Support BikePortland

PBOT set to break ground on NW Broadway protected bike lanes

Posted by on September 23rd, 2020 at 10:48 am

Concept drawing of Broadway and Davis intersection.
(Source: City of Portland)

New lane configuration.

The City of Portland announced plans Tuesday afternoon to break ground October 3rd on one of their Central City in Motion projects that will bring a host significant changes to cycling conditions on Broadway between SW Oak and the Broadway Bridge.

The $200,000 project will include a new northbound protected bike lane (Broadway currently lacks a bike lane in this direction), physical protection for the existing southbound bike lane, and upgraded crossings at Glisan, Flanders, and Pine. The Portland Bureau of Transportation also plans to prohibit right turns at NW Hoyt — an intersection with a long history of right-hook collisions.

(Existing conditions. Click for captions.)

Broadway provides direct access into the heart of downtown Portland as it passes major destinations like Old Town, Pioneer Courthouse Square, the cultural district along the South Park Blocks, and the Portland State University Campus. In order to boost connectivity and convenience of the network, while adding more protected space for bicycle users, PBOT plans to build a new protected bike lane northbound between Oak (which is already a major bikeway) and the Broadway Bridge.

PBOT will use space currently taken up by auto parking for the new northbound bike lane.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

(Plans for Hoyt and Pine.)

Another major element of this project is a new circle treatment and crossing upgrade in the wide Pine Street intersection south of Burnside. Northbound bicycle riders coming from Oak toward Burnside will get through the new circle in a shared environment with other road users (including buses) before the dedicated bike lane picks up again north of Burnside.

This project will change the profile of Broadway from six lanes to five lanes — while boosting its capacity to move people by 65% (according to PBOT claims). It currently has two lanes for parking cars, three standard travel lanes, and one bike-only lane. The new cross-section will have two bike-only lanes and three other lanes. PBOT will allow travel in two of the the southbound lanes during the morning rush (6:00 am to 9:00 am) and at all other times, one of the southbound lanes will be available for parking and loading.

To further improve cycling conditions on Broadway, earlier this year PBOT and TriMet moved the Line 17 bus off of Broadway and onto the transit mall on 5th and 6th.

This new cycling space on Broadway will become even more valuable in coming years as PBOT completes a major new northbound bikeway on SW 4th Avenue. That project will link up to new Broadway bike lane via Oak and provide a direct, protected connection from I-405 in southwest to the Broadway Bridge.

Construction is scheduled to begin on October 3rd and is expected to last eight weeks. More info on PBOT’s website.

(For more context on this project see our coverage from back in January.)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

NW Trail Alliance 2020 Bike Drawing Contest

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
maxDEawristeTodd/Boulanger Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Great!!
Though something still seems ‘missing’ in the “opportunity” for the redesign of the circle intersection at SW Pine…like the “committee” thought it was already too bold, but not really…[like that lonely patch of triangle island on the south leg of the circle].

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Fantastic news! Any plans for SW Bway for people who want to safely get to PSU?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

this will be a welcome improvement!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests