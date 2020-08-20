Support BikePortland

Plans for SW 4th Avenue include physically protected bikeway, bus-only lane

Posted by on August 20th, 2020 at 11:52 am

Concept plans for SW 4th at Hall shows protected bike lane, bus lane and new floating bus island.

A street that currently has no dedicated space for cycling is poised to become one of the most important bikeways in Portland.

Existing conditions.

New concept plans revealed last week by the Portland Bureau of Transportation show bike lanes separated with concrete medians, protected intersections, new bike-only signals, and more.

Southwest 4th Avenue is already one of the most high-profile and important streets in the city. Its southern end connects directly to Barbur Boulevard with a bridge over I-405, then it runs adjacent to City Hall and the Multnomah County Courthouse before crossing Burnside under the Old Town gates en route to a relatively easy connection to the Broadway Bridge.

Bicycle users currently share the road with car users and compete for space among five car-centric lanes (two for parking, three for travel). The only upside to riding a bike on 4th is that it’s got a slight downward gradient which makes it easy to gain speed and — once you know the trick — easy to hit all the green lights (thanks to PBOT’s strategy of timing lights downtown for bike speeds of 12-15 mph).

SW 4th is one of the top priority projects in the Central City in Motion Plan (CCIM) that was adopted in 2018. The project boundaries are from SW Caruthers to Burnside.

PBOT Project Manager Gabriel Graff presented the latest plans to the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee last Tuesday (8/11). Here are some of the key takeaways.

Protection!

Protected bike lane with added beef at intersection of SW College (PSU food cart pod).

This project is a major capital improvement. That’s PBOT-speak for something that isn’t just “paint and posts”. This means it will have more funding and higher-quality construction that includes concrete medians to separate bicycle users from everything else. The concept shows a bike lane adjacent to the curb, then a concrete curb/median, then parked cars or a bus lane, then car users.

4th Ave will go from a shared environment between bike and car users to a dedicated biking facility with ample separation between modes. This type of build-out comes at a financial (project estimated to be about $3.4 million) and procedural cost. This project was first planned to break ground in 2020, then it was late 2021, and now PBOT says it won’t begin construction until 2022*.

Right to Left

The switcheroo at Caruthers.

The existing bike lane on SW Barbur is on the right side of the street. In order to avoid high-volume right-turns onto Willamette River Bridges and other destinations, the new bikeway will be on the left. The crossover will happen at SW Caruthers (just south of I-405). This means PBOT won’t have to deal with the freeway off-ramp merge that currently exists at SW Lincoln.

In order to facilitate the movement of bicycle users from right-to-left across two travel lanes, PBOT will install a new signal. The signal will allow bike riders to cross the intersection only while car drivers (headed straight) have a red light.

Addition of Bus-only Lane

Since the CCIM plan was conceived and adopted long before Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s bus-focused Rose Lane Project, the 4th Avenue project didn’t include any bus-only lanes. Now it does. Plans show a new red-colored bus lane will run from SW Grant to SW Mill. This lane will carry six TriMet bus lines (the 9, 12, 17, 19, 43 and 44). The bus lane will be adjacent to the bike lane.

An existing bus stop currently on the right side of 4th near SW Hall will be relocated to the left side. PBOT plans to build a floating bus island at the northwest corner of Hall and 4th between the bus lane and the general travel lanes so bus operators won’t have to cross into the bike lane.

Onto the Sidewalk at Harrison

I’ll take the sidewalk over streetcar tracks any day.

Existing conditions at Harrison.

One of the trickiest intersections of the project is at SW Harrison where Portland Streetcar comes into play. With two sets of streetcar tracks running parallel on the left side of 4th Avenue for one block, it would be impossible to route the bike lane over them. PBOT has decided to avoid this hazard by routing the bike lane onto the sidewalk.

According to Graff, the new bike lane will be built adjacent to the existing bollard-and-chain fence (that keeps people away from tracks). A new building coming to that block will have a recessed facade so the sidewalk area is expected to be wide enough to handle bikers and walkers at the same time. “I wouldn’t say [putting a bike lane on a sidewalk] is the best-case scenario,” Graff said, and added that because there are no destinations on the other side of the bike lane (like car parking or a crosswalk), “We think it’s going to work reasonably well.”

About Those Left Hooks

Note how the bike lane makes a slight shift in direction and gets an added median for protection.

While PBOT chose to put the bike lane on the left side to avoid right-turning vehicles, there will still be left-turning vehicles that will create left-hook hazards. PBOT hopes to mitigate these risks by building either protected intersections or installing a bike signal where they expect high left-turn volumes.

Protected intersections include a more robust concrete median that creates physical separation and better sight lines between vehicle users. They are also cheaper and come with less delay than traffic signals. On corners with buildings that come right up to the property line, PBOT says there’s not enough room to build in the protected medians so they’ll opt for signals.

Northward Bound

Into Old Town.

The northern terminus of this project is at Burnside where PBOT will install a new bike signal to separate northbound riders from westbound car drivers. Once into Old Town, SW 4th is calmer and narrower. PBOT plans to end the protected bike lane at Burnside and will install sharrows north of there.

If you’re riding to the Broadway Bridge or the Pearl, your best option would be to head west before Burnside at SW Oak. A related project on Broadway will come with a new northbound bike lane that will start at Oak. That project is slated to be installed (with paint and posts) this October.

It’s exciting to see this project come together, I just wish it wasn’t delayed until 2022. Asked at the BAC about the potential to do a quick-build, paint-and-post implementation while we wait for the full project, Graff said they’ve considered it but it would be “challenging”. “Our traffic engineers are worried about some of the left turns,” he said.

Don’t despair! About six of the ten CCIM projects currently in the works are slated to begin construction this year. Stay tuned for updates on those in the coming weeks.

*UPDATE: Here’s more on why this project has been delayed from PBOT Communications Coordinator Hannah Schafer:

“This project began as a Fixing Our Streets I paving project that rose up as a key northbound bike connection during the Central City in Motion planning process.

As part of that process, we decided to combine the paving work and installation of a new protected bike lane into one project. More recently, we have been working with TriMet and the Rose Lane team to add include a bus lane extending from SW Grant to Mill streets. Resolving the myriad design challenges of incorporating all these facilities in a busy downtown corridor has proved more challenging than we anticipated, and our Concept Design phase has been extended.

Our current schedule has us bidding this project in fall of 2021 and breaking ground in December of 2021, with the majority of construction work occurring in 2022.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Hello, Kitty maccoinnichmaxDmm Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello Kitty

Aaargh!!! Before the pandemic, I used to ride 4th a lot from Hawthorne to Old Town, and always took the center lane to avoid contending with turning vehicles. It’s flat or downhill for much of its length, and my main problem was riding slow enough to time the signals right.

With this “upgrade”, I’ll be legally required to ride in the curb lane and will have conflicts with bleary eyed commuters turning across my path every block, dramatically increasing the danger.

I’m more positive about the improvements to the south (except for the on-the-sidewalk section, which will be “interesting” given the gradient and therefore speeds involved). That section was always a bit more dicey given the tracks, congestion, and generally more chaotic nature of the traffic and street configuration.

This is an “improvement” I am highly unexcited about. Put this on Broadway instead.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
J_Wink
Guest
J_Wink

I am in total agreement with you from my normal use of 4th as well. Pre-pandemic, I would ride in the afternoons from Hall or Market north to Burnside, taking the middle lane until passing Alder, then moving right and taking the right on Burnside to cross the river. Rarely had a conflict with cars, and traffic clears up a lot north of Alder in the afternoons.

Could we at least get a protected right hand turn on Madison for the Hawthorne bridge, and one on Alder for Morrison?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

I feel the same way. For people (like me) who are comfortable playing amongst car traffic, 4th can move pretty quickly, which is nice. With all this separated and protected infrastructure, some mixed with pedestrians, I don’t think it will move nearly as quickly. Shoving bicycles onto the west sidewalk at Harrison avoids the streetcar tracks coming up Harrison and turning north, but you’ll still be forced to deal with the tracks at Montgomery. How will that look?

The plans feel like they run counter to the “vehicular cycling” philosophy. If I want to drop down to Harbor Dr at Market, will that still be possible as an easy right-turn or will I have to pull left from 4th onto Market, re-orient, wait for the light, and then proceed east?

I suppose there’s an alternative in cutting over on Lincoln through Lovejoy, jog over a block on Market from 3rd to 2nd and continue north.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Don
Guest
Don

At Harrison, there should be an option to ride in the bus lane, no? In Old Old Town, it appears that the curbside parking will remain. Why? Finally, The transitions of the protected intersections are too tight. They have made the same mistake on Rosa Parks, at Burnside and 18th, and at new 20th intersection in Slabtown.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

I don’t think there’s anything in the design that would stop someone from merging right and riding in the bus lane between Harrison and Montgomery, but that one block also has northbound streetcar tracks so it’s not a great idea to do so. (The Google streetview image above shows the condition prior to 2015, when a second track was added). The fact that the route will merge onto the [wider than normal] sidewalk is pretty unfortunate, but I don’t see an easy solution given the existing conditions.

The project isn’t doing any construction north of Burnside. In the longer term I think it would be a good idea to remove the parking on the west side of 4th, but that would require rebuilding all the existing corners, and would add quite a lot of work to the scope of this project.

The bike lanes proposed on SW 4th are 8′ wide, so quite a bit wider than the 5′ wide ones built on NW 20th (it helps that 4th is a wider street, and the bike lanes are only being built on one side). I do think it’s worth noting that while they’re showing protection at the intersections, they aren’t really designing any protected intersection yet, if that makes sense? i.e. the intersections at SW Taylor and SW Salmon don’t show the bikes lanes that are planned for those streets. What is currently shown would need to be ripped out when those projects get built, so I hope that gets resolved in the next iteration of the design.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

IMO, it is mistake to move the bike lane to the left side of the street. The freeway offramp should not “merge” with a city street as if it is another freeway, that should be rebuilt to intersect with 4th at a right angle with a signal. At a minimum, access from the ramp on to 4th could be controlled with a signal. If the bike lane was on the right side of the street, connections to the the bridges and the waterfront would be maintained and you could avoid the awkward, bike-only diagonal intersection crossing.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
mm
Guest
mm

I agree with you on the need to rework the off-ramp to eliminate the high-speed merge behavior. But if PBOT had to convince ODOT to redesign an interstate off-ramp — then arrive at a mutually acceptable design — this project wouldn’t be starting construction anywhere near as soon as 2022.
Plus it’s not just this ramp that would create a conflict point — the three right turns to the river bridges would likewise be very high conflict locations for a right-hand bike lane.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I agree with you that people traveling o n4th will want to turn right to access the bridges, but that is kind of my point. People on bikes will want to make that move, but because it is also common fro people driving, PBOT has elected to move bikes out of the way rather than address the design to make it safe for bikes. This design is another example of “increased speed and convenience” for people driving and “slower, less direct, less convenient but safe” for people on bikes. There ARE ways to design a route that is safe AND convenient for people on bikes, but PBOT is unwilling to do anything that does make it easier an faster to drive. I appreciate the protected portions of the bike route, but the overall route and the implications to the bike network are disappointing. PBOT keeps take one step forward and 2 steps bike with these bike designs, we should demand better!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

I guarantee that replacing a vehicle lane with a dedicated bike lane does nothing to make it faster to drive.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Protected bike lane with added beef at intersection of SW College (PSU food cart pod).

But what if I only want tofu from the food cart pod, not beef? 😉

But in contrast to some of the other posters here I do like this project. Remember that the majority of cyclists may not be comfortable taking the lane on 4th and thus have no easy northbound bike route into downtown. After this they will.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello Kitty

Yes, but… it’s the wrong lane. The center lane is the safe one. Is “comfort” more important than safety?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests