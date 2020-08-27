Support BikePortland

PPB traffic stop data shows Black Portlanders are overrepresented

Posted by on August 27th, 2020 at 1:55 pm

H/T Latisha Jenson, Willamette Week

Traffic Division HQ in St. Johns.
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

In the first eight months of 2020, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers made 20,990 traffic stops. According to police data, between New Year’s Day and August 1st, 17.7% of the people stopped were Black — a significant overrepresentation of Portland’s Black population which was 5.8% as of 2019. Over the same time period, 64.9% of those stopped were white, a number that underrepresents that demographic by by over 12% (whites make up about 77% of Portland’s population).

Between April 1st and August 1st, Black people accounted for 12 of the 57 people (21.2%) stopped by the PPB who weren’t driving.

These numbers come to light less than a week after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back as he stood in the street outside his SUV and amid a tense public dialogue about systemic racism and nightly protests against racist polices and police brutality.

Q2 traffic stop data, PPB.

Traffic stops have also come under intense scrutiny from transportation advocates because they are the most common way people come into contact with police officers and research has shown racial bias often comes into play. We’ve watched videos in horror far too many times that show officers using excessive, often lethal, force against Black drivers.

Yesterday, after several NBA teams announced they wouldn’t participate in playoff games to show support for Black Lives Matter and Jacob Blake, former Portland Trail Blazer Maurice Harkless shared a personal story on Twitter about an experience he had with a police officer while driving in Portland. The officer pulled him over and treated him brusquely for no apparent reason, only to change his attitude upon learning he was a famous athlete.

Back in July the Portland Bureau of Transportation ended a long traffic enforcement partnership with the PPB out of concerns that the stops could not be done equitably and it was fear of racial bias that led PBOT’s Vision Zero Task Force to not prioritize increased enforcement as part of its official recommendations in 2015.

PBOT map showing High Crash Intersections and Communities of Concern (areas with high scores in 10 “equity indicator” categories as defined in the Vision Zero Action Plan).

The stops data also shows that PPB Traffic Division officers were responsible for 56% of all traffic stops between January and August of this year. In 2018, former Traffic Division Captain Michael Crebs told the Vision Zero Task Force that the disproportionate rate of Black drivers pulled over was likely not only a sign of implicit bias but also due to the fact that, statistically speaking, the majority of PBOT’s “High Crash Network” intersections are located in communities with an above-average rate of people of color (and other “equity indicators”). “I want to go out there and give the level of enforcement I want, but I don’t want to over-police. It’s hard to know, where is that balance? If I don’t send my officers out there to engage in enforcement, then we don’t care. If we enforce too much, then we’re over-policing.”

“Everyone in this room has implicit bias, but the three officers in this room have a higher threshold because we have the authority to seize you and your property,” Cpt. Crebs continued. “… I have to wash that stuff out of my brain as best I can… and I know I can’t completely rid myself of that.”

There’s been a push in some cities to take traffic stops out of police hands. I’m not aware of similar efforts in Portland. Asked about it at a recent budget meeting, PBOT Director Chris Warner said it’s a question for the city’s government relations staff. He referred to citations given by automated cameras and the existing state law that requires a police officer to observe and sign off on each one of them.

Take a closer look at PPB traffic stop data on their website.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

TL;DR – not all disparity is due to racism.

I’m just going to throw this out there…perhaps a community that has been generationally hassled by the law has less respect for the law. Expecting equal outcomes based solely on population makeup does not allow for any kind of diversity in culture…and some cultures/groups may take very different viewpoints to what a societal norm or expectation is. This is in no way suggesting there is not some bias – I believe there is. But not all variance can be attributed simply to bias.

I would ask my more Progressive friends: What should the percentages be?

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

yikes, dude.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

So let me ask you this – should minorities ever be pulled over?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Even the police admit to the bias. Blacks were pulled over way more often, but whites were far more likely to have illegal contraband found by the police (the percentages for American Indians was even higher.)

Remember, the police don’t need to look into your car to see who is likely black versus white, all they have to do is read your license plate and pull up the extensive data on their computers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Sure – just saying not every stop is due to bias. Obviously, white people are getting pulled over too. If the bias was as profound as many Progressives believe, ONLY black people would get pulled over. I’m simply stating that not every stop is due to bias.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

I think the answer is: EVENTUALLY, when (and I hope not “if”…) we work towards balance out all the grand inequalities among races in America, it should align to demographics. But I hear ya, this stat is sort of a trailing measure. BIPOC people generally have less wealth, which puts them more in east portland, which if you haven’t been there lately doesn’t quite look like Ladd’s Addition. 122nd is nothing like Reed College Place.

I was following a similar story about the county grew up in, where they were looking at rates of different races being suspended in schools. The knee jerk reaction was “those racist teachers!” And while I am 100% sure that teachers aren’t perfect and could put in real effort to stamp out any bias they carry, that stat was another trailing event from systemic racism. In that county, sadly like most of America, white people were almost across the board in a better station of life than others, and all the stability and lower ACE scores that go with that led to lower suspension rates.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I agree with nearly everything you said. Personally, I think the telling statistic is usually poverty.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

You could possibly calculate the “ideal percentages” by normalizing population statistics by violation rates (for example, young people tend to drive more recklessly) and rates of driving through areas that are patrolled more heavily due to having dangerous traffic conditions.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Ironically, people would be just fine with showing particular age groups behave differently than others. But there is a hesitancy to agree with it when there are cultural or “race” differences. I am just not a fan of univariate explanations when it comes to behavioral issues.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

It is true that all disparity is not due to racism. And you’re right in that we need to look for the source of disparities in places we might not first suspect if we want to address them. But I think you (and Tom Sowell and Coleman Hughes, whom it sounds like you’ve been listening to) jump too quickly to explanations of purely cultural origin or individual responsibility; many of the cultural/circumstantial considerations they and you (seem to) allude to developed as a result of racist policy. I think you can pretty easily trace attitudes, behaviors, and outcomes around law enforcement, the justice system, education, crime, drugs, wealth, and health to the development of environments without good access to stability, education, jobs, credit/capital, police protection (yes), and too much access to the stick end of the justice system. The insight you and Sowell and Hughes bring is that y’all are right that if you look at white people and black people who experienced the same environmental factors listed above, their culture and behavior and life outcomes look very similar. The problem is that more black people as a proportion of all black people live and lived under those conditions than white people, and that is intentional.

The import of pointing out the deep origins of race-based disparities is not that the solutions are necessarily race-based (though they may be that) but that those complicit in creating the disparities in all their depth should be held responsible for righting the wrongs—wrongs whose magnitude far exceed the threshold for what I think is acceptable for disparities in outcome based on “diversity in culture”.

Back to the disparity in black people being stopped by police, we can use this orientation to dig a little deeper and maybe feel less bad about asking questions relating to culture:

Do officers have bias? Likely.

Are certain parts of town policed more? It seems so.

Are black Portlanders more likely to be in those parts of town? It seems so.

Are black Portlanders more likely to be in vehicles that are out of compliance with the law? Given this seems likelier for those with lower incomes who may be unable to maintain their vehicle/tabs and that people of color have lower incomes on average in Portland, this seems likely.

Are black Portlanders more likely to be outside of a vehicle (and thus more visible to law enforcement)? Not sure, though the income correlation seems to me to suggest as a population they would be more likely to be outside of a car than Portlanders in general.

Do black Portlanders travel more often or greater distances than white Portlanders, increasing their exposure? Unsure. If we accept that many black Portlanders have moved to The Numbers and retain ties in Albina, they may be traveling further than your average/white Portlander.

Are black Portlanders more likely to commit crimes? I’m not finding a quick reference for Portland. As a proxy, nationally 52% of people arrested for commission of violent crime were black (1980-2008) and 27% of people arrested overall were black (2016).

All of these are reasons there might be a disparity in the number of interactions with law enforcement. Some reasons suggest solutions that are specific to race, some solutions that are about geography, some solutions that are about income, and some solutions that might be about communities/culture—though research on crime commission suggests it is but a sliver of the population committing violent crimes, not a culture that tolerates or encourages such behavior.

I do appreciate you (indirectly) bringing up the question “how much disparity should exist or is warranted?” and causing us to think more rigorously about what a disparity might actually be indicative of.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

How dare you bring nuance and detail to an ideology fight.

Also: Comment of the week (is that still done?)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

“Between April 1st and August 1st, 12 of the 57 people stopped by the PPB while walking (21.2%) were Black.”

JM, you are accidentally misreading the data. If you read a bit more, the term “pedestrian” in the police counts is anyone not driving a car – it includes bicyclists, transit and scooter users. Your numbers are correct as are your percentages, but it’s not necessarily people just walking.

From the 2015 report (2013 data), page 17: “Pedestrians can be stopped for a number of reasons (see previous tables for a description of the reasons). Some violations (such as equipment violations) may seem odd but can be coded because of incident such as stopping bicycles, scooters etc.”

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Glad to see this story; I saw it in the WW, and had a question about the data, which was answered here. The data likely mixes both traffic enforcement and pretextual stops (stops where the traffic violation is simply an excuse to pull someone over who you deem “suspicious” for whatever reason), which are inherently biased.

Before denouncing the enforcement of traffic laws, it would be helpful to see the data from the traffic division (who presumably make fewer pretextual stops than the PPB in general) broken out so we have a better idea if the numbers for “genuine” traffic enforcement are likewise skewed.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

They do break it down, at least on the annual reports:

“The next several pages provide the stops and searches analyses with the following breakdowns:
 Traffic and Patrol Stops of Drivers Combined
 Traffic Stops of Drivers Only
 Patrol Stops of Drivers Only
 Pedestrian Stops by Patrol Only
The data for Traffic and Patrol Officers are broken down because officers focusing on traffic enforcement have different criteria for stops, operate in different areas and at different times of the day than Patrol Officers, who tend to be more focused on crime reduction as opposed to traffic law enforcement.”

As I pointed out earlier, a “pedestrian” in police parlance is anyone who isn’t driving a car or a passenger in a car. The Traffic Division doesn’t interact with non-drivers, only the Patrol Division does so.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Thanks! I just took a quick gander at the data (using the link at the end of the article), and found the following for 2018 (the most recent data I found that had stats on both collision rates and traffic stop rates — sorry for the crap formatting).

In summary, African Americans are pulled over by traffic cops at rates above their percentage of the population, but below their rates of injury in traffic collisions. If collision injury rate is a proxy for dangerous driving, then, at first blush, none of the stats seem too far out of whack.

2018 Injury Collision Statistics, by Race of Drivers 2018 Race/Ethnicity Count Percent
American Indian/Alaskan 5 0.3%
Asian 88 6.0%
Black/African American 190 13.0%
Hispanic 116 7.9%
Native Hawaiian 4 0.3%
White 1,064 72.5%

Rates of traffic stops by traffic police
Race/Ethnicity Count Percent
American Indian/Alaskan 17 0.1%
Asian 703 5.3%
Black/African American 1,386 10.5%
Hispanic or Latino 1,134 8.6%
Middle Eastern 104 0.8%
Native Hawaiian 49 0.4%
White 9,397 71.3%
Unknown/Other 383 2.9%

The report seems to agree with my back-of-the-envelope analysis: “Even with the changes in stop rates since 2014, Traffic officers essentially stopped drivers at rates similar to their expected values when compared to the 2018 Injury Collision Benchmark, with no group over- or under-represented in the dataset.”

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Certainly gives more weight for continued traffic enforcement or more photo enforcement. It’s the pre-textual stops that seem to be the problem — but the person being pulled over has no idea if it’s a regular traffic stop or a pre-textual stop. So maybe it’s just cleaner to advocate for more photo enforcement and fewer stops by patrolmen altogether.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Lenny Anderson
Guest
Lenny Anderson

More cameras, fewer cops, but primarily better designed streets, for keeping streets safe. Likewise sending a fully armed, military like, people to de-escalate a domestic row, not to mention mental health crises, is a recipe for trouble. We need to rethink “public safety,” and redirect funds to appropriate branches of city and county government…PBOT, county mental health & homeless services, mediation services. Let the police work on real crimes, including those big white collar ones.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Josh G
Guest
Josh G

Harkless was likely pulled over in W. Linn (where he lived, and stated it was before he got on highway http://www.wweek.com/news/courts/2020/08/26/former-portland-trail-blazer-maurice-harkless-says-he-was-racially-profiled-by-west-linn-police/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

Keep fathers in the home. Stop the left-wing destruction of the nuclear family. Until then your “Whole Foods” community is a sham.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
