Opinion: Police chief and mayor’s handling of vehicular rampage sets a terrible tone

Posted by on August 31st, 2020 at 11:27 am

https://twitter.com/TheRealCoryElia/status/1299908378810957825

Do Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell think we’re just going to forget what happened over the weekend?

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people drove cars and trucks into downtown Portland with “Trump 2020” and USA flags flying high. As they powered through the streets, some of them sprayed bear mace and shot paintball guns indiscriminately on people in the street. In the clip above you can see drivers and huge trucks barreling through an intersection against a red light as people try to slow them down and/or scamper out of their way. Other clips showed a bicycle under the wheels of a car and a souped-up sedan driver who raced, full-throttle, through a busy street.

Amid this chaos a man was shot and killed on SW 3rd and Alder (and he might have survived if overly aggressive Portland Police officers didn’t shove away a medic who was administering first-aid).

The trucks were part of an un-permitted “Cruise Rally” whose organizers said it would be a parade to show support for Donald Trump. You have to be extremely naive and/or willfully ignorant to think this wouldn’t have ended like it did.

What’s just as shocking and scary as the criminal behavior of some participants was how the Portland Police Bureau failed to protect us from it. There were only a few arrests made and the PPB didn’t intervene strongly until after the caravan left. The official PPB statement offered only a very sanitized summary: “Pedestrians and vehicle occupants periodically exchanged words. At times fights broke out; there were some minor collisions.”

This was nothing short of intentional vehicular assault on our public roads. These people used their vehicles as weapons to terrorize Portlanders and they faced no repercussions for doing so. After it was clear criminal acts were taking place, why didn’t PPB lay down a spike strip to stop the drivers? Or slash tires to disable the vehicles — like they’ve done so many times to vehicles that support nightly Black Lives Matter protests?

This was disparate policing on full display. White Trump supporters are treated with kid gloves while anti-facist, Black Lives Matter protestors are subdued by any means necessary.

The difference was clear to Metro Councilor Christine Lewis who said on Twitter, “How many nights have there been declared riots? Why no declared riot tonight? Because they came in cars and trucks?”

At a press conference the next day, Mayor Wheeler and Chief Lovell didn’t even mention specifics. Instead they both-sided the event with exclamations about how “we” have to “stop the violence”. There was no indignation about people spraying mace or attempting to run over innocent people. There was no “Enough is enough!” or accusations of “attempted murder” like Wheeler has directed toward Black Lives Matter protestors.

Asked if he had a plan in place prior to the truck caravan, Chief Lovell could only say, “We tried to take precautions to keep them out of the downtown area.” Asked if he had any strategy going forward, Wheeler dodged the question and deferred to Lovell. “I’m not sure how you can, operationally, prevent this,” Lovell answered, as he complained about having limited police resources. Asked why officers didn’t slash tires, Lovell said, “It’s not always feasible.”

These answers were not reassuring.

We’ve raised the alarm about intentional vehicular violence on this site for many years and Saturday night was the manifestation of our fears.

If Chief Lovell and Mayor Wheeler can’t protect us from these armed, out-of-town, roving marauders in massive, lifted 4x4s they are not fit to do their jobs.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Jeff
Jeff
Jeff

“(and he might have survived if overly aggressive Portland Police officers didn’t shove away a medic who was administering first-aid).”

That’s completely irresponsible conjecture.

“or accusations of “attempted murder” like Wheeler has directed toward Black Lives Matter protestors.”

Or you know, actual murder, which happened.

BradWagon
BradWagon
BradWagon

Why would someone not stand a better chance of survival receiving emergency medical care?

Jeff
Jeff
Jeff

The street medic, by her own admission, is an untrained college student. The firefighters embedded with the cops (who can be seen working on him in the video from the garage above) did perform aid and it did not save him.

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I guess it depends if the person administering care is a capable provider.

Richard Herbin
Guest
Richard Herbin

Was driving southbound on McLoughlin (in my four wheeled metal box) when I saw that caravan heading north. Reminded me of images of ISIS pickup truck caravans from a few years ago. Ominous. This could get much worse.

Concordia Cyclist
Guest
Concordia Cyclist

Seems like people tend to become that which they hate.

Jon
Jon
Jon

Turns out 90+ days of lawlessness begets more lawlessness. I don’t like trucks racing through downtown any more than I like seeing people looting businesses and burning stuff. It is time to enforce a curfew in downtown and stop anyone that does not work or live there from entering the area enclosed by the river and HW405. Enough is enough. Stabbings, shootings, murder, tear gas, lasers, trucks, arson, looting, etc. It needs to end. This is not protest it is violence for the sake of conflict.

bendite
bendite
bendite

They weren’t protesting, it was a show of support for Trump.

qqq
qqq
qqq

(In case you’re not being sarcastic) There are photos of the guy who died, and others, gearing up at the mall with their guns and other weapons, and their license plates covered. People along their route to downtown reported having trucks veering towards them and their kids to scare them. They (at least many) were there for confrontation.

Concordia Cyclist
Guest
Concordia Cyclist

False equivalency and a bit of revisionism. The vast majority of the protest participants and events have been peaceful – especially prior to the Trump administration’s decision to make a show of it for political purposes only. They stoked a fire that was fading out. Additionally, he’s directly pushed his followers to physically act through militant shows of force (a long standing hallmark of his approach to protest.)

It seems fairly apparent that the vast majority of this vehicular crowd was not from here – they have zero stake in the local concerns over policing outcomes. The organizer is from Idaho and there was a virtual cavalcade of what was likely Clark County, WA plates.

They came this far for one reason: to intimidate and start a fight. This is not their community, just as the 17 year old shooter in Kenosha was also not a local. They aren’t defending their community, they are looking to engage in violence in places they deem too “liberal”.

I don’t condone the actions of the small group of violence-seekers that are pretending or deluded in thinking that they are the supporting BLM movement, but I wouldn’t equate them with a large group of outsiders bent on making a point in a community that isn’t there’s.

Convoy Legal?
Guest
Convoy Legal?

What’s the law on convoys in Oregon? Are they legal? Could a political protest legally drive down the road filling all lanes at the minimum legal speed limit creating a huge traffic jam at rush hour? Is there a law about riding in the back of a pick up? Is there a law about flying large banners from vehicles?

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Can a political protest block roads?

Concordia Cyclist
Guest
Concordia Cyclist

If it isn’t sanctioned, then it is up to the policing force to make that decision based supposedly on safety, health & welfare reasons.

Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Once an organized group with motor vehicles gets above a set size…some cities have “anti-cruising” ordinances on their books from the 50s-70s. Other cities would likely have to rely on their “parade” ordinance for requiring a traffic control plan, insurance, and then issue a permit for non-government activities in the roadway. [Unless this was a government (PPB) sanctioned activitiy.] There are also the Mayor’s emergency orders…about crowd sizes.

JR
JR
JR

That’s absolutely nuts. Someone was very likely to be run over and killed, if not maimed by this dispicable behavior. They clearly don’t value any human life if it doesnt’ agree with them. Perhaps this was their idea of a good time. It had nothing to do with protest and more to do with indiscriminately causing harm to others. I suppose their grounds for protest is the loss of white privilege if true equality is reached. It was perfectly Trumpian.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

It was a matter of time, I’m sorry to say. These kinds of protests with motor vehicle convoys were common in most of the rest of the country even before Covid-19. While most of them seem to be on the right of the political spectrum, I’ve seen and heard of several on the left – it’s really a reflection of “car-dependence-culture” rather than right-wing-mullet-white-trash-gun-nut culture, though obviously Portland experienced the latter too.

Good luck on both banning such protests and enforcing such a ban. While you are about it, please ban taxes, death, and wing nuts.

qqq
qqq
qqq

I appreciate all the questions in the article being brought up, including Metro Councilor Lewis’s questioning why a riot wasn’t declared.

Another question–the group assembled on private property at Clackamas Town Center. I’d guess the chances of the mall owners giving that group permission to take over a good portion of their parking lot was about zero. There are photos of the participants in the parking lot arming themselves, having their license plates covered, etc. I heard the county sheriffs were there but allowed all that. It sounds like, “No problem, just don’t start attacking people with your trucks and guns and sprays until you’re out of our jurisdiction”.

Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Re: “he might have survived if overly aggressive Portland Police officers didn’t shove away a medic who was administering first-aid”

Jonathan, I recommend removing this misleading statement. It is very unlikely to be true.

The person who died was shot in the chest at close range. It is very unlikely that this would was survivable even with immediate surgical treatment. For a chest wound which injures the lungs, heart or major blood vessels, first aid is not effective. Only immediate surgery might have been helpful, and in many cases even that is impossible if there is a direct injury to the heart, aorta or vena cava.

– Joseph Eisenberg, M.D. (Family Medicine)

