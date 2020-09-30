Showers Pass Warehouse Sale

After feedback, PBOT will consider bike lane hybrid option on Hawthorne Blvd

Posted by on September 30th, 2020 at 1:33 pm

A mixing zone like this one on SE Foster at 82nd could be the key to fitting bike lanes on Hawthorne Blvd.

“I’ll admit if we could go back and do it over, I wish I’d included a middle option and evaluated it along with the others.”
— Zef Wagner, PBOT

When the Portland Bureau of Transportation came out with its evaluation of options for a redesign of Hawthorne Boulevard earlier this month, cycling advocates were crestfallen to say the least.

Bike lanes on this marquee commercial corridor have been a dream for years — not just to improve convenience for bicycle users, but to add some humanity to the beloved street and begin to create the conditions our climate and transportation plans envision.

Unfortunately, PBOT’s analysis (PDF) clearly favored an option without bike lanes. The way they presented the two options seemed to be, “intentionally stacking the deck in favor of a design that deprives Hawthorne of much-wanted, much-needed—and long-planned-for bike lanes,” is how one activist described it to me. Adding salt to the wound was the claim that the addition of bike lanes would be bad on climate change and racial equity grounds.

How? PBOT models showed that bike lanes on the street would lead to bus and auto user delays of 8 to 16 minutes. One PBOT project manager said the bike lanes would lead to a “pretty major traffic breakdown with queues stretching several blocks.” That added trip time wouldn’t be fair to transit users from east Portland (an equity focus area for PBOT) and it would cause some of them to drive instead.

Many people were concerned that PBOT’s framing was unfair and that it pitted bike lanes against climate change and racial equity.

Something didn’t add up.

In follow-up conversations with PBOT project staff at meetings of the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee and Bike Loud PDX, we learned the source of this delay was a single intersection. Speaking at the Bike Loud meeting on September 16th, PBOT Project Manager Zef Wagner said, “The primary reason for the delay in the traffic analysis was the reduction of capacity at Cesar Chavez.”

In other words, a single intersection between SE 24th and 50th would cause the transit delays that made the bike lane option score so poorly in PBOT’s evaluation.

Perhaps not the death knell many of us feared.

“If you present a new option that’s good for equity and climate with improved transit times, and the only compromise is a mixing zone where the conditions for crossing will be better than currently exists — I think that’s a really great compromise that a lot of people will be happy with.”
— Zach Katz, Healthier Hawthorne

Activists wondered why PBOT didn’t consider a mixing zone at that intersection which would likely eliminate the transit delay. A mixing zone is something PBOT does at busy intersections where the dedicated bike lane ends and bicycle users share the space with others (see lead image for example).

Turns out PBOT didn’t evaluate the mixing zone option because it’s considered a substandard cycling treatment. “We wanted to look at carrying a bike lane all the way through with no mixing zone or anything like that, because we thought it was important to evaluate sort of a pure option that actually meets our design guidelines. Mixing bikes and cars and buses is not a preferred option,” Wagner said.

After hearing feedback, PBOT now says they’re willing to consider a hybrid option that would include bike lanes on most of the street and a mixing zone at Cesar Chavez.

“Very often in a planning process, you present these sort of idealized alternatives, and then you see if there’s a way to kind of combine elements of them together. So there might be something in between,” Wagner shared. “I’ll admit if we could go back and do it over, I wish I’d included a middle option and evaluated it along with the others,” he continued. “At the time we it would seem like we were pre-compromising and the criticism would be, ‘Why are you doing that?’ But I can see the concern and frustration.”

Zach Katz with Healthier Hawthorne is among the local activists who pushed for this option and is happy that PBOT will be more flexible than their evaluation report suggests. “I think a lot of people were misled,” Katz said to Wagner at the Bike Loud meeting, “because they don’t want to rank something higher, that says that it’s gonna be bad for equity and climate. But if you present a new option that’s good for equity and climate with improved transit times, and the only compromise is a mixing zone where the conditions for crossing will be better than currently exists — I think that’s a really great compromise that a lot of people will be happy with.”

Keep in mind that even if this hybrid bike lane/mixing zone option alleviates transit delay concerns, tough conversations about tradeoffs likely remain. PBOT has made it clear that the myriad demands on Hawthorne — based on its classification in city plans as a Major Transit Priority Street, a Civic Collector, a Civic Main Street, and a City Bikeway — make compromises inevitable.

If you haven’t shared your feedback yet, please take the online survey which closes today (Wednesday 9/30). You can also email HawthorneRepave@portlandoregon.gov.

PBOT plans to come out with a recommendation in December.

To learn more, see the project website and check out this detailed Q & A on the project (PDF) between PBOT and the Bike Advisory Committee.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Toadslick
Subscriber
Toadslick

A mixing zone is something PBOT does at busy intersections

Ah, yes, my favorite place to mix with traffic.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Not ideal.

But if it’s either a mixing zone or no bike lanes at all — wouldn’t you rather have the mixing zone?

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

No, it’s not ideal, but it is politically easier to upgrade an existing bike lane or mixed zone to something safer later on, than it is to get brand new infrastructure where there was none before.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Daniel Costantino
Guest
Daniel Costantino

You know, most of the travel time trade-offs disappear if we get rid of the assumption that we must save on-street parking and 24-hour delivery access.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

That’s not true at all. Read the report and the FAQ, they explain why parking removal doesn’t really help.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The width on Hawthorne is set. Taking away parking does nothing because it necks down due to the sidewalk bulb-outs at most intersections. Removing bulb-outs would be too expensive and are thus out of scope for this repaving project.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

An easier alternative would simply be limit cut through car commuter traffic by placing bus only signs at 12th, 20th, and 39th. This allows people to drive on Hawthorne locally. Use the bulb-outs to increase the width of the sidewalk. 6 lanes of cars turns into: 2 lanes of sidewalk, 2 lanes of protected bike lane, and 2 lanes of local traffic cars.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Isn’t that the bike advocate modus operandi? Consent to bad bike infrastructure that the marginal bike rider wont touch in a million years so we can have the Pyrrhic victory of “bike lanes”.

We have tons of useless “victories” all over the city.

You’d think with yet another report showing cycling dying in Portland, the BAC could grow some teeth and do what the Rose Quarter work group did. Apply pressure and quit if PBOT wont cave.

What they are doing now isn’t working.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Keep in mind that this is just one mixing zone that would “allow” them to build fully-protected bike lanes on the entire rest of the street. And that mixing zone could easily have real protection added later on. That’s a pretty solid compromise, IMO.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

A bike lane is only as good as its weakest link.

And if I had a ten dolalrs for every spot in Portland that “could easily have real protection added later on”, I’d have enough to build real protection for cyclist on our streets.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Great point cmh89. Maybe we should back up and ask WHY we are forced to have this conversation continually. The answer IMO is clearly PBOT prioritizes car capacity and speed, making safe infrastructure a non-starter. I’d love to see that fancy pyramid again adopted by the city which has ped and cyclists at the top. Can someone re-edit that for PBOT?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

I mean, I completely agree. But just to add some personal context, I spent hundreds of hours—and a lot of my own money—in March and April designing flyers, stapling hundreds of them around town, talking to 100+ business owners, making a website, attending neighborhood association meetings—a billion things—just to get PBOT to *consider* protected bike lanes as an option. I don’t mean to make this about me, though—all I’m saying is, given my relative “skin in the game,” and as someone who more than anything wants Portland to have a complete, all-ages protected bike network *with protected intersections* (I even worked with an urban planner to design what protected intersections on Hawthorne might look like—this is Hawthorne and 34th: https://ibb.co/XbBN1Sr), this mixing zone is a totally acceptable tradeoff for protected bike lanes on the rest of Hawthorne (well, from 24th to 50th).

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Thanks for the work.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

You bet. I appreciate you saying that.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
hamiramani
Guest
hamiramani

Awesome work indeed!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Zach,
even if the mixing zone is included, PBOT is not proposing to build “fully-protected bike lanes on the entire rest of the street”. They are planning to build something between 50th and 24th. There would be a unaddressed gap between 50th where the new lane ends and 53rd, the nearest bike bike infrastructure as well as between 24th where the proposed bike lanes will end 12th where the existing lanes currently end. It seems so dumb and dangerous for PBOT to continue to build disconnected bike infrastructure.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Correct. I meant the rest of the project length, not the street. I agree they should go the entire length of the street.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Hawthorne east of 50th is a pretty quiet street and they can easily put down some sharrows to tie it into the 50s bikeway on 52nd. There isn’t such an easy answer at the west end of the project, but I don’t think a potential 12 block gap in the bike network should be the reason to do nothing.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ricky Bruce
Guest
Ricky Bruce

How to manufacture consent to progressive Portlanders- tell them something is bad for equity and climate and hope they don’t interrogate those claims.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

This entire conversation around whether or not we should even consider other modes (eg walking, biking) relies on a very big assumption: car capacity and speed are a given priority. What is an “appropriate” car capacity and speed? Why does that necessarily preclude other modes?

“The primary reason for the delay in the traffic analysis was the reduction of capacity at Cesar Chavez.”

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Equity is now job #1 at PBOT, and for the purposes of this project, PBOT defined equity as motorized vehicle speed throughput in order to facilitate transit between Lents and downtown (which, for the purposes of this project was constrained to using Hawthorne, despite other, likely faster and “more equitable” routes being available).

By defining the problem the way they did, our newly “enlightened” PBOT prioritized capacity and speed, just like “dark ages” PDOT used to do.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Yes, indeed. Could not have said it better. Combination of pseudoscience, good intention and zero political will.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

“Mixing bikes and cars and buses is not a preferred option.”

So, instead of mixing traffic modes at one intersection… they would rather mix traffic modes for the ENTIRE length of Hawthorne? Because that’s what cyclists have to do if you don’t give us our own lane.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
rick
Guest
rick

So PBOT built a street buffet on the Foster stroad yet refuses to take away car parking or car lanes on Hawthorne which has way more nearby bicycle greenways?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
rick
Guest
rick

Greeenways, in the context that Hawthorne has more support for real bike lanes than the Foster project. One businesses went ape furious about the Foster road diet.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
