First Look: New raised bike lane on SW Madison

Posted by on September 2nd, 2020 at 9:02 am

You can’t tell from this image but the green bike lane is separated from the roadway by a curb.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Multnomah County is putting finishing touches on the new courthouse building next to the Hawthorne Bridge and the $325 million project included a big change to the bike lane on SW Madison.

How it used to look.

Instead of a standard, unprotected bike lane, bicycle users now ride up on a raised path adjacent to the sidewalk. The new bike lane is grade-separated from other lanes and is colored green. There are yellow plastic wands and pavement markings to help designate the cycling space from the walking space. The bike lane returns to the roadway level just as you approach the Naito Parkway on-ramp to cross onto the bridge deck.

The video below shows a handlebar-view of the new bike lane from 1st to the bridge:

SW Madison is one of the busiest bikeways in Portland (at least it was before the pandemic) and it’s seen slow and steady updates for bicycle users in recent years.

In May 2019 the Portland Bureau of Transportation created a bus and bike-only lane on SW Madison between 4th and 1st avenues. And in 2013 the County added plastic wands and curbs to separate bike riders from other traffic on the eastbound bridge viaduct. PBOT’s Central City in Motion plan has a project to continue adding protection to the bikeway eastbound onto Hawthorne Blvd. That project is slated to begin construction next month.

Another related project that will impact this section of bikeway is the new signal coming to the Naito Parkway on-ramp to the bridge. PBOT broke ground on that project back in July.

A County spokesperson told us this morning that the courthouse is slated to officially open October 5th.

Here are a few more images:

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Projects like this show that PBOT knows how to build quality bike infrastructure, they just choose not to build it anywhere that isn’t in the central city.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It’s a truism in any city – city staff tend to design and build the best infrastructure that they themselves are most likely to use. The closer the infrastructure is to where they live, work, and play, the better it will be and the sooner implemented.

The reverse is equally true – one can reasonably assume there are not many (or any?) PBOT staff who live in, work, nor play in East Portland nor outer SW.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Correction, anywhere that affects parking or car “flow.”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

This is a Multnomah County project, not PBOT. County is responsible for the bridges.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Oh doh! Sorry, I should have realized the quality is far too high for PBOT work.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ben
Guest
Ben

Hmm.. in my experience living downtown (as a low-income, car-free PSU student) aside from a few approaches to major bridges and some roads near the riverfront, there is hardly any decent bike infrastructure at all. Inner Southeast and inner Northeast feel vastly richer and more bike-friendly in terms of bike infrastructure than most of the central city.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Social Engineer
Guest
Social Engineer

Par for the course for OP, who for some reason always has an axe to grind about how much PBOT spends in Central City, while conveniently ignoring the predominately awful conditions for cyclists there (NW included).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Have you visited the Gateway area recently?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

A good improvement but it would be nice if the elevation were maintained where cars merge. Cyclists and pedestrians have the right of way there, so why should their paths be disrupted?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
 
Guest
 

They’re implementing a signal there so nobody will have the right of way all the time. But I do agree that it would be nice to have only a gradual elevation change. I hope the pedestrian part has a full ADA-compliant ramp, while the cycle path section has a very gradual ramp.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It still would be best practice to have a raised concrete path connect across the slip ramp. Harder for drivers to speed and roll through a stop sign or red light when they are basically going over a giant speed bump.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

Although raised paths drastically reduce vehicle encroachment, I’m not really a fan.

Among other things, they make it more difficult and dangerous for cyclists to cleanly pass each other. This is especially an issue when riding uphill, wider cycles are involved (e.g. trikes or trailers), and/or slow riders don’t ride to the right.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
HJ
Guest
HJ

Sure, but I’ll happily take the tradeoff of having to have a little bit of patience for a limited stretch of road in order to have the safety improvement. The wear on the previous paint alone showed how needed this is.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

Perhaps you could slow down and wait for a safe and comfortable time to pass? As a slow rider that’s been using a bike for transportation for more than 20 years, it’s impossible to count all the times that fast riders put me in unsafe and startling positions. I refuse to ride too close to a car door or pedestrians or even concrete walls to make it so that the fastest people can maintain their speed.

The time it takes to be kind and courteous to all ages and abilities out there will cost you seconds. Maybe a minute. Maybe 3 minutes if it’s extreme. I’m so thankful that our streets aren’t designed for the fastest racers out there. That goes for driving and biking. Your photo in the white water is a good metaphor. You like it fast and swift with a little bit of danger. How many people can kayak at that level? Seems more people can use their boats on calm rivers. That’s what accessibility means. Available to the widest audience possible.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

If we really want to make sure hardly anyone cycles, the best way to accomplish this is by building infrastructure that ensures no one can go faster than the slowest rider without passing too closely.

This will discourage seasoned and novice cyclists alike. The riding experience will be scary for less confident riders constantly being overtaken and frustrating for those traveling more than trivial distances who are constantly blocked.

Add in public transport that’s already hopelessly slow, and we can wonder why people stay in their cars.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This would explain why ridership is so high in places like Houston with no bike infrastructure, and so low in places like Portland and NYC with more bike infrastructure.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

The yellow plastic wands between pedestrians and bike riders are a very strange idea.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Not a fan either. If I’m a cyclist and there’s no pedestrians around I’d like to be able to pass slow cyclists if necessary. Similarly, if I’m a runner and there’s no cyclists around, I’d like to easily be able to go around walkers. These posts make those possibilities significantly more difficult. Keep the green paint delineation of course, but we don’t need the posts. I’d rather the money spent on those posts be used to create a post-separated bike lane somewhere else in town.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
K'Tesh
Guest
K'Tesh

I don’t like the look of that edge… If you fall off of it (say passing someone), looks like you can’t just roll back into the lane w/o stopping. That is, presuming that the fall off the edge doesn’t dump you on your ass in the first place.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BikeSlobPDX
Subscriber
BikeSlobPDX

Here’s a thought — don’t pass if it’s not safe to pass?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ben
Guest
Ben

This is a concern I have with the Hawthorne bridge in general, but more so with the actual bridge span. Every time I cross it I worry that a pedestrian or another biker will accidentally knock me off the path and into the busy travel lane. That it hasn’t happened yet to me is a miracle. I would really love to have Tilikum bridge style barriers between the multi-use path and the car travel lanes someday.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
PS
Guest
PS

Like all new bike infrastructure this was fine before, though it may be better now and certainly would have been better if they had asked me about it. It will make it harder to pass, but I’ll pass anyway unless I think it is unsafe to pass which I am the sole determiner of, but of course it is always too damn close. Regardless, whichever organization is responsible for making this, they didn’t do it the way I would, even though the deck I built a few years ago is a death trap. For the slower cyclist it will make them more comfortable since they have been doing this bike commuting thing for years and used to be fast, but now they really understand what cycling is about, and it isn’t speed. Ya know the secret to bike commuting is waterproof pants over jeans, otherwise you’re sweaty before you get to work at the art coop that doesn’t exist anymore in innner SE. All the people who commute on race bikes are racist, misogynists, definitely gentrifiers and probably have a BMW they don’t even drive. I could admit this is better, but there is certainly somewhere, anywhere in the six quadrants of this city, that didn’t get something they need, so I must comment on it, particularly if I think it is east of 82nd ave.

Did I miss anything?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
