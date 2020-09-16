Support BikePortland

PBOT report finds bike infrastructure key to e-scooter usage

Posted by on September 16th, 2020 at 3:45 pm

They’re not just bike lanes anymore.
(Photo: City of Portland)

Report cover.

The winding road of shared electric scooters in Portland has taken another turn. Today the transportation bureau released a report (PDF) on scooter usage and outlined plans for a permanent system. Among the findings is that cycling-specific infrastructure is key to boosting scooter ridership, especially in places with high-stress streets like east Portland.

Portland launched e-scooters in summer 2018 as a pilot program. The Portland Bureau of Transportation deemed them a success and launched a second pilot in spring 2019 that’s set to end on December 31st.

With lessons learned in courtship and positive signs that the scooters are a needed and valuable part of Portland’s transportation ecosystem, PBOT wants to settle down with fewer partners and a longer-term commitment. There are currently six different companies offering scooters in Portland. This is clunky for both users and PBOT staff to manage. A key recommendation in the report released today says PBOT wants to work with 1-3 companies for the next 2-3 years.

Build it and they will scoot.

Among the takeaways in the report is the impact of bike infrastructure on scooter usage. Not only did PBOT find that the presence of bike lanes led to much less sidewalk-scootering, GPS data shows 32% of all scooter mileage took place on protected bike lanes, unprotected bike lanes, bridge bikeways, paths, and/or neighborhood greenways. “E-scooter riders feel more comfortable when there is safe infrastructure to ride separate from cars,” states the report.

PBOT was also able to compare how ridership data changed with the construction of bike infrastructure that was built between the first and second pilots. In Waterfront Park for instance, the construction of Better Naito in 2019 led to a 55% increase in riding on Naito and a subsequent 45% decrease on the park path (this also had to do with signage warning people to stay out of the park and some “geofencing” from scooter vendors).

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

The new protected bike lanes on the Halsey-Weidler couplet in Gateway also appear to have impacted scooter usage. PBOT analysis shows a 125% increase in trips between 2019 and 2018. And on 102nd where new bike lanes were installed, there was a 22% boost in ridership. These increases come even as overall e-scooter ridership was lower in 2019 than 2018.

These findings show that cycling advocates would be wise to embrace scooter riders in order to strengthen and diversify their push for more dedicated infrastructure. “Bicycling is often associated with white-dominant culture,” PBOT writes in the report, “and e-scooters may or may not share that association.”

Selected graphics from the report

The recommendation of a permanent program makes it clear the City of Portland sees scooters as an integral part of the modal mix.

While some scooter trips replace bike trips, data reveals that scooters fill a different need: The average trip length for e-scooter riders is just over one mile and less than 14 minutes; the average (non-electric) bike share trip is over two miles and 25 minutes.

With the climate change catastrophe staring us directly in the face these days, PBOT also sees scooters as a key way to reduce car abuse. The city’s Transportation System Plan calls for 475,000 fewer daily car and truck trips by 2035. However even if we succeed with adopted plans, we’ll still come up with a “trip gap” of 63,000 daily trips (see graph at right). “If new mobility services like e-scooters can provide an attractive option that reduces car use and car ownership, they may help close this ‘trip gap’ and meet city congestion and climate goals,” states the report.

And of course e-scooter trips are much more earth-friendly than car and truck trips. PBOT estimates scooter riders have helped Portland lower carbon emissions by 167 metric tons and have removed the equivalent of 27 passenger cars and trucks from the streets over the 2019 pilot period.

Along with the report, PBOT released a scooter data dashboard and survey. Get all the info and links here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

NW Trail Alliance 2020 Bike Drawing Contest

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
squaremanEawriste KcommenteeKyle Banerjee Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Zach
Guest
Zach

While PBOT is busy making reports and doing studies, other cities are taking action. Just today Paris announced they’re permanently banning cars from Rue de Rivoli. This video is proof that “if you build it, they will come:” https://twitter.com/BrentToderian/status/1306369401361293312

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

THIS IS DISGUSTING. GET YOUR MOTORIZED VEHICLE OUT OF THE BICYCLE LANE. RIDING ON SIDEWALKS IS NOT BAD ENOUGH. WELCOME TO THE LAZIEST SOCIETY EVER. YOU ARE NOT SAVING THE PLANET.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

oh hi your caps lock key seems to be stuck on how ironic because my shift key seems to have failed also it seems i am missing some punctuation here maybe we can swap keyboards and see if we can help each other

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Oh hey, something we already knew! PBOT loves to study things. Of course, they aren’t going to actually build any bike infrastructure, because that would potentially making driving harder, which is unacceptable.

Just more greenwashed nonsense from a regressive transportation agency.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

The average trip length for e-scooter riders is just over one mile and less than 14 minutes…

…With the climate change catastrophe staring us directly in the face these days, PBOT also sees scooters as a key way to reduce car abuse

If parking and traffic are as bad as people say (and I think they are), not sure why we’d assume all these rides are replacing car trips. An abled bodied person can walk that distance in practically the same amount of time, especially after the logistics of dealing with the scooter are factored in. And the cost per mile is nuts.

Having said that, I don’t mind riding on roads and paths with them. Between motors that keep them moving at consistent speeds and poor handling characteristics, I find they move more predictably than most cyclists.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
 
Guest
 

In other news, water is wet. Can’t believe that this study actually had to be done, it’s so commonsense. I really wish PBOT would spend money on actual infrastructure instead of studies like this.

Meanwhile, my new city of SLC has over the past few years been removing car lanes and/or parking from multiple wide streets and converting them to bike lanes, wide sidewalks, medians, and other infrastructure, with more projects slated for the next few years. PBOT is seriously falling behind.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

Ah.. to have a 130 feet of street width to work with. I remember when I learned that the streets in SLC were built wide enough to turn a full horse-wagon team around, blew my mind. Portland’s streets are typically somewhere closer to 40 – 60 ft wide – with the largest arterials reaching 72 feet, still about half the width of SLC. I should hope they are getting a remake, I remember it being an awfully long haul across a street when I visited.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
 
Guest
 

True true, we definitely have it a bit easier over there on that front 🙂 It’s actually super easy to tell which streets are owned by SLC vs which are owned by UDOT. The SLC streets are really quite nice for active transportation, and the bus system is great. I can find a nice bike route to pretty much any location I want within the city. The UDOT streets…well let’s just say that UDOT makes ODOT look like saints. They even had an official spokesperson complain about the “war on cars” a bit ago.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Saying Portland has virtually no protected infrastructure because of street width would preclude most of the cities in Europe. Portland lacks safe infrastructure because of lack of political will and the prevailing vehicular cycling ideology in the US. That is why most people use cars. Amsterdam looked pretty close to Portland in the 70s.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Old cities on the east coast also have narrow streets (e.g. old town in Philadelphia).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests