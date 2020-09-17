Support BikePortland

Metro study gives cities a roadmap to adopt state-owned ‘orphan highways’

Posted by on September 17th, 2020 at 1:58 pm

People voiced concerns about ODOT’s stewardship of SE Powell Blvd at a protest in 2015.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A long-held aspiration of many local transportation planners and advocates has taken a big step forward.

On Tuesday Metro opened a comment period for their draft Regional Framework for Highway Jurisdictional Transfer Study. The study identified a list of 11 state-owned highways that are primed for new management because they’ve been neglected by their current boss — the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The 11 ODOT highway corridors Metro thinks are primed for transfer to city and county agencies.
(Map: Metro)

These highways — which function more like urban arterials — are relics of a pre-interstate era. They were built to get produce and other items from farms into the central city. When the big, shiny, new freeways were built in the 1950s through 1970s, ODOT walked away from them. They became what are known as “orphan highways” and a cycle of neglect began. As cities and neighborhoods have grown up around them, these highways have fallen out of favor and aren’t prioritized for federal and state funding. In recent decades a wide chasm has formed between the priorities of ODOT, the tragic outcomes of their car-centric street designs, and the daily needs of people who live in communities adjacent to them.

Transferring urban arterials to local jurisdictions would save many lives and allow cities and counties to create healthier streets and neighborhoods.

Below is the list of 11 corridor segments Metro says, “showed the strongest characteristics for potential jurisdictional transfer based on an assessment of technical, readiness and equity considerations”:

1. Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26): MP 0.2 – 10.0

2. Barbur Boulevard (OR 99W): MP 1.2 – 7.6

3. SE/NE 82nd Avenue (OR 213): MP -0.1 – 7.2

4. Tualatin Valley Highway (OR 8): MP 2.9 – 5.9

5. Pacific Highway W (OR 99W): MP 7.6 -11.5

6. Tualatin Valley Highway (OR 8): MP 5.9 – 17.9

7. Pacific Highway W (OR 99W): MP 11.5 – 14.5

8. Farmington Road (OR 10): MP 5.9 – 7.3

9. SW Hall Boulevard (OR 141): MP 2.6 – 7.1 and
MP 7.7 – 8.9

10. SE McLoughlin Boulevard (OR 99E): MP 5.7 – 6.7

11. Willamette Drive (OR 43): MP 8.0 – 11.5

In my years covering this beat I’ve yet to hear anyone who’s against jurisdictional transfer. Even ODOT is eager for it to happen! In 2015 the Governor’s Transportation Vision Panel (which greatly influenced the HB 2017 statewide transportation package) recommended that ODOT form and fund a jurisdictional transfer pilot program. They singled out Powell, 82nd, and Barbur as excellent transfer candidates — all of which are on Metro’s list. State legislators took heed in 2017 and allocated $110 million (starting in 2022) to transfer Southeast Powell Boulevard from ODOT to PBOT.

As the Powell example illustrates, cost is the biggest obstacle to these transfers because local jurisdictions want the road must be brought up to their current standards before making the swap. And there’s all the red tape and technical analysis. That’s where this report comes in. Metro has done a bunch of important leg-work to get these transfers closer to being shovel-ready.

But before you get too excited about what it would mean if, let’s say, the (much more progressive than ODOT) Portland Bureau of Transportation was able to do whatever they please on Barbur or 82nd, keep in mind that this report won’t lead directly to any transfers. If and when they happen, it’ll take just the right mix of political will and funding.

Now is the time to learn about this process and tell Metro what you think about it. The comment period is open until October 22nd.

Here are the links you need:
Metro jurisdictional transfer report page
Regional Framework for Highway Jurisdictional Transfer Study (PDF)
Online survey to share feedback
Governor’s Transportation Vision Panel jurisdictional transfer overview (PDF)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

WOW! Thank you METRO for doing this boring but important work!

3 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Ha! That could be Metro’s motto: “We do boring but important work so you don’t have to.”

2 hours ago
Tina in the Burbs
Guest
Tina in the Burbs

I would love to see TV Highway and Farmington Road transferred to Beaverton, Washington County, and/or Hillsboro. The City of Beaverton is doing some really forward-thinking things with transit, trying to transform the city center into something walkable/livable, and they have two ODOT highways going right through that they have no control over. This would be a terrific change for these highways. I’m less familiar on the ground with the other locations around metro Portland, but I’m sure the issues are similar. I know this won’t happen overnight, but sooner is better.

3 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I definitely agree with you, but just noting that the portion of Farmington through the downtown area has already been transferred.

2 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

Both TV Hwy (#s 4 & 6) and Pacific Hwy W (#s 5 & 7) are repeated in the list of 11. What two are not shown?

2 hours ago
 
Guest
 

It’s just two portions of the same highway that were analyzed separately. So the “11 highways” is slightly misleading, it’s more like 11 highway segments.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks mh,

That’s because there are different segments. I left out the milepost figures for clarity but didn’t realize this confusion would follow. I’ll add them back in now.

2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Haha of course no Lombard. Sure, it’s just a massive scar that disrupts all forms of non-car traffic in a massive community, but no one from Metro lives up here.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Momo
Guest
Momo

It’s because Highway 30 Bypass is the designated over-dimensional route for freight that can’t use Highway 30 proper. So there’s an extra barrier for that one that would make jurisdictional transfer difficult.
.

2 hours ago
Mark Ginsberg
Guest
Mark Ginsberg

Most of these are ‘curb to curb’, meaning the sidewalk is already city owned (like SE Powell), but the roadway is state owned!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

On outer Powell, 82nd, and outer Sandy, ODOT owns the entire right of way, sidewalks and all, but not necessarily the sewers and water lines. Not sure about the other road segments listed.

Here in NC where I currently live, the state DOT owns all the highways, arterial and collector roads, but not the sidewalks, sewers, grassy strips, etc. Every state is different.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
igor
Guest
igor

Hall Boulevard! Yes please! It has a bike lane already, but the speed limit is high given the number of driveways and side streets, and the bike lanes disappear periodically when Hall goes over 217, forcing cyclists to merge with fast traffic.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Phil Richman
Subscriber
Phil Richman

Not mentioned is about 1/4 of the list will be “resolved” if (IF?) voters approve Metro’s Transportation Measure on the ballot in November as it funds SW Corridor light rail and the associated “improvements”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
qqq
Guest
qqq

I’d like to see even more transfers. ODOT’s priorities for their roads (maximizing speed and volume of vehicles moved through) are so out of line with what a successful urban city needs them to be.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
rick
Guest
rick

ODOT might make a road diet on SW Canyon Road between near 87th Ave to near Raab Road/Canyon Lane. ODOT has thought about this for the 2024 repave of Canyon in West Slope.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
