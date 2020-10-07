Showers Pass Warehouse Sale

All systems go as Better Naito Forever earns unanimous city council support

Posted by on October 7th, 2020 at 12:57 pm

Coming to Naito and NW Davis.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s iconic… I’m excited to vote aye.”
— Ted Wheeler, Portland Mayor

Just over five years after it first hit the street as a low-budget pilot project, Better Naito received official blessing from Portland City Council this morning.

The project, estimated to cost $5 to $7 million, will permanently re-configure northbound lanes of Northwest Naito Parkway from the Hawthorne Bridge to Northwest Davis and add a new sidewalk in Waterfront Park.

It all started as an ambitious vision from nonprofit Better Block PDX and a team of Portland State University urban planning and engineering students. One of them, Gwen Shaw, now a civil engineering consultant at local firm, testified to council this morning. “It’s been so gratifying to see the evolution of this project,” Shaw said, “This design, puts people first and it’s a design that makes Waterfront Park better, and it’s going to continue to transform Naito Parkway.”

(Ryan Hashagen and Gwen Shaw helped implement the 2015 Better Naito pilot project. Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation worked closely with activists to implement the project from the beginning and took over management of it in Spring 2017. When a list of projects was created for implementation through the Central City in Motion plan later that year, Better Naito emerged as a top priority. The current PBOT-run iteration of Better Naito has been up since January 2019.

Better Naito Forever will come with significant upgrades. PBOT is planning a two-way bike lane protected by concrete curbs and steel bollards, median islands to make crossings safer, new traffic signals, and a new sidewalk along the western edge of Waterfront Park to separate people on foot from bicycle users.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioners had nothing but praise for the project today.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s iconic. I think it’s one of those things that makes Portland really unique and special,” Wheeler said as he described it as a “win-win-win” for Vision Zero, climate action, and public health.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty credited the enthusiasm of Better Block PDX volunteer and leader Ryan Hashagen for helping her see the value of the project. She thanked Hashagen profusely following his testimony today and gave credit to him and other volunteers for gathering the data, “to make sure this [project] made sense” to downtown interests. Hardesty also said, “Sometimes it takes government a little while to move, and sometimes a community of volunteers can move much faster,” which is sort of the entire point of Better Block’s approach.

With today’s vote, council gives permission to PBOT to seek bidders and ultimately award a construction contract for the project.

In just over a year from now, both these projects will be complete.

Adding to the buzz about Better Naito Forever is PBOT’s SW Naito Parkway project which broke ground back in July. That $9 million investment will establish a similar protected bikeway between I-405 and Jefferson Street and will tie directly into Better Naito Forever under the Hawthorne Bridge.

At council this morning PBOT Project Manager Gabe Graff explained that both projects were designed by the same team and will “connect seamlessly.” Graff added that PBOT expects to finish construction on the southern section by July 2021 and the northern section will be completed by winter 2021.

With more — and more humane — access to Waterfront Park for people not using cars and trucks, these two projects will transform 1.2 miles of this marquee destination and vital transportation corridor.

Speaking before her yes vote this morning, PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said, “I think [Waterfront Park] has a lot of unrealized potential and I feel like this project is just another step toward that potential.”

For a refresher on what’s in store for Better Naito, check this PBOT simulation video:

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Fantastic news!

22 hours ago
orwell
Guest
orwell

whew lad i hope this thing does not have a ton of those yellow handicap rumble strips

those are the sheer devil when wet, had WAY too many close calls riding over those!!

22 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Today, Nato… tomorrow Powell? 😀

Informal “straw” poll; stopping at traffic lights on Better Nato, yay or nay?

If the bike lane wasn’t physically separated from the road, I’d say yay. But since it’s separated, I say nay. Yielding to pedestrians is feasible without stopping. At least for well adjusted human beings with enough empathy to recognize a pedestrian’s turn to cross.

21 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

I’ve had numerous times on Better Naito where I technically had a red but there were no pedestrians crossing and it seemed pointless to stop. Initially, I was more of a “law-abiding citizen”, but I don’t really stop anymore if there aren’t pedestrians who are crossing. Maybe it should be a blinking red for bikes when the pedestrian cycle is green? Mandating all bikes to stop at a red light when there’s no safety-based reason to do so seems like overengineering.

20 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Only stop if a pedestrian is present.

13 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

My understanding is that in Better Naito Forever there will be bicycle specific lights at heavily used pedestrian crossings (i.e. Salmon Springs, Saturday Market) where cyclists will be expected to stop on red. Otherwise cyclists won’t be expected to stop when cars have a red, but still should yield when pedestrians are crossing the bike lanes.

1 hour ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Overall great, and so was the video, with its pausing and panning around each intersection.

One thing–the yellow tactile warnings seem wrong. You step off the sidewalk on the water side, over the yellow strip that tells you you’re in bike traffic. Then you cross the bike lanes and step onto the one on the other side, telling you you’re leaving the traffic area. Then you step forward and get run over by a car. Or, starting at the west side of Naito, same thing in reverse–you make it across the auto lanes and yellow strip at the end of the crosswalk, think you’re safe and then get flattened by a bike. There should be a second strip at the little islands between the bike lanes and vehicle lanes.

Also, so many of the curb ramps are the bare minimum width. Many could be made twice as wide, so people wouldn’t have to walk on the angled portions when there’s more than one person crossing.

If the video or graphics had shown a couple views from the perspective of someone crossing the street, these would be very evident.

19 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The video was made pretty early on in process and doesn’t represent the final 100% design. I just had a look at some more recent drawings and they show tactile strips on either side of the pedestrian landing.

1 hour ago
Ryan P Ticknor
Guest
Ryan P Ticknor

will there be a better way to get on to the steel bridge?

17 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Good

13 hours ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

This was a good design ten years ago. In 2020, they should have just taken half of the street for bike/walk and put all of the car traffic on the west side of the median with stop signs at every block. Couldn’t do that because they wanted the Hawthorne bridge ramp to dump cars into the should-be-bus-only lane so they could have too many cars on Hawthorne creating transit delay at SE Cesar Chavez (and thus not able to stripe a bike lane there, sorry kids.)

2 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

Now we just need to get rid of the freeway on the other side of the river and we can enjoy the entire waterfront.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
