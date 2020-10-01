Weekend Event Guide: Prescott Pedal, Hi Vis Film Fest, a scavenger hunt, and more

Some great events coming up. Don’t forget your masks and keep your distance if you join a group ride!

Also don’t forget that the annual Showers Pass Warehouse Sale starts Monday October 5th. Due to Covid, the sale will go through Saturday (10/10) and will be held online and in person (by appointment only). (Yes, this was a paid advertisement.)

Friday, October 2nd

Community Cycling Center Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser – 4:00 pm (through Sunday)

A multi-day scavenger hunt might be the perfect Covid-safe biking activity. And the fact that this helps raise money for the CCC makes it even better! More info here.

Saturday, October 3rd

Gateway Green Work Party – 9:00 am at Gateway Green (NE)

Be a part of history and help NW Trail Alliance and Portland Parks build the exciting Phase 2 upgrades to Portland’s first bike park. Free tickets and RSVP required. More info here.

Prescott Pedal – 1:00 pm at Prescott Elementary School (NE)

The principal at Prescott wants to take the lane and build community through a bike ride. You can show her what a great idea that is by rolling out to support this event. More info here.

Advertisement

Civil Unrest Bike Club Monthly Ride – 6:00 pm at Salmon Street Fountain (SW)

Portland’s disability empowerment bike club will get together for a ride and make a few stops to attach notes of hope to downtown bridges. More info here.

High Vis Film Fest – 6:00 pm

Filmed by Bike is hosting this YouTube livestream event that will feature films created by Black, Indigenous and people of color. Suggested donation of $20 will go toward Filmed by Bike’s BIPOC Filmmaker Grant program. More info here.

Sunday, October 4th

Don’t Stop ’til you Get Enough – 11:00 am at Peninsula Park Rose Garden (N)

This ride will commemorate the new “safety stop” law in Washington that allows riders to roll through stop signs. Route will head north into the ‘Couv for some safe, momentum-preserving intersection rolling. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

– Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

– Get the Weekend Event Guide via email.

– Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, Weekend Event Guide

Weekend Event Guide