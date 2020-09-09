Support BikePortland

Biketown 2.0 is here and the electric bike share era has begun

Posted by on September 9th, 2020 at 11:25 am

All ready to go.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s a big day for Portland’s transportation system. Last night the transportation bureau flipped the switch on a long-awaited Biketown expansion.

Old (left) versus new (right).

The Biketown app is now fully upgraded and 500 electric bikes are ready to be rented and currently spread over the expanded, 32 square-mile service area. And since Biketown’s operator Motivate Inc. is owned by ride-hailing juggernaut Lyft, the bikes can also be rented via the Lyft app (which also offers excellent public transit info).

I grabbed one of the new bikes from a station on Northeast Killingsworth this morning and gave it a test ride.

The first big upgrade I noticed was that the bikes no longer rely on a clunky, unreliable keypad. With the app open on my phone all I had to do was scan the QR code, answer a few quick questions, and the bike was mine. I also like the new locks much better. It’s a flexible cable instead of a hard metal u-lock.

How does it ride?

I’ve owned an e-bike for a while now, so the added boost wasn’t a major revelation. But boy-oh-boy the new Biketowns are so much easier to ride than the old ones! The 250 watt motor zipped me along effortlessly. I was able to ride 16-20 mph and felt confident merging with drivers and taking the full lane on residential streets. And I barely noticed the hills. I pedaled the uphill on SW Broadway from Burnside to Portland State University and easily hit all the green lights. No heavy breathing and no sweat. That’s what these bikes make possible.

I don’t think people realize how much it changes your perspective to ride with a motor. The balance of power on the street — especially with posted speeds of 25 mph or lower — almost levels out. Like it or not, American road culture equates might with right (of way). And motors give bicycle riders more might. This gives you a confidence and sense of safety that’s hard to explain until you’ve experienced it.

I also like how the new bikes are quieter than the old ones — even with the slight hum of the motor. This is because the new bikes are chain-driven instead of a shaft drive. One thing I didn’t like was how bumpy the ride was. PBOT has the large Schwalbe Marathon tires pumped way up to avoid flats and extend the time between air refills, but the downside of the high pressure is a jarring ride over any crack or bump.

Other minor changes with the new bike include a shallower step-through frame, a much more shallow front basket, and a full rear fender. I thought the old bikes looked pretty cool, but the new ones look even better. The design is minimal and everything is integrated and sturdy. I came across an old bike and snapped a few shots to help you compare side-by-side…

As I rode around I started to worry about the battery level and didn’t see any gauge on the bike to monitor it with. Then I discovered I could view the remaining estimated range of the battery just by pulling up the app. One of the things I’m curious about is how well crews are able to keep batteries charged at all times since I didn’t see any stations with built-in charging capability.

PBOT says they plan to add 1,000 more bikes to the fleet in the coming weeks. That will bring the total number of bikes to 1,500 — compared to the 1,000 we had with the old system. And by 2024 PBOT says we can expect 3,000 bikes in the system and a six square mile expansion of the service area.

As I reported back in July, the price of using this new system has gone up. I haven’t gotten an annual membership yet so I was on the “Single Ride” plan which charges $0.20 per minute plus a $1.00 “unlock fee”. This morning I had the bike out for 109 minutes and it cost me $22.80. Ouch! (Yes I realize the Single Ride plan is meant for quick trips, so it’s partly my fault.) The Annual Membership plan is $99 plus $0.10 per minute and gets you free unlocks. Sort of a bummer that there are no more free minutes; but PBOT says there was just no way to keep costs low while also upgrading the bikes and expanding the service area.

Have you tried out the new bikes yet? Please share your experiences with us.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Bike-sharing system, Front Page

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Momo
Guest
Momo

There is a way to keep costs low for users, which is to provide a public subsidy like we do for public transit. TriMet would be something like $10 per ride if there were no subsidy, and ridership would plummet. Transportation services meant for a broad swathe of the population instead of a wealthy niche pretty much always has to be subsidized to truly be successful. It’s great that we have e-bikes, but I think bike advocates should push on this issue of the lack of subsidy and what it does for the long-term health and success and accessibility of Biketown. Treat it like a transit system! Lyft can still be the operator, many transit systems are operated by a private company. But there’s still typically an operating subsidy to keep user costs low.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

And without a public subsidy (and ADA law) most public paratransit would be $35 to $50 per ride (that last time I looked locally at the firebox recovery v cost).

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

This is all true, and yet it remains a fact that the old system was cheaper to operate and that it got scrapped without any public input into the decision.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Scrapped or subsumed by buyout from Lyft?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The bikes in the old system were owned by the City, but they contracted with Lyft to operate the system (in the same way that the City owns the streetcar, but contracts with TriMet to operate it). The City then put out an RFP for operators for a new system, and accepted a proposal from Lyft (after negotiations with Uber failed) that included scrapping the existing system.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Zack Rules
Guest
Zack Rules

The problem with the old bikes is that their OEM was destroyed by Uber/Jump. They could hang on for a while longer but at some point, parts and tech support are needed. Plus, there would have been no way to expand the system with new bikes. PBOT could have gone thru another RFP but that would have taken a lot more time and the outcome would have likely been similar. While there are other bikeshare operators like Lyft, few can match their willingness to provide ebikes for no investment by the city. If you want a cheaper to use system, you have to convince your electeds to pony up some more operations funding, staff and apply for grants for capital expansion.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Quick word of advice if you had any outstanding credit on your old BIKETOWN account:

An email went out for the old system some time ago to “convert” the account or update it so the credit would carry over (in my case, about $42 from the PBOT transportation wallet). I did that. The BIKETOWN app updated today. So I opened it, it took me through a few steps to re-confirm that I was me and my credit was nowhere to be seen. Same thing on the website. However, when I logged into the Lyft app, that app showed my available credit. Stupid, yes, but at least it’s on record.

Why they only show the credit in the Lyft app and not the BIKETOWN app I’ll never know — especially because the credit is only good for bikes or scooters, not Lyft rides. It might be that the BIKETOWN app is more for people who will hold an annual membership and Lyft expects people doing occasional one-offs like me to use the Lyft app to find a bike. I simply don’t know.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

square man – be sure to take a screen shot of your Biketown v1 “credit” on the Lyft app..in case it totally disappears.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Good idea. Done. Thanks.

EDIT: Oooh! Nice! Right after doing that, I got the following email from BIKETOWN:

You received a Transportation Wallet in 2020, and as part of your package we’d like to provide you with a $99 ride credit on the refreshed BIKETOWN system. … Use this promo code to redeem $99 in BIKETOWN credit: [ redacted 😉 ]

Extra nice because I haven’t really used my Transportation Wallet since the beginning of the shut in and working from home — not for TriMet, nor for BIKETOWN. I’ve barely been on my bike this summer. 🙁 I’m trying to change that with some regular exercise rides.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

I guess the Biketown Gods read BikePortland…;-)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
DanG
Guest
DanG

Check in the Promos section. Weird place to put it, but it’s there

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

It will be interesting to see what the plan is for charging these bikes. The shared electric scooters have a terrible carbon footprint because of the fossil fueled vehicles that drive all over the place to pick them up and recharge them. https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/aug/02/electric-scooter-eco-friendly-greenhouse-gases

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Maybe, but I feel good about using them and that’s all that matters.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I’m not thrilled with the open-back, low-profile front basket (really more of a tray now). I suppose it helps with logistics as it’s less likely to be used as a trash receptacle by passersby, but it also means I’m going to be more paranoid about using it hold anything smallish that I’m afraid of losing along the trip.

I may take one out for a spin soon just to try it out, but the cost is going to make it much less frequent as part of my transportation plan. Has anyone napkined this one out how this would compare to TriMet to get around?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

Has anyone napkined this one out how this would compare to TriMet to get around?

https://bikeportland.org/2020/07/21/biketowns-new-e-bikes-will-be-nice-but-will-come-at-a-price-318547

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

That’s the new & improved, “Self Cleaning” basket… It looks like if you put anything sizeable or bag-like in there, the stem and bars will hold it in.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Yeah, that’s why I mentioned something smaller. I was thinking of things like a phone or a commuter coffee mug that you might otherwise toss into the other basket and know they’re safe. In Jonathan’s photo, it looks like there’s a bungee loop in the back that can lock onto a hook at the front — perfect for securing a purse or small bag, and which I suspect will be the first feature on the bikes that will degrade or get vandalized.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

Is there anyone we should email to opt-in to being able to sue them?

I remember on the old system you had to email them to allow you to sue them in the future.

https://bikeportland.org/2016/07/21/biketown-forces-users-to-waive-their-trial-rights-unless-they-act-quickly-187949

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
SuWonda
Guest
SuWonda

$$$$$ 🙁

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

The choice of a cable lock vs a hardened lock (u-lock or chain) makes a lot of sense “operationally” BUT in many high theft US bikeshare service areas it may make little sense…unless the bikes can be written off affordably (which I do not know). Portland may be able to get by with cable locks for now.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

We know they have trackers on them. If they’re smart about it, they’d have multiple trackers or install them in different locations from one set of bikes to the next so they’re not so readily found or disabled. The cables are easily defeated compared to the chain or U-bar, but I’d say the heavy cable they’re using, plus the recognizably of the bike, and the GPS tracking, all work as a collective deterrent (more so than a cable lock on a private bike).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Stephan Vertal
Guest
Stephan Vertal

I do not remember reading whether there has been any decision has been made as to the fate of the first version of the bikes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

No decision… At least nothing said officially that I’ve heard about yet. Stay tuned.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I too am bummed about the basket; the only one was the perfect size for my travel suitcase, so I could use one to get home from the airport. I probably won’t be flying anytime soon, but still.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Mick O
Subscriber
Mick O

Looks like it should still hold the pink apple from your avatar.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Yeah… about as well as it does in my avatar photo!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Do you like them apples?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
AndyK
Subscriber
AndyK

So they’re fast? NICE.
Based on the fact you can go 16-20mph pretty easily, the two systems are probably similarly priced (when comparing cost per mile)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

“the bikes no longer rely on a clunky, unreliable keypad”

OH THE RAGE that horrible pad created. And so inconsistent in it’s inconsistencies from bike to bike. Quick tap, long press, press & wiggle, nothing works, WTF! Sometimes I gave up and walked!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Agreed, this is a huge improvement over the old system. The number of times I had to try several bikes to get one with a working keypad was ridiculous. Plus it would just take forever every time to key in the numbers.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
slabtownie
Guest
slabtownie

I can’t wait to try these out when the smoke clears. The electrification should make them much more useful for commuters. Shame they won’t be as cheap as before but that’s what we get when the city doesn’t want to pitch in.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Robert
Guest
Robert

First day riding observations:
– I am an annual member and what would have been a free day on my typical commute, has charged me $2.30.
– I took 2 minutes off my typical one way work commute!
– Hard to lock. Lock does not align with the hole in the current racks and my second attempt did not actually lock all the way.
– Easy to unlock. The QR code to unlock has saved me so much time trying to push the buttons and wait for a connection.
– Seat is farther forward than it should be. I wish I could push it back 2 inches.
– I feel a lot more of the bumps, especially Railroad tracks. Could be due to the higher speed though.
– I lost a bag of groceries rounding a corner. Basket is way too shallow.
– Very important to shift up before you stop. If your in a low gear when riding with e-power and stop, the power doesn’t kick in right away and it’s hard to get going, or even keep balance, when you start again..
– As a member I am now being charged $1 for not locking at a BIKETOWN station.
– My ride credits seem to have transferred over, so I have $176 worth of charges to decide weather to continue being a member.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
