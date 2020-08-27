Support BikePortland

After threat of vehicular violence and being called racial slur, man outs neighbor on social media

Posted by on August 27th, 2020 at 3:16 pm

Gerald Scrutchions
(Photo from Instagram video)

Northeast Portland resident Gerald Scrutchions says a white man used a racial epithet and threatened him with vehicular violence while he biked home from work in Irvington on Tuesday. Scrutchions, who is Black, claims the man drove his car into the crosswalk he was using and then purposely swerved towards him.

And he’s not going to stand for it.

After the confrontation on the street, Scrutchions recognized the car parked at a house around the block from his so he knocked on the man’s door to have a conversation with him. After a brief back-and-forth, Scrutchions claims the man called him “nigger”.

He then posted a video on Instagram to share what happened and warn his neighbors.

Here’s more from the video:

“On the way home, this elderly man… he failed to stop at the crosswalk I was using.. He swerved his car at me once. I raised my hand on my bike — as any cyclist would do, like ‘What the heck?!’. Then I got over to the corner and he literally swerved his car at me… I confronted him and asked him to not use his car as a weapon. He told me he wanted to have nothing to do with me. Told me to get out of the neighborhood. I said I live here. I live in this neighborhood. We went back and forth and as I was walking off he called me a nigger. I’m posting this online because… What’s going on is these are the types of people I don’t want in my neighborhood. Fuck that dude!… He’s a danger to you, your kids, to me and my kids.”

Scrutchions is well known in the community and is a yoga instructor and Portland Public School teacher at Harriet Tubman Middle School.

According to sources who’ve contacted me about this incident, neighbors and friends say the man who threatened Scrutchions with his car and verbally assaulted him is “fairly unstable and regularly threatens to use his vehicle as a weapon.”

Reached for comment today, Scrutchions said he’s reported the man to the Portland Police Bureau (who said they can’t do anything because no crime has been committed) and the Oregon Department of Justice Racial Bias Division.

“I’ve been cycling around Portland and other urban areas for about two decades,” Scrutchions shared. “Of course peeps of all different backgrounds get upset in their cars. It is their reluctance to share the road. However, this one was different considering what happened moments later when I confronted him.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Alex Reedin
Guest
Alex Reedin

On the face of it, the PPB statement that “no crime was [alleged to be] committed” looks like a clear lie. (I say “lie” rather than “misstatement” because theoretically, the police should have an understanding of a good chunk of Oregon’s laws).

https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/163.190

Is the evidence we know about sufficient to support a successful prosecution? Probably not. But they should say that, rather than claiming that threatening people with cars is legal.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Alex Reedin
Guest
Alex Reedin

I should say, “If Schrutchions’ account of what the PPB told him is accurate, the PPB’s statement to him was a clear lie.”

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

The problem in my opinion starts with the DA’s office, hard to get the cops to bother writing it up when they know that it won’t be charged, although the cops giving him a pass isn’t helping much either.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

We have a new DA, so how could the cops know what would happen here?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
UncleDan
Guest
UncleDan

Because the new DA made an announcement that the first thing he would do is not prosecute the laws we hired him to do.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Oh wow, thats a crazy lie you are telling. I wonder what your motivation to lie is?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
One
Guest
One

Uncle Dan is lying.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

The courts are so full that they need to triage cases by their severity. Also, there is not a ton of excess prison space to put people.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

If the new DA intends to prosecute these he should communicate it directly to the police. From what I saw the old DA was not going to act even if there was property damage. It would be a sea change if the new DA wanted to pursue cases where no collision occured.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

FWIW, this Oregon lawyer agrees with you 100 percent.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
was carless
Guest
was carless

Unfortunately, the police in Portland are worse than useless. They promote violence in the community and want nothing more than to stir up violence and get paid overtime for beating civilians.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

IMO, based on the data presented in the previous JM article, it seems that the PPB Traffic Division only deals with car drivers and their passengers, but never with non-car-drivers (so called “pedestrians” in PPB parlance.) The Patrol Division on the other hand focuses on crime, but doesn’t do much with traffic violations. The incident that Gerald Scrutchions describes, as well as many other incidents on this blog, seem to fall within a bureaucratic no-mans land within PPB. “It’s not a crime” in the usual sense of the phrase, so Patrol would list it as a low priority; and since the victim was a “pedestrian” (by PPB standards), Traffic wouldn’t deal with it either.

In other words, PPB is utterly worthless in dealing with anything other than a vehicle moving violation as witnessed by the PPB Traffic Division, or a serious crime. PPB wasn’t there as a witness, so the Traffic Division isn’t going to do anything. And no one was killed or severely injured, so Patrol isn’t going to do anything either.

And I bet you this isn’t unique to Portland either, it’s probably common everywhere, and likely explains lax enforcement of safety violations between car drivers and non-car-drivers in the USA.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Frank Spudger
Guest
Frank Spudger

I don’t understand the police statement. So the police are saying you may swerve your motor vehicle at any cop, or just bike cops?

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

This sucks. Racism meets motorhead. Yuck! I’m so glad that Gerald is bringing attention to this. Thanks for sharing this story! We have so much work to do to respond to the moment we’re living in. There’s a new example of that multiple times a day. BLM!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I am glad Mr. Scrutchions had a conversation with the man. He seems like a great neighbor to have.

Too many times people do things with the belief there are no repercussions. It’s also good to know where these people live.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

so when confronted by a violent neighbor who appears to present legitimate concerns over mental health, are our only options to call the police or shrug knowingly (oh…he’s craaaaazy)?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Michael Rioux
Guest
Michael Rioux

Pardon my language here, but….

How in the actual fuck does this asshole still have a driving license if, as his neighbors report, he’s repeatedly threatened to use his car as a weapon?

Driving is a fucking privilege.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Randy
Guest
Randy

This happened in Corvallis a few years ago. I field a PD report.
Within less than .5 hr the Police had went to the man’s (the guy who swerved his vehicle at a bike) home. The PD put him on notice – no more swerving. Then PD called me back with their follow-up report.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
bendite
Guest
bendite

I lived in Corvallis for three years and riding in town was always a pleasure. Drivers were always respectful

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
setha
Subscriber
setha

It’s a long shot, but maybe check neighbors’ doorbells to see if someone has a Ring, or something similar, that caught the dangerous driving on video.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

By saying no crime has been committed, the police made the situation much worse. Now the victim has to hope the guy who swerved at him doesn’t find out what the police said, because he’ll view it as confirmation that he didn’t do anything wrong, so the victim is harassing him. And how can anyone fault him for concluding that? It’s what the police DID say.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Re: “fairly unstable and regularly threatens to use his vehicle as a weapon”. Whoa! His family needs to talk to his doctor about this.

Re: ” Portland Police Bureau … said they can’t do anything because no crime has been committed.” That’s nonsense. Threatening to hit people with a car is a real problem.

But perhaps the right people to help are at the DMV. Has anyone reported the dangerous driver to them? The best person to do it would be the primary care doctor (or mental health provider), but someone needs to make a report.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
«

