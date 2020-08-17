Support BikePortland

The Monday Roundup: Native lands, a boost for Black Girls, one long joy ride, and more

Posted by on August 17th, 2020 at 10:14 am

Welcome to the week.

These are the most noteworthy items we came across in the past 7 days…

Safe streets for whom?: An excellent article that summarizes the sometimes narrow view of Vision Zero and cycling advocacy and how those approaches often fail to embrace safety justice for all road users.

Big Boost for Black Girls: USA Cycling has announced a major partnership with Black Girls Do Bike (a national org with a chapter in Portland) that includes a racing team, free memberships for members, a coaching program, and more.

Outside isn’t “free” for everyone: Must-read from Bitch Media about the “Twisted racial politics of going outside“.

Whose land are your riding on? A new app and website allows you to enter any zipcode in the world and find out which native people lived on the land. You can also text a city/state to (907) 312-5085 to receive the information.

Air quality argument: Vox argues that the expansive health benefits of cleaner air alone would help pay for a transition away from burning fossil fuels.

We choose to die: We have the tools to dramatically increase the safety of motor vehicles and stop thousands of U.S. traffic deaths every year, but “It turns out that reckless driving presents more of a political challenge than a technical one.”

The planner’s case for VP Harris: Streetsblog California has the story of how U.S. Senator and VP candidate Kamala Harris took a political risk to prevent a highway-centric planning effort from taking root in San Diego.

Time for the Third Lane: The CEO of micromobility firm Bird says it’s time to embrace a major shift in how we allocate road space by having less car parking and more room for scooter and bike share users.

E-bikes are taking over: A story from Denver about how electric bike sales are skyrocketing could be written about so many cities across the country right now. E-bikes are revolutionary machines!

“Good luck finding one”: The bike boom wouldn’t have crimped product availability nearly as much if it weren’t for the terrible timing of Trump’s China tariffs.

Bikewashing: Bikes are icons of the climate change fight, but professional cycling (and all the miles people drive to ride) has a massive carbon footprint and is largely sponsored/subsidized by automakers.

Ride it like you stole it: A Japanese man stole a bike and rode it over 600 miles to visit Tokyo before police caught up with him.

Jon
Guest
Jon

It seems like quite a stretch to blame the concerns about overcrowding in the outdoors on racism and the article does not present any objective evidence that is what is happening. Everyone I know (including friends that are POC) that enjoys the outdoors are saying that every trailhead and natural area is over-run with people due to the Covid Crisis at the moment. There is no way I’m going to go to any popular trail or natural area this summer because I am looking for a more peaceful experience. Gorge – nope. Mt Hood – nope. If you have been to Yosemite, Zion, Yellowstone, etc. in the last 5 years you will have noticed they are overused and the problem is white people and tourists from Europe/Asia. It is not a race problem it is supply and demand issue. It is a hard concept for some to understand but it is possible to be happy that a racist (Muir) helped preserve natural wonders but unhappy he was a terrible person. I can be happy with some of Pres. Clinton’s work but be unhappy that he sexually harassed an intern. Things that were acceptable in the past are not acceptable now. That does not mean that everyone in the past was a completely terrible person. What do you think the largely church based civil rights movement would have thought of gay marriage? Look up Bayard Rustin if you have any question. Just because many of the civil rights leaders were not supporters of gay people that does not mean they were wrong on civil rights for black people.

Vote Up7Vote Down
1 hour ago
D'Andre Muhammed
Guest
D'Andre Muhammed

That’s my take as well. But with white people falling on their swords every chance they get, they’ll take a story like that and run with it. I’ve already had enough of these so called “allies” throwing bricks through windows on my behalf. No thank you! Stay out of our way and go home. Peace.

Vote Up0Vote Down
1 hour ago
ChadwickF
Guest
ChadwickF

I love that map. Thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down
55 minutes ago
