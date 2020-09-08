Biketown’s new e-bike fleet launches Wednesday
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on September 8th, 2020 at 6:47 pm
Portland’s much-ballyhooed all-electric fleet of new bike share bikes will launch on Wednesday.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation just made the official announcement and will host a press conference tomorrow in east Portland.
As we reported back in July this expansion comes with a host of changes — most notably a widely expanded service area, higher prices, and of course zippy new bikes that have been completely redesigned.
If you want to rent the new bikes, make sure you’ve got the latest version of the Biketown app on your phone. If you already have it installed it might automatically update tomorrow morning (depending on your settings).
Some Biketown users were surprised when the fleet was abruptly removed from service Tuesday morning. Somehow PBOT will get 1,500 new bikes on the ground overnight. Stay tuned for more coverage and let us know what you see out there. Here we go!
UPDATE, 10:00pm: The app has been updated and the changes are live. Go grab it and get ready to ride Wednesday morning.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
