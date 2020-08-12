Support BikePortland

Portland passes historic housing and parking reform policy

Posted by on August 12th, 2020 at 11:50 am

A fourplex in Montreal, often considered the most bike-friendly city in North America.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

How we build housing in our cities is directly linked to whether or not people will bike in them. As we’ve been saying around here for years, proximity is key to a bike-friendly future and housing policy and biking are closely intertwined.

That’s why the package of policies passed by Portland City Council this morning are so monumental.

By a vote of 3-1, Portland approved the Residential Infill Project after five grueling years of process. The Sightline Institute called it, “The most pro-housing reform to low-density zones in US history.”

Veteran BikePortland readers might recall a guest post we published in early 2015 from a local developer who saw the writing on the wall and called for, “Regulatory changes that would support traditional neighborhoods and simultaneously open the door for the creation of market-based affordable housing.”

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

A rendering, by Alfred Twu, of the housing options Portland’s residential infill project would legalize. (Created for Sightline Institute.)

The RIP will allow more cottages, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), triplexes, fourplexes and other types of “missing middle” housing on existing residential lots. This will increase supply of housing and offer more — and more affordable — places to live that are closer to where most jobs and destinations are.

The ordinance passed today also includes a mandate to remove on-site parking requirements from more than 60% of Portland’s residential land. It also makes the construction of driveways optional. Currently even if a homeowner is carfree and/or plans to park on the street, city code requires a paved driveway to be built. This not only adds to the cost of the housing it takes up precious square footage that could be used for people instead of cars.

By allowing more types of dense housing in places currently zoned as single-family, RIP also helps us begin to reverse the racist exclusionary zoning laws that have hurt people of color for generations.

At council today, Commissioner Amanda Fritz railed against the RIP project. She repeated “The earth is on fire!” and issued dire warnings about how the construction of more housing on suburban lots far from essential services will increase driving and greenhouse gas emissions. She also expressed concerns that the new policies would enrich developers and hasten gentrification and displacement.

To learn more about RIP and what today’s vote means for Portland, read the statement from housing advocacy group Portland Neighbors Welcome and the excellent explainer from Sightline.org.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

35
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
28 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
Joseph EDavid HampstenChris Imaccoinnichrick Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Eastsider
Guest
Eastsider

I can’t wait for Amanda Fritz to be gone. Could she possibly be any more clueless?

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Someone’s gotta represent the stodgy West Hills boomers.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

So glad she’s on her way out! That’s a totally bonkers reaction.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

To quote our former VP, “This is a big f-ing deal”

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
aboom
Subscriber
aboom

Thanks for the great reporting Jonathan! Do you (or anyone else) know more details on how the parking requirements are being amended? On the Portland Neighbors Welcome page it says removing the requirements for 60% of residential land. Do you know where it will still be in place? Was having trouble combing through the documents haha

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The project removes parking requirements entirely from the lowest density zones. The medium and high density zones still have parking requirements, but only theoretically. Any project that complies with inclusionary zoning, through building units on-site or off-site, has its parking requirements waived. In theory a project that pays the inclusionary housing fee-in-lieu has to provide parking, however there is only example to-date of a project paying in fee-in-lieu rather than building the units. That example is the Block 216 tower (Ritz Carlton) in downtown… which wouldn’t have been required to build parking anyway, because downtown hasn’t had parking requirements for decades.

TL;DR – when this comes into effect it will be possible to build housing anywhere in Portland without parking.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

That is really incredible. Does Portland have the least minimum parking requirements in the country? Would be interesting to know if we have those bragging rights.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

RIP effectively expands the old “R1” zone to lots that were previously zoned for single-family housing. Historically, the vast majority of new housing developed on R1 zoned lots was luxury single-family housing (e.g. McMansions). Why would anyone expect RIP re-zoned land to behave any differently from R1? Even worse, RIP includes anti-affordability poison-pill provisions that incentivize McMansion development (e.g. facilitating lot subdivision) and disincentivize multifamily housing (ridiculous limits on multiplex unit size).

I fully expect RIP to have a negligible impact on housing density in close-in Portland while accelerating the replacement of naturally-existing affordable housing in outer-Portland neighborhoods. I also expect that the vast majority of housing developed on RIP re-zoned land will be the same kind of luxury “owned” housing we see being built today (often on land previously occupied by naturally-affordable “plex” or shared rental housing).

Despite categorically disagreeing with Comm Fritz on almost every single social-economic issue, I find myself agreeing with her contention that RIP will “hasten gentrification and displacement”. Like many of the policies championed by upper-income YIMBY’s, it’s no coincidence that RIP is expressly designed to incentivize the expensive homes that upper-income folk find desirable.

PS: I support a transition away from low-density housing as well as upzoning for social housing so please don’t @ me about “density”.

PPS: The Sightline Institute is a private “think-tank” funded, in part, by real-estate developers.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

This isn’t an accurate summary. The Residential Infill Project quite explicitly seeks to prevent new McMansions, by placing a limit of the size of new single family houses that is a lot smaller than what’s allowed today. I don’t see any comparable provision in the old R1 zone.

The project also includes a “Deeper Affordability Bonus” that we’ve never had before in our low density zones. That was an idea that was brought to the city by the same people you’re disparaging.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

“A lot smaller than what’s allowed today” or “a lot smaller than what’s being built today”?

My understanding (perhaps wrong) was that most new R5 construction did not max out the allowable building envelope, and that these improvements are more theoretical than practical.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

It is both.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“a limit of the size of new single family houses that is a lot smaller than what’s allowed today”

Many of the new McMansions being built today fit within this size limit and those that don’t can simply be built with “unfinished basement or attics” that allows developers to bypass de facto limits. Those limits are a joke, IMO.

“The project also includes a “Deeper Affordability Bonus””

As a long-time proponent of market-rate real estate development you may be unaware that this provision was added at the last minute due to the efforts of tenant advocates. Moreover, I also know that you are well aware that “upzoning for social housing” (see my comment above) is something that I personally have been fighting for for many years as a tenant and tenant organizer.

“That was an idea that was brought to the city by the same people you’re disparaging.”

This is completely inaccurate. The idea was proposed by organizers from the Cully Housing Action Team. In fact, resistance from YIMBY organizers led to the weakening of this stronger anti-displacement proposal.

“…by the same people you’re disparaging”

I’m not disparaging people. I’m disparaging the idea that market-rate housing abundance will address the racism and classism embedded in Portland’s market-rate housing system.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

It’s absolutely true that members of Portland: Neighbors Welcome worked with a number of other organizations on the proposal for the Deeper Affordability Bonus. You can read a long list of them here. It’s also true that those people met with City Commissioners, their staff, and BPS staff numerous times. Members of P:NW worked with nonprofit affordable developers to craft the details of a proposal that would be useful to them. That worked included detailed proforma modelling that was then shown to City Council members. Members of P:NW turned out in force at City Council in support of that amendment, both in January (when it wasn’t even on the table yet) and again this summer.

If you want to ignore all that I guess you can, but you’re not painting an accurate picture here. The claim that there was some stronger anti-displacement policy that was killed by YIMBY organizers is just nonsense.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The original proposal from anti-displacement organizers would have limited duplexes in order to encourage development of larger plexes. This was dropped due to pushback from YIMBY organizers. There was also reticence from YIMBY organizers when it came to proposals to increase the unit allowance.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Ah, yes, YIMBY organizers, so famous for calling for limits on the ability to build apartments. smdh.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Gary B
Guest
Gary B

“Why would anyone expect RIP re-zoned land to behave any differently from R1?”
Because R1 is a tiny portion of the city in the most expensive neighborhoods, while RIP allows denser housing on a vast majority of signle-family zoned property citywide. Right now I watch modest single family homes be torn down to build 4000sf McMansions. Now, they’ll be limited to 2500sf, making that a much less profitable endeavor and therefore less likely to occur. Instead, multi-family will have an economic incentive. I don’t understand how you don’t see that as a win.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“Because R1 is a tiny portion of the city in the most expensive neighborhoods”

First of all, the R1 zone does not exist any more and I was one of the tenant organizers who participated in the process that led to its upzoning (RM2) and to the creation of a deeper affordability bonus. Secondly R1 was the largest single multi-family zone by area and was more common in less wealthy neighborhoods than in twee inner PDX (e.g. Montavilla and Cully).

“multi-family will have an economic incentive. I don’t understand how you don’t see that as a win.”

As I stated in my original comment, I see “upzoning for social housing” as a win (e.g. the deeper affordability bonus). However, given Portland’s record of racist and classist housing development policy I do not see policies the incentivize low-density market-rate housing as a win

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Re: “ridiculous limits on multiplex unit size”. What do you mean? Is there a limit on the minimum size or max size of units?

It appears that a 4-6 plex which includes 2 affordable units could have units as large as 1500 square feet – that’s the size of the 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse which I’m renting here in Cully. While other quadplexes would be limited to 800 square feet per unit, that’s big enough for a four 2-bd townhouses or flats.

I would have preferred to allow 4-plexes up to 5000 square feet for the market-rate buildings, since this would allow more affordable family-sized units even at market prices.

The main limitation seems to be not on unit size but on number: only 6 units are allowed even with below-market units included. The big demand in Portland is for 1 bedroom apartments for singles and couples, and then for studios and 2bd units after that.

If we really want affordability and stop people from being priced out, we need to see a bunch of 10k square foot buildings on 5k square foot lots, with 10 to 20 units each: that’s a 4 storey building on half the lot, with a bunch of 900 square foot 2bd apartments, or 500 square foot studios.

But hopefully if duplexes and quadplexes are legal everywhere, then it will be easier to up-zone some more areas for the smaller apartments too, and fewer people will be forced to share space with roommates or live with family when they would rather have their own place.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

A single family home that is only affordable to an upper income household is allocated up to ~2500 square feet (plus unfinished basement/attic space).

A 4-plex market-rate unit that is only affordable to some middle class households is limited to ~800 square feet.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

How is 2500sqft a “McMansion”? Or did you miss that part?

If I’m a developer working a 5000sqft lot in Laurelhurst. I’m going to tear down the single family house and build two high-end 2500sqft houses. Building a single 2500sqft house would not be profitable.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

The “McMansion” part might have been a slight exaggeration, but I understand the point about gentrification and displacement. I don’t know what would be considered “affordable” housing at this point, especially with new developments. I had to pay nearly $300k three years ago for my little 15 year-old 1100sqft house in north Gresham (we weren’t even the highest bid, just finally found someone that wanted to sell to a veteran). Even sharing a wall, a new 2500sqft house in Laurelhurst has to be around $600k+. I don’t see how that helps lower-income folks in that area.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It isn’t realistic to expect brand-new single-family homes in a close-in neighborhood to be “affordable”. New, nice things that are in high demand rarely are. This will, however, increase the housing stock, which will reduce pressure and allow for “affordable” housing elsewhere in the city.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

This 2200 sq foot “Renaissance Homes” McMansion and two adjacent 2600 sq foot McMansions were built on a large lot that previously had an 8 household shared-unit rental:

https://www.zillow.com/b/2812-SE-Belmont-St-Portland-OR/45.516244,-122.636652_ll/

RIP specifically incentivizes this kind of redevelopment.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Density as measured in persons per acre often decreases with this sort of development, even as lot coverage increases. Is this actually a win? For developers and upper income buyers, it probably is. For everyone else, maybe not.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Didn’t they build 4 of those homes on the lot? I’m not at all disputing the broader point that people were displaced by the demolition of the larger single building and the construction of the new homes. But I think we should be accurate.

902, 908, and 914 SE 28th as well as 2812 SE Belmont

That does bring up a point about tracking lost housing. I can get a bunch of info, size, taxes, permits, etc., about current homes on portlandmaps.com but does anyone have similar info on recently (or historic) demolished units?

I do a bit of research about old buildings in Portland and I find the “Historic Plumbing” permits on PortlandMaps.com as well as various Sanborn Insurance maps very helpful. But again, with Portlandmaps I can only find stuff for the current subdivided lots and new structures.

I also wonder if the building that was replaced was originally a huge single family home or purpose built as separate units? I know a bunch of homes were converted to temporary apartments during WWII. Some were converted back but isn’t that the YIMBY argument, that todays mansion will be tomorrows subdivided lower cost student/worker housing?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Here’s a link to the BDS map of demolitions since 2015. There was previously one house on that entire site, which was nearly 5,000 sq ft in size. You can see it here on the old Google Streetview.

I would have preferred that an apartment building go up on that site, given it’s location right on Belmont, but I don’t think that was allowed by the zoning that was on that site at the time.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

RIP specifically incentivizes this kind of redevelopment.

It literally doesn’t. That would be about the maximum size of a house that could be built on a 5,000 sq ft lot. That house is sitting on a 2,262 sq ft, and therefore comes in at an FAR of 1:1—twice the allowance that RIP has in the R5 zone.

So let’s check what could actually be built under RIP. Before those four houses were built that was a 10,000 sq ft lot with one house on it. That site isn’t affected by RIP one way or the other, but assuming RIP were in place, and the site were zoned R5, it could be developed with:

• Two 2,500 sq ft detached houses
• Two 3,500 sq ft duplexes (average unit size of 1,750 sq ft)
• Two 4,000 sq ft triplexes (average unit size of 1,333 sq ft)
• Two 4,000 sq ft fourplexes (average unit size of 1,000 sq ft)
• Two 6,000 sq ft sixplexes (average unit size of 1,000 sq ft)

In no scenario do we wind up with the four ~ 2,200 sq ft houses that were built.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

A 2,500 square foot house is just a normal house, not a “McMansion”. And that house will be more affordable as a result. So even if someone decides to build a one-unit house, this will be good for affordability. If they decide to build multiple units, even better.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

That’s a good point. In fact, the US Census reports that the median size of a newly constructed single-family house was 2301 square feet in 2019 – and the mean (average) size is larger (it was over 2600 square feet in 2016: https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/new-us-homes-today-are-1000-square-feet-larger-than-in-1973-and-living-space-per-person-has-nearly-doubled/)

While many of us in Portland would think that’s a ton of space, people moving here from other parts of the country are going to expect to find 1500 to 3000 square foot houses as the “normal” size for new construction. And if construction costs are kept down to about $100 a square foot (standard in most of the USA), even 2300 square feet can be affordable to a household with average income.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

How do the ADU limits work? If the existing house is already 2000 square feet, does that mean it’s not possible to add both 800 square foot ADUs, since that would be 3600 square feet (one would have to be only 700 sqft)? Or could you have a 2500 square foot main house and still add 1 or 2 ADUs?

What if the existing house is already over the new limit? Lot’s of big old houses in Portland are 3500 square feet. Is it not allowed to add an ADU then, unless it’s splitting off the basement or top floor of the exist house? Or would you have to create 2 new units from an existing 3500 square foot house to be allowed?

I’m curious what sort of work will cause the new limits to be enforced on old buildings which are too large. It seems like one unintended consequence could be to increase the value of houses which are larger than 2500 square feet, if these are no longer possible to build in most of Portland without selling part of it as a separate unit.

One work-around will be building a single family home which has a finished basement apartment and an attached ADU over the garage or in place of a garage – that could allow you to build a 3500 sqft structure, with flexibility to rent out 2 units, or use them for family or guests.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

It would be nice if they spelled out the affordability requirement. The HUD median income for the Portland metro region is $87,900. I’m assuming the rents for the affordable units would be based on 60% of that, so an income of $52,740.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
casual observer
Guest
casual observer

Be kind, I’m not that informed on the ins and outs of the RIP or the reasoning behind it. I can’t see how this will make living more affordable over time. In the short term maybe, but the cities I picture around the world with high density and great transit, buses and biking are all super expensive, even with 8+ million people. Look at London, Tokyo, New York, Paris, etc. How is Portland not on this same path? If affordability is really the goal, its the sprawled out cities in the south that are better examples of affordable places to live. Look at Houston, Atlanta, and Birmingham. Now they have their own problems for sure, but finding a cheap place to rent or buy is not one of them. Seems like the RIP might help with driving and commute times, but it seems like wishful thinking to believe this will have a long term impact on affordability. What am I missing.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

check “Houston More Expensive Than New York? Not So Fast” by Planetizen. NYC has far more public transit and access to walkable services than the Houston metro area.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

NYC has also been far bigger than Houston for a very long time – it’s a lot like comparing Portland to San Diego – they’re both large West Coast cities, why not compare them? Aside from both being in the USA, they really have nothing in common.

Any city you live in has trade-offs. I lived in Portland for 17+ years, I appreciated the book stores, the volcanoes, all the bicycles, etc, plus its affordability when I first moved there in 1997. But by the time I left in 2015, it was no longer affordable for me. I have since moved to a medium-sized city in the Deep South well-known for its mediocrity in government, high poverty rate (over 25% even before the recent downturn), and being numero uno as rated by Waze for being the most car-friendly city in America for cities over 250,000. As an unemployed city planner who never learned to drive, why would I even consider moving out here to Greensboro NC? Well, I can rent an 800 sq ft townhome with a/c d/w w/d 1.5 bath 2 bed for under $800/month; my first $10,000 income is tax-free for both state and feds; and residents here are just so darn friendly! While the public bus service here kinda sucks, I have two trains a day to DC, with local Uber, Bird and Lime service in most local cities. Bike facilities are bad here, but car drivers here are much more friendly and patient with bicyclists, and bike theft involves residents leaving their bikes unlocked on the front lawn for weeks before anyone takes it.

I do miss the well-informed and well-reasoned public discourse on zoning I’ve seen in the discussions above, far better than the public open houses they have here that no one shows up for, and the total lack of public testimony or debate on housing or transportation issues at city council meetings here (but lots about the latest police brutality cases.) On the other hand, I don’t miss the total lack of meaningful progress on those issues on the ground in Portland, especially in SW and East Portland – Portland is the city that meets (but doesn’t get anywhere beyond great planning…)

The South does have sprawl, a lot of it, Greensboro is as bad as any. But so do northern cities, including the NYC metro area into NJ, CT, PA, and western Mass. The city of Minneapolis is very progressive, but its metro sprawl is terrible. Ditto with Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh, etc etc. Portland wouldn’t be able to have its compact metro without the huge sprawl it has in Clark County WA. Even Vancouver BC has sprawl – in Delta, Burnaby, Surrey, and Abbotsford. European cities have sprawl issues, with bedroom communities in the city outskirts connected by rail to the city, with oversize McMansions (and some real palaces) in the burbs. The reality is that if you are looking for out-of-control sprawl, pretty much every city worldwide has it. We build where land is cheapest and regulations are most lax.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

You’re missing transportation costs. Most affordability indexes don’t factor that in.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests