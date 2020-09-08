Support BikePortland

Man hit by while bicycling on I-205 path remembered by friends

Posted by on September 8th, 2020 at 4:19 pm

Martin Weiner. One of his friends said, “This last season he was really loving his cycling as an outlet from virus confinement, making regular rides out the Springwater to Gresham.”
(Photo courtesy Davis Te Selle)


Martin Weiner was 81 years young when he was hit and seriously injured by the driver of a car while biking on the I-205 path this past Thursday.

Weiner (on right) and a friend.

Over the weekend several of Martin’s friends contacted me to share the terrible news that he died in the hospital on Sunday. This collision hasn’t been reported anywhere else and I’m still awaiting a response from the Portland Police Bureau to confirm the details.

According to Martin’s friends the collision happened where the I-205 path crosses Southeast Market Street. It’s a relatively low-volume crossing that’s marked with a crosswalk and a few caution signs (see below). The posted speed limit is 25 mph and a person who was biking with Martin before he was struck told us they thought the driver was going around 40 mph* (see update below from police). Martin was biking north and was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver headed west on Market. Martin’s friend Davis Te Selle says police responded and were in contact with driver.

(Left: Northbound on the path approaching Market St. Right: Westbound on Market approaching the path crossing.)

Martin was known as vigorous runner and bicycle rider even into his 8th decade. He loved playing music with friends at jam sessions of the “Tillamook Street musicians” in northeast Portland.

Charlie Becker knew him well and shared this remembrance with us:

“Martin was a friend and brother to all of us…a friend and brother of mine who taught me to see the beauty in the poetry of Roots Americana music…he taught me many of the tunes I play…

Martin was a Sailor and School Teacher and a Nurse… musician and Artist… avid runner and cyclist… he lived simply with a small footprint on
this earth… taking the bus to music sessions with his Mandolin… Guitar or his Cello… he lived with dignity among folks who knew and appreciated
him… he lived with his partner Jean and her daughter who were fond of him…

We’ll miss him in our little group of Tillamook Street musicians…his cranky lovable self… he was a mentor and a lighthouse for me… straight up honorable kind man who passed on while doing the things he loved…

Yes I am saddened today for the loss of my friend…how fragile this short life is…ephemeral…fragile…fleeting…

Bless all of you and bless Martin… I am richer for knowing all of you and feel gratitude for having known him… being touched by his kind gentle nature…”

Martin Weiner.
(Photos: Charlie Becker)


Lenny Anderson (whom some of you know from our comment section and from his work as Swan Island Transportation Management Association), also played music with Martin. “Martin was so alive, so present with such a great range of songs for us all,” Lenny shared with me this morning. “What a loss for his family, friends, fellow musicians…for the world. And another biker laid low in this town!”

Another friend had this to say when he remembered Martin:

“He was such a sweet guy. just a couple weeks older than me. In great shape really for being 81…or any age really…running 5 or 6 miles many days or riding his bike 2 or 3 times a week for 30 or 40 miles. We had become quite good friends over the past few years. It shouldn’t have happened… He was an accomplished marathon runner with a lot of great runs in his resume… This last season he was really loving his cycling as an outlet from virus confinement, making regular rides out the Springwater to Gresham.”

Martin’s friend Davis Te Selle said he’s “devastated” by what happened and wants the city to make the intersection safer. “There is virtually no warning yellow signage, flashing lights or any other protective infrastructure,” he wrote in an email to me today. “The only signage is the green mileage and directing arrows signage right at sidewalk junction.” Te Selle wants a flashing yellow beacon and more signage to alert drivers of crossing riders. “It is so sad. He was a very safety savvy rider… very prudent at intersections and choice of routes to minimize risks.”

Martin is the 33rd person to die as a result of a traffic collision in Portland so far this year.

His friends plan set out a ghost bike to remember him and will join together on Tillamook Street this Friday to remember their friend and, “sing and play a few of Martin’s tunes loud and strong.”

___

UPDATE, 7:49 pm: Portland Police Bureau confirmed the collision and shared this statement:

There was a collision at 9:44 am at the bike path on I-205 and SE Market St. From this report, I do not see that a citation was issued.

From witness statements, it appears the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound Market at a slow rate of speed, 20 mph, and not speeding, when Mr. Weiner rode, northbound, in front of him. All witness to the incident were unsure as to whether or not Mr. Weiner stopped for the stop sign before entering the street.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

I ride the I-205 path maybe a dozen times a year. I find this seemingly innocuous intersection dangerous. West bound drivers are the worst. They typically top the overpass at high speeds as it appears was the case in this incident.

There’s a similar situation at the Harold Street crossing. Again, it’s the west bound traffic that tends to speed and it baffles me because they are typically approaching a red light there so why the excess speed? That intersection appears to be their focus and you might as well be invisible when trying to cross.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Joe Adamski
Guest
Joe Adamski

agreed re: Harold St. The Boys and Girls club is close to the street and the visual surprise of coming out from behind the Club to immediately cross Harold catches riders and drivers both.The trail crossing is well marked and signed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

I am sorry to read this devastating news…

As a facility designer / planner, these types of regional facility intersections always pain me in how they are “finished”. A raised crossing should be the minimum treatment versus just a marked crosswalk. And furthermore, the priority of access should be given to the “regional traffic” on a state travel way, ie. the bikes vs. local neighborhood / district vehicle movement on a city street…ala arterial hierarchy.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
pdx2wheeler
Subscriber
pdx2wheeler

Not sure what we expect when PBOT has effectively build drag strips across the city, PPB has curtailed traffic enforcement, and advertising has glorified the act of people racing around in their vehicles…

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

Add to that many push for zero enforcement because it’s racist or whatever. Sad as it is this will never change here.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

If anyone goes out there (or knows the answer) I’d like to know whether the speed limit signs are 20 or 25 (currently, not street view). It is supposed to be 20 per Ordinance. The city’s GIS map shows it at 20 https://gis-pdx.opendata.arcgis.com/datasets/speed-limits. There is not a speed study (see traffic counts interactive map linked here https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/180473) for this location. However, based on other similar segments, at the midpoint of a 1,200 foot straightaway like this one with no calming and >2,500 vehicles per day I would expect >50% of drivers to be speeding, with several per hour going 35 to 45 mph. This configuration is very similar to the one a half mile away where a driver killed Jessica M. on 1/4/17 in the mid-block marked crosswalk on SE Main just east of SE 100th.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Another death on the 4M caused by city delays in funding and building the greenway, long overdue.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Road the 205 yesterday. They should just shut it down. The city hasn’t done jack to clean it up and it isn’t worth the hassle riding between glass, garbage, and living structures.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
JA
Guest
JA

So sad to hear this. This is an intersection where I feel drivers aren’t particularly aware of the bike path, particularly after crossing the freeway westbound.

By the way, there’s an error in the headline – either delete the “by” or add an object for the preposition.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
