Washington County debuts thermal video detection of bike riders at signals

Posted by on September 18th, 2020 at 1:00 pm

Sample image of thermal detection sensor being used in Washington County.

Three intersections in Washington County are part of a trial run of high-tech signal detection devices aimed at improving the experience of bicycle riders.

According to the Washington County Land Use and Transporation Division crews have installed “thermal bike-distinguishing video detection systems” at the following three locations:

New sign lets riders know they’ve been seen.

— Rock Creek and Park View boulevards, approaching 185th Avenue
— Park Way approaching Cedar Hills Boulevard
— 85th Avenue approaching Durham Road, across from Hall Boulevard

Washington County is using products from FLIR Systems, Inc., a company based in Wilsonville, Oregon.

The product, which ranges from $15,000 to $25,000 per intersection, uses an integrated thermal sensor that creates a heat map based on the energy emitted from car and bike users they say can distinguish between the two. The signal then automatically adjusts its timing sequence to safely get a bicycle rider through the intersections. The appeal of this system is that riders don’t have to push a button or place their bike over an induction loop to trigger a green light.

Making signals work better for bicycle riders isn’t just about convenience. Research shows when people know they’ve been detected they’re less likely to get impatient and roll through a red light. Educating people about how to trigger a green light has vexed engineers for years. A 2013 study found about half of Portland bike riders don’t know how to do it.

The technology isn’t perfect yet and the County says their engineers will be working with FLIR on any necessary tweaks throughout the test period. The City of Portland Bureau of Transportation also uses thermal detection signals from FLIR. There’s one being used at SE César Chávez Blvd and Lincoln.

Washington County has secured a federal grant to install more of these in the upcoming fiscal year.

If you ride through these intersections and have feedback to share, you can send it to the County via luttraffic@co.washington.or.us or by calling 503-846-7950. Learn more here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Champs
Guest
Champs

Two questions:

Is there a detection indicator or do we simply trust that it will work? People need that kind of feedback unless it’s everywhere.

Is FLIR capable of differentiating motorcycles from motorized pedal bicycles? You have to wonder how much consideration they give to self-powered human vehicles any time we reap the “peace dividend” of military technology.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Champs,
They’ve put up signs like the one in the post where the indicators are at work.

And I don’t know for certain but I’m pretty positive that FLIR can tell difference between motorcycle and bicycle… Seeing as how motorbikes give off lots of heat energy from their motors.. Also because FLIR ahs been at this a very long time and has extremely good tech.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Pruss2ny
Guest
Pruss2ny

I believe flir can detect male v female…suspect its got bike v motorbike down.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Good question about the indicator.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Tina in the Burbs
Guest
Tina in the Burbs

This is awesome! I will go and test one of these out!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

Do we know how it works on hot days?

Not that induction loops and other technologies don’t have their issues.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
D2
Guest
D2

There’s one being used at SE César Chávez Blvd and Lincoln.

I’m guessing this is just a test than as after going through this intersection very often for the last couple years it is undoubtedly on a timer. Which always makes people smashing those walk buttons a little bit comical to me.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Cory P
Guest
Cory P

This is great news for people on skateboards. I’ve never found an induction loop detector that will pick up my board. I could stand there all day and the light will never change.
Hopefully, this technology gets widely adopted.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

It is always exciting to see the bike related innovation coming out of Washington County’s public works!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Peter W
Guest
Peter W

As an advocate for better cycling conditions in WashCo, I’d say kudos to staff for trying to deal with the very real issue of cyclists not being detected when trying to cross large roads.

That said, let’s not forget that WashCo’s large roads are, themselves, the larger problem.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
