have vision zero with this type of leadership. Drivers act recklessly when they think they can get a way with it. We need bold transportation leadership.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

I didn’t vote for either of them in the primary. Why would I vote for them now?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
