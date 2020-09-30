Showers Pass Warehouse Sale

Man arrested after stabbing someone walking on I-205 path

Posted by on September 30th, 2020 at 10:21 am

I-205 path undercrossing of Highway 224 (looking north).
(Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

An 18-year old man was treated by police then rushed to the hospital last week after being stabbed while walking on the I-205 multi-use path south of Portland.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Tommy Smith was walking on the path where it goes under Highway 224 (about 3.7 miles south of the Springwater Corridor) when he had an interaction with another man, 50-year-old Cain Newcomb. “Initial interviews revealed the victim had asked suspect for a cigarette. This question appeared to make the suspect upset. An argument ensued, and the suspect stabbed the victim,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. Smith was stabbed in the chest.

Another person prevented Newcomb from escaping until police arrived.

Police arrested Newcomb for assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The Sheriff’s Office said he is “well-known” to authorities and has numerous prior arrests. His bail was set at $250,000 and he remains behind bars as of Wednesday morning.

This incident underscores widespread concerns about the condition and safety of paths throughout the region. We have heard from many people that they will no longer ride on paths like the 205 and Springwater due to fears of assault or other interactions.

Earlier this week someone posted to the BikePortland Forums that they’d just moved nearby the I-205 path. “Our family loves to bike and it is convenient to be so close,” they wrote, “… But today I [heard about the stabbing] which happened along a stretch of path my 15 year-old son has taken.”

A few months ago a reader named Barbara L. contacted us to ask if she should begin carrying personal protection such as a stun-gun when she rides on the 205 path. “As a woman who has felt comfortable for 40 years bicycling extensively in the area, it’s a surprising thought,” Barbara wrote.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Tad Reeves
Guest
Tad Reeves

Out of any of the mayoral candidates, has any offered any sort of CONCRETE plan for addressing the houseless we have on our thoroughfares as a CHRONIC and PERSISTENT problem? I really do understand that this is a complicated issue, you can’t just criminalize it out of existence, but you can’t permit it either. I just rode all the way up the 205 path to bike to a dentists appt, and I’ve simply never seen anything like this before. It’s approaching Brazilian favela in its permanency.

Vote Up27Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Lynn
Guest
Lynn

No solution is possible without prioritizing a right to shelter over the right to make profits from land, and no one could get elected by saying anything about that. I predict that replies will bear me out.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

No solution is possible without prioritizing a right to shelter over the right to make profits from land

That’s a great sentiment, but what does this mean on a practical level for someone who, say, owns a rental property?

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Native Portland Cyclist
Guest
Native Portland Cyclist

The 33rd Ave bike lanes North and South bound between Columbia and Marine Dr. are currently just as bad as the 205 path.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It’s bad, but at least there is a viable option on 33rd: taking the lane. I-205 is scary because you have no options if you get in a tight situation. I never know what to expect when I approach these underpasses.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Native Portland Cyclist
Guest
Native Portland Cyclist

That’s what we had been doing until my wife and I were almost creamed by a car from behind going 60+ MPH while taking the lane on 33rd. Missed us by mere inches. This is while on our way to work at 5am. We’ve been full time cycling commuters for over 10 years and are avoiding it now in its current condition. That said, I agree with you that there are not other options available to you on the 205 path.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I agree, that is not okay. I’ve only ridden through mid-day, and I imagine it is 100x scarier in the dark.

I actually just got back from a loop along NE 33rd, Marine Drive, I-205, and the camps have absolutely exploded in the past few months. I was barely able to use the bike lane on 33rd, and I-205 was nearly impassable in several sections. Something definitely needs to be done, even if it is just cleaning up the garbage blocking the ROW.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
pdx2wheeler
Subscriber
pdx2wheeler

There is a plan! The plan is to integrate homeless camps into our communities and neighborhoods using underused church properties. Current plan, for Hazelnut Grove at least, is to relocate their encampments from the wealthy Overlook neighborhood into the heart of the St Johns neighborhood. The St Johns Church, which doesn’t pay taxes, will receive piles of our tax dollars to place Hazelnut Grove on a field across the street from their church on Richmond St. Next to homes, businesses, schools, and the public library. Oregon State law has also been modified to legalize substandard building codes to be used for permanent houseless structures. These camps aren’t going away, they’re actually getting integrated into our poorer communities.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

I would love to see this idea come to fruition. It seems to have been in the planning stages for quite some time now, and has so much potential. Will it be effective in eliminating issues on pathways without a policy that requires people to use them? Assuming there is space, of course. I wonder how many will continue to exist as is, without the need to conform to rules and guidelines set forth in the legitimized camps.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

It’s approaching Brazilian favela in its permanency.

Until a critical mass of voters is willing to support increased taxes to pay for a huge uptick in spending both for housing support and mental health and drug treatment, the problem will probably continue to get worse.

I am willing to do my part, and have communicated that to my representatives. I hope others will do the same.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Our public spaces have been relinquished to campers. We desperately need some actual rules to maintain a civil society. The “support” of a person’s right to take over any spot they want is leading to the formal creation of a new, lower class of citizen without the same rights, privileges, protections and expectations. I understand a temporary pause on sweeps, but new shelters and services keep opening, services are expanding, and I have yet to see a plan or vision put forward by Wheeler, Eudaley, Hardesty, Kate Brown or any other local or state leader. What does the future look like. Homeless people are currently excused from protecting trees, preventing erosion, not smoking/drinking/doing drugs in parks/playgrounds/trimet stations, getting vehicles licensed, insuring vehicles, having a license to operate a car operating a car, blocking accessible routes, blocking bike lanes, open fires, defecating and urinating in public, littering, building without a permit, etc.

Just yesterday, I was nearly hit because a car ostensibly did not see a stop sign because the City placed a port-a-potty on the sidewalk in front of it, I had to the leave the sidewalk because it was one hundred percent blocked be giant camps and walk in the road over a dozen times on a 12-block walk to get food for lunch, I encountered a car driving on the “protected” bike lanes along N Greeley and had dodge lots of loose gravel and trash due to people obviously driving along the bike lanes (MUP?) and leaving it across the gravel shoulder to dump/leave trash, and I encountered 2 cars 5 minutes later driving down the sidewalk (!!) along Going just west of the Concord bridge to access a massive camp that is obviously a hub for black market selling/drug trading similar to the one recently busted in SE Portland. That is just one afternoon. It is everywhere and it is constant.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/news/read.cfm?id=261236&ec=1

The time for the temporary ban on sweeps is long past. We need to have safe, clean public spaces. I am tired of defending the rights of homeless people to destroy the commons, especially because it is largely at the expense of the working poor. The people with the fewest options are hurt the most by relinquishing our public spaces and civic responsibilities. People who can cannot afford to take time off and drive to a place for recreation or leisure, people who rely on sidewalks, bike lanes and transit. People who can only afford minimal insurance are at the greatest risk from an unlicensed driver in an unsafe, unlicensed and unregistered car. The City needs to reestablish support for all of their citizens. I think that means no camping on sidewalks, beaches, parks and along paths. No shanties/lean-to’s. No open fires. Thee large camps devolve and are exploited by thieves and drug dealers. The model along Water north of the Hawthorne sows a secure, designated area for temporary camping. This has a secure perimeter, restrooms, water and trash and it lets people get on a list for more services. For this fall and winter, lets expand that to the City’s parking structures. These are areas with rules and expectations, but also safety and security.

Vote Up53Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You have clearly put a lot of thought into your essay. Portland has effectively been broke since 1992. For all the talk of defunding it, the Portland Police Bureau is actually rather small for the size of city it’s meant to “serve and protect”, and no doubt demoralized further by the ongoing protests. Are you advocating for a draconian city homeless policy like, for example, Columbia SC where homeless are routinely picked-up (kidnapped) by city police and delivered to the county line, where there are no services and no transit? (And as a consequence, the regional homeless avoid visiting at all costs?) Or are you looking for a set of compassionate solutions that no city as poor as Portland can afford without severely cutting other services? If the latter, what would you cut or eliminate?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Cory P
Guest
Cory P

Terrible news. I refuse to give up our cycling infrastructure to chaos.
Last week I skated from the columbia river to the springwater trail on the 205 path. So much human misery. I saw three different people shooting up right on the side of the path. Hundereds of bicycles being stripped. Hundreds and hundreds of poeple with nowhere to go being discarded by the system. I’m so sad that someone had to get stabbed. I knew it would happen eventualy.
we need a REAL housing policy for people who fall out of the system. This is no way for humans to live.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Donald
Guest
Donald

I have ridden the I-205 path, south of the Springwater intersection to Gladstone, several times this summer, and have emailed the city twice about campers’ debris in the path around 92nd ave. During the heavy rains in early August, I ran through some broken glass there and suffered a flat soon after and a 5 mile walk home (didn’t bring a spare tube, my bad). I have never encountered anyone in the section of the path where the stabbing occurred. In fact, only a couple of times have I met another cyclist along the entire length. Maybe people are afraid? Or maybe few want to breathe deeply of the diesel fumes from the freeway?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
