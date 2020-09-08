The Monday Roundup: Dijon Kizzee, Avante Reynolds, anti-car billboards, and more

Support BikePortland

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most noteworthy items we came across in the past eight days.

Dijon Kizzee: Los Angeles police said a bicycle code violation is what prompted an altercation that ended up with them shooting and killing a Black man named Dijon Kizzee. It’s just the latest tragic example of how police enforcement of traffic laws is highly biased against Black people and it has renewed calls for taking traffic enforcement responsibilities out of police hands.

Neighbors against freeways: The Eliot Neighborhood has published strong opposition to the I-5 Rose Quarter project based on historical research that lays bare the evil of 1950s freeway builders and implores current leaders from doubling down on their mistakes.

Redlined and deadly: A community in Philadelphia is speaking out about the racist transportation planning that contributed to the death of 25-year-old Avante Reynolds.

Bike to school: New York City’s chief financial officer has proposed a cycling plan for high school students that calls for free bike share membership, and implementation of protected bike lanes to make up for a lack of public transit ridership amid the pandemic.

Tour de Finance: As you enjoy the daily battles of le Tour, learn more about the economics behind the event in this article from The Hustle.

That’ll cost you: Local bike shop owner Erik Tonkin has made waves in the bike industry for his proposal that new bikes should come with an added assembly fee that ranges from $40 to $300 per bike.

E-bike boom is national: The story is the same in every corner of the country: Electric bikes are absolutely flying off shelves — especially when customers want to carry cargo without all the extra exertion.

Infrastructure and race: It’s not just racist police officers that make cycling scarier for Black, Indigenous and people of color — the neighborhoods where they live often have few bike lanes and bike shops.

“Pedestrian infrastructure” myth: Portland-based City Observatory contributor Joe Cortright says much of what transportation agencies label as “pedestrian infrastructure” is often just a way to maintain and expand access for car and truck drivers.

ODOT is terrible, part 3,657: An audit by the Oregon Secretary of State found that ODOT stacked a powerful committee with freight interests and failed to get input from cycling, walking, and disability rights advocates.

Anti-car PR: A UK-based group called Brandalism is running an ad campaign that exposes the climate change, congestion, cultural and safety impacts of car abuse.

Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Those building the highway system in the 1950s were “evil”? While it may be true that, 65 years later, some of us may wish they had made different decisions, evil is a pretty strong characterization, and I don’t think it is defensible.

Michael Kinsley
Guest
Michael Kinsley

Actually, “evil” fits — at least from the context of Oakland, California. The construction of multiple elevated freeways, and the routing of the BART (rapid transit) lines was done in a manner that deliberately pushed them through majority minority neighborhoods. That pattern has been documented in many other communities as well (Minneapolis, for instance). In Oakland, thousands of moderately priced minority homes were seized through eminent domain and the displaced residents found themselves unable to afford homes in the unaffected parts of the city.

one
Guest
one

https://catalyst.independent.org/2020/04/02/how-the-u-s-government-destroyed-black-neighborhoods/

“White man’s road through the Black man’s home.” Segregation. Redlining. Bulldozing housing stock (Churches, schools, parks, markets) in black neighborhoods to make it faster to drive to the unbuilt suburbs for white folks. These happed to BLACK neighborhoods by racist white decision makers. Racism is evil. I just defended the use of the word “Evil” in the article.
Not standing up against racism is indefensible.

dan
Guest
dan

Re: the Eric Tonkin article in which he promotes the idea of an assembly fee, he was quoted in the Oregonian just over a week ago saying that his shop makes money off bike sales, not service. https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2020/08/bike-sales-surge-but-portland-shops-arent-all-benefiting.html

Now he’s saying exactly the opposite, that service is the moneymaker, not bike sales (which is what I had assumed would be the case). Am I the only one who’s confused here?

Chris
Guest
Chris

Could be that sales=revenue, but isn’t as profitable as service.

“There’s more: Our mechanics could be working on profitable repairs instead of building bikes. If they optimized our $80 per hour service rate, that’d be $640 of earned labor dollars per day. I’d rather keep at least some of that, versus none.”

He seems to be saying that they aren’t getting paid at all for the bills, unless they specifically charge for it. However, I would think that was built into the margin on the new bikes.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I didn’t say that. I wrote, “the evil of 1950s freeway builders”…. To say that the result of what they built is in some ways, evil.

Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

The last few times that I had a repair done at a bike shop, I was amazed at what they charged. $40 to adjust a headset and torque the bolts on the stem? It took them maybe ten minutes. The only reason that I took it there was because another shop had improperly installed the headset (also $40), and I did not have headset tools or a torque wrench for the stem bolts. Similar experience when my steerer needed to be cut, and I did not have the right blade ($65 for 15 minutes and the headset came loose a week later). Both at the two top Pro shops in my town. I realized that at least Pro shops are gouging sheeple, who do not know how simple some procedures are. I used to be a saleman in a Pro shop, so have a pretty good idea of how long it takes to do most tasks. I see Basic Tuneups going for $80, which is stuff that would take me 30 minutes max at home (adjust brakes, shifters, lube chain, etc.) We never made lots of money on bike sales (except high end), but the profit was accessories and soft goods marked up 100% minimum and repairs later down the line.

