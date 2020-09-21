Support BikePortland

State of Oregon to consider new carfree bridge near Willamette Falls in Oregon City

Posted by on September 21st, 2020 at 1:32 pm

One of the options on the table would make the existing Arch Bridge carfree.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

On Thursday a Metro transportation advisory committee passed a resolution to explore the feasibility of a new carfree bridge over the Willamette River between Oregon City and West Linn.

(Map: BikePortland)

With $350,000 in federal funding, the Oregon Department of Transportation will lead the effort in partnership with the cities of West Linn and Oregon City, Clackamas County and Metro. Of the two bridges that currently cross the river, one of them is Interstate 205 (Abernethy Bridge, where cycling is prohibited) and the other is the narrow Arch Bridge that has no dedicated space for cycling.

The feasibility study will consider whether a new bridge is necessary and if so, what the ideal location would be. The options on the table are a new bridge south of the existing Arch Bridge, north of the existing bridge (and south of I-205/Abernethy Bridge), or to simply not build a new bridge and instead make the Arch Bridge carfree.

“The existing pedestrian/bicycle connection on the Oregon City Arch Bridge is narrow and steep for the pedestrians and cyclists to use the same narrow travel lanes as the vehicles on this historic bridge.”
— Kristen Stallman, ODOT

ODOT Major Projects Manager Kristen Stallman shared with me via email this morning that a more human-centric crossing is in line with other efforts to reclaim the Willamette River from years of neglect and industrial use. “This area is steeped with natural and cultural history and identifying a new bridge corridor will require coordination and comprehensive planning that leverages the visioning set in motion by both of these cities as they look to redevelop their waterfronts and connection to the Willamette River,” Stallman said.

A quiet and safe bridge for walkers, bicycle riders and rollers of all types would be a natural complement to the Willamette Falls Legacy Project which seeks to create a new riverwalk in coordination with The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, who were displaced from the land by Oregon settlers in the late 19th century. The tribe’s sacred fishing and living grounds were replaced by paper and timber mills that have sat mostly idle for decades.

(The current bridge has one narrow lane in each direction and requires riders to share with drivers.)

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Arch Bridge was closed to car and truck drivers during an event in 2012.

Here’s more from the Metro Staff Report:

This planning effort supports community desires to connect the regional active transportation network in this area. The existing Arch Bridge (OR 43) does not adequately serve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity within the vicinity. The planned I-205 Abernethy bridge will not allow bicycle and pedestrian use. Further, agency partners are interested in identifying a new option for a low stress connection between the two cities… A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge will enhance access for people walking and biking and provide the region opportunities to reconnect with the river and identify a key missing connection in the regional bikeway and pedestrian system. Completing the active transportation network with a bridge creates essential access to and along the Willamette River between Gladstone, Oregon City, and West Linn.

It’s worth noting that ODOT is currently planning to widen the Abernethy Bridge as part of a $500 million project on I-205. Some members of ODOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (OBPAC) have wondered whether ODOT is flouting the state’s Bike Bill (which requires a minimum investment and accommodation for bicycle users on all major highway reconstruction projects) by not building a parallel bike path. The committee estimates the bike paths would add $20 to $50 million to the cost of the project; but ODOT has said the expense is, “disproportionate to the use and need”. ODOT’s current proposal is to force bicycle riders to use highway shoulders which would be widened as part of the project. A nearby bridge for bike riders would get the OBPAC (and a potential Bike Bill lawsuit) off ODOT’s back.

In 2012 ODOT added sharrow pavement markings to the deck of the bridge. In July 2019 regional elected officials and policymakers (including Metro President Lynn Peterson) rode bicycles over the Arch Bridge as part of a day-long tour of the area.

“The partners recognize the existing pedestrian/bicycle connection on the Oregon City Arch Bridge is narrow and steep for the pedestrians and cyclists to use the same narrow travel lanes as the vehicles on this historic bridge,” Stallman added. She also said the public outreach process for the project will start very soon and that it will, “Hopefully result in a vision for an enhanced crossing of the Willamette River in an extremely important location and necessary next steps.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

NW Trail Alliance 2020 Bike Drawing Contest

Front Page, Infrastructure
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

25
Leave a Reply

avatar
11 Comment threads
14 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
17 Comment authors
EawristePete S.pdx2wheelerMomoDavid Hampsten Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Where is the “old BTA” when you need them?

Local advocates may need to dust off the history books…1990s…and start fundraising for a fight.

https://gettingto2100.org/portlands-bicycle-revolution-started-with-a-lawsuit/

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Anyone familiar enough with the law to explain how ODOT can ignore ORS 366.514?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Mark Ginsberg
Guest
Mark Ginsberg

the old lawsuit that found that spending the $$ on planning was good enough. they don’t have to build, just spend $$. ugh.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

The law seems to have the language “footpaths and trails,” which to me seems to mean separated infrastructure. Is there any reference to safety or physical separation to give it some teeth?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

They can’t ignore it, but they can argue that they follow it. At that point someone must then take them to court.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

I think the state legislature sets the spending amounts/percentages for automobile vs bike/pedestrians. Then the local transportation committees further set the priorities.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

If they’re going to allow bikes to ride on the shoulders, I don’t think anything can be done. That technically just barely meets the bike bill requirements. It’s been done many times before.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Stephen Hemminger
Guest
Stephen Hemminger

It would be great, I just want the french prairie bridge, riding over I5 bridge is not nice
https://www.ci.wilsonville.or.us/engineering/page/french-prairie-bridge-project

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
eddie
Guest
eddie

Imagine being able to cycle down through West Linn along the river on a bike trail on the west side, over a dedicated bike / pedestrian bridge, then visiting Oregon Falls with no factory looming over them. That would be divine.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
BradWagon
Subscriber
BradWagon

The existing bridge is basically perfect to just make car-free. It’s the narrowest point in the river. Clears over the highway on the OC side, great views… only downside is the West Linn side would need some improvements to connect from West Linn and/or Willamette areas better. A new bridge could be better if coupled with a expanded pathway under the 205 bridge however I’m sure it would not clear over 99 like the current bridge does and spit folks out at a super hostile crossing with the highway.

For cars this could actually be a benefit in simplifying the interchanges and resulting backups on the West Linn side. More simply routing all traffic to the interstate could do away with that terrible Willamette Falls Dr intersection in it’s current form. On the OC side it would help decongest the downtown side which has narrow streets and due to the prohibited left turn from the bridge causes lots of cut through traffic on what is basically an alleyway.

I rode across this bridge recently for the first time in a while and had forgotten what an awesome experience it is with the falls and cliffs with the old elevator right in front of you. Even the mill as unsightly as it is is impressive.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

A bridge from Oak Grove to Lake Oswego is needed far more.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
pdx2wheeler
Subscriber
pdx2wheeler

Yep, fully agree. There is no crossing for a 10 mile stretch of the Willamette from Sellwood to Oregon City… When the cemetery is locked at night there is no way to get home from Portland to Lake Oswego, or West Linn, without serious death defying feats.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Depending on your aversion to hills, your start and your destination, you could take Westlake > Jefferson Pkwy > Cervantes > Kerr Pkwy which leads to Barbur. It’s a delight 10-20% grade, but the 20% is only a tiny bit of it. Sure beats hwy 43.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

How about a trail along the Willamette trolly ROW?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
pdx2wheeler
Subscriber
pdx2wheeler

That’s actually the solution I’d prefer, use the ROW. Direct, flat, along the river, and away from traffic.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

It’s somewhat ridable already if you’re not on a roadie. The trestles are mainly the problem.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
EP
Guest
EP

Agreed. I had to look up what happened with that.
https://pamplinmedia.com/pt/9-news/449976-366643-lake-oswego-forces-bridge-study-out-of-city

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Yeah, it sucks that the OGLO bridge concept seems to have died an undignified death at the hands of various NIMBYs.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
pdx2wheeler
Subscriber
pdx2wheeler

Died because commissioners feared putting in this bridge would risk funding for the Sunrise Corridor Project. I remember one stating something along the lines of, “when people on bikes show up then we’ll build infrastructure, right now there is no demand for this bridge…”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David LaPorte
Subscriber
David LaPorte

Making the Arch Bridge car-free would solve the traffic diversion issue when they toll the Abernethy Bridge.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

I don’t actually like the idea of making the arch bridge car-free, because that means even short car trips would have to use the freeway. Freeways are meant only for long trips, and it sucks when you have a lot of people hopping on at one exit and off at the next.

I would prefer a new ped/bike bridge somewhere between the arch bridge and the Willamette Falls. Imagine going over the bridge and having a perfect view of the falls, closer up than you get from the arch bridge today! And it would connect more directly the (eventually) redeveloped areas on either side where the mills used to be. So you can really design the approaches on either side to be really nice and bike-oriented.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Pete S.
Guest
Pete S.

If it’s a short trip, don’t drive?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
LittleRed
Guest
LittleRed

Build a second bridge for car traffic near the arch bridge, and let the arch be for pedestrians and bikes. The existing bridge is dangerously narrow for cars anyway.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How about ODOT and Metro cancel the RQ project and use the $750 million savings to build a bunch of new bridges between Lake O and Oregon City – kill multiple birds with one stone?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Maybe the biggest problem with the Bike Bill is that it allows ODOT to expand highway shoulders and call it bike infrastructure. Since the bill does not explicitly state and define “physically separated infrastructure,” it is essentially worthless.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests