ODOT economist says bike sales up 56% over last year

Posted by on September 24th, 2020 at 12:31 pm

(Source: Oregon Department of Revenue)

While most transportation-related revenue sources have been hit hard by the pandemic, there’s one seeing record highs.

Bike shops have been slammed all summer.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

In a meeting of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation Wednesday, Daniel Porter, the chief economist for the Oregon Department of Transportation, told lawmakers the agency estimates a hit of about $170 million to the State Highway Fund for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The transit tax passed in 2017 has suffered an 8% downward swing compared to last year and the new tax on new cars and trucks is down 10%.

But the bicycle excise tax? It’s way up.

With the bike boom hitting local shops in a very real way, we were curious how the explosion in bike sales would be reflected in Department of Revenue (DOR) statistics. Now we know: Porter said there’s been a 56% increase in bike sales between April and June of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.

According to their records (based on collection receipts from retailers) there were 16,073 new bicycles sold in Oregon in in the second quarter of 2019. This year there were 24,997. That’s by far the most recorded new bike sales since the state began collecting the tax in April 2018.

“In May, June, and July, we couldn’t build bikes fast enough.”
— Brad Parker, Metropolis Cycles

At $15 per bike, the tax has generated $480,900 through the first half of this year — almost as much as they collected for all 12 months of 2018. When the tax was passed in 2017, analysts estimated it would raise about $1 million per year. Porter says overhead and administrative costs to collect the tax have stabilized at about $3,250 per month. That means the tax has deposited roughly $461,400 into the Oregon Community Paths program.

Metropolis Cycles owner Brad Parker is on the front lines of this huge sales growth. He said business was “crazy” from May to July. “We couldn’t build bikes fast enough… It was like, holy cow!” Parker said sales in July 2020 were up 40% over 2019, and it was nearly all new bikes (service and repair revenues have been flat). Luckily he pre-ordered enough bikes to keep his inventory stable so the shop could capitalize on the spike in interest.

As for the $15 tax, Parker said he and his customers have adjusted to it. With a thick stack of receipts on his desk, Parker expects his next payment (due at the end of the month) will be considerable. And now that it’s been a few years, he said customers have come to accept it. When they first explained the tax to customers, Parker said some would whip out their phones to see if they were making it up. But now, “I’d say only one out of 50 asks for a $15 discount, but you always have people asking for discounts.”

Overall, Parker is happy to be selling so many new bikes — especially because most of them are going to novice, first-time buyers or people who are just getting back into cycling after a long hiatus. And he’s looking forward to fall. “We stocked up on tons of fenders, because we sold tons of bikes without them,” he said.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Jason
Guest
Jason

Okay, so now they can track bike sales accurately. They can see more bike infrastructure is needed. Nuff said.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Absolutely! This is exactly when PBOT and ODOT (and all other acronyms) need to double down and build connected, safe mobility infrastructure to achieve climate and equity goals. There’s no use in having people with bikes and roads that are hostile to their existence.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

“Bike infrastructure” for ODOT just means “self-cleaning breakdown shoulder”.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

“Wiggle room for trucks” is how NCDOT puts it.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

The struggle is real. After the first real rain, Barbur is a mess.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

It’s not that simple.

If I am buying a 3rd bike (or car), then I do not require any additional infrastructure to get the same utility I had before.

If I live in the center city, then I likely do not need any additional infrastructure in east county as I am not served by additional capacity.

Existing infrastructure capacity may be sufficient to absorb an uptick in demand. Bike lanes are almost never congested end to end for hours a day – so there is PLENTY of capacity for demand.

If you are suggesting *new* or enhanced infrastructure in currently underserved places then you are getting somewhere but then you’d have to prove there is a demand for it there.

It all depends who is buying what and where is it being used. And that all depends on the model we are using – do we build more where/when it is needed or do we build capacity whether or not it is needed.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

“In a meeting of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation Wednesday, Daniel Porter, the chief economist for the Oregon Department of Transportation, told lawmakers the agency estimates a hit of about $170 million to the State Highway Fund for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The transit tax passed in 2017 has suffered an 8% downward swing compared to last year and the new tax on new cars and trucks is down 10%.”

Bikes up, cars down.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

To be blunt, all you need to do is go to any Reddit cycling forum and on a daily basis there are posts like, “looking for first bike in 20 years, but all sold out”.

The bike market has been exhausted to the point that 70 year old, spit polished, rust bomb bicycles are offered up for $350. So, you can say that the sales are to people with 3 cars and 3 bikes, but it’s a false claim that you can’t substantiate.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

So why can’t I sell my (not rusty) Bridgestone 400? Oh yeah, 19″ frame and newbies can’t imagine a bike they try with different handlebars.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

Good news for bike thieves as well. Lock those new rides people. Peace.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Joseph Ei
Guest
Joseph Ei

Re: “According to their records (based on collection receipts from retailers) there were 16,073 new bicycles sold in Oregon in in the second quarter of 2019. This year there were 24,997”

I believe that only includes bikes which are taxed, right? There are also a large number of kids bikes and low-price bikes (mostly sold at discount stores) which are not taxed, and I expect that they are not included in these figures.

“The tax is applied to the purchase of each new bicycle that meets all of the following criteria:
– Is exclusively human powered or is electric-assisted;
– Is new or not previously owned by a consumer;
– The retail sales price is $200 or more.”
https://www.oregon.gov/dor/programs/businesses/Pages/Bicycle-excise-tax.aspx

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes. Figures only include taxed bicycles.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Does it include mail-order bikes and those smuggled over the border?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Nope…you should see all the white painted over uhauls parked at the north bridgehead of the Interstate Bridge with bike touts trying to sell bikes to folks riding to Portland. 😉

Actually there are probably more lost sales to Vancouverites buying in Portland than Portlanders buying in Vancouver due to the combined issue of sales tax and wider selection (~3 shops vs 60+ LBS.)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Yeah, when I bought my Surly Bridge Club frame set last January for $500, I paid 4.75% ($23.75) to North Carolina and 2% ($10) to Greensboro to build freeways, $33.75 in sales tax altogether. I’m so jealous that you folks in Oregon only pay a $15 flat fee.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

I ordered a bike online last year from out of state and did not have to pay the $15 tax.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Somehow cities need to figure out a legal way to tax online purchases. Local businesses have to support all the local infrastructure with taxes and business fees while on-line merchants often escape many of those taxes and fees and don’t pay a fair share of the costs to support cities where their products are delivered.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

This is typically done with a sales tax. Amazon, for example, charges sales taxes in states that have them.

Good luck implementing one here — it would help the state immeasurably, but if there’s one issue that unites Oregonians across the political spectrum, it’s “no sales tax!”

Besides, Amazon doesn’t “operate” here (well, actually they do, and they pay whatever taxes/fees/licenses/etc. that the city requires for their facilities). But if Amazon is just mailing packages, it’s UPS/FedEx/etc. that are doing the “operating”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The out-of-state-sales-tax rule was ruled unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court a few years ago, and most online retailers have been gradually getting more compliant about charging appropriate sales taxes of people doing the ordering, even and especially when the online retailer doesn’t do business locally (as most do not.) As usual, it’s a matter of enforcement, rather than of the law. Usually the only way for us to avoid the sales tax is to live in a state without one (5-6 minor states including Oregon) or order from an overseas retailer and try to avoid their 21% VAT (but incur credit card and exchange charges.) Online retailers from any place are now very good about charging even obscure local city sales taxes, most likely through their credit card vendor. If you order online with an Oregon ship-to address from a NY, CA or NC retailer, you’ll pay no sales tax; but if I order from an Oregon retailer and ship to NC, I will be charged applicable NC and local sales taxes. However, the $15 Oregon fee is a fee, not a tax, so it’s up to the state of Oregon to collect it, but not other states or cities.

If I somehow end up avoiding paying a sales tax charge along the way, my NC income tax form has a special section for me to declare any missing charges. Like everyone else, I check the box that says I swear I’ve paid all my sales taxes (whether that’s true or not). (FYI, NC charges no income tax for my first $10,000 income, and a 5.25% flat rate for the remainder.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Wow, great news on increased bike sales. At this rate bikes (through the purchase tax) will pay more in to the transportation fund than EV’s.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Oregon pays people to buy EV’s, up to $2,500 per new vehicle purchase!

Both EV’s and bikes have contradicting incentives and surcharges. The bicycle bill is contradicted by the sales tax while the EV rebate is contradicted by the significantly higher registration cost. It’s almost as if politicians want to satisfy all special interest lobbies at the same time regardless of impact on society and the environment.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
eddie
Guest
eddie

This probably means cheap used bikes for sale once people resume driving after the pandemic

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Yep, once those “Christmas puppies” get a little older, they will be offed for cheap.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

I hope you’re right, I’d like to get in on this newfangled gravel bike fad I’ve been hearing about. Unfortunately, I think it’s a little more likely that they just sit in garages for the next several decades.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
