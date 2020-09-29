Showers Pass Warehouse Sale

Bicycle riders ensnared by police and Proud Boys during weekend protests

Posted by on September 29th, 2020 at 2:53 pm

On at least two occasions Saturday, people riding bicycles through a public park were stopped and questioned by armed individuals with no authority to do so. Later in the evening in downtown Portland a man was shoved from his bike onto the ground by Portland Police Bureau officers for no apparent reason.

“I was questioned by a person with a helmet and AR-16 style rifle. The only answer I would give was that I was trying to get through the park.”
— Reader Stephen V.

As you probably know, a group known as the Proud Boys — designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center — held a rally in Delta Park on Saturday. The event spurred concern from every level of government — including the Governor’s office. Many worried about interactions with other protestors in the area — including one event that was behind held very close by.

In the end there were no confrontations because the groups never interacted with each other. The Proud Boys might have been afraid and/or embarrassed because they didn’t have nearly as large a turnout as they hoped for (200 or so instead of 10-20,000).

But that didn’t stop the heavily armed group from commandeering a public park. At one point they set up a checkpoint and hassled visitors for no reason whatsoever. One bicycle rider was caught on video by The Oregonian as he tried to ride through the park. Keep in mind the path through Delta Park is a key north-south bicycle route in the area that offers a direct between north Portland and Jantzen Beach/Vancouver. In the video the Proud Boy members forcibly stop the man’s bicycle and appear to ask him several questions about his intentions. They can then be heard telling him he must bike through and exit the park without stopping.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

One of our readers shared via Facebook that he too was stopped at the checkpoint. “I rode part way into the Delta Park group,” he wrote. “I was quickly questioned by a person with a helmet and AR-16 style rifle. The only answer I would give was that I was trying to get through the park.”

Both of these situations are absolutely unacceptable. It’s still unclear why Oregon State Police and other law enforcement officials stationed at the park didn’t take action to break up the checkpoints and/or hold people accountable for these illegal confrontations. OSP said in a statement that they’re investigating a separate assault of a journalist in the park and that they stopped several people for traffic violations.

Hours later when Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality protesters gathered downtown, a video emerged from an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter showing PPB officers throw a bicycle rider to the ground. The man on the bicycle appeared to be unaware of the situation and was reportedly just out delivering food to someone prior to the incident. We haven’t heard if an investigation into this arrest has been initiated. If anyone has details, please let us know.

Innocent people being caught up in these protests by unaccountable, unhinged and heavily-armed individuals is extremely concerning. It seems as if our local and state police are getting more aggressive and brutal, even as protests against this very type of treatment have gone on for well over 100 days.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

NW Trail Alliance 2020 Bike Drawing Contest

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
matchupancakesqqqTomPete S.Ethan Jewett Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

This report is just another way that the City of Portland (PBOT+ Parks) shows how well it understands the value of this important regional bike highway through Delta Park / NoPo for the last 50 years since built…basically not much, as they only drive their car / or are driven past it on up high on the highway. Even though the City controls this access and land 100%…you would not know it from the substandard marked crosswalk(s) between play fields and parking, lack of southend sidewalk and safe / legal bike access to it from the MAX station, and how illegal / poorly managed sport event parking creates hazards for other park users or pass by trips.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Dave Smothers
Guest
Dave Smothers

It’s no secret that police departments nationwide have been heavily infiltrated by assorted white supremacists. Some departments actively recruit them. Don’t know about PPB but I suspect so. New normal in the land of the free, home of the brave?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

No secret at all: in an era when “politeness”, “individualism”, “a sense of urgency”, and even “objectivity” are considered signs of white supremacy, it’s clear that nearly every organization has been thoroughly infiltrated.

https://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/white-supremacy-culture-characteristics.html

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Pete S.
Guest
Pete S.

Hello Kitty comes to the defense of white supremacists, surprising no one.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
JR
Guest
JR

I thought the organizer of this rally made a comment to the effect that weapons or violence were not welcome? They never received a permit to hold a rally in the park, yet they felt empowered/necessary to operate an armed checkpoint. This just demonstrates how afraid and exclusive this group is. Quite the opposite of Portland’s civic values. The police performance/inaction in this instance is not surprising.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

Jonathan…don’t be naive. The police did not stop the checkpoints for the same reason that they don’t confront Antifa protesters who stop car traffic. What’s good for the goose, is good for the gander.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

PPD often acts to disperse crowds with the reason given that they are blocking the roadway for cars. They have published this as the reason for dispersing crowds many times.

And are we really going to compare simply standing in the right of way, with running a heavily armed checkpoint to block access to the right of way. That’s not really the same thing. One of them is a felony.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Protest fatigue.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Roberta Robles
Guest
Roberta Robles

This just shows how vulnerable bike riders are, we aren’t in cars and now subject to gun checks and police body checks. Which just shows how much PDX bicycling activist have shown up and supported #BLM activists. We have been a vital and threatening support crew to #BLM. I wish #BLM would show cyclists some love. Instead we have Lew Frederick supporting Tear Gas Teddy. Sarah absolutely deserves the support of PDX #BLM leaders. Of course cyclists are now targeted with a spoiler mayoral campaign. There are no saviors here, but patriarchy is lining up against the the only woman who has the chance to win.

Who wants to start a recall petition for Frederick?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

Going by PPD Twitter, it seems like the most common reason PPD declare and unlawful assembly is that the crowd is blocking right of way for cars.

PPDs definition is…
“an unlawful assembly that constitutes a clear and present danger of riot, disorder, interference with traffic upon the public streets or when another immediate threat to public safety, peace or order appears.”

Portland defines a “street” as…includes any street, avenue, boulevard, alley, lane, bridge, bicycle path, road, walk, public thoroughfare or public way, and any land over which a right of way has been obtained, or granted and accepted for any purpose of public travel.

The definition clearly includes the path through the park, yet no unlawful assembly was declared. It looks like PPD is not following their own definition.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Ethan Jewett
Guest
Ethan Jewett

It’s not a big mystery why the cops turn a blind eye to right-wing paramilitaries

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

I think there should be in investigation into whether PPD worked together with the proud boys to create a scare to generate support for PPD being deputized as federal agents in preparation for the event, apparently until the end of the year. I think PPD was frustrated by the city oversite, especially with regard to the use of tear gas. Now, as federal agents, PPD has independence from city oversight and can take direction from federal agents and adopt fed policies and practices at will, without city government interference. The inflated attendance numbers were only a scare tactic to create support for the federal deputations.

It looks like today the city figured this out, but too late now.

https://www.koin.com/local/multnomah-county/portland-mayor-withdraws-consent-for-police-deputization/

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

The situation in the video is actually pretty terrifying. You’re riding in a park and suddenly someone grabs your wheel and you’re instantly surrounded by several masked people in protective gear, and possibly armed. You’re at their mercy. Are they going to steal your bike? Beat you? or only beat you if you don’t cooperate with them?

As others have said, that’s way beyond having someone get in your way when driving. It’s more like a group of people surrounding you, opening both your front doors, grabbing your steering wheel, and taking your keys. Police need to treat it like that.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
matchupancakes
Guest
matchupancakes

Interesting. Grand theft auto of a vehicle and in this case a bicycle which is
a vehicle under Oregon Revisted Statuates.

https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/814.400

Grant theft auto isn’t a defined crime in ORS but knowingly taking control of another’s vehicle unauthorized is a felony.

https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/164.135

“(1)A person commits the crime of unauthorized use of a vehicle when:

“(a)(A) The person knowingly takes, operates, exercises control over or otherwise uses another’s vehicle, boat or aircraft;

“(B)The person is aware of and consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the owner of the vehicle, boat or aircraft does not consent to the taking, operation or other use of, or the exercise of control over, the vehicle, boat or aircraft; and

“(C)The owner of the vehicle, boat or aircraft did not consent to the taking, operation or other use of, or the exercise of control over, the vehicle, boat or aircraft;”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests