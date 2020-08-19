Support BikePortland

More details emerge on PBOT’s ‘Plan to Become an Antiracist Organization’

Posted by on August 19th, 2020 at 5:40 pm

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

For an agency that once made traffic safety their number one priority, recent protests in support of Black Lives Matter have exposed a hard truth: Initiatives like Vision Zero are meaningless if they don’t address the root causes of racism, harassment and discrimination people of color face on our streets every day.

To their credit, the Portland Bureau of Transportation was working on this issue long before protests flared up in the wake of George Floyd’s death. In 2011 PBOT did an about face on the North Williams Avenue project when local residents raised concerns about gentrification and legacy of racism. They also changed course on a neighborhood greenway project in the King Neighborhood when some Black residents raised similar concerns, ultimately leaving it up to them to decide whether or not a diverter should be installed.

Back in June PBOT Director Chris Warner vowed to steer the agency to becoming an “antiracist organization”. But as we saw with the rollout of the Safe Streets Healthy Business permit program, this organizational shift is a work in progress.

So what exactly will it entail? Details were slim until a July 30th meeting of the Central City in Motion Working Group where a PBOT staffer shared a bit more about what we can expect.

Here’s what we know so far about PBOT’s “Plan to Become an Antiracist Organization”:

1: Workforce Support and Accountability
– Required equity and antiracist training for managers and supervisors
– Revamp talent recruitment strategy and enhance existing internship program
– Antiracist speaker series

2. Transportation Policy Intervention
– Complete transportation justice framework and refresh Racial Equity Plan*.
– Review and revise (if necessary) existing policies, plans, and practices.
– Conduct regular focus groups with Black community organizations.

3. Supporting and Empowering Black Portland
– Black Portland Matters art initiative and COVID-19 frontline communities partnership
– Complete History of Racist Transportation Planning in Portland
– Black Transportation Academy

4. Re-imagining the Right of Way Using a Racial Equity Framework
– Street renaming in coordination with other citywide actions (statues, parks, etc.)
– Evaluate PBOT program outcomes to ensure alignment with racial equity goals.
– Assess and address infrastructure priorities with Black-serving organizations.

It’s good to see a few more specifics emerge on this plan. Stay tuned for more coverage and details on various elements like the speaker series, art initiative, transportation academy, and so on.

Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

How is an organization like PBOT in a ultra liberal city like Portland currently a “racist” organization?

17 hours ago
17 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

What makes you think they wouldn’t be, wouldn’t have perpetuated racist policies of yore? Those practices don’t just evaporate; they must be recognized as such and rooted out, which is what this item on the list, I think, is about:
– Complete History of Racist Transportation Planning in Portland

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Go to a PBOT budget meeting. The top management are almost entirely white, though there is a good mix of gender. (To be sure, so are the other engineering bureaus like water and BES.)

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Keep in mind that if every profession in the Portland Metro Area matched the makeup of the region, for every 100 person organization 76 would be white (non-Hispanic), 11 would be Hispanic, 6 would be Asian, 3 would be black, 1 would be native/Alaskan, 4 would be two or more races. Due to rounding errors those numbers don’t add up to 100. Engineering is over-represented by Asians and under-represented by Hispanics and blacks. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portland_metropolitan_area#:~:text=White%3A%2081.0%25%20(Non%2D,%25%20Korean%2C%200.4%25%20Japanese)

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

We are assuming, of course, that every distribution should mirror the makeup of the overall population. I think that is a spurious assumption.

What would the makeup of the Blazers be?

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Emily
Guest
Emily

And please keep in mind, very few minorities are in excetutive positions where they are exclusively white. As David has mentioned, PBOT executive staff is all white.

Sure, companies will hire minorities, but will exclude women and POC from management level positions.

https://corpgov.law.harvard.edu/2019/02/05/missing-pieces-report-the-2018-board-diversity-census-of-women-and-minorities-on-fortune-500-boards/

If PBOT really want change/address equity, then promote a POC to the board.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Toby,

The entire structure of the systems that govern city planning – including those in Portland – is based on white supremacy and racism. Redlining, policing our streets, staffing and committees that have little to no Black/brown people on them, Vision Zero/safety programs that don’t take racism and equity impacts into account, outreach processes that are incapable of capturing views of Black/brown residents, and so on. I know it’s hard to hear people/orgs be called racist, but we have to face that fact if we want to break the systems and rebuild them to be more fair and just. And being “antiracist” means going beyond simply not being racist. It means that you intentionally and aggressively act to fight against racist policies.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

You need to have yourself kidnapped and deprogrammed Maus.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for the suggestion. Do you have a more substantive response to what I wrote? Do you disagree with me?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Guest
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Black Transportation Academy sounds pretty cool but what does it mean? A masters in planning program at PSU and provide full scholarship to black portlanders?

One of the things PBOT could do to help get more black portlanders involved with the bicycling economy would be to offer scholarships to UBI bike mechanic school or help start one at Portland Community College. If they asked local bike shops we would also contribute.

17 hours ago
17 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

In my community of Greensboro NC (and many others) the city offers a “citizen’s academy” and a “citizens police academy”, with an equal representation of community members from each council district. Some districts are more popular than others during the application process, so nonprofit leadership, women, and visible minorities are given priority when there are a lot of applicants. The citizen’s academy a 16-week “course” one evening a week in the fall (Thursdays in my community) in which community participants meet at different bureaus and learn about the workings of each bureau, what they do, who does what, they even have fun entertaining hands-on exercises. Of course what you learn is a sugar-coated version of who they really are – they show you what they want you to see, not necessarily what you want to see. But it is a good opportunity to meet and ask questions of top management that I’ve found helpful later on as a community advocate.

Related to this whole process are the exercises each bureau does – there is a very intense competition between bureaus to have the most fun exercises that gets them recognition by council afterwards. For years the Fire Department always won, with participants putting out fires, driving the fire engines with flashing lights and sirens, working as a team on controlling the huge hoses, all in their training facility. Eventually the police caught on by having “drive alongs” in which individual participants would be in their passenger seat witnessing routine police procedures, including the boring paperwork, but also visiting the shooting range, learning tactics, wearing armor, etc – hence the later citizen police academies (I’ve never done it, but I know others who have and absolutely loved it.) Now even the maintenance and parks bureaus are getting into it, with riding lawnmower, shoveled asphalt, and recycling competitions.

The whole thing is free for the participants, except the time involved and some reading before each class. It costs the city quite a lot in personnel costs and vehicle time, but they benefit by creating a larger and more diverse pool of candidates for city boards and commissions (rather than just retired white people). And the participants act as sympathetic liaisons between the city agencies and their community. (It’s a form of brainwashing I suppose, but then all education is, isn’t it?)

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

I hope you are kidding about PBOT encouraging black people to become bike mechanics. Let’s go for better paying jobs like engineers and planners if this is about lifting up communities.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

It will be pretty funny when it is determined that BIPOCs want more parking, less congestion, and more pavement capacity.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

That’s typically the case here in the Deep South. The poorer you are, the more likely you support (and even use) public transit (over 80% of our transit users are black, versus 40% of the overall population); the closer to college age you are, the more likely you support and use bicycle facilities (according to the 2010 census, a majority of Greensboro NC cyclists are black college students); and the better off you are no matter your race, the more you support repaving city streets, building bypasses, reducing speed enforcement funding, building more parking ramps, and raising speed limits. Being BIPOC doesn’t necessarily mean supporting the exact same things as white liberals support – I’ve even met many black and Asian MAGA supporters here who are also registered Democrats.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Oh, yes there are tons of black MAGA supporters…..laughable…
Projecting your own views…

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

And I know many registered republicans, including BIPOC voters, who view the other guy as a moderate republican (as he would be in the 70s) and plan on voting for him accordingly. We humans are complex creatures.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I think you nailed it…white liberals do seem to think that they know what minorities want, because that is what they want for minorities. And I think many minorities pick up on the white saviorism (intentional or not).

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

A speeding car killed my beloved dog on the quiet street right in front of my house last friday afteroon. But yeah lets abandon vision zero in favor of some meaningless woke bullshit that makes us feel good. Vision zero is too hard!!! Leftists are garbage.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

RudiV,
I am terribly sorry to hear about your dog. Dangerous drivers are a horrible plague and appear to be getting worse during the pandemic

52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Can you abandon something you never actually adopted? PBOT is busy making our roads wider and faster while fighting tooth and nail against any change that would mildly slow down SOV traffic.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
casual observer
Guest
casual observer

This all looks very good and will be great to see how it develops and is implemented. Might be a good structure for other business to follow. This isn’t meant to be an all lives matter comment, but is there any plan for multiple items #3 for Empowering Hispanic Portland, or Empowering Asian Portland? Or, conducting focus groups with other minority community organizations around the city? Seems like a logical next step or phase, especially around projects in east Portland or SE Portland.

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
