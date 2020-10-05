The Monday Roundup: Black Reparations discount, carfree downtown, EV reality, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most noteworthy items we came across in the past seven days…

Hard lesson: Quinn Simmons, a rising star on a major professional cycling team, was pulled from races after a Tweet that was deemed “incendiary” and “divisive”. He posted a message to show his support for Trump that included a black hand-waving emoji.

Words matter: The steady march of more responsible reporting on traffic crashes continues with a new advocacy group that has released a set of reporting guidelines.

Giving back: As part of anti-racist actions, Rivendell Bicycle Works now offers a Black Reparations Pricing program where Black people get 45% off retail on the purchase of a bike and parts.

Sounds familiar: The issue of bike theft victims finding their bikes in campsites where unhoused people live has made the news in Denver as well.

EV reality: Researchers determined that we’d need about 90% of the U.S. auto fleet to run on batteries by 2050 to meet climate change goals — and we’re only at about 0.3% today.

Advertisement

Bikes and happiness: Another study found that people who are able to bike or walk to work report much greater satisfaction with their trip than other modes.

Please don’t drive: London’s cycling body is strongly encouraging people to bike more as they brace for a pandemic-fueled switch to more driving and all its associated negative impacts.

E-bikes welcome: The U.S. Department of Interior released its electric bike usage policy for public lands that’s likely to result in more land managers giving them the green light on non-motorized trails.

EU bike boom: Europe’s huge investment in cycling infrastructure to coincide with a spike in ridership during the pandemic has been given the full BBC treatment in this excellent summary report.

Simple pleasures: A NY Times travel writer who has ventured around the globe has realized cycling near his home offers many unexpected rewards.

Carfree zones: In an interview with The Oregonian released over the weekend mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone said one way to respond to threats of factional political violence would be to create a carfree zone downtown.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

The Monday Roundup