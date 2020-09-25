Support BikePortland

Police budget cuts cripple bike theft response unit

Posted by on September 25th, 2020 at 12:11 pm

The Bike Theft Task Force booth at a Sunday Parkways event in July 2016.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The leader of the Portland Police Police Bureau’s Bike Theft Task Force (BTTF) says the unit has lost its only source of funding and will have to significantly scale back its work for the foreseeable future.

Officers with the task force had been doing regular bike registration events in partnership with Portland Parks rangers over the past few months. Last week Officer Dave Sanders took to the BTTF Twitter account to make the news public: “We are sorry to have to cancel this and other planned events,” he wrote. “Funding for our bike theft program is currently being suspended. Though the police bureau sees the value of these community efforts, we are facing larger budget cuts within our bureau that prevent us from continuing.”

The BTTF was launched in 2015. It was the result of a concerted effort by BikePortland and others to raise awareness of the issue that culminated with the first-ever Bike Theft Summit in December 2014.

Officer Sanders is based out of Central Precinct and works in the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) program. He’s part of a four member unit partly subsidized by Portland Patrol Inc., a private security contractor for Downtown Portland Clean & Safe.

Officer Dave Sanders is the leader of the Bike Theft Task Force.

Sanders and his team are on the front lines of several bike theft hot spots and they’ve helped recovered hundreds of bikes over the years. In addition to investigating bike theft cases and getting bikes back, the BTTF has established working relationships with community groups and bike shops, conducted bike theft trainings for officers across the region, and hosted many lock giveaway and registration events. The BTTF is also active online. Sanders has hosted a Q & A in the BikePortland Forums and regularly responds to requests for help through the BTTF Twitter account.

Other steps the BTTF has taken to fight bike theft include setting out bait bikes and setting up stings to intercept online sales of stolen bikes.

Between January 1st and August 31st of this year, the BTTF recovered 192 bikes. In 2018 the BTTF confiscated 277 bikes and returned 223 (74%) of them to their rightful owners.

Year to date comparison of reported bike theft cases.
(Source: Portland Police Bureau)

Sanders estimates there are about 10,000 bicycles stolen in Portland ever year (only about 1 in 4 get reported). He believes the best way to combat this epidemic — which he claims has gotten far worse during the pandemic — is for every bicycle to be registered with a service like Project 529 (which the bureau relies on heavily) or Bike Index. Sanders says you’re twice as likely to get your bike back if it’s registered. The goal of the BTTF was to register 100,000 bikes by 2022 — 10 times the amount currently on file.

Despite the success of the BTTF, it has never received dedicated funding from the Portland Police Bureau beyond limited officer staff time. That changed in 2018 when Sanders applied for — and won — an internal grant for $180,000 to do community outreach and boost bicycle registration. The grant money initially came into the bureau in 2017 through the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. Sanders earned a share of that money with his proposal for a three-year Bicycle Outreach Program that centered on registration drives, community education efforts, and other efforts to get a handle on thefts.

Sometime earlier this month Ofcr. Sanders was told that money would no longer be available. He believes the funds were shifted to other bureau priorities and that the move was a result of an overall drain on the police budget and to recoup costs from protest response efforts.

PPB officials haven’t responded to requests for comment about this decision.

The PPB budget has been in major flux all summer and the NRT program is a victim of cuts throughout the bureau. The primary source of funding for the PPB’s NRT program is General Fund discretionary resources which the current city budget says are, “subject to the volatility of the City’s General Fund.”

Back in June, the police budget was reduced by $15.3 million — from $244.6 million to $229.3 million — for the 2021 fiscal year (which runs from July through June). The bulk of these cuts were the result of public and political pressure to reduce police spending and redirect it to other public services.

Also in June, The Oregonian reported the bureau is required to make another $3.3 million in cuts as part of a citywide response to coronavirus impact. “It’s not yet clear where those reductions will be,” they wrote.

According to KATU, the police budget is also under strain from a huge spike in overtime related to the protests. The PPB has also spent over $70,000 on weapons like tear gas and pepper spray as well as new protest-related equipment. Another $40,000 was spent on fencing around Chapman and Lownsdale squares that was taken down after just a few days.

“I would love for someone else to step up in the community to solve this problem.”
— Dave Sanders, PPB officer

Sanders says the BTTF isn’t being dissolved and that he and other members of the Central Precinct bike unit will still be able to do bike theft work during down-time; but he doesn’t expect that to happen much given their intense workload. In addition to having his funding rescinded, two of the six bike unit positions have been cut.

While he’s disappointed to lose so much of the progress the BTTF has made in the past five years, Sanders says, “I don’t take it personally. The bureau acknowledges that this was a vital program and valuable services provided to the community. I hope that the city as a whole again prioritizes this again in the future. I want people to know we still care about bike theft and are still active in getting bikes back as we can. We just won’t be able to be as responsive to the community’s needs.”

When Sanders started working on bike theft issues in 2013 he says he did it because he saw a huge need and no one else was stepping up to do anything about it.

With the role of police in our communities under intense scrutiny, many people wonder why bike theft recovery and prevention work is being done by armed officers at all. “I would love for someone else to step up in the community to solve this problem,” Sanders shared with me recently.

Sanders has had the help of a few community partners over the years. He tried for months in 2018 to get a paid position established at the Portland Bureau of Transportation to take over many aspects of the work. PBOT wasn’t able to justify the position in their budget, but the agency has played a big role in the BTTF since its inception. They partner on marketing and promotional campaigns and PBOT has purchased 100s of u-locks for giveaways at events like Sunday Parkways.

The best way to combat bike theft is to get more bikes registered and educate people about using high-quality locks — neither of which require a police officer. Sanders thinks even some of the background investigation work could be done by a civilian.

When it comes to contact with bike theft suspects though, Sanders believes armed officers are a must. “That’s our function, to be that mediator between the community and the suspect who might cause harm,” he said.

When the BTTF launched in March 2015, former Police Chief Larry O’Dea said, “I want to make it clear that this has been community-driven effort from the start and it will continue to be an equal partnership with the public.”

With reported bike theft cases up nearly 20% compared to last year and the suspension of the BTTF, the public will have to step up more than ever to address the issue.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NW Trail Alliance 2020 Bike Drawing Contest

mperham
Subscriber
mperham

Unfortunate. Too bad they won’t redirect some money from their seemingly unlimited tear gas budget.

Vote Up30Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I’ve never gotten the warm fuzzies from PPB. They blame victims of traffic fatalities, my attempts to report video – documented road rage was denied, they don’t enforce traffic laws.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

They don’t care about road rage. I have also been told that they wouldn’t respond to my incident where an angry white male in a huge truck forced me off the freeway after he and his 11 year old son threw every piece of trash they had in that truck (mostly cans) at my car.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

It seems like failure to enforce road rage and distracted (phoney) driving laws is part of the bigger picture. Failure to enforce traffic laws. Literally, the only time I’ve ever seen a PPB officer pull someone over was during COVID-19. I have seen marked police patrol vehicles cast a blind eye to obvious traffic infractions committed right in front of them. And boy, do they have the energy to defend that one damn building downtown. Now, if we could just get that building to ride a bike.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

How did you determine the kid was 11?

Kudos on admitting you drove a what do you call it – a “murder machine”?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
Keviniano
Guest
Keviniano

Maybe this work doesn’t need to be done by people with guns.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Are you volunteering? Ever had a knife pulled on you by an “urban camper”? It’s not a good feeling.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Maybe hire civilian machete-wielding social-service providers?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

Police in the UK don’t seem to have any issues. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mzPj_IaMzY

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Keviniano
Guest
Keviniano

Actually, yes, I have been assaulted and threatened with a knife, though not by a houseless person. It was terrifying, traumatizing, and I’m really glad I didn’t have a gun and that no one else had a gun.

Others have already responded that there are other methods to accomplish law enforcement and public safety that don’t require packing a gun as the norm. They’re not half-baked ideas. They’ve been institutionalized across the UK, but because they don’t support the narrative of police militarization that’s so ingrained in US culture today, they don’t get much traction.

I think given the state of things today, we should treat with skepticism any statement from a police officer trained in militaristic tactics stating that only a police officer so trained can carry out responses to nonviolent crime.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
Al
Guest
Al

Chris I is right. What do you think is going to happen if you try and take back a stolen bike from someone who has zero regard for other’s property?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

If you do it right, nobody gets hurt and the perp goes into a cell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mzPj_IaMzY

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Of course they cut one of few useful things they do…

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

PPB: Bike sales are up 56%, let’s cut all the funding for helping those people keep their bikes.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

ODOT should be using their funds to subsidize the theft of Oregon bikes and shipping them out of state, thus encouraging more bike sales within the state and more revenue for state bike projects. Remember, it’s all about having more skin in the game.

It’s similar to PBOT encouraging more people to drive, as the more gas sold, the more money is available for transportation infrastructure projects and street repaving.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

And the only reason those people are stealing bikes is because they are hungry. That’s why so many are stashed under tarps – being saved for a rainy day.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

This seems like a great thing to add to the list of money to take out of the PPB budget and put into social services. Much of the work of the task force could be done by someone without a gun and there is plenty of money in the PPB budget to just redirect.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

They lasted 3 years on just a portion of $180,000, and the PPB has wasted $110,000 on improper responses to protests just this summer.

This shows that there’s plenty of money available to run the BTTF program.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

It’s no surprise that the PPB is cutting well-liked, community-oriented programs in response to their fairly meager budget cuts. The bureau, by and large, has no interest in actually serving the city of Portland, and has active disdain for the people who actually live here. All they care about is maintaining their own power.

For people in the bureau like Ofcr Sanders who actually want to serve the city of Portland and its people, and find themselves getting screwed by these budget cuts, I recommend you find another job. Your good faith efforts will never be anything more than a bargaining chip for the cruel masters that run the bureau.

“Look what you made me do”, says the PPB in response to these cuts. “Look what you made me do” is the language of abusers.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

Wish I could upvote this remark more than once. This is exactly right, they’re deliberately cutting popular programs. Interesting that they haven’t thought about what they’ll do when we collectively agree they no longer do anything that we care to pay them to do.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It’s an old but tried-and-true budget cut tactic, offering to cut popular services. For years PBOT would offer to cut its electric bill by offering rolling blackouts of streetlights and signals all over town. I’d expect a decision reversal after November 3rd.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Do you seriously think this is a “popular” program? Bicyclist are a tiny minority and a program to recover bicycles when there is a nearly 40% rise in shootings is a luxury. What do you want to see the police respond to – someone getting shot or a program to recover my $5,000 Trek? The budget is not infinite.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Hey, how did you get a “-1”?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

Interesting that they haven’t thought about what they’ll do when we collectively agree they no longer do anything that we care to pay them to do.

Oooh, nice. I had not thought that far ahead.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
q'Tzal
Guest
q'Tzal

They are prioritizing cuts on programs not used by the voting demographic that will vote for them.
This is a common sense political strategy: “don’t piss off your core supporters”. The hardcore “law’n’order” types are a fearful lot as a whole and that fear extends to being on public roads in anything other than a big rolling metal cage.
But we are already their political enemies: what do they have to lose by cutting programs that we like?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Why would the police be worried about voters? It’s city council they are answerable to, specifically the mayor and the commissioner in charge. If they aren’t pro-bike, then I’d blame them for the cuts.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I thought ACAB.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Pete S.
Guest
Pete S.

Hey middle of the road guy gets one right for once!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Contact City Council — they’re the ones who have the power to undefund this program, and two of them (including the police commissioner!) are facing an election, so my be particularly receptive to constituent requests.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

If it gets undefunded, is it refunded?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

There could be so much more money if Wheeler would just do something, anything, to address the ongoing protests.

Were I the mayor I’d have a truth and reconciliation committee where the police and their victims get equal footing to talk about their experiences. We need to understand what roles are needed, figure out who should fulfill them, and show our work to the people who reflexively hate all notions of change.

Unfortunately I don’t think anybody still campaigning for mayor is up to the job. Four more years, one way or another.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

How do you envision a “truth and reconciliation” process would work?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I envision how it would end – with Molotov cocktails and tear gas.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Steve
Guest
Steve

Well, thank goodness for those fighting in the streets to make sure my next stolen bike never gets recovered.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Are you planning on stealing a bike? What year, model & make?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Not surprising responses here on cop-hating BikePortland. Have a great weekend!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Remember – All Cops Are Bastards, including the ones who get stolen bikes back.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Especially them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
