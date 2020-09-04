Support BikePortland

Portland Police ended Critical Mass. They should do the same to the Trump caravan

Posted by on September 4th, 2020 at 3:25 pm

Critical Mass participants being arrested in downtown Portland in April 2006.
(Photos: Kerrke Yu / a href=”http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2006/04/338491.shtml “>Indymedia)

The massive, pro-Trump caravan of car and truck drivers that rampaged through downtown Portland last Saturday is poised to return. On Monday, organizers plan to “rally for our President” and honor Aaron Danielson, the man who was shot and killed in one of the many altercations that took place during the chaotic event six days ago.

“They were unfriendly to say the least and most of the time they acted aggressively.”
— Tiago DeJerk, Critical Mass participant

By now everyone has seen the videos that clearly show illegal and reckless behavior from many participants. Despite all the menacing driving, blatant non-compliance with traffic laws, and using weapons and bear mace on bystanders, the Portland Police Bureau didn’t do much about it. At a press conference the next day Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell made it clear they didn’t have a plan to address the automotive onslaught — beyond asking drivers to avoid downtown (although videos showed officers making no attempt to stand in their way).

Lovell said his officers were stretched too thin, that inserting them between opposing crowds is “not operationally feasible,” and slashing vehicle tires (something his officers have done many times at other protests) was also not possible.

This is quite a striking contrast to how they responded to a similar, emotionally-charged, vehicular protest known as Critical Mass.

When hundreds of bicycle riders held cruise rallies of their own in downtown Portland in the early 2000s, the PPB’s response was strong and swift. Thanks to Portlander Joe Biel, founder of Microcosm Publishing and creator of Aftermass, a film that chronicled the rise and fall of Critical Mass in Portland, we know the PPB pulled out all the stops to put an end to what they referred to internally as an “anarchist bike rally”.

Documents Biel obtained through a public records request revealed that the PPB assembled a “Critical Mass roster” specifically assigned to quell the ride each month. At one ride in November 2002 the PPB showed up with 49 officers: 21 motorcycles, 3 patrol cars, 13 officers on bikes and 12 on foot.

In the PPB report filed after the ride, an officer described a harrowing scene that served to justify the police presence: “The mass of bicyclists yelled as they moved their bicycles up and down above their heads. This type of behavior caused me to be alarmed, as there were many families and small children in the area, and the police were clearly outnumbered by this angry group of critical mass bicyclists. This group could have easily incited a riot.” Another officer wrote that he feared a rider would use his bicycle as a weapon against him.

“What [the police] are telling us, is that these behaviors are not something they are going to prioritize — and that’s dangerous.”
— Mark Ginsberg, lawyer

When Tiago DeJerk showed up to his first Portland Critical Mass in 2005 he was surprised by the heavy police presence. “The cops showed up with their own Critical Mass. They were unfriendly to say the least and most of the time they acted aggressively, doing whatever they could to split the groups, break up the ride.”

In 2006 we reported on a Critical Mass event that turned ugly and resulted in several arrests.

“They would come up with creative ways to bust people, interpreting the laws in ways to frame riders rather than provide security,” DeJerk recalled. He was shocked because of how fun and police-free the rides were in San Francisco. “I could not accept that Portland was a bike-friendly city when the authorities would dedicate so many resources to brutally repress bicycle group rides.” DeJerk remembers watching a friend be tackled to the ground after she stuck her tongue out an officer. “The cop who tackled my friend proceeded to kneel on top of her.”

Portland lawyer Mark Ginsberg (who specializes in traffic law cases) was active in bike advocacy in those days and often played the role of mediator between police and Critical Mass participants. He’s also been on the ground as a legal observer with the ACLU during the current Portland protests.

Ginsberg was surprised at the hands-off response to the pro-Trump rally. “We need to ask why our PPB and their leadership (Chief and Commissioner) are not involved in the leading of priorities. What they are telling us, is that these behaviors are not something they are going to prioritize — and that’s dangerous.” “We see PPB regularly puncturing tires of vehicles near BLM protests,” he continued. “They claim they were doing it because cars and protesters don’t mix. Yet downtown during daylight hours [during the Trump caravan], PPB let them mix, with no effort at visible presence, much less enforcement consistent with their own statements.”

As for the PPB’s claim of not having enough officers to respond, Ginsberg says, “PPB is making staffing choices, and then using those staffing choices to publicly state they cannot do other Police functions because they are stretched too thin.”

Organizers of Monday’s rally say they’ve already “reached out to local police” and that all drivers “must stick together.” “We are staying on Freeways we Are Not going off route,” the Facebook event description says. That was their plan last time too.

If the PPB truly wants to stop a repeat of Saturday and protect Portlanders from this anarchist car rally, they should dust off their Critical Mass playbook.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

JM, this opinion piece of yours cheapens the Critical Mass movement by your comparing it to a political Trump truck rally. I realize you are probably blowing off some steam, but the point of Critical Mass was to unite cyclists of all political stripes to work together to get the car-driving masses to “see” cyclists not only as people to share the road with, but to stop ignoring cyclists as if they were never there – it’s more like BLM movement than Democrat versus Republican.

No doubt the police in Portland are biased and many if not most support Trump. No doubt the same is true in my community too, likely in most other US cities too. If we polled city planners, likely they support Biden over Trump by large margins. But this has nothing to do with Critical Mass. I don’t recall any political campaigning during the CM events – I can’t even recall GW Shrub’s opponent in 2004. And there were no election rallies in 2005 or 2006.

Police everywhere make a lot of “exceptions” during political protests. You know that, we all do. I’m just sorry you feel compelled to compare a cheap Trump stunt, and the police reaction (or lack thereof), to a movement like Critical Mass.

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks David. I disagree with you. And I don’t need to be told what Critical Mass was. More importantly, I’m only comparing it to the Trump stuff in a very limited sense — they are both “rallies”, both vehicular-based, and both a large group of people using streets.

7 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

I think you would need to compare the first handful of Critical Mass rides to the first Trump Auto rally. Were the police immediately there or did it take several rides before they started reacting.

Hopefully, the Portland Police will get their act together and have a planned response in place for the next one.

7 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

PPB knew what was coming and gave the racists a escort into downtown. They weren’t caught unawares, they just generally agree with the racists. Wheeler is a racist as well.

They all support the proud bois and celebrate them.

5 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Yes, I too was struck by the same thought…concern that the piece as currently written would make most lay readers, whom had not participated in both events, think that both events had a similar impact of vehicular violence on the general public: 35 pound bikes vs. 10,000 pound 300 hp trucks, etc. But that is not true.

Nor should have the 2000s critical mass rides been so heavily and violently put down by PPB. [At the time I had frequently participated in CM rides in Portland, SF and even Paris France…the Mayor of Paris led one for ~3000k citizens and participants of the 2003 VeloCity Conference.] Reading your article’s title and call to PPB action at the end – makes the reader think that you agreed with the heavy handed policing of 2000s CM rides in Portland.

Respectfully submitted, this article may be more effective communicating your intent if it had just compared the policing outcomes and with the actual threats. (It and the title can be edited down to such, and I would recommend you consider seeking a third party editor on it,…maybe Mark Ginsberg?)

7 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I’m sure that one was a regular event by people hostile to cops specifically intended to mess things up and the other is a one-off by yahoos (who wouldn’t even be there again so soon if one of their own hadn’t recently been killed) has nothing to do with it.

6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Different mayors.

7 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Its way more than “different mayors”…

The PPB under Mayors Katz and Potter fought CM…until Potter rode with us AND it also became cool (and savvy) for cities to promote cycling infrastructure outcomes.

[Really only Mayors Clark and Adams…and perhaps Mayor Rowe too…understood the brand marketing power of a cycling friendly city. Plus Potter understood the opportunity cost of the policing resources that were being wasted in crushing CM.]

6 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

A day after David Graeber died, Maus describes fascists as “anarchists” while also calling for a police crackdown.

SMDH

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/04/books/david-graeber-dead.html

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Come on Soren. Nice try. You know I’m not doing that. I was trying to be cute by using the “anarchist bike rally” phraseology of the police on the Trump thing. I’m absolutely not equating fascists to anarchists. And yeah, as long as we’re paying the PPB so much money they might as well actually protect us from these folks.

7 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

What the police did to the Critical Mass protester was reprehensible. I also think the pro-trump rally is reprehensible, but that does not justify wanting to weaponize the police and point them at people you and I do not agree with. Your article does an excellent job of pointing out the hypocrisy of the police. I also agree with your call for the police to protect citizens and counter protesters. However, I do not agree with calling on the police to coordinate a proactive attack on anyone.

6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That’s a fair point MaxD.

6 hours ago
Trulyunbiased1
Guest
Trulyunbiased1

Until the police stop BLM/Antifa rioters, no one but the far left actually gives a sh*t that the police “didn’t stop the Trump rally” The Trump supporters haven’t been burning down buildings, jumping people and beating them unconscious because the person dared try to stop them from robbing/attacking a trans person. Get your priorities straight, if you want to matter in the current climate, focus on real issues. Not the typical liberal “Orange man bad” or “All his supporters are racist (even the black supporters – amazing Black Lives Matter unless you don’t follow the liberal narrative, than they are racist too lol )”

4 hours ago
