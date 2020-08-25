Support BikePortland

Greenway upgrades will connect Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood to Springwater path

Posted by on August 25th, 2020 at 10:53 am

A new paved path is coming to this gravel section of SE 87th to open up a connection to the Springwater Corridor, currently hidden behind those bushes.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Springwater Corridor path is vital infrastructure — especially for people who live in southeast Portland neighborhoods where there are precious few safe places to ride and most of the through streets are wide and dangerous arterials. That’s why any project that makes it easier for people to connect to the Springwater should be a high priority.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation knows this and is investing $2.1 million to make safer connections between the Springwater and the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. I rolled out to Flavel Park yesterday to take a closer look at the Springwater Connector Neighborhood Greenway project, which just broke ground last month.

The project has two main elements: Low-stress north-south bike routes between SE Flavel St and the Springwater on SE 75th/77th and at 87th. Here’s how PBOT lays it out:

(Graphic: PBOT)

At Flavel, PBOT plans to pave a new bike path on the eastern edge of Flavel Park that will end at SE Lambert. Construction on the path hasn’t started yet, but markings have been placed in the park where it will go (above left). From the south end of the park, PBOT plans to pave SE 75th (which is currently gravel) and add a new sidewalk for about a block or so to Crystal Springs Blvd. The route will then jog onto SE Harney and then 77th where it will connect to the Springwater via an existing paved path. The route between Flavel Park and the Springwater will have the standard greenway treatment of sharrows (to indicate a shared roadway where bicycle riders have priority), speed bumps, and bike route signs.

This section of greenway will eventually connect to the 70s Neighborhood Greenway which PBOT plans to build in 2021-2022. That route will reach all the way to the Cully Neighborhood in northeast Portland.

At 87th, PBOT has already completed a new crossing of Flavel with crosswalks, crossbikes, and a median island (above left). Currently the block south of Flavel is gravel and there’s a narrow dirt path (in above right photo) that connects to the Springwater. PBOT plans to pave a 12 to 14-foot multi-use path in this section that will come with new trees and lighting. The new path will connect directly to the Springwater.

PBOT broke ground on this project in July and expects everything to be completed by this coming January. The $2.1 million in funding is a mix of local gas tax revenue (Fixing Our Streets program), Transportation System Development Charges and Lents Town Center Urban Renewal funds.

This is just one of several new projects PBOT has been working on in east Portland lately. Stay tuned for coverage of SE 136th and the new 130s and HOP neighborhood greenways.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Kittens
Subscriber
Kittens

Sad but I just don’t care about improvements to the SC, it is trashed and dangerous. I go out of my way to avoid it. At this point, any investment in Portland MUPs seem foolish.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Suburban
Guest
Suburban

Yes, cyclists do have a right to safe travel on public roads and paths, but something I read here is that some believe they have the right to the perception of safety.That is a different thing. What you may find even more chilling is when people also openly express the belief in a right to the anticipation of the perception of safety (even for other people.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jason Start
Guest
Jason Start

Sadly that is my concern over the Sullivan Gulch Trail concept plan. That MUP should absolutely be a crown jewel of cycling routes for PDX. But, at this point, I fear it’d just be a waste of money. Sad.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The section on 87th is 8 years overdue – it’s in Lents and not Brentwood-Darlington (82nd is the dividing line between the two neighborhoods). We bugged PBOT about this when the 80s bikeway was built, but got nowhere. The 70s bikeway is also massively overdue, the Montevilla NA has been pushing it for years.

B-W’s relationship with East Portland is an odd one – it’s technically part of Southeast Uplift rather than EPCO (which Lents belongs to), but it was annexed into the city the same time as most of East Portland and has all of the same development issues, whereas Lents really has more in common with the inner Southeast neighborhoods.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

I just wish I could move past the houseless problem that is plaguing the entire trail. To call it a safe route is a reach. Best of luck to the B-D and Lents neighborhoods.

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

You’re not alone. I’d rather just ride a bike lane than go through what I went through the last time I rode the Springwater. Why even have a path like that only to let it fall into ruin? I know people have problems but damn.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I disagree with your characterization of the path. I ride it a lot and see tons of people out using it. Yes people live alongside the path (had a nice chat with a few of them yesterday while I was out there), but they are mostly just minding their own business. This isn’t to discount people’s legit fears, I’m just saying that I often read/hear this narrative that it’s a crazy warzone full of dangerous people — which is just not the reality based on what I’ve seen many times recently.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Maybe it’s time I rode it again for a fresh perspective, admittedly, it’s been a few months.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

I’m with you halfway here. I’ll go out on a limb and say I’m on the trail more often than you. I don’t think it’s super scary, but it can definitely be a little sketchy. There are parts that I avoid if I’m running/coming home after dark. There’s out in the open drug use (not scary but a bummer), guys with bats and machetes (ok, this is very sketchy to scary, but I don’t see this daily either), people that clearly need immediate help/medication/a better life situation (depressing to scary), and broken glass and trash and shit (back to just being a bummer). Depending on the time of day you’re on the trail, and who you are, hell yeah any of that can be scary as hell. But yes, some of these folks out here, they’re just trying to get by and will say hi and wave if you say hi. I live less than a mile from the Springwater and I’m on it multiple times a week, all year long. It’s not great particularly once you pass 82nd. And don’t get me started on all the trash in what should be Johnson Creek floodplains/seasonal wetlands.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks PTB, you have a more informed perspective than I do. Appreciate the insights. I do agree what we need to do much more to help these folks take care of themselves and the spaces they are living in. IMO it’s yet another huge issue where we it feels like we have zero urgency or tangible results from leadership at City Hall.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Jason Start
Guest
Jason Start

PTB – when I ride to work this part of the Springwater is part of my primary route. I’d argue (right now) that the 205 path is far worse than the Springwater. The Springwater is sketchy for sure east of 82nd but the 205 path has become a total mess. I don’t even bother to ride it much – I typically ride the Springwater to 92nd then take 92nd all the way north until it terminates – that leaves me only having to deal with the 205 path through Gateway — which can get really really wacky. Of all the cycling arterial around town I’ve found the 205 path to be in by far the worst shape.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
Jordan
Guest
Jordan

I ride the Springwater and the 205 paths a lot. I live in East Portland and what I have noticed is a pretty big decrease in the campers along the Springwater, but a huge increase in campers along the whole 205 path. Many of whom appear to be running bike and car chop shops (see the connect over 92nd and Market) and open drug use and drug paraphernalia. I would like to see the city/ODOT do something about camping along this vital north/south route. The city puts in the bikeways, but for long-distance commuting, nothing is like a restricted access trail like the 205/Springwater.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Big Agnes
Guest
Big Agnes

Jonathan, I’m confused. Steve and D’Andre share their experiences with using the spring water and you imply they’re wrong to feel that way (or at least attempt to discount them), then below, PTP relates some (also scary) experiences and you suggest they are somehow more informed than Steve and D’Andre.
First off, which should we believe, that the Springwater can be dangerous to travel on or…; and secondly, what makes PTP’s experiences anymore valid than Steve’s and D’Andre’s?

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Bob Turkins
Guest
Bob Turkins

Jonathan, I have been riding the Springwater for the past few months (eastbound instead of my normal westbound commute) during COVID. I have seen countless needles, needle caps, human feces and lots of debris on the trail. I have been bum-rushed by a homeless man, saw a homeless man holding a tire iron above his head in the middle of the path (waiting to strike), and passed a man on a bike who had about a 9 inch kitchen knife duct taped to his handlebar pointing forward. I also witnessed a fire that engulfed a tent in a homeless camp. If I hadn’t intervened that morning, the fire could have engulfed multiple tents and/or the fire could have spread toward a residential community. Yes, a lot of people use the Springwater for recreational use and that is great. But please recognize that it is also potentially dangerous…

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Michael Mann
Guest
Michael Mann

I live in Montavilla and used to work in Gresham, then in Vancouver in 2019. I bike commuted every day and yes, the 205 is worse than Springwater since the big publicity and sweep a couple years ago. Jonathan, forgive me if I’m wrong but I think your “it’s not so bad” comments just reflect what we’ve resigned ourselves to. We’re surrounded by literally thousands of houseless citizens, many (maybe most) are suffering from substance addiction and/or in some state of mental crisis. And a lot of them live along these trails. Yes I’ve seen open carry of machetes, knives, axes, and home made spears. The first time I saw someone shooting up was on the 205 path. I’ve seen a few more since then. Needles are common. There are hundreds of people living there and, effectively, no bathroom facilities or sanitation so I’ll leave it to folks imagination what lurks just off the trail. I’m a long time resident and cyclist and I remember when each of these paths first opened. Folks might forget, or just be resigned, but they used to be parks, suitable for family outings. My daughter is going to start school at Madison (Marshall campus) this year and if they actually hold classes I’d be hesitant to let her ride to school, though the 205 path is a direct route for us.
For me personally I feel pretty safe riding this and agree mostly these folks are minding their own business, but there are a couple underpass spots on 205 north of Maywood park that are downright scary that I generally avoid and would never go through in the dark.
I’m not saying move the houseless somewhere else. This crises needs better solutions than that. But it’s hard to celebrate new connectors designed to make these spots more accessible.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Bob,

I have a lot of thoughts and feelings about the Springwater. It’s a complicated issue. Obviously I recognize it’s potentially very dangerous! Please consider googling “springwater bikeportland” or use the search function here on the site and you’ll find many articles documenting assaults and other issues about the conditions and safety of the Springwater and 205. To say I “don’t recognize” the issues here is just wrong.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

Jonathan, you’re pretty quick to dismiss people’s apprehension riding these MUPs. Have you personally ridden the entire length of the Springwater? The I-205? There are some pretty hairy spots on what should be paths to be enjoyed by all. But sadly we’ve let some bad apples in our society take over and your dismissive attitude isn’t helping. Some folks are genuinely scared. If you feel comfortable yucking it up with your friends living on the path, great! Many of us have had some downright terrifying expereicnes and have opted to avoid these MUPs altogether.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi Toby,

Yes I’ve ridden the entire length of both paths many times. I’m not dismissing anyone’s feelings, I’m just sharing mine. And I’d encourage you to actually go back and read all the stories I’ve posted here about the path conditions over the years before speculating (incorrectly) about my beliefs.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
matchupancakes
Guest
matchupancakes

I’m thrilled to see this collaboration between Parks & Recreation and PBOT in filling gaps within the active transportation network.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Maria
Guest
Maria

Normally I’d be super stoked about this, especially since it’s happening right in my neighborhood! But part of me is a bit sad because these little secret byways may now be crowded, and crowds are a bit out of vogue just now. I have witnessed many maskless men asserting their dominance in Covid-times by steamrolling other users off the bikepath. Weird, but true, and scary for those of us being cautious to protect loved ones.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Traveling 4 blocks south requires at least 2 blocks out-of-direction travel. Just saying!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

Imagine a protect bike lane from St. Johns to Boring Oregon? Just a few broken segments remain. We are one year away from having a car free bike path from St Johns to Boring Oregon. 

Blocking this dream is  policy, and people. Money is not a block here.  

Here are the segments where there are no plans to change on car/bike conflicts! 

1) St Johns to Rosa Parks wa… Donors would step up to buy Jersey Barriers for N Willamette  ….so both directions of bikes could have the protected side of the road next to the bluff.  

2) Interstate at Moda…  I sent detailed plans to Roger Geller years ago about how to paint and reconfigure Interstate from Tillamook  The steel bridge.  Signal changes could be completed by Peter Koonce.  

3) Interstate underneath the 5/405 exchange.  This is the only place that would need to have full road construction paid for by PBOT.  It would be easy to build a protected lane on Interstate between  Hazelnut Grove and Tillamook  –  Bikes would be given a raised sidewalk path up off the road. This would protect cyclists and peds from  drivers who are always on their phones.  

I’m sending this by email to these people and you can too:
Roger and Jonathan Maus and Chloe Eudaly and Matt McNally and Carmen Rubio and Dan Ryan and Sarah Iannarone for Portland Mayor even Mingus Mapps Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) @chris.warner.773 who I just realized is married to Barbara Smith Warner pushing a 15 billion mega freeway budget in the Salem house of representatives… explains a lot..

If the people I’ve tagged do not reply, please call them and follow them on social media. No free passes inside the bike culture of Portland..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
