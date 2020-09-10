Weekend Event Guide: Filmed by Bike, 90s Alt Rock Heroes, Corvidae’s 3rd and more

The good news is there are finally enough things going on to warrant a Weekend Event Guide. The bad news is, things are bleak right now on many fronts. I hope you’re doing OK.

I also hope the forecast is true and we get some rain at the start of next week. Fingers crossed.

In the meantime, conditions can change quickly so please use your best judgment before heading out and watch local media channels for air quality notices and evacuation orders.

Friday, September 11th

90s Alt Rock Heroes Bike Ride – 7:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Teenage Dirtbag Bike Club presents an end of summer mobile music dance party ride that will pay homage to 90s alt rock classics. More info here.

Filmed by Bike – 7:00 pm (virtual)

It’s opening night of Filmed by Bike! You didn’t think a pandemic and wildfires would stop Portland’s favorite film fest did you? More info here.

Saturday, September 12th

Columbia Century Challenge – All day (Rainier)

Registration is closed for this ride but I’m including it so you can make a note to get on board for next year! We’ve got our fingers crossed that air quality and fire conditions allow this ride to happen because it’s a fantastic route through Columbia County’s finest backroads. More info here.

Filmed by Bike – 2:00 to 10:00 pm (virtual)

More great bike films and fun on tape for day 2 of Filmed by Bike screenings. More info here.

Sunday, September 13th

Corvidae Bike Club 3rd Anniversary Ride – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park Rose Garden (N)

The Corvideas are three! This scrappy little bike club has been a breath of fresh air for riders of all types. They’ve got a socially-paced, 10-15 mile ride on tap so come check them out and wish them a happy birthday. More info here.

Birthday Community Bike Ride – 3:30 pm at Wilshire Park (NE)

Portland’s Black Girls Do Bike chapter leader Keyonda McQuarters is having a birthday and she wants everyone to help her celebrate. Roll out to Wilshire Park to join in the good times.More info here.

Filmed by Bike – 6:00 pm (virtual)

The last day of this year’s fest features tales of how bicycling changes lives and much more. More info here.

