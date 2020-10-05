Showers Pass Warehouse Sale

The Monday Roundup: Black Reparations discount, carfree downtown, EV reality, and more

Posted by on October 5th, 2020 at 10:42 am

    • Welcome to the week.

    Here are the most noteworthy items we came across in the past seven days…

    Hard lesson: Quinn Simmons, a rising star on a major professional cycling team, was pulled from races after a Tweet that was deemed “incendiary” and “divisive”. He posted a message to show his support for Trump that included a black hand-waving emoji.

    Words matter: The steady march of more responsible reporting on traffic crashes continues with a new advocacy group that has released a set of reporting guidelines.

    Giving back: As part of anti-racist actions, Rivendell Bicycle Works now offers a Black Reparations Pricing program where Black people get 45% off retail on the purchase of a bike and parts.

    Sounds familiar: The issue of bike theft victims finding their bikes in campsites where unhoused people live has made the news in Denver as well.

    EV reality: Researchers determined that we’d need about 90% of the U.S. auto fleet to run on batteries by 2050 to meet climate change goals — and we’re only at about 0.3% today.

    Bikes and happiness: Another study found that people who are able to bike or walk to work report much greater satisfaction with their trip than other modes.

    Please don’t drive: London’s cycling body is strongly encouraging people to bike more as they brace for a pandemic-fueled switch to more driving and all its associated negative impacts.

    E-bikes welcome: The U.S. Department of Interior released its electric bike usage policy for public lands that’s likely to result in more land managers giving them the green light on non-motorized trails.

    EU bike boom: Europe’s huge investment in cycling infrastructure to coincide with a spike in ridership during the pandemic has been given the full BBC treatment in this excellent summary report.

    Simple pleasures: A NY Times travel writer who has ventured around the globe has realized cycling near his home offers many unexpected rewards.

    Carfree zones: In an interview with The Oregonian released over the weekend mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone said one way to respond to threats of factional political violence would be to create a carfree zone downtown.

    — Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
    NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect.

    Steve C
    Guest
    Steve C

    Jonathan, Quinn Simmons was not fired, as far as I can see. He was “pulled from races” for now. He is still under contract with Trek-Segafredo.

    Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
    20 hours ago
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
    Author
    Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

    thanks. will make an edit.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    18 hours ago
    D'Andre Muhammed
    Guest
    D'Andre Muhammed

    wow talk about over-reacting. I’d hardly call that tweet incendiary.

    Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
    18 hours ago
    D'Andre Muhammed
    Guest
    D'Andre Muhammed

    Thanks Rivendell but I don’t need your charity.

    Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
    18 hours ago
    RudiV
    Guest
    RudiV

    I got banned from the Radavist for questioning Riv’s policy and suggesting that pricing by race seems illegal under the Civil Rights Act.

    Then again, maybe they *really* banned me for “appropriating” black text characters to type my message… or something.

    Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
    13 hours ago
    mh
    Subscriber
    mh

    That’s great, but do you disagree with the larger need for reparations? I’ve been on Rivendell’s mailing list for far longer than I’ve actually owned a Rivendell, and it is obvious that this little company does what it believes is right. Is “it” the founder or all the employees? It appears to be a group decision. I thought I still had something to order, but I did not. I sent them money because what else am I doing to right hundreds of years of wrongs? Nothing. This may not be the best thing I could do, but it is something I can do now.

    Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
    12 hours ago
    Bicycling Al
    Guest
    Bicycling Al

    It’s entirely possible to convert 90% of the US auto fleet to run on batteries in 3 decades so I’m not sure why this is being used as a “reality check”. Something like 2 dozen countries have committed to banning sales of combustion engine vehicles between 2030 and 2040. This gives plenty of time to achieve this.

    The article also ignores the negative trend in per capita vehicle miles traveled in many advanced countries, yes, even in the US.

    Finally, dealing with climate change will require a full spectrum of changes across many aspects of our lives. Public transit, telecommuting, reduction in working hours and, oh hey, BICYCLING among other changes will need to be advanced to make this happen. These will all chip away at the need to continue growing the auto fleet.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    11 hours ago
    Douglas Kelso
    Guest
    Douglas Kelso

    I genuinely don’t get how offering a discount based on a merchant’s subjective evaluation of a customer’s “race” is even remotely legal. It looks to me like Rivendell is just begging to be sued. Have they run their proposal past a lawyer?

    Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
    8 hours ago
    «
    »

